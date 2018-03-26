The Fed's Dot Plot Would Bury The Indebted US Consumer

Authored by Chris Wood via Grizzle.com,
The new Federal Reserve chairman’s first FOMC meeting last week, and subsequent press conference, confirmed that Jerome Powell is not an egghead obsessed with macroeconomic models. This is refreshing given the highly academic nature of his predecessors Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke, and suggests that he will alter his view on the economy based on the reported data rather than theoretical projections of the future.
This also suggests that the so called ‘dot plots’, which are nothing more than the forecasts of individual Fed governors, should become less important. But for now the financial markets will still pay attention to those dots, most particularly as they are showing three rate hikes next year on top of the three projected this year (though that three has nearly become four).
Fed Dot Plot: FOMC Members’ Fed Funds Rate Forecasts
Note: Based on midpoint of Fed funds rate target range. Red dots denote median forecasts. Source: Federal Reserve
The ‘Dot Plot’ Would Bury the Indebted US Consumer
This would take the upper end of the federal funds rate target range to 3.0% by the end of 2019. That is a level of interest rates which Grizzle has a hard time believing will happen given the sensitivity of the indebted American economy to higher interest rates.
But if short-term rates really go that high, the view here is that the yield curve will by then have inverted in terms of short-term interest rates moving above long-term interest rates. On this point, the yield curve has already begun to flatten again of late. The spread between the 10-year and the 2-year Treasury bond yields has declined from a recent high of 78bp reached in mid-February to 54bp (see following chart).
US Yield Curve (10Y – 2Y Treasury Bond Yields)
Source: Bloomberg
Weak US Dollar Despite Hawkish Fed
Meanwhile, it remains remarkable how the US dollar still cannot rally given the relative optimism on the American economy suggested by this week’s Fed statement and given the hawkish signal provided by the ‘dots’ with the US Dollar Index declining by 0.9% since the Fed rate hike on Wednesday. This is a further sign that investors should continue to assume for now that the US dollar remains weak (see following chart), which remains a positive for emerging markets.
US Dollar Index
Source: Bloomberg
It is also not bullish for the dollar that the US Dollar Index speculative net futures position has switched from a net short of 5,787 contracts in late January to a net long of 847 contracts in the week ended 13 March (see following chart).
CFTC US Dollar Index (DXY) Speculative Net Futures Positions
Source: US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Bloomberg
Rate Hikes Have Been a Catalyst for Gold
It is also interesting how the gold price rallied by US$21 on the day of the Fed rate hike. This follows a pattern whereby gold sells off prior to monetary tightening and then rallies on the news. Indeed gold has rallied on each of the six rate hikes that have taken place so far in this Fed tightening cycle which began in December 2015 (see following chart).
The obvious reason for gold’s relative resilience this year despite rising Fed tightening forecasts is the weak dollar and the growing belief that inflation is returning. But, whatever the reason, Grizzle remains positive on the yellow metal.
If inflation really returns, an outcome about which skepticism is maintained here, gold will clearly do well. If it does not, then Fed policy is going to reverse dramatically since there is no way the indebted American economy can handle the higher level of real interest rates implied by the above mentioned ‘dots’.
Gold Bullion Price and Fed Rate Hikes
Source: Federal Reserve, Bloomberg
US Economic Data — Examining Case For Monetary Tightening
Meanwhile, the latest American wage data has, for now at least, eased monetary tightening concerns. This is because wage growth slowed. US average hourly earnings rose by 2.6%YoY in February, down from a downward revised 2.8%YoY in January (see following chart).
US Average Hourly Earnings Growth and Change in Nonfarm Payrolls
Source: US Bureau of Labour Statistics
It is also a positive that job growth picked up markedly and the non-participation rate declined. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 313,000 jobs in February, up from 239,000 in January — the biggest increase since July 2016. Also, Americans not in the labour force declined from a record 95.7 million in January to 95.0 million in February, while the labour force participation rate increased from 62.7% to 63% (see following chart). This is a reminder that there remains considerable slack in the American labour market despite all the talk of “full employment”.
US Labour Force Participation Rate and Americans Not in the Labour Force
Source: US Bureau of Labour Statistics
The next average hourly earnings growth data will be reported on April 6th. Meanwhile, if a guess had to be made as to the timing of the next monetary tightening scare, it would be the announcement of core CPI for March due on April 11th. This is because the base effect suggests that this month should show the greatest statistical evidence in 2018 of a pickup in price pressures.
Core CPI declined by 0.1% MoM in March 2017, the only monthly decline in 2017. As for the February CPI inflation, core CPI inflation remained unchanged at 1.8% YoY, still below the Fed’s 2% target (see following chart).
