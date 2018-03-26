How To Uncover The Apps Tracking You On Facebook (And Block Them)

Mon, 03/26/2018 - 21:45

Via TheAntiMedia.com,

Following a lengthy silence in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where it was revealed that a data firm was able to obtain personal information from over 50 million Facebook accounts, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally spoke out last week.

“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post“I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Facebook’s top dog then embarked on a small media tour, addressing several of the major concerns highlighted by the unsavory affair. While speaking with the Wall Street Journal, for instance, Zuckerberg said his company has launched an investigation into third-party developers who are “doing bad things” with users’ personal data on the Facebook platform.

But he also admitted that “like any security precaution, it’s not that this is a bulletproof solve” and that no mechanism “by itself is ever going to find every single thing.”

While it’s great that the company is taking a proactive step, the effort is not likely to comfort those users who feel their privacy has already been violated. What’s more, Zuckerberg conceded in the interview that the investigation may take months or more to complete.

In the meantime, options are available to those who refuse to simply wait around while Facebook gets its collective act together.

For starters, stop using the “log in with Facebook” option after downloading an app. It may take a bit longer to create a new account, but the app won’t get instant access to private information from your Facebook profile, which the company itself admits is what happens.

For the apps you’re already using, there’s a fairly simple process for managing the types of data they can access. Or, if you prefer, the same process always you to delete the app entirely.

Step 1:

Step 2:

Step 3:

Step 4:

Step 5:

Step 6:

Step 7:

Step 8:

Step 9:

vulcanraven Normalcy Bias Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:00

It's extremely disturbing how narcissistic our society has become whereas social media has turned people into such rabid attention whores who are absolutely SALIVATING at the chance to jump online and use the next "tragedy of the week" to virtue signal and draw attention to themselves. It's no longer even about what ACTUALLY happened, it's about using the event to direct focus towards the individual who looks to score "good person" brownie points on Facebook and other related platforms. 

What I am wondering is if we will ever reach "peak social media".... with all of this Facebook fallout, are we witnessing the early stages?

weliveinamatrix Mon, 03/26/2018 - 21:56

I got a facebook account and I just keep posting gun control, I love obama and hillary, NWO is great, I am a transgender, etc...I feel well loved...face book is cool... stop putting facebook down, I have made many good friends on facebook...and in case anything happens to me, everyone will know where I am and what I am doing..come on guys, facebook is awesome and its the future... signed: MDB  :-) j/k

CatInTheHat Mon, 03/26/2018 - 22:20

Facebook isn't social media. What I find mildly amusing about all of this I'd Zuckerberg faux apology and that this will never happen again. 

 

Sure it won't. Meanwhile, FB plans to have 20,000 FB employees by the end of the year scanning posts and comments looking for 'disinformation' and fake news, as well as  new algorithms to CENSOR even more of your content. Gotta love NEOLIBERALS watching out for us because apparently we need them to help us discern what we can't for ourselves, because ya know we're just 'dumb fucks'. 

Gaslight out of pathological abusers like ZioZuck.

Facebook isn't social media it's government and Israeli SURVEILLANCE...