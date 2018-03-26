May Fearmongers Russian Threat As Moscow Claims Nerve Agent Also Developed By US

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 12:57

UK Prime Minister Theresa May stood up to update the House of Commons following her visit to Brussels, where she successfully made her case against Russia.

"No other country has the capability, intent, or motive for the attack."

Which failed still to provide actual evidence.. but one could argue - if one were so inclined - that Washington (or its NATO generals) have the capability, intent, and motive to undertake such a messy attack.

To cheers, she said:

“Today 18 countries have announced their intention to expel more than 100 intelligence officers” in what she described as the “largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history.”

She warned that the “challenge of Russia is one that will endure for years to come.”

May insists she has been led by evidence not speculation:

“We have information indicating that Russia has investigated ways of delivering nerve agent and has stockpiled small amounts of novichoks.”

Additionally, she said 130 people in Salisbury may been exposed to the agents used and that Russia came up with “preposterous theories.”

However, as May makes her case - ever more Colin-Powell-like - a Russian official claims that the United States was developing a similar if not identical nerve agent in the 1990s as the one which was used on Russian double-agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal.

The claim was made by Igor Rybalchenko - head of the laboratory for chemical and analytical control of the scientific center of the Russian Defense Ministry, who says - without evidence (as are the UK's claims against Russia), that the A-234 compound in the "Novichok" family of nerve agents was published into a database maintained by the National Bureau of Standards (NBS).

"The fact is that back in 1998 when we looked through another version of the spectral library, which was published by the National Bureau of Standards of the United States (NBS), we found a substance there that we found interesting since it was an organophosphorus substance. And we realized that it must have a strong lethal effect. Now it turns out that, judging by the name of this substance, it was just the same nerve agent, A-234," Igor Rybalchenko said. -Sputnik

The substance was said to be heavy and volatile based on its molecular formula and molecular weight, and that it was also available at the UK's Porton Down laboratory. 

"I affirm that it exactly corresponds to the formula published by Mirzayanov (Vil Mirzayanov, a Soviet chemist who moved to the USA and the author of the book on the A-234 gas). The chemical name of this substance is A-234 and was named "Novichok" by Boris Johnson, as a substance available in the Porton Down laboratory,” Rybalchenko said.

That said, due to the fact that the Novichok's chemical structure was never formally classified, according to Professor Alastair Hay at Leeds University, it's possible that the UK has some of the agent. 

It is quite likely that some government laboratories made minute quantities and storied their characteristics in databases, so that their identity could be confirmed at a later stage if found as an unknown poison in someone's blood, he adds.

Whether this has happened in the UK's chemical defence laboratory is not known. -BBC

The UK has brushed off Moscow's allegations that it could have produced the toxin as "absolute nonsense," as the Kremlin has also made similar claims that Novichok has been produced in Sweden, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - all of which have denied doing so.

Russia's ambassador to the U.N. has insisted that the development of Soviet-era nerve agents ceased in 1992, and that existing stockpiles were destroyed in 2017. 

Moreover, Rybalchenko says that the substance was added to the U.S. database by a member of the Army Armament Research and Development Center.  

"The most interesting detail in this story is in the following versions of the database, which usually only expand, they are constantly replenished, more and more substances, we did not find this record. And I can't explain where is it now," the Russian military chemist said.

In other words - you'll have to take his word for it unless evidence of the entry in the 1998 database surfaces.

Trump plans expulsion

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German leader Angela Merkel said that following a meeting of the European Council, that UK PM Theresa May had shared "proof" of Russia's involvement in the assassination attempt against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, "convincing" the two leaders that Russia was behind the attack. 

What's a bit disturbing is that May's "proof" - which is being used to justify punitive action against Russia, has yet to be shown to the public. Moreover, the world leaders have all decided that Russia is "the only reasonable culprit." In other words, the Kremlin used a poison that would very clearly identify them as the culprits - instead of perhaps a more common and less attributable method of assassination. Makes sense if the plan was to get caught. 

Meanwhle, Russia's embassy in the UK has been demanding that London produce the complete UK info on "Skripal's Case" and disclose details on a program to produce weapons-grade toxic substances in Porton Down. The UK has so far refused to comply.

As a result, Bloomberg reports that President Donald Trump is "preparing to expel dozens of Russian diplomats from the U.S." in response to the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in the U.K." 

Quoting two people "familiar with the matter", Bloomberg reports that Trump agreed with the recommendation of advisers and the expulsions are likely to be announced on Monday. And while the aides said that Trump is prepared to act, he wants to be sure European allies will take similar steps against Russia before he does so, which could be problematic since Russia controls roughly a third of Europe's natural gas supplies and thus the volume of any potential response (and also why despite "proof", Europe responded with nothing more than a harshly-worded statement).

Among the advisors that Trump approached on Friday to discuss the matter were U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, outgoing National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and others.

