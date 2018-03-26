Overstock Plunges To 6-Month Lows After Announcing New Equity Issuance

Amid a collapse in the crypto space and under investigations over its ICO, Overstock's share price is tumbling after-hours - near 6-month lows - after announcing a new offering of 4 million shares.

As of March 12th, Overstock had 29.5 million shares outstanding, so this is a significant dilution.

Full Statement:

Overstock.com, Inc. today announced that it intends to offer 4,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Overstock also expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares of its common stock in the offering. All of the shares will be offered and sold by Overstock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. D.A. Davidson & Co. is acting as co-manager.

As a reminder, on March 15th, the shares plunged as much as 16% after the company, which has waded into cryptocurrencies, said that a previously disclosed U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe may hurt business and push back its initial coin offering.