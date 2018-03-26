Ron Paul: Neocons Are Back With A Big War Budget & Big War Plans

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
On Friday, President Trump signed the omnibus spending bill for 2018. The $1.3 trillion bill was so monstrous that it would have made the biggest spender in the Obama Administration blush. The image of leading Congressional Democrats Pelosi and Schumer grinning and gloating over getting everything they wanted -- and then some -- will likely come back to haunt Republicans at the midterm elections. If so, they will deserve it.
Even President Trump admitted the bill was horrible. As he said in the signing ceremony, “there are a lot of things that we shouldn’t have had in this bill, but we were, in a sense, forced — if we want to build our military…”
This is why I often say: forget about needing a third political party – we need a second political party!
Trump is admitting that to fuel the warfare state and enrich the military-industrial complex, it was necessary to dump endless tax dollars into the welfare state.
But no one “forced” President Trump to sign the bill. His party controls both houses of Congress. He knows that no one in Washington cares about deficits so he was more than willing to spread some Fed-created money at home to get his massive war spending boost.
And about the militarism funded by the bill? Defense Secretary James Mattis said at the same press conference that, “As the President noted, today we received the largest military budget in history, reversing many years of decline and unpredictable funding.”
He’s right and wrong at the same time. Yes it is another big increase in military spending. In fact the US continues to spend more than at least the next seven or so largest countries combined. But his statement is misleading. Where are these several years of decline? Did we somehow miss a massive reduction in military spending under President Obama? Did the last Administration close the thousands of military bases in more than 150 countries while we weren’t looking?
Of course not.
On militarism, the Obama Administration was just an extension of the Bush Administration, which was an extension of the militarism of the Clinton Administration. And so on. The military-industrial complex continues to generate record profits from fictitious enemies. The mainstream media continues to play the game, amplifying the war propaganda produced by the think tanks, which are funded by the big defense contractors.
This isn’t a conspiracy theory. This is conspiracy fact. Enemies must be created to keep Washington rich, even as the rest of the country suffers from the destruction of the dollar. That is why the neocons continue to do very well in this Administration.
While Trump and Mattis were celebrating big military spending increases, the president announced that John Bolton, one of the chief architects of the Iraq war debacle, would become his national security advisor. As former CIA analyst Paul Pillar has written, this is a man who, while at the State Department, demanded that intelligence analysts reach pre-determined conclusions about Iraq and WMDs. He cooked the books for war.
Bolton is on the record calling for war with Iran, North Korea, even Cuba! His return to a senior position in government is a return to the unconstitutional, immoral, and failed policies of pre-emptive war.
Make no mistake: the neocons are back and looking for another war. They’ve got the president’s ear. Iran? North Korea? Russia? China? Who’s next for the warmongers?
All led by first Jewish President...Trump is a Jew/crypto-Jew. Look at this article--which traces his childhood through adult life, and it clearly demonstrates a behavior that can only be described as philo-Jewish (and that is why he was chosen as one of the candidates in the 2016 election):
https://www.momentmag.com/growing-up-trump/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nbDIqBi0lA
Neocons same oldecons.
Making the MIC great again.
https://Olduvai.ca
You know ur fucked when democrats agree with republicans on something...
... in this case it would be moar war(watch the last state of the union, they ALL cheered about "a stronger military")
Trump is such a massive Shabbat goyim.
With such a dream team they will win hearts and minds and come back home with 1 or 2 less limbs. But in good spirits.
https://fabiusmaximus.com/2018/03/26/why-the-us-military-keeps-losing-w…
"Neocons Are Back With A Big War Budget & Big War Plans"
... and a BIG FALSE FLAG to kick it off.
The globalist economic war is a class war.
The American middle class is easy prey.
You must get used to a leaner mode of living..
.
The neo-Cohns only love Israel.
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. It was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
It's been months now and still no one is up to the challenge.
.
The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
The Dead Sea scrolls are a mixture of old documents that were hidden in a number of caves to be miraculously found and used to support the establishment of Israel, a country intended for Jews only.
The main document "finds" were in caves near the tiny ancient settlement of Qumran.
The first documents were "found" in 1947.
Israel was created in 1948.
The Dead Sea scrolls are the only really old (well supposedly really old) documents, in the Hebrew characters, that have ever been found. No other really old documents in the Hebrew characters have ever been found.
All other documents in Hebrew characters date from later than 800 AD.
Previous to the "finds", critics had pointed out the late date of all documents in Hebrew characters, and deduced that the Hebrew Old Testament must have been translated from the Greek Old Testament and not the other way round.
Then, low and behold,... a very timely miracle occurs.
The Dead Sea scrolls are "found" and dated to hundreds of years earlier than the oldest previously known documents in Hebrew characters.