In other words, the West is now punishing Russia in an "open-and-shut" case with zero evidence released to the public for examination. 

What's weird is that Skripal, according to The Telegraph, was friends with an employee of Christopher Steele, the former U.K. spy who assembled the Trump-Russia dossier. 

If, as The Telegraph reported, Skripal assisted Steele in compiling the dossier - which notably relies on senior Russian officials, despite Steele never having traveled to Moscow - according to testimony by Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, it could explain the motive behind the assassination attempt in Salisbury town centre. 

Valery Morozov, a former construction magnate who fled Russia after revealing corruption, claimed last night that Col Skripal, 66, was still working, and remained in regular contact with military intelligence officers at the Russian embassy. That would raise the possibility that he was still feeding intelligence to people in this country.

Mr Morozov said that, as a result, he had decided to steer clear of Col Skripal for his own safety. He told Channel 4 News: “If you have a military intelligence officer working in the Russian diplomatic service, living after retirement in the UK, working in cyber-security and every month going to the embassy to meet military intelligence officers – for me, being a political refugee, it is either a certain danger or, frankly speaking, I thought that this contact might not be very good for me because it can bring some questions from British officials.” -Telegraph

Go into your mind palace and consider something which may warrant at least a cursory investigation by UK authorities... If Skripal was friends with Christopher Steele's employee, it stands to reason that it's within the realm of possiblity that Skripal was Steele's source for the "senior Russian officials" cited in the Trump-Russia dossier. If Skripal was the source, anyone connected to the creation, funding or distribution of the Trump-Russia dossier would probably be OK if he disappeared and was unable to testify to his actions. 

Or, Moscow decided to get revenge on Skripal eight years after voluntarily giving him to the UK in a 2010 spy exchange - and when choosing how to assassinate the former (?) double-agent, the Kremlin used a nerve agent which would have led directly back to them. 

Comments

Belrev Looney Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

Mayday's pants on fire. This is too obvious.

The London hebrews are wringing their hands inside out trying to figure out how to get back at Russia that stands in their way of world dominations.

Their hands are too short to start an all out hot war, hence all these childish mean tricks.

Adolph.H. Belrev Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

It's a setup:

https://sputniknews.com/military/201803261062902960-skripals-cellphones…

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia turned off the GPS tracking on their mobile telephones for four hours on the day they were poisoned by a nerve agent, The Sun on Sunday reported.

The devices' GPS signals which identify positions were not in operation during a crucial period in which their movements remain unknown, the newspaper wrote.

This may mean they were poisoned after switching off their phones to keep a clandestine meeting secret.

 

Did they have a meeting in a place called Porton Down (laboratory)?

Inquiring minds want to know:

https://www.rt.com/uk/422252-porton-down-lab-chemical-skripal/

 

 

rejected Adolph.H. Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

I'm beginning to wonder who really started WWII. I have never in my 70 years witnessed so much 'Stupid' emanating for Washington and its poodles.

These asswipes are trying to push Russia into a war and we as citizens are supposed to put up with their tripe?

This is neocon shit. Bolton is already starting crap.

Hard to believe you Trump voters believe this to be some kind of secret master scheme Trump has to drain the swamp. Dead is dead people,,, regardless who starts it and you won't live long enough to see if you won.

MAGA  (Making A Graveyard of America)

HowdyDoody khnum Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

The UK government made an application in the UK courts for the OPCW to take blood samples from the unconscious Skirpals. As part of the evidence supporting the application, a Porton Down scientist made a statement about the poison detected by them. The scientist, under oath, said that they detected evidence of a Novichok agent or other related agent.

So there is no evidence that the nerve agent was actually a Novichok agent and there is no evidence that Russia was involved.

 

 

Heros khnum Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

This is all predictive programming for what is surely going to happen:  some "major" bio-weapons incident leading to full on war.

It is like how the jewish press was talking about 6 million dead jews for decades before the war even started.  Or how they kept dangling twin towers and jets hitting buildings in the media through the 90's.  Or how Saddam could never come clean enough with WMD.

Heros khnum Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

Don't all these phony provocations follow the exact same script as the provocations in the ethnically German areas of Poland leading to WWII? 

At some point in the near future Russia will face its own Gleiwitz, but with bioweapons.  Putin will be faced with the same decision Hitler did:  Either start the aggressive war ZOG has already been blaming on you for years, or let ZOG invade and then blame it on you anyway.

eclectic syncretist rejected Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

It's just more petro-gold-yuan bullshit. Western-European empire swinging like a drunken soldier as it falls to the ground from the knock-out blow its been setting up for itself for hundreds of years now. Fuckheads boxed Russia into siding with China, who only wants long-term stability for itself. 

Our leaders should all be fired permanently and forever. Our only hope is the next generations, and they are so deluded it's hard to see how that can come about anytime soon.

