Paul Craig Roberts: Integrity Has Vanished From The West

Among Western political leaders there is not an ounce of integrity or morality. The Western print and TV media is dishonest and corrupt beyond repair. Yet the Russian government persists in its fantasy of “working with Russia’s Western partners.” The only way Russia can work with crooks is to become a crook. Is that what the Russian government wants?
Finian Cunningham notes the absurdity in the political and media uproar over Trump (belatedly) telephoning Putin to congratulate him on his reelection with 77 percent of the vote, a show of public approval that no Western political leader could possibly attain. The crazed US senator from Arizona called the person with the largest majority vote of our time “a dictator.” Yet a real blood-soaked dictator from Saudi Arabia is feted at the White House and fawned over by the president of the United States.
The Western politicians and presstitutes are morally outraged over an alleged poisoning, unsupported by any evidence, of a former spy of no consequence on orders by the president of Russia himself. These kind of insane insults thrown at the leader of the world’s most powerful military nation—and Russia is a nation, unlike the mongrel Western countries—raise the chances of nuclear Armageddon beyond the risks during the 20th century’s Cold War. The insane fools making these unsupported accusations show total disregard for all life on earth. Yet they regard themselves as the salt of the earth and as “exceptional, indispensable” people.
Think about the alleged poisoning of Skirpal by Russia. What can this be other than an orchestrated effort to demonize the president of Russia? How can the West be so outraged over the death of a former double-agent, that is, a deceptive person, and completely indifferent to the millions of peoples destroyed by the West in the 21st century alone. Where is the outrage among Western peoples over the massive deaths for which the West, acting through its Saudi agent, is responsible in Yemen? Where is the Western outrage among Western peoples over the deaths in Syria? The deaths in Libya, in Somalia, Pakistan, Ukraine, Afghanistan? Where is the outrage in the West over the constant Western interference in the internal affairs of other countries? How many times has Washington overthrown a democratically-elected government in Honduras and reinstalled a Washington puppet?
The corruption in the West extends beyond politicians, presstitutes, and an insouciant public to experts. When the ridiculous Condi Rice, national security adviser to president George W. Bush, spoke of Saddam Hussein’s non-existent weapons of mass destruction sending up a nuclear cloud over an American city, experts did not laugh her out of court. The chance of any such event was precisely zero and every expert knew it, but the corrupt experts held their tongues. If they spoke the truth, they knew that they would not get on TV, would not get a government grant, would be out of the running for a government appointment. So they accepted the absurd lie designed to justify an American invasion that destroyed a country.
This is the West. There is nothing but lies and indifference to the deaths of others. The only outrage is orchestrated and directed against a target: the Taliban, Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi, Iran, Assad, Russia and Putin, and against reformist leaders in Latin America. The targets for Western outrage are always those who act independently of Washington or who are no longer useful to Washington’s purposes.
The quality of people in Western governments has collapsed to the very bottom of the barrel. The British actually have a person, Boris Johnson, as Foreign Secretary, who is so low-down that a former British ambassador has no compunction in calling him a categorical liar. The British lab Porton Down, contrary to Johnson’s claim, has not identified the agent associated with the attack on Skirpal as a Russian novichok agent. Note also that if the British lab is able to identify a novichok agent, it also has the capability of producing it, a capability that many countries have as the formulas were published years ago in a book.
That the novichok poisoning of Skirpal is an orchestration is obvious. The minute the event occurred the story was ready. With no evidence in hand, the British government and presstitute media were screaming “the Russians did it.” Not content with that, Boris Johnson screamed “Putin did it.” In order to institutionalize fear and hatred of Russia into British consciousness, British school children are being taught that Putin is like Hitler.
Orchestrations this blatant demonstrate that Western governments have no respect for the intelligence of their peoples. That Western governments get away with these fantastic lies indicates that the governments are immune to accountability. Even if accountability were possible, there is no sign that Western peoples are capable of holding their governments accountable. As Washington drives the world to nuclear war, where are the protests? The only protest is brainwashed school children protesting the National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment.
Western democracy is a hoax. Consider Catalonia. The people voted for independence and were denounced for doing so by European politicians. The Spanish government invaded Catalonia alleging that the popular referendum, in which people expressed their opinion about their own future, was illegal. Catalonian leaders are in prison awaiting trial, except for Carles Puigdemont who escaped to Belgium. Now Germany has captured him on his return to Belgium from Finland where he lectured at the University of Hesinki and is holding him in jail for a Spanish government that bears more resemblance to Francisco Franco than to democracy. The European Union itself is a conspiracy against democracy.
The success of Western propaganda in creating non-existent virtues for itself is the greatest public relations success in history.
Unfortunately the general public accept the propaganda pumped out by the prestitutes.
Why is it that people believe lies? Without truth we will perish.
We live in a time where lies are reality and truth is turned upside down. We are led closer to world where annihilation is realistic possibility while those at the helm become more reckless with their intoxication of power. A world where madman decide our fate...
A person who is somewhat sane can observe in horror as human madness becomes a full gallop towards annihilation. If you are aware, maybe you can figure out how humans are deceived into acting like animals.
But perhaps nature has a safeguard against this: heavy radioactive isotopes are natures way of insuring beasts to not inherit the galaxy... It is a pity as some of us do not wish to live as beasts. We humbly recognize that we are all equal with regard to nature's laws. Not much point in the meek (humble) inheriting the Earth if it is a radioactive oven.
Isn't it ironic that the true leader of the free world in 2018 is Russia.
The western countries’ corrupted and morally bankrupt “leadership” are now all controlled by the Zionist World Order and they are hypocritical gorilla colonists and/or outright invaders of other sovereign nations.
Unfortunately democracy becomes mob rule. Stealing from others is easy when you have lots of people doing the stealing.
PR stunts - nobody believes them but nobody can do a shit about it.
An example:
i do not believe russia was involved in UK chemical weapons use in Salisbury but the rulers in my country expel russian diplomats for no reason. The politicians that the last two times i voted for - are being prosecuted by the current ruling elite. Elections is a joke
I would sooner trust James Alefantis mind the Kids than the US Government is working for the best Interest of Americans.
Integrity has not vanished. I will not bow down. I have no time for intimidation. 30 more ounces of silver showed up today to close that order. Looks good.
Let's be honest, I really want to be ready to go when the time comes. I'm burning my run for school board savings on PMs right now but I can still manage if I want to.
I don't like going into a situation without being armed with knowledge of that situation. I don't want anyone to know that I am in contention. I don't do facebook.
Integrity has certainly vanished from the stock markets.
I'm not having trouble finding metal right now but the premiums are sky high on physical. I'm paying it and it is showing up.
The author of this makes the same mistake as the British Government. He treats his own theory as absolute when it isn't.
Makes statements of facts that aren't.
Makes assertions that have no evidence at all.
What a sad world when truth is what someone puts into an article, devoid of evidential material.
We are all tried on the gallows of possible rather than beyond reasonable doubt.
Sacrificed on the altar of ratings, whether it be government inspired, ZH etc. etc.
From my travels throughout the world my own assessment is that ordinary people are no different whether they are in Russia or the US...but propagandists, and some calling themselves 'journalists' have an altogether different agenda