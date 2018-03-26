Public Trust In Facebook Is Plunging, Polls Show

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:45

The first round of public opinion polls following the recent backlash over Facebook's ruthless monetization of user data has just been released. And it should give Facebook executives more reason to worry - though we doubt another round of full-page newspaper advertisements will do much to help.

Indeed, an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll comparing views in October with last week found that Facebook's already low net favorability dropped twice as much as the other tech giants.

Facebook

Meanwhile, less than half of Americans said they trust social media giant Facebook to follow US privacy laws amid the platform's recent scandal involving data firm Cambridge Analytica, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

41% of Americans polled said they had trust in Facebook to obey privacy laws, which apply to their personal information, while 51% of those polled expressed levels of mistrust in the platform.

What's worse (for Facebook and its shareholders), is that a majority of those surveyed by Axios and SurveyMonkey appeared to express more confidence in other tech companies regarding the handling of personal information online. The poll found that 66% trusted Amazon to follow privacy information, while 62% said they trusted Google.

Facebook's raw favorability rating was 48% last week, down from 61% in October. Google's latest raw favorability was 78%, Amazon's was 75%, Apple' s was 61% and Twitter's was 31%. SurveyMonkey points out: "In October, Facebook had more positive than negative ratings by about 2-1; now it’s ... 48% favorable, 43% unfavorable."

The negative turn for Facebook is particularly large among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, with favorable ratings falling 16 percentage points, from 67% to 51%. SurveyMonkey found more modest declines among Republicans and Republican-leaning voters (10 points) and pure independents (eight points).

But Axios notes that while these declines are troubling, the fact remains that Facebook is a free service - therefore, talk of leaving it for another social-media network is likely overblown.

Facebook is facing investigations and inquiries launched by lawmakers and regulators in both the US and the UK. The outrage, which has been percolating for years, roared to life following revelations that Cambridge Analytica improperly used personal data from 50 million Facebook users during its work for the Trump campaign. Facebook is facing criticism for its reluctance to disclose abuses of its customers' data, and also the overall opaqueness surrounding its data-sales practices. Facebook executives have embarked on a media apology tour and have even paid for full page advertisements in daily newspapers to apologize to users.

Tags
Technology Internet
Politics
Computer Hardware - NEC
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Social Media & Networking
Search Engines
Application Software

Comments

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
warpigs Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

Facebook, even though it offers to send you a zip folder, will not comply with my request for a complete copy of the data they hold on me. Shitshow.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
Beam Me Up Scotty BabaLooey Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

" a majority of those surveyed by Axios and SurveyMonkey appeared to express more confidence in other tech companies regarding the handling of personal information online. The poll found that 66% trusted Amazon to follow privacy information, while 62% said they trusted Google. "

LOL!!!  You think Amazon and Google are the pillars of trustworthyness with your data??  You think any of these big online tech companies are??  They will sell your shit to Satan himself if if boosts their share price.  The jokes on YOU!!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Bebop_KnowNothing Beam Me Up Scotty Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:02 Permalink

This is what I don't understand about people who are so "outraged" about the recent Facebook shakeup. 

Don't people understand that the entire design of Facebook is a quid pro quo where you get a boiled down smattering of glimpses into the lives of people you don't care about, and they get access to the way you use their service (and the entire internet)...

The IGNORANCE is baffling..

 

>> YOU ARE NOT THE CUSTOMER.... YOU ARE THE PRODUCT <<

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon Beam Me Up Scotty Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

IF the polling is accurate, it is not surprising that Republicans express less unfavorable opinions. 

