Number Of Children Forced Into Slavery Hits All-Time High

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:05

While the resurgence of human trafficking in war-torn Libya in recent years has occupied the headlines, trafficking in the UK has also climbed to an all-time high, according to the National Crime Agency.

Statistics released by the NCA show the number of potential victims of slavery has increased by 35% to 5,145 since 2016 - the highest since records began in 2009. And it's likely that number will only continue to climb, per RT.

The NCA said most victims are being used for sex or as drug mules by "county lines" groups, which use vulnerable children as couriers to transfer drugs from the city to rural areas.

British nationals comprised the largest group, followed by people from Albania and Vietnam. UK children accounted for 819 referrals, while 777 were Albanians, and 739 were Vietnamese.

Trafficking

Liam Vernon, a senior manager in the NCA’s modern slavery and human trafficking unit, said the figure is "shocking." "The reality is that there isn’t a region in the UK that isn’t affected." "The number is shocking and our assessment is that this is an underreported crime."

Nearly half of the referrals were linked to labor exploitation, while other cases were connected to sexual exploitation (1,744) and domestic servitude (488). The NCA said the increase in referrals was due to a "greater awareness" of the problem, but warned that figures "almost certainly represent an underestimate of the true scale" of the problem in the UK. Will Kerr, director of the NCA, said the rising phenomenon was a "particular concern."

"We are now dealing with an evolving threat," he said.

"The criminals involved in these types of exploitation are going into online spaces, particularly adult services website, to enable their criminality."

Other common countries of origin include China, Nigeria, Romania, Sudan, Eritrea, India, Poland and Pakistan; but 116 different nationalities are known to have been affected.

Victoria Atkins, Home Office minister for crime, safeguarding and vulnerability, said the figures showed that more potential victims were being "identified and protected" because of an "improved understanding of modern slavery."

Social Issues

Hubbs Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:09 Permalink

And  here we are obsessed with Stormy Daniels.

Have in laws from Philippines, many abused as Filipino Overseas Workers, but I am sure it is worse with kids. Have been to orphanage in Cebu, and the kids there look as rough as anywhere compared to other places I seen: Shanty towns north of Capetown, Varanessi India, Nepal. Infants literraly abandoned on the street and will not luve to see another sunrise. Life is not fair.

HRClinton Hubbs Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

The Flesh Trade. Because... what?  Men are such great guys, and "boys will be boys"?

Try this YC clip about the Youngest Mothers in the world:

   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZomCSHgcrc

No, it was not some BS "Immaculate Conception" crap. Although that would romanticize the horrific event, by artificially elevating it from a real human hell to a fantasy human heaven.

p.s. Now go ahead and fvcking junk me, for exposing the truth and depravity of human nature.

38BWD22 Yen Cross Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

 

Um, no Yen, hey I have always been a big fan of yours.  True!

I was just pointing out the curiosity of Best Korea's leadership, the worst of Communism and Royalty and perversions mixed into one bloodline:

Kim I  (Kim Il-Sung)

Kim II (Kim Jong-Il)

Kim III (Kim Jong-Un)

A regular dynasty of Reds!

 

Have no fear nor hatred of a Bearing Guy.

Yen Cross 38BWD22 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 21:16 Permalink

 Well into my  early 50's and many years, decades of investment protocol above you. Started my first business @ 16.

 Impress me.  Do you even have a personal book to trade?

  My Father is Mid seventies, and knows nothing about numbers.

   I send screen shots of my trades regularly. What do you offer?

  Are you Involved in your community? Are you donating money to help people to get to their jobs, and take care of their families?

  I'm a Libertarian, and nothing more.  God blessed me with a beautiful mind to help others, but also use some common sense.

  I'm a bit conservative, like fast cars , and flying airplanes.

  38BWD22 -----j   > you're such a fish.

silverer Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:17 Permalink

Slavery? It's OK with the university students. They have the bravery to challenge a 150 year old statue that can't reach out to slap their ignorant, arrogant faces, but just shut their cowardly mouth when it comes to what's happening all around them. What say you, you cowardly communists? You are tying your own hangman's noose with your silence.

weliveinamatrix Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:26 Permalink

we came, he died.....thanks hillary, I know you did it for the "children"  you pussy licking bitch fuck piece of shit from hell...(Sorry I rarely use this language, but we are talking about hillary here, and I know Jesus forgives me)

hanekhw Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:46 Permalink

Those 'diverse' cultures  deemed so desirable the last couple of generations included routine rape, child 'marriages' and slavery because, well, the Mullahs preached it everyday and punished anyone showing the least sign of (gasp) assimilation. Why the sudden concern? Are they running out of women and children? Even the Torys don't mind that much any more and forget Labor who probably take up private solicitations for manacles in bulk.

archie bird Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

Funny. Isn't NATO like, ALL over the UK these days with a massive military buildup along RU's border and a US backed/installed Nazi named Porshenko as leader?

Next thng you know they have a massive child enslaved population, sex trafficking, and a 35% increase all happening about the same time.  Hmmm....  

Emergency Ward Mon, 03/26/2018 - 21:46 Permalink

I channel surfed pausing on Rachel Maddow's show expecting to hear something about the reports of Libyan slave markets and human trafficking, and got Stormy Daniels.