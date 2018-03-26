Nothing Exceeds Like Excess - The Military-Industrial Complex Wins

Authored by Jeff Thomas via InternationalMan.com,
The first panacea for a mismanaged nation is inflation of the currency; the second is war. Both bring a temporary prosperity; both bring a permanent ruin. But both are the refuge of political and economic opportunists.
—Ernest Hemingway
Military spending is the second largest item in the US federal budget after Social Security. It has a habit of increasing significantly each year, and the proposed 2019 defense budget is $886 billion (roughly double what it was in 2003).
US military spending exceeds the total of the next ten largest countries combined. Although the US government acknowledges 682 military bases in 63 countries, that number may be over 1,000 (if all military installations are included), in 156 countries. Total military personnel is estimated at over 1.4 million.
The reader could be forgiven if he felt that a US military base was rather unnecessary in, say, Djibouti or the Bahamas, yet the US Congress will not allow the closure of any military bases. (The Bi-partisan Budget Act of 2013 blocked future military base closings under the argument that they’re all essential for “national security.”) And Congress has a vested interest in keeping all bases open and consuming as much in tax dollars as possible (more on that later).
Of course, those bases need to be kept well-stocked with small arms, tanks, missiles and aircraft. Yet, in spite of the admittedly incredible number of US military bases across the globe, the additional stockpile of weaponry is so great that the government has difficulty finding places to put it all.
One storage location is pictured in the photo above - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. In spite of the size of the photo, it shows only a portion of the aircraft located there. (And bear in mind, such aircraft often cost over $100 million each.)
If asked, the military states that, although these aircraft are in dead storage and many have never seen any use whatever, they might possibly be called up for service, “if needed.” Of course, if they’re needed, they’re unlikely to be of use if located in Arizona. And, in addition, they may not be useful for warfare, as war technology has moved on since the days when such aircraft designs were suitable.
It’s been said that generals are forever fighting the last war, and this is certainly true. Even a layman can observe that such conventional aircraft will never see use, as they serve no purpose in modern warfare.
And yet, these storehouses are being dramatically added to every year.
This year, production will be increased for the F-35 and F/A-18 aircraft. To get an idea of the cost of such expansion programmes, the F-35 Joint Strike aircraft alone will cost $400 billion for 2,457 planes. However, most of this cost will be for development and testing, not the planes themselves.
To save you the arithmetic, that’s about $162 million per plane. (I’m guessing that Henry Ford might have been able to produce them a bit more cheaply. It’s difficult to imagine what they could possibly be made out of to justify their extraordinary price tag.)
But, even though a staggering amount of money is spent on such aircraft, only to then send them to storage facilities at some point, why not, at the very least, sell off the surplus cheaply or scrap them and close down the costly bases that warehouse them?
Well there’s a bit of a snag there. If they were to be scrapped, it would be necessary to admit that they weren’t really necessary. And if they weren’t necessary, why were they purchased?
It may well be that the answer lies in the fact that the military industrial complex is a major political contributor, paying heavily into the campaign funds of both political parties.
It’s probably safe to say that, in doing so, they’re likely to expect something in return, and of course, that’s just what they get. As stated above, the “defense” budget is far beyond what it would cost to defend the US, and ridiculously so.
However, as far as the military industrial complex is concerned, the ideal situation might be for the US to enter into a policy of perpetual warfare with vaguely-stated military goals, and to do so on many fronts globally. If Congress were to approve a budget that would allow for that, the amount of kickback to the military industrial complex would not only be maximized, but it would be ongoing, from one year to the next.
So, is that what has occurred?
Well, if we look back at say, World War II, the most costly war in history, we see a war that was fought on three continents and cost the lives of between fifty and eighty million people, yet it was concluded a mere four years after the US joined.
By comparison, the undeclared war with Afghanistan has been a minor one, costing roughly 150,000 lives. Again, based upon arithmetic, as compared to World War II, it should theoretically have taken just over two months to conclude, yet to date, it’s been ongoing for seventeen years, and its daily cost has far exceeded that of a world war.
So, are we to conclude that the US military has become so inept that it can’t fight a war and win, no matter how much firepower they have and no matter how much time it takes?
If this is not the case, then there’s only one other conclusion to draw. (As Sherlock Holmes often said, “Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.”)
In this case, what remains is that winning the war is not the objective and, in fact, never was the objective. The objective would be to consciously create perpetual warfare; to extract billions in tax dollars each year from the electorate, in order to pass the revenue on to the military industrial complex in the form of armaments contracts. Whether those armaments are needed, or even useful, would be of minimal importance.