Then, it is widely claimed that all the scrolls were produced and hidden in the Qumran caves before 70 AD (the supposed time of the mythical sack of Jerusalem by the Romans).
The critics are not given access to the scrolls nor even photographs of the text, lest they spoil the party.
In fact, for decades, only seven scholars are given access to the scrolls.
This goes on till certain critics are dead and the scrolls have been purged of all anachronisms (like Arabic numerals).
Then, in 1991, only 45 years after their "discovery", the Huntington Library, in San Marino, California, without consent, makes facsimile copies of the scrolls available to all.
So that, in brief, is the Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
More, however, can be deduced....
One can even guess where the Dead Sea documents came from.
It turns out that some of the Dead Sea documents, for example, the "Damascus Document," are nearly identical to documents from the Genizah collection of the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo, Egypt. So, it is likely that many of the Dead Sea scrolls had their source there.
Worldwide, there are twelve manuscripts of the "Damascus Document"; ten manuscripts from the Dead Sea scrolls and two manuscripts from the Cairo Genizah. There are no manuscripts of the "Damascus Document" from anywhere else. This strange distribution is a result of the fraud. The "Damascus Document" was first published in 1910 by Solomon Schechter in "Fragments of a Zadokite Work."
The Ben Ezra Synagogue was established around 900 AD.
Now, the Arabs have ruled Egypt since they defeated the Greek armies around 635 AD.
Now, the synagogue (and its Jews) existed happily, undisturbed, in Cairo, in the midst of the Islamic world.
So, maybe the original Jews were a group of Arabs.
This would explain why Hebrew and Arabic are nearly identical languages.
This would explain why the Hebrew and Islamic religious traditions are very similar.
And, it would also explain why Jews turned up in Spain with the Arabs (Moors).
Another couple of points:
It should also be noted that a few Jewish scholars (in particular, Solomon Zeitlin) have long insisted that the Dead Sea scrolls were a Medieval production. [Zeitlin was a well-known Talmudic scholar and would not claim this unless convinced it was true.]
Internal evidence from the scrolls themselves indicates a Medieval production. See, here.
And, the fact that many scrolls are written on vellum (90% of them) proves these are indeed a Medieval production.
It is estimated that 20 people occupied the site of Qumran (estimated by the number of inhabitants for whom there was room in the buildings). Now these 20 people were not just ordinary people, they read and wrote Greek, Phoenician, Aramaic, Nabataean, and Hebrew documents, like natives, and managed to write learned works on numerous religious topics (about 900 manuscripts were "recovered"; about six hundred separate works), while gathering enough water, and raising enough food, for their survival, in a desert.
Some have tried to claim that as many as 200 lived at Qumran, but most have considered that number ridiculously high.
Anyway, I think it is clear that the Dead Sea scrolls are a bunch of old documents that have been thrown together and sold to a gullible world.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1176
so far it's been uneventful on the war side with chump. let's keep it that way.
Sounds good to me.
Next BIG FALSE FLAG.
Aliens nuke Chicago! They are hiring Spielberg for the special affects.
They might shake their finger at the Chinese for trying to sell our worthless paper. They won't mess with the Russians because they'll get their asses kicked. But, we must go to war because the Arch Duke choked to death on an Albanian chicken bone.
Have you ever before met such a pack of genuine, biologically determined losers?
Democrats ARE Republicans. Republicans ARE Democrats. They just choose different names to call themselves so that we will cheer for "our side" as if its any different than the other side.
Like professional football players. Any player could play for any team. Its the same sport. They follow the same rules and strategies. They just choose team names so that we cheer for one group or another and pretend its different than the other guys. (its not.)
I like Ron Paul's line "We don't need a third party. We need a second one."
Agent Orange just another ZioCon member of the Bush/ Clinton Crime Families
Let's play with the cards on the table.
Neocons( Zionists) never left.
Since 1963 ,when the last semi independent President (then his brother) received a magic bullet for his bad behavior (which included opposing DIMONA).
Their reign of destruction,which brought so much misery to the world and US ,has only accelerated since 911.
US population has/had the leaders it deserves/deserved since that time.
This is the result of not doing anything to fight against those psychopaths : 911 and what happened after this,should have brought Millions into the streets protesting.
Instead ,we have idiots with "the rights of vagina" signs . Can somebody tell me what are those rights> I don;rt seem to find them in the Constitution.
Did we do anything after the obvious lies on which Iraq war was started ? No .
Now ,the same population of fat f*cks ,with their nose in their icrap phones ,will gobble the same type of lies regarding Russia.
But there is a difference , a HUUUUGE one ,The Donald. Russia is not Iraq.
Not a peep on ZH about the two monumental blunders that happened yesterday ,which show that the US defense system is crap:
-the missiles fired from Yemen,reached Riyadh and the mighty Patriot system failed catastrophically ,not only not intercepting anything ,but in fact some made a U turn and hit the capital themselves
-the Iron dome of the zionist entity fired 12 missiles at bullets shot into the air ! ROTFLOL !