CTacitus rejected Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

With Trump as the first Jewish(neoCON) President that is of no surprise. Trump is a Jew/crypto-Jew. Look at this article--which traces his childhood through adult life, and it clearly demonstrates a behavior that can only be described as philo-Jewish (and that is why he was chosen as one of the candidates in the 2016 election):

Trump was quoted saying: “The only kind of people I want counting my money are little short guys that wear yarmulkes every day

Does it matter that Trump’s ego wall in his office on the 26th floor of Trump Tower devotes much of its most prominent space to awards, plaques and photos from Jewish and pro-Israel groups? On one day, Trump seems like the best thing to happen to American Jews—the “first Jewish president” as some supporters like to call him—a solid supporter of Israel who has surrounded himself with Jews, both at the Trump Organization and now in the White House

Shmuley Boteach, the New Jersey rabbi and best-selling author, says Trump is actually a philo-Semite, with a lifelong history of surrounding himself with Jewish executives, employees and social acquaintances, as well as a strong record of support for Jewish causes and for Israel.

Trump told friends that he’d figured out his future—he wanted to be the next Bill Zeckendorf, one of Manhattan’s most successful developers and a major contributor to Jewish charities.

Fred [Trump] made such a habit of donating to Jewish charitieshe served as treasurer for an early Israel benefit concert at Ebbets Field—that many Jews assumed he was part of the tribe himself. (At Trump Village, where several members of my grandmother’s family lived, it was taken as gospel that the Trumps were secretly Jewish.

From early on, the Trumps showed a preference for renting to Jews. In the early 1970s, when the family was managing thousands of apartments, a Trump rental agent told federal investigators that the company sought to rent only to “Jews and executives.” Another agent recalled in a court filing that “Trump Management believes that Jewish tenants are the best tenants.”

https://www.momentmag.com/growing-up-trump/

Heros 44magnum Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

The jews did when in 1914 they had one of their Serbian masonic sects called the "black hand" get a jew named Princip to take out the Crown Prince of the Habsburg Empire.  This was for tribal revenge against the Romanovs, creation of Israel, punishment of goyim in general.

Heros BarkingCat Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

They had had their independence (from Turkey) for decades, fuckwad.  

"The formal independence of the country was internationally recognized at the Congress of Berlin in 1878, which formally ended the Russo-Turkish War; this treaty, however, prohibited Serbia from uniting with Bosnia by placing Bosnia under Austro-Hungarian occupation"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serbia

HowdyDoody BennyBoy Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

The Skirpals are unconscious and may never recover (how very convenient). The CID man was released with no apparent after effects a few days ago. According to a medical consultant in the emergency department, there are no other victims. He also made an unclear statement that there was no evidence of a nerve agent in any of the blood samples. It is not clear whether he was referring to the 40(?)+3 or just the 40(?) members of the public.

 

 

reverendspooner Looney Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Oh, oh oh! Trump has had golden showers and is now confronted with the evidence. The UK has silenced the source and confronted Trump and he's all mushy. In fact the bankers feel he can be kneaded when ever needed and is good for the dough and baking will never be required. They plan to use him for the yeast/East to get to the gold. You folks in the west are going to get some hot showers if this continues. 

GreatUncle Looney Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

"has yet to be shown to the public".

If they made all the evidence public the population would stand behind them ... but for some reason they do not seem able to do this.

It really is rather perplexing at to why not is it not? /S

You can see the UK double bluff here, see the EU supports her makes the EU a nice group of people right?

So when the next referendum comes around it will be these are our friends who stood with us ... is that part of the future narrative? Bearing in mind the EU wants to form an EU army absorbing the British military.

 

Not Too Important Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

All part of the runup to WWIII and nuclear annihilation.

'If I can't have it, no one can have it'

And we don't have a say in the matter. Hug your loved ones and make some beautiful memories, they might be the only things we take with us.

AGuy alangreedspank Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

"No doubt Russians have no qualms clipping a double agent, but this anti-Russia hysteria is bullshit."

It makes no sense for Russia to use such a high profile method to take out a double agent. Most likely method is something mundane like a traffic accident or a heart attack or even something that looks like a suicide. This sticks of a Western agenda to further demonize Russia. After all the West can't have Russia as the Peacemakers (smelling like Roses) when the West is invading and destroying any nation that has energy resources.

Mike Masr AGuy Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

It doesn't take a fucking rocket scientist to figure out that a garotte or bullets using a silencer is easier to take out 2 people if Russia really wanted these people dead. Besides they had absolutely no value to Russia. They are old news to Russia. Using Novochok, an old Soviet era weapon is like using a sledge hammer to kill an ant on your counter top.

The “Novichok” programme was in Uzbekistan not in Russia. Its legacy was inherited by the Americans during their alliance with Karimov, not by the Russians. The whole story at https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…

These accusations without facts are both stupid and dangerous!

OutaTime43 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

Well. Notice how the war rhetoric is getting thicker the closer we get to nailing some of these deep state criminals in the US. That’s no accident. 