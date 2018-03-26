Overstock Plunges To 6-Month Lows After Announcing New Equity Issuance

Amid a collapse in the crypto space and under investigations over its ICO, Overstock's share price is tumbling after-hours - near 6-month lows - after announcing a new offering of 4 million shares.
As of March 12th, Overstock had 29.5 million shares outstanding, so this is a significant dilution.
Full Statement:
Overstock.com, Inc. today announced that it intends to offer 4,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
Overstock also expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares of its common stock in the offering. All of the shares will be offered and sold by Overstock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. D.A. Davidson & Co. is acting as co-manager.
As a reminder, on March 15th, the shares plunged as much as 16% after the company, which has waded into cryptocurrencies, said that a previously disclosed U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe may hurt business and push back its initial coin offering.
“The investigation could result in a delay of the tZero security token offering, negative publicity for tZero or us, and may have a material adverse effect on us or on the current and future business ventures of tZero,” the company said in a filing late Thursday. It also disclosed that the SEC is conducting an examination of advisers at tZero, the firm’s blockchain subsidiary that’s heading the ICO.
Comments
Patrick Byrne declared war on the banksters and now they seek to destroy his company.
Blue Light special in Lane 3. Problem is that Fast Eddie will not rescue them.
That’s the problem of being a proxy for crypto...it’s blockchain possibilities got run over in the process
without US markets getting flooded with disposable overpriced consumer goods there isn't much overstock to sell
Must be still taking bitcoin.