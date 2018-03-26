Pulse Nightclub Killer's Father Was Decade-Long FBI Informant, Planned Terrorist Attacks Against Pakistan

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:05

Testimony and court documents from the trial of Noor Salman - the widow of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, reveals that Omar's father - who sat right behind Hillary Clinton at an August, 2016 campaign rally, was an FBI informant for over a decade.

Jurors in Salman's trial heard from Miami-based FBI Special Agent Juvenal Martin - Seddique Mateen's contact within the agency, while documents show the senior Mateen was trying to raise $50,000 - $100,000 through donations in order to conduct a terrorist attack against the government of Pakistan - a discovery made by the FBI following the June 12, 2016 massacre at the Pulse gay nightclub by 29-year-old Omar Mateen, killing 49 people before dying in a shoot out with police. 

Disturbingly, Omar Mateen was such a threat that his co-workers reported him to the FBI - who had his supervisor wear a wire to try and capture Omar bragging about connections to terrorism

Martin also testified about investigating Omar Mateen, after co-workers at the security firm G4S reported in 2013 that Mateen had made comments about being connected to Al Qaeda, Hezbollah and the Muslim Brotherhood. Martin had Mateen’s supervisor wear a concealed recording device. -Orlando Sentinel

The elder Mateen also made several money transfers to Turkey and Afghanistan between March 16, 2016 and June 5, 2016 - a week before the Pulse attack. 

A motion filed by Salman's defense team on Sunday argued that the case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors didn't share the fact that the senior Mateen was an FBI asset. 

 

It is apparent from the Government’s belated disclosure that Ms. Salman has been defending a case without a complete set of facts and evidence that the Government was required to disclose,” attorney Fritz Scheller argued in the court filing.

U.S. District Judge Paul Byron said he would deal with the motion later. "I'm not going to address it right now,” he said. “It's gonna take too much time."

Did the FBI lie?

Journalist Jack Posobiec makes some interesting observations about the FBI response to the Pulse shooting, noting that in hindsight James Comey may have been lying through his teeth about what they knew. 

And as attorney Robert Barnes concisely sums up:

Facts Obama's FBI under & @comey knew:

1/ Mateen bragging to co-workers about terror ties so badly, they reported him to FBI;

2/ Mateen bragging to others about terror ties led a sheriff's deputy called FBI;

3/ reported Mateen family ties to domestic & foreign terrorists

Finally - as Luke Rosiak of the Dailly Caller notes, the "FBI considered making Pulse shooter Omar Mateen a confidential informant after investigating him and finding him clean. Jim Comey later called him a 'lone wolf.' Why hire someone as an informant if they have no connections?"

So much for a "scandal free" Obama administration...

Beam Me Up Scotty 38BWD22 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:23

Why is it, that the FBI always just around the corner in these stories?  In the Parkland shooting a few weeks ago, they knew of the shooter but just didn't pick him up.  Its almost like they wanted him to succeed.  Then this story.  A conspiracy theorist would think they might be the puppet masters.  Naaahhhh!!!

Thought Processor Beam Me Up Scotty Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:39

 

I now think this whole thing is related to MK Ultra.  Or rather it's offshoots.  

 

After researching it a bit I found that the original CIA led MK Ultra program split into 149 special access deep black programs AFTER it was discovered and literally vilified by virtually everyone.  

 

That was 40 years ago.  Let your imagination run with that one for a while.

Max Cynical Beam Me Up Scotty Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:49

Victim of 'Draw Muhammad' ISIS-inspired terror attack sues FBI, accuses James Comey of cover-up

The security guard wounded in a 2015 ISIS-inspired terrorist attack at the "Draw Muhammad" event in Garland, Texas, is suing the FBI, and argues the bureau is liable for his damages because an agent "solicited, encouraged, directed and aided members of ISIS in planning and carrying out the May 3 attack,"

If the plaintiff, Bruce Joiner, doesn't settle with the bureau, the case could shake loose hundreds of documents from both local and federal officials about what happened that day, and could answer the question of why an FBI agent was in a car directly behind the attackers and did nothing as the events unfolded.

Joiner's lawsuit is seeking just over $8 million in damages, and argues that the FBI essentially allowed the attack to happen.

"The FBI helped the terrorists obtain a weapon that was used in the attack by lifting a hold during a background check, incited the terrorist to attack the Garland event, and even sent an agent to accompany the terrorists as they carried out the attack," the court filing said.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/victim-of-draw-muhammad-isis-inspired-terror-attack-sues-fbi-accuses-james-comey-of-cover-up

GUS100CORRINA Twatter Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:12

Observation: The more information that is revealed, the more unbelievable it gets. Just confirms everyone's worst fears that the EVIL out there in which the US is an active participant is breath taking.

