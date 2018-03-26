Poland Detains Official On Russian Spying Allegations

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:05

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,

The Polish secret services have detained a government official on allegations he had been spying for Russia, informing Moscow about Poland’s plans on how to put the brakes on the Nord Stream 2 gas project.

Reuters reports that the official, identified as Marek W., was responsible for energy projects and fed information about Warsaw’s plans to block Nord Stream 2 to Russian intelligence officers under diplomatic cover at the Russian embassy in Poland.

The central European country, along with Ukraine and the three Baltic States, is the most vocal opponent of Nord Stream 2, arguing it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

Recently, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki clashed over Nord Stream 2, which will ship Russian gas to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

According to Merkel, Nord Stream 2 will diversify European natural gas supplies, but Morawiecki - and many other top EU officials - believe it will only deepen the EU’s dependence on Russian gas.

In January, Morawiecki asked Washington to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which was in tune with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s view of the project as a threat to European energy security.

Poland is already taking measures to reduce its own dependence on Russian gas as it seeks to block the project. It last year signed a five-year LNG supply deal with Centrica, with the gas to be delivered from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass terminal and is planning more deals like that to diversify its gas supplies.

At the same time Germany is in urgent need of more gas as it plans to phase out coal power plants as well as nuclear ones.

Europe’s largest economy is already by far Gazprom’s biggest client in Europe. Nord Stream 2 will increase total gas shipments to the continent by more than 50 billion cubic meters annually, most of which will go to Germany.

Tags
Environment
Multiline Utilities - NEC
LNG Transportation & Storage
Integrated Oil & Gas

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 VAL THOR Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:34 Permalink

Poland suffered under communism for fifty fucking years, dumb ass. At least they, along with Hungary, have been smart enough to not allow the mulitculti fucking hordes to suck off the government tit. Good for them! The polish will survive, same for Hungarians, while Western Europe will fight the Moslem hordes for decades.

All of those countries lived under communist rule, they have had to deal with the Moslem invasions for 1300 years. They understand reality. Thank god. Those countries are the last best hope for the preservation of European culture and civilization because it sure as fuck isn't being preserved in Western Europe, Canada, the US, or Australia!

Eastern Europe understands the dangers of the Free $hit army and how that turns out. FFS look at the US, look at the U.K. look at Western Europe! Lauren Southern banned for life from the U.K. as a terrorist? Because she put out little flyers that said Mohammed was a faggot? Wake the fuck up! How long is it until Canada jails Lauren for the same thing? Or hate speech? Or some other made up stupid fucking crime that doesn't have anything to do with common law or the rule of law as practiced in Europe but has everything to do with validating Sharia law and communism and going along with more politically correct bullshit!

In the mean time, the Moslems show up in our countries and do shit like this idiot, who pulled out his dick, in public, on a bus and started masturbating in public. Apparently he was caught and jailed. Was he deported? Probably not. Posted on the Vlad Tepes Utube channel: https://youtu.be/wUTweX7WO9k

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Blankone Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

Ohhh, and Poland steps up with the next escalation of hysteria. Physical jailing of govt officials as spies, you see - that pipeline is a weapon of war and Russia has inserted spies everywhere. (The poor sucker must have stepped on someone's toes.)
Is the weather warm enough for Uke to begin a new offensive on EUke as a NATO country.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
ted41776 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

russia should just cut them off and sell it all to china for a higher price. huddling around all those migrants should keep them warm next winter. problem solved

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Brazen Heist Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:15 Permalink

The Poles want to torpedo Nordstream II. Gee who are they whoring out to? I'll have to think long and hard about that!!!

The Pollacks are one of the most stupid people in Europe when it comes to geopolitics, sandwiched in between the Germans and Russians, while hoping the English will look out for them, and now, the Americans. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:57 Permalink

Err how did you infer that? The last time the Pollacks actually did something useful on the battlefield was with Jan Sobieski, stopping the Turks. I am no Salafist apologist. But say, who's letting them into Europe? There's your problem. Kindly correct your anger towards the source instead, which are Western governments and their foreign/immigration/welfare policies. See, if their countries weren't getting regime changed, there wouldn't be such an influx of hordes, would there???

