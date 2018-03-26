Poland Detains Official On Russian Spying Allegations

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,
The Polish secret services have detained a government official on allegations he had been spying for Russia, informing Moscow about Poland’s plans on how to put the brakes on the Nord Stream 2 gas project.
Reuters reports that the official, identified as Marek W., was responsible for energy projects and fed information about Warsaw’s plans to block Nord Stream 2 to Russian intelligence officers under diplomatic cover at the Russian embassy in Poland.
The central European country, along with Ukraine and the three Baltic States, is the most vocal opponent of Nord Stream 2, arguing it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.
Recently, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki clashed over Nord Stream 2, which will ship Russian gas to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.
According to Merkel, Nord Stream 2 will diversify European natural gas supplies, but Morawiecki - and many other top EU officials - believe it will only deepen the EU’s dependence on Russian gas.
In January, Morawiecki asked Washington to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which was in tune with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s view of the project as a threat to European energy security.
Poland is already taking measures to reduce its own dependence on Russian gas as it seeks to block the project. It last year signed a five-year LNG supply deal with Centrica, with the gas to be delivered from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass terminal and is planning more deals like that to diversify its gas supplies.
At the same time Germany is in urgent need of more gas as it plans to phase out coal power plants as well as nuclear ones.
Europe’s largest economy is already by far Gazprom’s biggest client in Europe. Nord Stream 2 will increase total gas shipments to the continent by more than 50 billion cubic meters annually, most of which will go to Germany.
Guy stole a borscht recipe.
I wonder if they are still as dumb as the Polacks I grew up with?
In reply to Guy stole a borscht recipe. by silverer
dumb, dumber, dumbest.
In reply to I wonder if they are still… by VAL THOR
Nord Stream 2 gives the Danish environmentalists something to protest about.
Will they?
In reply to dumb, dumber, dumbest. by Truther
They confuse poisonous gas with natural gas. Poles...
In reply to … by 38BWD22
all of sudden poland find a backbone?? the Russians and The germans wiped the floor with them, they are spineless like jellyfish.
In reply to dumb, dumber, dumbest. by Truther
Poland suffered under communism for fifty fucking years, dumb ass. At least they, along with Hungary, have been smart enough to not allow the mulitculti fucking hordes to suck off the government tit. Good for them! The polish will survive, same for Hungarians, while Western Europe will fight the Moslem hordes for decades.
All of those countries lived under communist rule, they have had to deal with the Moslem invasions for 1300 years. They understand reality. Thank god. Those countries are the last best hope for the preservation of European culture and civilization because it sure as fuck isn't being preserved in Western Europe, Canada, the US, or Australia!
Eastern Europe understands the dangers of the Free $hit army and how that turns out. FFS look at the US, look at the U.K. look at Western Europe! Lauren Southern banned for life from the U.K. as a terrorist? Because she put out little flyers that said Mohammed was a faggot? Wake the fuck up! How long is it until Canada jails Lauren for the same thing? Or hate speech? Or some other made up stupid fucking crime that doesn't have anything to do with common law or the rule of law as practiced in Europe but has everything to do with validating Sharia law and communism and going along with more politically correct bullshit!
In the mean time, the Moslems show up in our countries and do shit like this idiot, who pulled out his dick, in public, on a bus and started masturbating in public. Apparently he was caught and jailed. Was he deported? Probably not. Posted on the Vlad Tepes Utube channel: https://youtu.be/wUTweX7WO9k
In reply to I wonder if they are still… by VAL THOR
The Poles I got to know in Poland were a pretty good lot. Well educated (many speak excellent English), very polite (they did not gratuitously insult other countries), and very conscious of their place in the world.
And they sold us excellent bearings.
In reply to Poland suffered under… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I agree. I was treated very well when I traveled in Poland. Much better than how I was treated in fucking Berlin! The Polish people were polite and yes, many of the younger people spoke excellent English.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Germany turned off its nukes; won't burn coal; so...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Jewish Mafia Control Freaks at Work!