US Core CPI Inflation
Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics
Investors should also be aware that offshore dollar rates have picked up in recent weeks resulting in a widening of the so-called ‘Ted spread’ — which is the spread between the 3-month Libor and the 3-month Treasury bill rate.
The 3-month Libor has risen by 58bp so far this year to 2.27%, while the Ted spread has risen from a low of 18bp in mid-November to 56bp (see following chart).
The best guess as to why this is happening is due to the dollar funding pressures created by the repatriation of offshore US corporate cash as a result of the one-off tax rate offered to American corporates under the Trump administration’s tax reform to incentivize them to repatriate the estimated US$2.6 trillion of cash they hold offshore.
Three-month USD Libor and the TED Spread
Comments
djia is only up about 250 now, and the dollar just kissed 88 again....djia ramp already over in just a couple hours?
Tough times for debt slaves down on the plantation?
Glad to be neither indebted nor a consumer.
In reply to djia is only up about 250… by weliveinamatrix
What do you live on, moonbeams?
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I am a net producer of goods and services, and a net saver of capital.
We eat a lot of our own cheese, beef, chicken, eggs, fruit, and vegetables...
In reply to What do you live on,… by Steelio
Your position and lifestyle are admirable but not so easy to attain. To become self-sufficient as you are, and have no debt, takes a considerable chunk of capital as "seed money".
I know a couple who bought a farmette with the goal of becoming as self-sufficient as possible. They are smart, hardworking, and make an excellent team. They're having a really hard time making a go of it. They had to borrow to buy the farmette, they have taxes to pay, they need gasoline and other goods that they can't produce themselves. They need cash flow! It sucks, but she's now working part time at the local library and he's doing a lot of handyman repair work for other people to generate some cash to keep the place together. This is on top of all the work at home with the crops and livestock, repairs and improvements, etc. They are exhausted and aren't sure they'll be able to make it. They have no health insurance and no savings at all. He thinks maybe he should have kept his job as a manager for Windsor Homes for a few more years to save more startup capital before they took the plunge.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
"he will alter his view on the economy based on the reported data"
So he's leading us into the future by looking backwards for guidance...nice...he won't know he's gone over the cliff until he's gone over the cliff..
In reply to What do you live on,… by Steelio
At least, he tells the truth about wages, mass underemployment of US citizens and record numbers of out-of-the-workforce citizens. This is a rare thing.
I live with progressives. Kumbaya! I am currently listening to an MSM segment, explaining underemployment-linked social trends with a bunch of armchair psychoanalytical crap that reinforces their fake-feminist themes.
Never do they mention the range of free stuff from government that monetized womb productivity, rewarding it by propping up the low earned income of half of all employed-in-name-only people in this country. The earned income of the bottom half of employed people averages $13,000 per year.
These are mostly single-earner moms and legal / illegal immigrant households with male breadwinners, with “independent” households propped up by free or subsidized rent, free EBT groceries, monthly cash assistance, free electricity, nearly free daycare so that the moms can work part time, staying below the earned-income limits for multiple welfare programs.
Last but not least, their welfare-boosted monthly income is topped off with a refundable EITC child tax credit that maxes out at $6,431, which is equal to 3 months of full-time take-home pay in many jobs.
The rest of us must struggle to cover rent that absorbs more than half of our earned-only monthly income on just the low pay from temporary, part-time, high-turnover and 1099 gigs, with twice-as-high SS tax and a lack of regular income flow.
Work does not pay anymore in America; sex and reproduction pays for single-earner citizens and noncitizens.
Meanwhile, Swampers are making sure that emerging markets—where their investments are—are taken care of in fiscal policy, while the vast majority of the population in already-emerged markets loses its middle-class spending power, more with each policy maneuver of the America Last Swampers.
In reply to "he will alter his view on… by FireBrander
I am sometimes told tales of financial woe by close friends and colleagues. The conclusion of which is as follows:
Consumer X: “Lost I’m so stressed out by my debt, I can’t sleep at night. I get headaches, I’m worried all the time... I don’t know what to do. Lost, what should I do?”
Me: “Stop buying things you don’t need. Pay it off.”
Consumer X: < silently thinking >
___
Fast forward 3-6 months, and they tell me that they “bought a new house!” [little to nothing down, at peak prices], “bought a new Polaris!” [financed it], or “bought all new furniture!” [credit card].
S M F H
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
It is so funny, because it is so true.
In reply to I am sometimes told tales of… by Lost in translation
"start spending less than I earn"
Stop earning more than you need!
Stop spending time "earning" worthless paper and live your life...take yourself, and your kids, fishing...anything is more satisfying to the soul than "earning" money you don't need.
