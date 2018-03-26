Number Of Children Forced Into Slavery Hits All-Time High

While the resurgence of human trafficking in war-torn Libya in recent years has occupied the headlines, trafficking in the UK has also climbed to an all-time high, according to the National Crime Agency.
Statistics released by the NCA show the number of potential victims of slavery has increased by 35% to 5,145 since 2016 - the highest since records began in 2009. And it's likely that number will only continue to climb, per RT.
The NCA said most victims are being used for sex or as drug mules by "county lines" groups, which use vulnerable children as couriers to transfer drugs from the city to rural areas.
British nationals comprised the largest group, followed by people from Albania and Vietnam. UK children accounted for 819 referrals, while 777 were Albanians, and 739 were Vietnamese.
Liam Vernon, a senior manager in the NCA’s modern slavery and human trafficking unit, said the figure is "shocking." "The reality is that there isn’t a region in the UK that isn’t affected." "The number is shocking and our assessment is that this is an underreported crime."
Nearly half of the referrals were linked to labor exploitation, while other cases were connected to sexual exploitation (1,744) and domestic servitude (488). The NCA said the increase in referrals was due to a "greater awareness" of the problem, but warned that figures "almost certainly represent an underestimate of the true scale" of the problem in the UK. Will Kerr, director of the NCA, said the rising phenomenon was a "particular concern."
"We are now dealing with an evolving threat," he said.
"The criminals involved in these types of exploitation are going into online spaces, particularly adult services website, to enable their criminality."
Other common countries of origin include China, Nigeria, Romania, Sudan, Eritrea, India, Poland and Pakistan; but 116 different nationalities are known to have been affected.
Victoria Atkins, Home Office minister for crime, safeguarding and vulnerability, said the figures showed that more potential victims were being "identified and protected" because of an "improved understanding of modern slavery."
And here we are obsessed with Stormy Daniels.
Have in laws from Philippines, many abused as Filipino Overseas Workers, but I am sure it is worse with kids. Have been to orphanage in Cebu, and the kids there look as rough as anywhere compared to other places I seen: Shanty towns north of Capetown, Varanessi India, Nepal. Infants literraly abandoned on the street and will not luve to see another sunrise. Life is not fair.
aren't 99% of us all slaves? not just children.. Why did the writer think he isn't a slave? lol wtf?
What was Hillary's friends name that got busted for child trafficking? Hillary Clinton has to bust her out of Hatti?
Disgusting how the MSM focuses on Stormy rather then this. Really tells you it goes straight to the top.
Laura Silsby
Well, soon there will be at least a few less. Dirty Dan just got canned.
http://archive.is/VYfrk
And that total doesn't even count all the ones the Muzzies in the UK are hiding away.
Or members of Parliament.
Or members of the US Senate.
hogg kid caught -- wesn't even at the skool when the alleged shooting happened. this after he did interviews describing the things he did/saw/heard during the shooting
https://columbianpost.com/latest-news/david-hogg-home-parkland-shooting/
In APARTHEID Israhell, they don't JUST enslave Palestinian kids,
they keep them LOCKED in cages.
WARNING: Disturbing Images
I'm getting a 504 error bad gateway on that link.
The puke probably knew what was going to happen and stayed away to live another day and fulfill his mission as the prostitute he is.
Same error
The Totalitarian Islamist-Socialist UK (TISUK) forcing children into slavery? Say it ain't so! Who coud have seen that coming?
Or the royal family. Who REALLY could have seen that coming? Err...maybe it's no surprise.
They bestowed knighthood to the worst of pedos for a reason. Sir Edward Heath, Sir James Wilson Vincent Savile just to name those we already know.
Didn't she just get a name change recently?
Another on of Hitlery's sick friends that likes to host "Pizza Party's".
"what was Hillary's friends name that got busted"
Wasn't that Huma? Whatever. Hillary surrounded herself with a good deal of the kind of people that would just say "Yes, my queen", and carry out her wishes.
No way there are only 5,000
It would not surprise me if there are over 5000 in the USA alone.
More than that walking the streets in Hollywierd, Las Vegas, NYC, and Miami.
It wouldn't surprise me if there were at least 5000 in the Clintons' basement.
Truly shows just how fucked up our priorities are!!!!
The Flesh Trade. Because... what? Men are such great guys, and "boys will be boys"?
Try this YC clip about the Youngest Mothers in the world:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZomCSHgcrc
No, it was not some BS "Immaculate Conception" crap. Although that would romanticize the horrific event, by artificially elevating it from a real human hell to a fantasy human heaven.
p.s. Now go ahead and fvcking junk me, for exposing the truth and depravity of human nature.
Why would anyone junk you for this? Why would you think they would?
New All-Time Highs!
What happened to the " Emancipation Proclamation"> HITLERY, and the Demotards.
I can offer nothing to impress you.
Peace.
Slavery? It's OK with the university students. They have the bravery to challenge a 150 year old statue that can't reach out to slap their ignorant, arrogant faces, but just shut their cowardly mouth when it comes to what's happening all around them. What say you, you cowardly communists? You are tying your own hangman's noose with your silence.
Europe has a generational disaster on its hands now. They are fucked.
Bridge Water Capital was eloquent in their European Bank investment strategy.
Ray Dalio called it like a glove. European banks are crashing/
I'm not a Ray Dalio "fanboy" but I'm Man enough to give credit, where credit is due.
Bitchez
No Child left behind in Chains
we came, he died.....thanks hillary, I know you did it for the "children" you pussy licking bitch fuck piece of shit from hell...(Sorry I rarely use this language, but we are talking about hillary here, and I know Jesus forgives me)
Don't apologize for telling the truth.......
More Muslims = more slavery. It's one of only three options for non-believers. Convert, Slavery, or Death.
Go figure. perhaps the folks they are censoring everyone's speech about may have something to do with this?
Those 'diverse' cultures deemed so desirable the last couple of generations included routine rape, child 'marriages' and slavery because, well, the Mullahs preached it everyday and punished anyone showing the least sign of (gasp) assimilation. Why the sudden concern? Are they running out of women and children? Even the Torys don't mind that much any more and forget Labor who probably take up private solicitations for manacles in bulk.
Funny. Isn't NATO like, ALL over the UK these days with a massive military buildup along RU's border and a US backed/installed Nazi named Porshenko as leader?
Next thng you know they have a massive child enslaved population, sex trafficking, and a 35% increase all happening about the same time. Hmmm....
Waiting for the March for their freedom.
This can't be since I am told by leftists and blacks that only blacks pre 20th century dealt with slavery.
I channel surfed pausing on Rachel Maddow's show expecting to hear something about the reports of Libyan slave markets and human trafficking, and got Stormy Daniels.
But it's more important to talk about early American slavery because white people.