Hey Trump! Make America Great Now; Not Israel.
Too late for this slogan, we're off the cliff already, just waiting to splat.
In reply to Jewish Control Freaks at… by Twatter
Ohhh, and Poland steps up with the next escalation of hysteria. Physical jailing of govt officials as spies, you see - that pipeline is a weapon of war and Russia has inserted spies everywhere. (The poor sucker must have stepped on someone's toes.)
Is the weather warm enough for Uke to begin a new offensive on EUke as a NATO country.
Watch Poland play both sides of the street and get run over............again
Bet T. May bails him out.
russia should just cut them off and sell it all to china for a higher price. huddling around all those migrants should keep them warm next winter. problem solved
The Poles want to torpedo Nordstream II. Gee who are they whoring out to? I'll have to think long and hard about that!!!
The Pollacks are one of the most stupid people in Europe when it comes to geopolitics, sandwiched in between the Germans and Russians, while hoping the English will look out for them, and now, the Americans.
Weren't they called POLESHEVIKS at one point?
Sarc/
In reply to The Poles want to torpedo… by Brazen Heist
Another idiot shilling for the Moslem mulitculti hordes. Fuck off.
In reply to The Poles want to torpedo… by Brazen Heist
I don't even downvote them nor reply in kind to nor even insult those...
Why dirty oneself?
In reply to Another idiot shilling for… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I appreciate the gentle reminder!
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Err how did you infer that? The last time the Pollacks actually did something useful on the battlefield was with Jan Sobieski, stopping the Turks. I am no Salafist apologist. But say, who's letting them into Europe? There's your problem. Kindly correct your anger towards the source instead, which are Western governments and their foreign/immigration/welfare policies. See, if their countries weren't getting regime changed, there wouldn't be such an influx of hordes, would there???
Russia and Iran are doing the world a big favour in destroying the Wahhabis on the battlefield, while your government befriends them and supports them. You clearly haven't gone far enough down this rabbit hole.
In reply to Another idiot shilling for… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Why doesn't Poland just say Nuke me instead. this is ridiculous, I always thought they were puppets but never to this level of muppetry.
the world now knows which states are vassals without any doubt, only 1/3 of europe sided with the us and uk, while 2/3 sided with Russia.
China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Brazil and the rest of the world sided with Russia.
In reply to Why doesn't Poland just say… by zoo
China? Pakistan? Iran? India? Brazil?
I would rather have as friends W. European countries, even with their horrific problems.
In reply to the world now knows which… by Davidduke2000
Poland controlled by the NWO, check!
Here we go boys and girls. Hold on to your butts this is going to be a wild ride.
Sounds like this guy was doing what the Clintons have been doing for decades.
These fuc#ers are going to ruin my world cup 2018.
Europe is not united on the Russian bullshit narrative, therefore many countries in Europe refuse to expel Russian diplomats, 1/3 of europe expelled Russian diplomats, while 2/3 did not and sided with Russia that there is zero evidence to implicate Russia in poisoning its own citizens:
Turkey
Switzerland
sweden
Spain
Slovenia
Serbia
Slovakia
San Marino
Vatican city
Portugal
Norway
Montenegro
Monaco
Moldova
Malta
Macedonia
Luxembourg
Liechenstein
Kosovo
Kazakhstan
Hungary
Greece
Georgia
Cyprus
Croatia
Bulgaria
Bonia
Belgium
Belarus
Azerbajian
Austria
Armenia
Andora
You forgot my country. But yes, We do a a lot of business with zee Russians So what.?
In reply to Europe is not united on the… by Davidduke2000
You do know that all those countries are not in Europe don't you. I understand your bitch but come on you don't need to pad it!
In reply to Europe is not united on the… by Davidduke2000
Look at a map idiot. If you can find one.
In reply to You do know that all those… by ScratInTheHat
Hey dumbass you look at an FN map or maybe read what the borders to Europe are. The Caucus Mountains are one of the borders to Europe! Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia are on the other FN side of those mountains now aren’t they!?