Democrats

  1. Don’t like it that FaceBook gave an organization contracted with Republicans a platform, although it was okay for FaceBook to provide the Obama campaign (2012) with access to their total social graph;
  2. Have often never worked in market-driven jobs, such as straight-commission jobs, where livelihoods depend on a lead list of potential customers since so many of them are a) government employees in safe jobs or b) married to government employees who provide a safe second income stream;
  3. Don’t like it that Zuckerberg, a Democrat, made money off of the app, when Democrats are supposed to be unconcerned with profit, like for instance Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama, multi millionaires many times over;
  4. Do like to post show-off baby pics on FB at work between an enormous amount of excused absenteeism for busy-working parents, but feel obligated to join in the heard reaction to this latest “scandal” since Cambridge Analytica, a Republican organization, is the centerpiece of the scandal.
Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
pigpen warpigs Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:25 Permalink

Warpigs, goobook monopolies are evil and most powerful companies in the world. Even worse they don't allow 3rd parties to audit their bs advertising surveillance tracking statistics.

This is our data and we should be the agent to protect or profit from our social profile data.

Citizens must unite to destroy the lifeblood of the goobook - digtal advertising by using adblocking.

My preference is brave browser for to its simplicity for average Luddite to download brave and brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.

What is advertising worth if you can't be served an ad, you don't view an ad and can't be tracked while browsing?

Whoever controls the browser controls the money. Change the browser and break the digtal advertising business.

Cheers,

Pigpen

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
38BWD22 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

 

Facebook is about due for some serious scrutiny, it looks like Congress wants to talk w/ Zuck.

Users?  Might want to bail out, and take your info with you.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
falconflight Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

For all the wrong reasons.  Not because FB is a gov't partner of surveillance, not because FB and the party controlled media cheered Obama's campaign of metadata collection for his election wins of 2008 and 2012 (Micro targeting of potential voters), but because a company that bought into the FB platform, and with the full permission of FB participants happened to have been employed by some GOP candidates, to collect a fraction of the data collected by Obama and Co., for the same purpose.  I doubt 10% of the American public realizes just how utterly corrupted and deceitful this society has become.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon falconflight Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:57 Permalink

In a consumer-driven economy of low-wage and part-time / temp service-sector employees with mostly empty pockets, the sad thing is that the only business model that succeeds anymore is one built on digital ads and digitally-accrued sales leads.

Ironically, the call logs social media have often reflect a bunch of robocall sales bots, making call after call to smartphones, trying to detect patterns in potential customers’ answering habits.

As wealth accrues at the top, partially due to assortative mating that keeps two of the few good-paying jobs under fewer roofs, halving the size of the college-educated white-collar middle class, and as the blue-collar middle class is depleted by welfare-buttressed legal / illegal immigration and offshoring, the frenzy of ad-based revenue generation is less and less sustainable.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:55 Permalink

What took so long? Looks like lots of people are being red pilled. I don't see that as a problem. Oh, by the way, Red Pill expo will be held in Spokane, WA, in the middle of June. Last year it was held in Bozeman, Montana. www.redpillexpo.org

Tickets are $495 / $795 for VIP access. Looks like breakfast and lunch are included. Livestream is $125. Heard about this on Hagmann and Hagmann Report. Good idea if you can't come in person is to have a party at your house, invite friends and family, have your own VIP barbecue!

Discount code (on the main page FYI) is FR2018 if you buy tickets before March 30, 2018.

Dates of expo are June 21, 22, 23.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon venturen Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

Insurance underwriters, a bunch of unlicensed crony mommas making between $9 to $11 per hour, have every detail of your lives and some that are inaccurate, fetched by software that just scoops it up from everywhere, spitting it out in a so-called clue report. The software retrieves it from public data bases and private ones, likely sold to them. Some of these offices are staffed with amazingly unprofessional employees and managers. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:35 Permalink

50% of the public is dirt road stupid. There is little hope for any country that elected Obama twice.

 

Would you hire as your high school football coach someone that had locked down his coaching record? Anybod? Bueller? 

 

"Hey....take my word for I am an elite football coach"

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:56 Permalink

this story is bullshit as the stock price is still $160 so this propaganda is not working.

When the stock drops to $20 then I believe that people woke up all of sudden. 