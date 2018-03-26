Mapping Where Global Tariffs Are Highest And Lowest

Last week, China announced that it would retaliate against U.S. tariffs by imposing its own duties on a range of American products including apples, port and steel pipes. Last Thursday, President Trump signed an executive memorandum that could lead to tariffs being imposed on up to $60 billion of Chinese products, a move which is designed to penalize China for alleged intellectual property theft. Beijing responded that it while it does not want a trade war, it is "absolutely not afraid of one". Late last week, stock markets dropped sharply.
The Trump Administrations's move to impose tariffs on Chinese imports as well as steel and aluminum imports in general, is a break with long-standing U.S. trade policy. As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, hHistorically, previous presidents have been in favor of lower tariffs and the removal of barriers to facilitate trade.
Today, the U.S. applies a weighted average tariff of 1.6 percent on its imports according to the World Bank and this is one of the lowest rates worldwide, equivalent to the EU and similar to Japan.
The World Bank's tariff rates refer to 2016 and are weighted by product import shares without taking specific trade deals like NAFTA into account.
Although most developed countries have been pushing for lower trade tariffs, they are still very high in some parts of the world.
For example, India imposes weighted average tariffs of 6.3 percent while in China, the rate is 3.5 percent.
African countries have some of the highest rates with Gabon standing out at 16.93 percent.
The Bahamas is the country with the highest weighted-average tariff worldwide at 18.6 percent.
In Peru, our bearing import company pays very low tariffs.
The map is somewhat misleading though, as many countries have tough non-tariff barriers preventing imports.
Costa Rica is up to 100%......Tax/Tariff. Toyota FJ Cruiser is $80,000 after the tax.
Here is an attempt at a list...LOL. Nintendo 55% Tariff.
http://www.costaricatax.com/import-tax.htm
The same here in Thailand... Import tariffs of up to 200% of new price of vehicle, which is why auto companies setup assembly factories here and ship the parts in from elsewhere... If assembled in the country, no tariff...
"... to penalize China for alleged intellectual property theft." - I always have a problem with this phrase. Intellectual property THEFT?????? When you deliberately relocate your manufacturing and factories to China, guess what? The Chinese learn how to manufacture your stuff because YOU taught them. Oh, sure you may have made them sign a few pieces of paper where they agree to be your slave forever ... even if the guy that signed the pieces of paper is squeaky clean, he's got desperate friends and rellies, there's a factory full of people learning stuff and pissed off that they can't have a better life. Time goes by, even the walls are going to talk.
"I left my wallet on the bar and when I came back it was gone!"
"I left my keys in the Porsche with the engine running but when I got back it woz gone!!!"
"I rubbed my naked boobs over his face and squashed his man-parts between my legs and for some reason he wanted to get me pregnant!"
Besides tariffs of up to 100 percent on some imported goods, China uses other means to limit imports like imposing quotas and license requirements on certain imports.
China also has foreign investment restrictions, provides government subsidies for domestic manufacturing, and “props up” the Yuan exchange rate against the dollar.
