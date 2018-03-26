Pulse Nightclub Killer's Father Was Decade-Long FBI Informant, Planned Terrorist Attacks Against Pakistan

Testimony and court documents from the trial of Noor Salman - the widow of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, reveals that Omar's father - who sat right behind Hillary Clinton at an August, 2016 campaign rally, was an FBI informant for over a decade.

Jurors in Salman's trial heard from Miami-based FBI Special Agent Juvenal Martin - Seddique Mateen's contact within the agency, while documents show the senior Mateen was trying to raise $50,000 - $100,000 through donations in order to conduct a terrorist attack against the government of Pakistan - a discovery made by the FBI following the June 12, 2016 massacre at the Pulse gay nightclub by 29-year-old Omar Mateen, killing 49 people before dying in a shoot out with police.

Disturbingly, Omar Mateen was such a threat that his co-workers reported him to the FBI - who had his supervisor wear a wire to try and capture Omar bragging about connections to terrorism.

Martin also testified about investigating Omar Mateen, after co-workers at the security firm G4S reported in 2013 that Mateen had made comments about being connected to Al Qaeda, Hezbollah and the Muslim Brotherhood. Martin had Mateen’s supervisor wear a concealed recording device. -Orlando Sentinel

The elder Mateen also made several money transfers to Turkey and Afghanistan between March 16, 2016 and June 5, 2016 - a week before the Pulse attack.

BREAKING: The US Government has reveleaed that Pulse Night Club shooter Omar Mateen’s father was an @FBI informant from 2005-2016! And at one point based on a tip tried to raise and transfer $50k-$100 overseas to contribute to an attack against the Pakistani govt pic.twitter.com/Jp0F1AGbYr — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) March 26, 2018

Seddique Mateen, father of the Orlando terrorist who killed 49 at the Pulse night club, was an FBI confidential human source between 2005 & 2016. Search at his residence found receipts for money transfers to Turkey & Afghanistan. 2nd transfer occurred one week before the attack. pic.twitter.com/gr5Kv4I2QX — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 26, 2018

Omar Mateen was searching plane tickets to Turkey prior to his attack on Pulse. Fact that Seddique sent money to Turkey one week before the attack indicates Omar Mateen may have been planning to travel overseas prior to or following the attack. pic.twitter.com/9n3uh9TrnL — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 26, 2018

Appears that Mateen’s father also played a significant role in the FBI’s decision not to seek an indictment from the Justice Department for false statements to the FBI or obstruction of justice against Omar Mateen. https://t.co/4Pl0kRCj5L pic.twitter.com/zqWtckWUZL — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 26, 2018

A motion filed by Salman's defense team on Sunday argued that the case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors didn't share the fact that the senior Mateen was an FBI asset.

A motion filed by Omar Mateen's wife, seeking to dismiss the charges, reveal: FBI just admitted that Omar's father, Seddique, worked with the FBI as an informant for 11 years (2005-16) & himself was under investigation for sending $$ to Afghanistan & Turkey pic.twitter.com/9jH2euP3pJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 26, 2018

Noor Salman's lawyers say FBI hid these key facts until now out of embarrassment: it was due to FBI's close relationship w/Mateen's father that they didn't arrest Mateen when they investigated him in 2013. Also, prosecution of Noor intended to protect real accomplice: FBI's asset pic.twitter.com/YGGq92E8Fw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 26, 2018

“It is apparent from the Government’s belated disclosure that Ms. Salman has been defending a case without a complete set of facts and evidence that the Government was required to disclose,” attorney Fritz Scheller argued in the court filing.

U.S. District Judge Paul Byron said he would deal with the motion later. "I'm not going to address it right now,” he said. “It's gonna take too much time."

Did the FBI lie?

Journalist Jack Posobiec makes some interesting observations about the FBI response to the Pulse shooting, noting that in hindsight James Comey may have been lying through his teeth about what they knew.

When Comey gave a press conference about the Pulse Nightclub shooting, he said the FBI had a confidential source that Mateen was no longer an Islamic radical



Was that source Mateen's own father? https://t.co/9Rz49ImbTo — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 26, 2018

Comey told us in 2016 that an FBI source reported Mateen was no longer radicalized



Was the informant his own father? pic.twitter.com/Hs89FejSrf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 26, 2018

Go back and look at Comey's public statements on Mateen now that we know his father was an FBI asset - Lordy! https://t.co/RSmi1GySK1 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 26, 2018

What @Comey meant here was "We knew these guys were dirty, but they were on payroll, so we covered it up" https://t.co/WzzJAasDg1 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 26, 2018

And as attorney Robert Barnes concisely sums up:

Facts Obama's FBI under #Mueller & @comey knew: 1/ Mateen bragging to co-workers about terror ties so badly, they reported him to FBI; 2/ Mateen bragging to others about terror ties led a sheriff's deputy called FBI; 3/ reported Mateen family ties to domestic & foreign terrorists

Finally - as Luke Rosiak of the Dailly Caller notes, the "FBI considered making Pulse shooter Omar Mateen a confidential informant after investigating him and finding him clean. Jim Comey later called him a 'lone wolf.' Why hire someone as an informant if they have no connections?"

FBI considered making Pulse shooter Omar Mateen a confidential informant after investigating him and finding him clean. Jim Comey later called him a 'lone wolf.' Why hire someone as an informant if they have no connections?https://t.co/dxCNYFw9Qg — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 26, 2018

So much for a "scandal free" Obama administration...