Russia and Iran are doing the world a big favour in destroying the Wahhabis on the battlefield, while your government befriends them and supports them. You clearly haven't gone far enough down this rabbit hole.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
zoo Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:19 Permalink

Why doesn't Poland just say Nuke me instead. this is ridiculous, I always thought they were puppets but never to this level of muppetry.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

Here we go boys and girls. Hold on to your butts this is going to be a wild ride.

Sounds like this guy was doing what the Clintons have been doing for decades.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:23 Permalink

Europe is not united on the Russian bullshit narrative, therefore many countries in Europe refuse to expel Russian diplomats, 1/3 of europe expelled Russian diplomats, while 2/3 did not and sided with Russia that there is zero evidence to implicate Russia in poisoning  its own citizens:

Turkey

Switzerland

sweden

Spain

Slovenia

Serbia

Slovakia

San Marino

Vatican city

Portugal

Norway

Montenegro

Monaco

Moldova

Malta

Macedonia

Luxembourg

Liechenstein

Kosovo

Kazakhstan

Hungary

Greece

Georgia

Cyprus

Croatia

Bulgaria

Bonia

Belgium

Belarus

Azerbajian

Austria

Armenia

Andora 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GoysRUs18 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

Oilprice dot com is just another Neocon disinformation outlet. TYLERS quit regurgitating the very lies you have claimed to be against. !! Be nice if the Polish people could realize how much they can change the world. Side with your true brothers, white christain orthodox russia and start arresting the kikes. Game changer

 

110 And Never again!!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 38BWD22 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:59 Permalink

The level of ignorance is astounding. People today don't remember the Iron Curtain or Berlin Wall! They don't remember people being shot dead for trying to leave Berlin! They don't remember the level of poverty that communism created. Stunning. Absolutely stunning. They don't remember the East German Stasi. So much ignorance and so little time.

Apparently few remember the Polish Solidartat movement! When protesters were beaten for sitting. Huge fan of Henryck Gorezcki, and his song, "Lord, have pity on us." I think he was the greatest composer of the 20th century. Few have heard of him but what he wrote was not pablum for movies, he wrote music that should be remembered, and studied, for another thousand years. His album, "Miserere" is my favorite but I like much of his music. Ihttps://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henryk_Górecki

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Cluster_Frak HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

Let's just say I know a thing or two about Poland. The place is a fiefdom of pedophile Vatican mafia, on one hand. On the other, it is a fiefdom of anyone who cuts a deal with Vatican mafia, usually the Russians. Poles fear God, via 1000 years of Vatican indoctrination. The place is fucked. Germans may as well take over and introduce some ordnung.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
38BWD22 HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:09 Permalink

 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0

I suppose I can conclude that they are young and probably educated in public schools.

The other alternative explanations are too ugly.  We're done for if that is typical of what Millennials think...

*   *   *

I first went to Poland in 1984.  We went by train via East Berlin.  The difference between Poland and  East Germany was astonishing.

Poles, for the most part, the ones I met anyway, HATED Communism.

The East Germans I met (sadly only Border Guards), searched the train undercarriage with dogs and truncheons for any EAST GERMAN (or anyone else wanting out) trying to sneak out.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ExPat2018 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

What Russia should do

1. Make a 50km buffer zone on the Baltics and pull back their forces. Announce to West they do NOT want war on anyone.

2. Nationalize all Foreign companies in Russia or give them 2 week notice to leave.

3. Boot out all Brits, Americans of any flavour,  diplomat or tourist.

4. Cancel World Cup. and ban any Europeans from entering Russia.

5.  Only do business with China, S,Korea and Japan.

6. Break off all relations with EU countries.

7. Give ultimatum that if any country is caught past the 50km buffer zone they will be shot on sight.

8. Ban overflights all all commerical aircraft in Russian territory.

9. Cut off all GAS immediately to Europe.  Stop work on Nordstream