In recent years, the US military has gone far beyond its original concept of “defense.” It’s invaded more countries than ever before in its history, often with no direct provocation whatever, on the basis of “making the world safe for democracy.” (It should be borne in mind that invading a country, largely destroying it, then installing a puppet government is not exactly “democracy.”) In addition, these have not been actual “wars,” as, under US law, only Congress can declare war and has not done so since 1942.
In addition, the “enemy” in each case has been vague indeed. The US is not at war with any country specifically, but with “terrorism,” a non-specific enemy, one that’s even more vague than George Orwell described when writing 1984.
If nothing succeeds like success, it’s also true that nothing exceeds like excess. If this thought is troubling now, it will be even more troubling when the US makes good on its threat to attack North Korea, a small country next door to China, or to invade Iran, an ally of both China and Russia.
When the fur really starts to fly, it will be highly doubtful if the American taxpayer is able to pony up the further cost of a true world war, which would be far beyond what they’re shouldering at present.
And, since the loser in a war is almost always the country that runs out of money first, and the US is for all purposes broke, the outcome of such a war would not be in favour of the US.
* * *
In reply to Protecting my reduction in… by 1stepcloser
America ruins the world to rule it.
What country is more evil..more of a curse..more dangerous to humanity..than America?
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Don't worry....the last time the Neocunts did war, they made Iran stronger.
Then they had a nice little 15 year bitch and moan about Iran.
And now, one can only wonder what flavour of blowback will hit them in the face.
Perhaps they could push even more countries away, which would be even more entertaining.
In reply to America ruins thecworld to… by strannick
Here's a nice storage depot out in NE California. Need a tank?
40.203031, -120.138541
In reply to Don't worry....the last time… by Brazen Heist
That and just extracting money in ANY form. Afghanistan is about heroin production. Heroin costs money. Police get paid to arrest heroin associated criminals. Prison guards get paid to guard heroin associated criminals. It is always about keeping the economy afloat...
In reply to what remains is that winning… by Fish Gone Bad
All that equipment is needed to fight the last war. It will be useless for the next war.
That's true if "MOAR WOAR" were really their goal. For some of them no doubt it is; Bolton, if anyone. But those are the crazy true-believers. They can be useful, but they mustn't ever be in a decision-making capacity. Bolton really isn't in a decision-making capacity. Neither, actually, was the father of modern warmongering empire fantasy, Zbigniew Brzezinski. He got his way but that was Carter's fault; Zbiggy couldn't have done that on his own say-so. if Bolton gets Trump to go to war, he'll have to climb over Mattis' dead body which could be arranged; and that would be Trump's fault 100%. 3 years ago Trump knew better; hard to say what he does and doesn't know today.
No way the draft will be reinstated. No way. That lesson was learned too well. Nixon was correct. All he had to do to completely dismantle the anti-war movement was end the draft. Middle America was no longer willing to let their kids go do for some half-assed fever dream of Empire, but was perfectly willing to let poor kids, immigrants and mercenaries do it.
And none of the professionals intend to use nuclear weapons. Some of the amateur lunatics might like to talk about it a lot.
The pros know they need to keep creating pretend enemies, and magnifying the significance of the few real enemies at hand. They need to keep low-intensity warfare someplace out of sight and out of mind simmering along on the back burner at all times. This way there's no real risk and an endless justification to do whatever they want.
In reply to Only options they have for… by Lost in translation
In reply to Wingnut meet Bolton... MAGMA! by Déjà view

The author is right on many things but misses the primary reason for our military spending. Those defense dollars go into every state and lots of towns across this country. It is employment and in some areas the major employer supporting many communities. I'd like to offer a suggestion. Rather than kill so many people overseas, I think America needs to redesign its military processes. For example, manufacture tanks near San Diego. Ship them cross country on a circuitous path (requiring many security personnel) and offload them in say Galveston whereupon they are immediately melted into slag and the metal shipped to Illinois for reprocessing into sheet steel thereby employing thousands of African-Americans. The steel is then shipped by another expensive route requiring several loading/unloadings by time-and-a-half union workers and then back to San Diego. This spending could be expanded indefinitely. Full employment, no wars, and a happy world.
"This spending could be expanded indefinitely. Full employment, no wars, and a happy world."
and as crazy as your idea is, it would work and be no more of a drain on the taxpayer than the current system. On the plus side, less animosity with other countries.