In reply to Look at a map idiot. If you… by Vageling
You do understand that traditionally the border of Europe with Asia ends at the Ural mountains, or perhaps you don't, dumbass.
In reply to Hey dumbass you look at an… by ScratInTheHat
for the cheap seats!
Since around 1850, Europe is most commonly considered as separated from Asia by the watershed divides of the Ural and Caucasus Mountains, the Ural River, the Caspian and Black Seas, and the waterways of the Turkish Straits.
In reply to You do understand that… by Brazen Heist
Ohh... Yes.... We Europeans have no cure for butt hurth either
In reply to You do know that all those… by ScratInTheHat
Or for a lack of knowledge!!! IMO Kazakhstan is borderline with just a toe hold on the watershed that is the border to Europe!
In reply to Ohh... Yes.... We Europeans… by Vageling
Oilprice dot com is just another Neocon disinformation outlet. TYLERS quit regurgitating the very lies you have claimed to be against. !! Be nice if the Polish people could realize how much they can change the world. Side with your true brothers, white christain orthodox russia and start arresting the kikes. Game changer
110 And Never again!!
Partitions of Poland cannot come fast enough.
Is that your human kindness shining through?
Or your ignorance of history?
Or both?
In reply to Partitions of Poland cannot… by Cluster_Frak
That country exists only in theory, so why fool yourselves.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
The level of ignorance is astounding. People today don't remember the Iron Curtain or Berlin Wall! They don't remember people being shot dead for trying to leave Berlin! They don't remember the level of poverty that communism created. Stunning. Absolutely stunning. They don't remember the East German Stasi. So much ignorance and so little time.
Apparently few remember the Polish Solidartat movement! When protesters were beaten for sitting. Huge fan of Henryck Gorezcki, and his song, "Lord, have pity on us." I think he was the greatest composer of the 20th century. Few have heard of him but what he wrote was not pablum for movies, he wrote music that should be remembered, and studied, for another thousand years. His album, "Miserere" is my favorite but I like much of his music. Ihttps://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henryk_Górecki
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Let's just say I know a thing or two about Poland. The place is a fiefdom of pedophile Vatican mafia, on one hand. On the other, it is a fiefdom of anyone who cuts a deal with Vatican mafia, usually the Russians. Poles fear God, via 1000 years of Vatican indoctrination. The place is fucked. Germans may as well take over and introduce some ordnung.
In reply to The level of ignorance is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I suppose I can conclude that they are young and probably educated in public schools.
The other alternative explanations are too ugly. We're done for if that is typical of what Millennials think...
* * *
I first went to Poland in 1984. We went by train via East Berlin. The difference between Poland and East Germany was astonishing.
Poles, for the most part, the ones I met anyway, HATED Communism.
The East Germans I met (sadly only Border Guards), searched the train undercarriage with dogs and truncheons for any EAST GERMAN (or anyone else wanting out) trying to sneak out.
In reply to The level of ignorance is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
a million Russian joos in israel stopped israel from siding with the us.
the big embarrassment is Canada it expelled 4 Russian diplomats.
Oil used to cause wars, now it is gas.
Can I bring a lighter? Stupid is as stupid does ;)
In reply to Oil used to cause wars, now… by ClickNLook
Putin should just cut off gas to the EU. How stupid can they be.
I feel the urge to invade Poland again.
What Russia should do
1. Make a 50km buffer zone on the Baltics and pull back their forces. Announce to West they do NOT want war on anyone.
2. Nationalize all Foreign companies in Russia or give them 2 week notice to leave.
3. Boot out all Brits, Americans of any flavour, diplomat or tourist.
4. Cancel World Cup. and ban any Europeans from entering Russia.
5. Only do business with China, S,Korea and Japan.
6. Break off all relations with EU countries.
7. Give ultimatum that if any country is caught past the 50km buffer zone they will be shot on sight.
8. Ban overflights all all commerical aircraft in Russian territory.
9. Cut off all GAS immediately to Europe. Stop work on Nordstream