See the whole story here http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/two-failures-in-one-day-missile-de…
And those are to intercept regular missiles,not the new variety that Mr. Putin showed .
So ,I ask again?
Do you feel lucky,zionist pukes? Do you ?
Now remind me why do we need to spend more on the military? Is it because NK is going to build more missiles in their one, and only bicycle plant? That's right -- the Russians! The oil age is ending, the monetary system is collapsing, and Mr. Orange Fuzz ball really wants to complete the bankruptcy as soon as possible. He's getting a jump on the Dems. Make America Great Again: now I'll tell one!
If you didn't know what it feels like to be sold down the river; you do now!
AntiChrist.
Call Trump what you want I'm not into labels and name calling but all I can say is Trump is a fake and phony and Ron Paul is correct we only have one political party. The party of greed, theft and destruction.
I'd love to see him join the Libertarians along with a few defectors from the red team.
Ron Paul was a Libertarian 30 years ago but decided that it was easier to get elected to anything as a Republican.
Bombs bursting in mid-air by October.
LBJ was Jewish on his mother's side, a crypto-Jew.
The first US Jewish President was Lyndon Johnson: his mother was a member of the World Zionist Organization and he himself in his youth smuggled weapons to Palestine. It was under the Johnson presidency that Israel false flagged the USS Liberty, with no consequences whatsoever.
I will just leave it here for Neocons with big plans.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nbDIqBi0lA
go get 'em pig boyz
yee haw! [/major kong]
enter Paul Wolfowitz and Richard Pearle stage right......
... yup, they're busy measuring Trump for a codpiece and ordering a bigger banner.
If that POS Bolton is "in" ,they are all in.
Richard Perle is still alive? That guy looked like a walking corpse twenty years ago.
LOL....mass delusion. mass hysteria. People don't know what's what anymore. We're stuck in the Bush/CIA drug running era!
Somebody ask Prescot Bush about his nazi germany connections!
Your hatred of "Nazis" is rooted in the guilt you feel about the flagrant evil you did to your brothers and sisters in Germany.
It's pure rationalization and projection.
I'll bet you haven't the balls to face your crimes and watch Hellstorm on youtube.
No?
I thought not.
Iran is next.
Forward Yinion Plan.
That's what it's all about. So bloody obvious I feel like screaming that people can't see it.
Respect For Conservatives By A Democrat “Does My Heart Good” Right Now – PLUS – Communist Invasion Through Academia – AND The Budget Deal.
I wonder who they gonna blame this time. A man in a cave somewhere in the desert wont work!
They’ve already ID’d the new enemy - it’s Russia and Putin more precisely.
Putin won't hide in a cave or a spider-hole.
It's a spending bill, not a budget. Packaged this way the money can be moved around, especially if based on those ever pesky "national security" issues.
I'd like a budget like this if, say, I was going to declare martial law and had to make sure my enemies on and offshore understood I wasn't going to take any shit as things are sorted out.
Show us the shit on the laptop, start unsealing things.
Wrong. Just like laws labeled as regulations are still laws (just illegal under the Constitution), spending bills by any other name are still spending bills and is an enumerated power of Congress. Trump can't spend any of it in any way that is not spelled out in the bill. The wiggle room is quite small and only exists where discretion is given to the agencies that answer to the President.
Most of the DoD spending is earmarked for specific MIC welfare programs.
Uh, not. After 8 years of the brown clown it is easy to see some people learned a thing or two.
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/86ogn4/omnibus_bill_is…
Keep suckin up the Hopium ya fukwit.
Morons like you do provide some comic relief however.
You disaprove of humour?
So how do you want to die, sourpuss?
Ummm, yea, right
Trump, The guy that Ended the Hot War in Syria and the Cold War in Korea is a warmonger.
Ok yea whatever
Syrian "Rebels" Massacre Civilians In Rocket Attack Days After Assad Drives Himself To Ghouta | Zero Hedge - Wed, 03/21/2018 - 07:44
Thou speaketh too soon, I think. American troops are still fighting from forward bases in Syria. A helicopter crashed near the Iraq Syria border last week, killing 7. I don’t know but I bet it was involved in an operation in Syria.
North Korea, let’s wait and see. Little Rocket Man apparently already has his nuclear deterrent, so now he is willing to talk.
After spending too much time with too many millennials on a camping trip a couple of weeks ago, I have to respectfully disagree with Dr Paul.
We need a giant war to thin the herd.
Microbes have been historically the great herd reducer. Believe me, they always win.
Miffed
They always come in four ,as the four horsemen of the Apocalypse: war,famine,plague and death.
They ALL win.
Microbes always win against Hominids/Simians, because you can't stroke their egos or privates.
:-)