No wonder there are places in the world who look at the USA as the GREAT SATAN.

Endgame Napoleon Mr Pink Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:01

How about incompetence, not just at the FBI. What about the other employers of those terrorists? The Orlando mass murderer was employed by a “security” firm.....a security firm. 

Every time an American applies for a low-wage, temporary or part-time job, s/he is put through endless, mouse-on-a-treadmill scrutiny to make sure that s/he is a perfect “fit” for the job, however low paying and short term it is. It is super-important to get just the right person for this $10-per-hour six-week call center gig.

All of this melodrama over finding just the right match for these low-wage churn jobs, but these professionals cannot spot a terrorist employee, even when the terrorist is telling them straight-up. 

The Orlando mass murderer was gainfully employed, like so many terrorists turn out to be, while 50 million citizens of the USA remain out of the workforce, with half of the “employed” underemployed, making on-average $13k.

Upon hearing that he bragged about terrorism, did the managers who hired the Orlando mass murderer at the security firm fire him?

Managers fire other citizens all the time, including those who meet quotas every month and work long hours, coming to work every day and staying all day, for frivolous-beyond-belief reasons, but they chose to overlook outright scary stuff with this guy.

From a crony-parent standpoint, it makes sense when frequently absentee crony-parent managers fire non-absentee non-cronies after they help bump up their sales numbers, while keeping equally absentee crony-mom employees, regardless of whether they meet quotas. That is just simple, back-watching collusion. 

It is a little harder to figure out why they keep people in security jobs who make it pretty clear they are security threats. That is not a small matter; that is about as serious as it gets.

What about the San Bernardino mass murderer? He was a long-term state employee, making around $60,000 per year, which is almost 3 times as much as I made in my state job as a college grad.

People applying for state jobs in my state have to take a bunch of tests, jumping through a lot of additional hoops, too, for a low-paying job, but the San Bernardino terrorist was recruited as a college kid on campus for a higher paying job and retained for more than 5 years.

The San Bernardino mass murderer was an all-important culture fit at work, with managers and colleagues who liked him, throwing him a baby shower. 

Good judge of character there, government agency managers. 

Interesting how bullying government employees can be when they do not want a non-culture-fit to get through the year to obtain civil servant status, but they liked that murderous guy just fine.

I am sure those managers have enjoyed multiple raises since then for their stellar judgement in hiring. Hiring is one of the reasons managers get paid so much more than low-level employees.

FlKeysFisherman Twatter Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:50

Don't forget Oklahoma City. There was an Air Force General who retired and then went on tour giving seminars on how fertilizer COULD NOT have done that damage. I can't remember his name but he was in charge of a New Mexico facility that designed and tested bombs for the military.

I'd say he was qualified to make that assessment.

We've had a handful of brave patriots warn us but they were drowned out by the unrelenting propaganda that we're bombarded with.

GUS100CORRINA Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:08

Pulse Nightclub Killer's Father Was Decade-Long FBI Informant, Planned Terrorist Attacks Against Pakistan

My response: Even Tom Clancy could NOT make this stuff up!!!!!

Endgame Napoleon StheNine Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:12

There needs to be a deterrent to terrorism, but the FBI has not prevented many (if any) mass murders, whether that is the mass murders by terrorists or other types of mass murders. We may not know about any mass murders the FBI has thwarted, though. That is one consequence of a secretive policing agency that always claims it is protecting sources and methods. It appears that they mostly violate civil liberties without much to show for the constitutional trade-off. 

dexter_morgan Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:13

Mkulta

Interesting all these mass shooters tie back to FBI in one way or another INCLUDING Parkland. We now know FBI tool of DNC....and lying sacks of shit.

So why would they be involved in shootings?

Think big march over weekend.

gregga777 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:17

Do you think that former FBI (Feral Bureau of Weasels) Director James "Hillary's Little Bitch" Comey will discuss this in his tell all book of lies? No. Yeah, I didn't think so. 

Fiat Burner Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:20

Alphabet agencies are setting up and/or outright staging many of these "shootings".  They want the gun control agenda pushed through before this banker bubble pops because they know their heads could roll otherwise. It's plain as fucking day, but you can't convince the average zombie of it. So here we go, down the slope of tyranny.  

PeterLong Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:44

There was no shooting at the Pulse nightclub and no victims. That the alleged shooter's father had a relationship with the FBI is no surprise.