Checkout the "Boneyard", Tucson, Arizona, MIC John McCain $$$
In reply to British Empire 2.0 by 1stepcloser

I would say the British Empire was hugely more beneficial to its citizens than the U.S. empire. After that, the British colonies fared worse but not sure if they fared worse than the countries run by the US through conquest or puppet leaders. Some of the countries under puppet rule like NATO are doing ok, but the puppet rule in Africa and Latin America is grim.
Americurse...
Perpetual pariah...
Must be destroyed 4 the sake of the globe & humanity.
The American people are the ones who pay the taxes which fund the planes that bomb us in Afghanistan, the tanks that strike and destroy our homes in Palestine, the armies which occupy our lands in the Arabian Gulf, and the fleets which ensure the blockade of Iraq. These tax dollars are given to Israel for it to continue to attack us and penetrate our lands. So the American people are the ones who fund the attacks against us, and they are the ones who oversee the expenditure of these monies in the way they wish, through their elected candidates.
- bin Laden's 'letter to America"
"The American people are the ones who pay the taxes which fund the planes that bomb us in Afghanistan,"
Actually it's the Federal Reserve and nations buying US paper allowing this to go on.
You are an American; if so, then do your duty since you are so dangerous. It is not America, but the globalist cabal! They hate America!
What country is more evil..more of a curse..more dangerous to humanity..than America?
And Bolton and MCain like it that way.
Israhell
Imagine how much of that $$$$$ will be embezzled.
I know a wealthy family of misfits down in Texas who are all employed by DynCorp International.
They hold clerical positions and most of them never even leave their house to go to work.
These people have no redeeming social value aside from their parasitical attachment to this military contractor.
They seem to contribute nothing to society, although one of the drug-addicted sons is a popular presence within the local criminal underground.
"Wow..., imagine all those bearings in that equipment. Without doubt some of them being special sizes and types.
I wonder who won that supply contract?
$$$$$"
Your brother-in-laws, brother-in-law, brother's father's nephew's brother.
Got any more questions?
Just another of many reasons why I'm leaving the JUSA for good next week.
Moving to .ch The nice condo I got with some of my HODLed BTC keeps beckoning me.
In case things go 10,000°C in Europe, I'm now also closing an RE deal (BTC for AU for RE) on a lakeside house in southern Argentina. Garden, view, lakefront, pasture, small vineyard. No "cultural undesirables" in the 'hood. My "Gone 100% Galt" Plan B, far from wars and 'shroom clouds.
Had enough of the ZOG and AAZ. Don't worry though... you'll do fine. Cause... you got a mort-gage and Hopium(K) in your MAGA Kool-Aid(DS).
Say hi to Simon Black for us all. Hope you like hearing about Alpacas.
Southern Argentina can be very cold. China is cold too except for the SE. A paid-off house in most anywhere in America and some Au and turn off the news. All is good.
Protecting my reduction in freedoms bro!
Bro don't be surprised if that is what's comin for what you got left.
That picture is what we refer to as a High Value target area. Come On Guys Spread out, you trying to Save the Kaiser Bullets?
That picture is of the Airforce boneyard in Arizona, those planes are older than you I would hazard to guess.
Not only are they old, there is no one to fly them even if they wanted to. There is a serious shortage of pilots in the USAF right now.
How many Legions can the Empire support without imploding?
It keeps going until Americans give up their idol worship and materialism/consumerism religion.
I still can't get over how the show is really called American "Idol," which is a religious term, yet 99% of people probably don't ponder what that signifies or what it says about our culture/society.
The Dept. of Defense has accounting inconsistencies.
Perhaps if we had some type of executive leader of the Federal Branch of government, he could use his pulpit to shed light on these accounting inconsistencies. It's almost crazy enough to work. To the twittermobile!
in 2006, the basic monthly service charge for connection to the AEP portion of the central electrical grid was $6.50 US per month.
based on inflation, that amount should be $8.16 US per month present day. CPI calculator.
the actual amount is $50.00 US per month.
all so the boys at the vanguard group, state street corporation, and blackrock can make their dividend payments. oh yeah sure, it's only about $42 per month. but the number of houses in the eastern grid per month. i wouldn't have any idea how to do the math on that.
delivering electricity to more than five million customers in 11 states.
$50 per month on 5,000,000 customers is $250mil per month, $3bil per year, over and above the charge for electricity consumed. just a rough estimate.
As of 2017 American Electric Power shares are mainly held by institutional investors (Vanguard group, BlackRock, State Street Corporation, and others[38])
we are getting fucked in more ways than stormy daniels could ever dream of.
thats why there is such a pushback against homeowner solar. If you want to be a patriot go off the grid.
