US, China Said To Near Deal To Avert "Tit-For-Tat" Trade War

With its long-anticipated petroyuan contract only hours old, senior government officials in Beijing are reprotedly working with the US to try and reach an agreement that would stave off a tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two largest economies, according to the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin along with trade representative Robert Lighthizer on one side, and Vice Premier Liu He, effectively China's economy czar and President Xi Jinping' "real second-in-command" on the other, have been negotiating behind the scenes, according to the FT.
And although nothing has been finalized, Liu has assured Mnuchin that China would cave on several US demands, including allowing foreign investment in Chinese securities firms and offering to buy more semiconductors from US semiconductor firms, the FT reported. There's also been talks that China could loosen restrictions on foreign investment in manufacturing, telecom, medical and education.
Mnuchin, who is reportedly considering whether he should plan a trip to Beijing to expedite the negotiations, said Sunday after the US and South Korea reached a trade deal to exempt the South from US aluminum and steel tariffs that he was optimistic the US might reach a similar agreement with China. The Treasury secretary has reportedly handed Liu a list of US priorities, including loosening restrictions on US auto imports.
Late last week, President Trump announced that he planned to impose $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese industrial exports to reduce China's nearly $400 million merchandise trade surplus with the US. Beijing subsequently announced it would retaliate with sanctions on a just $3 billion of US imports, with threats of more sanctions to come.
Chinese officials had initially been working to allow foreign majority control of securities companies by June 30, but Liu is now aiming for formal State Council approval as early as May. The liberalization would raise the 49% foreign ownership ceiling for securities firms to 51%. It was first outlined by China’s finance ministry in November. At the time, Zhu Guangyao, vice-finance minister, also said the cap would be lifted within three years.
Furthermore, more moves to ease foreign ownership limits in China’s commercial banking and insurance sectors could be revealed next week when President Xi addresses the Boao Forum for Asia, an annual meeting modeled on the World Economic Forum and hosted by the Chinese government on the southern island province of Hainan.
It's also unclear how Washington might react to Beijing’s proposal that Chinese firms buy more semiconductors from the US because that would disadvantage South Korea and Taiwan, two of the US's most important allies in the region.
"The US would basically be stealing from their surpluses with China," one person said.
In an interview with Chinese media published Monday, Li Keqiang emphasized that there was no point in a trade war between the US and China, and that the two sides would come to a reasonable solution. Li added that China would cease its practice of forcing foreign firms to turn over valuable intellectual property by partnering with China firms in "joint ventures."
US plans to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods have rattled the global community. As WSJ points out, farm-belt Trump voters, whose exports face possible retaliatory tariffs by China, decried the tariff plans, and in foreign capitals from Canberra to Brussels, US allies nervously weighed diplomatic options as tensions mounted between Washington and Beijing.
But China is hoping it's launch of the petroyuan contracts will help speed up the internationalization process - and the ascendance of the yuan as a reserve currency. For now at least, it needs to appease the US.
The MSCI World Equity Index turned positive on the news of a trade war truce, and as reported moments ago, the S&P has soared over 1% to start the holiday-shortened week.
The Federal Reserve would buy them all without blinking an eye.
The tariffs against them represent only 12.5% of their trade surplus with the US. Better to take that little hit than to risk something bigger if there is a trade war. Because at the end of the day, the Chinese and Americans both know that China needs the revenue stream from the US to provide the essential services and food for their billion-plus people. They all also know that there is no replacement if the US market were to be shut to China. No other country or region in the world can come close to replacing the business China loses if their export trade with the US is closed.
There have been comments from less-than-learned commentators that tariffs caused or at least exacerbated the Depression in the US during the early 1930s. What these pseudo-economists fail to mention is that the US held a surplus in its trade account then, so tariffs were a sure way to injure the economy., Today is different, the US regularly maintains a crushing trillion dollar a year trade deficit that has totally gutted its manufacturing base and killed the middle class for the benefit of the much smaller but wealthier class of shareholders.
If the US and China were smart, they would be doing all they could to develop their own resources at home. The Chinese should be extending their factories into the western two thirds of the country to develop consumptive middle classes in those regions and alleviate infrastructural pressures from their cities.
The US should be erecting even greater and more extensive tariffs so as to re-build its manufacturing base, which would provide millions of good paying jobs that would re-establish and re-invigorate the lost middle class of that country. In the long run a reduction of trade between the two countries would be a benefit to both. The only reason it does not happen is because the upper classes of wealth and political power in both countries oppose it, and there has not been a big enough crisis to force them to change. That day is coming if they do not recognize the dangerous path they are on now. The development of these rather benign tariffs in the whole big picture are at least a step in the right direction, a steam valve to reduce the pressure that such a huge trade imbalance causes.
In reply to All China has to do it… by BraceforImpact
China has a 5000 years civilization and was already trading when we were hunting with stick and stones. Nowadays, the members of the ruling CPC are chosen via high level examinations among the best brains of the population, which numbered 1.379 billion as of 2016. That's a lot of very high IQ people (there are more than 89 million members of the CPC, all of them brilliant minds covering any field you can imagine).
But of course, "they have no idea what they're doing lol."
In reply to All China has to do it… by BraceforImpact
If the Chinese were so smart, they would nave been building roads and factories in the western two thirds of their country instead of buying US Treasury securities.
The Japanese have an ancient civilization as well, in fact for a large number of years the Chinese were their bitches. But now look, the Chinese in the last 40 years stole the Japanese export economy right out from under their sushi, plunging the Japanese into 25 years and counting of economic turmoil.
In today's global economy, it doesn't matter how old your country is nor how well you can recite past history. If you don't see what the future holds and see it quickly, you get steamrolled. The Chinese have done a great job of stealing the Japanese export model and doing it better because China has better resources and cheaper labor. But China has some huge problems that stem from its inability to provide essential services for a very large portion of its people. Hell, the country is a hundred years behind the times once you get a hundred miles inland from the coast. On top of that, the rulers have made some really dumb mistakes in terms of commercial development, population movements, infra-structure, and investment of its new found wealth. How is it that a country with a trillion dollar a year trade surplus could be so deeply in debt ? Senseless mismanagement.
If that's the best they can do with their high IQs and best brains and all that other nonsense, then pity the poor people who live there because they will die under the crush of a government unable to care for a population that is way too large for the resources of the country.
In reply to All China has to do it… by Lea
While Trump often displays the characteristics of an idiot savant, on this issue he is following good advice and doing the best thing for his country. No country should tolerate a trade situation that devastates its manufacturing base and its middle class.
In reply to The inconsistency of Trump's… by Fake Trump
China does a lot of manufacturing for foreign businesses, including U.S. companies. They ship raw materials to China. Factory workers build the final products and ship them back to the United States. In this way, a lot of China's so-called "exports" are technically American products.
United States tariffs, only force U.S. consumers to pay high prices for their "Made in America" goods. That's why it's unlikely that the trade deficit will change. Most people would rather pay as little as possible for computers, electronics and clothing, even if it means other Americans lose their jobs.
In reply to The inconsistency of Trump's… by Fake Trump