"Saving for retirement"...another great con-job to convince you to donate your life to enriching the few. I don't have enough fingers and toes to count all of the people I know that saved for a "Grand Retirement" only to spend it sitting in their home physically/mentally incapable of going out and spending it they way they thought they would...not to mention a few that DIED before "retirement"...I for one, can promise you, will not die a "rich man" in terms of 1's and 0's in a ledger somewhere...but I hope to die spiritually and experience rich.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I have nothing (Intelligent) to add to this.
The indebted US consumer is already fucked.
Can't wait to hear all of these assholes that put down 2% on a $350K house whining in a few years about how they are "victims" of the banks after housing takes a shit and they are underwater on their mortgages.
In reply to I have nothing (Intelligent)… by divingengineer
One individual I know is buying every last thing (most of which he can live without) on credit. His credit cards are maxed out at $40K, yet still he’s financing this, and getting a loan for that.
He seems to believe he’ll be able to fuck the banks in the ass for it all when rising interest rates finally force him to default.
”I don’t think you understand just how ruthless these people really are,” I’ve warned him. “Nobody leaves a bankster holding the bag - ever.”
In reply to Can't wait to hear all of… by Juggernaut x2
I know someone that has done that multiple times...bankruptcy, ~5 years, and they're back to do it again. They bought a house right before the crash...stopped paying and 3 YEARS later they were evicted...3 years free rent...nice.
About that mortgage default, to this day, if the IRS owes them at tax time, the IRS sends a letter saying we're keeping the refund and sending it to the bank you screwed.
In reply to One individual is buying… by Lost in translation
If he thinks inflation will help save him he should understand that the banks will increase what he owes in unison with the rate of inflation. If he thinks he will be able to walk away from what he owes he will be in shock to know that the bankruptcy process will collapse with everything else and the debts will never get written off. The bankers will see to it that he pays one way or another. He will become a debt slave.
In reply to One individual is buying… by Lost in translation
.
In reply to I have nothing (Intelligent)… by divingengineer
they just raising in order to coil the spring, just to release it with more QE
Live within your means. Don't borrow unless it is absolutely necessary. Stop using a credit card to eat out and go to the bar. If you have to borrow money to purchase something you probably can't afford it. A home mortgage is one thing. Too many people rely on credit. Don't bury yourself!
Dining out is a ripoff
In reply to Live within your means. Don… by Pollygotacracker
Just stack the alpo....aint that bad
In reply to Dining out is a ripoff by Juggernaut x2
alpo, toilet hooch in a plastic detroit lions cup, and a dollar store virgin mary candle. Very romantic dinner I'm planning.
In reply to Just stack the alpo....aint… by FreeShitter
Yeup, off teaser credit card rates are going to 50% per second.
"Grizzle remains positive on the yellow metal."
I have never had a bad day related to 'physical gold'.
The only scenario in which that could ever be realized is...
When the Gubbermint executes executive seizure orders along the lines of
The "Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917".
Echoes the article in Barron's over the weekend. People had $1.4 trillion in savings accumulated after the recession. They've run that down to $400 billion. Lots of credit.
Any savings from tax cut will be given back with higher rates.
Watch LIBOR. It's gone straight up lately. Ugly chart.
The FED:
Compounded Lies and Fiduciary Destruction all under one roof ,built upon a foundation of Deceit and Avarice which has yet to be matched by any others with the possible exception of the IMF or BIS.
Forgive my lack of concern for dipshit consumer drowning in a pile a debt, I'd like to get a reasonable rate on my parked money.
"Pull it!" - The Banksters
Powell is a Chinese double agent sent to destroy us.
The heck with the consumer, raise those fcking interest rates, if the dumbass consumer hasn't batten down their hatches yet then they deserve to get hit by a tidal wave. The ignorance of the population is no excuse for not raising interest rates, in fact I think it's the opposite, it justifies raising rates. The interest rates have to go up or debt buyers will start declining to buy U.S debt, and then things get bad anyway.
ioer means the big banks are loving it. $30B+ of fascist free money from the broke ass public every year to the maggot bankers while they pay depositors zirp. socialism for the rich, hard core capitalism for the working poor.
i want what was promised. work hard, save diligently and look forward to the benefits of compound interest.
There is your tax cuts American Sheeple going right back into the Banks pockets via interest rates. You can't make this shit up just wait when gas hits $4 a gallon and then they really get monkey hammered in their $70 k Escalades and F350's
The headline should read ....the Indebted US Government (not the consumer). This article is MSM stuff. The indebted consumer is a side benefit, a positive for the Big Money Big Power guys. Funny how this is so hard for so many to understand.
Long the 10-yr, long gold.
Debt is king. Moar debt!