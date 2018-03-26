May Fearmongers Russian Threat As Moscow Claims Nerve Agent Also Developed By US

UK Prime Minister Theresa May stood up to update the House of Commons following her visit to Brussels, where she successfully made her case against Russia.
"No other country has the capability, intent, or motive for the attack."
Which failed still to provide actual evidence.. but one could argue - if one were so inclined - that Washington (or its NATO generals) have the capability, intent, and motive to undertake such a messy attack.
To cheers, she said:
“Today 18 countries have announced their intention to expel more than 100 intelligence officers” in what she described as the “largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history.”
She warned that the “challenge of Russia is one that will endure for years to come.”
May insists she has been led by evidence not speculation:
“We have information indicating that Russia has investigated ways of delivering nerve agent and has stockpiled small amounts of novichoks.”
Additionally, she said 130 people in Salisbury may been exposed to the agents used and that Russia came up with “preposterous theories.”
However, as May makes her case - ever more Colin-Powell-like - a Russian official claims that the United States was developing a similar if not identical nerve agent in the 1990s as the one which was used on Russian double-agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal.
The claim was made by Igor Rybalchenko - head of the laboratory for chemical and analytical control of the scientific center of the Russian Defense Ministry, who says - without evidence (as are the UK's claims against Russia), that the A-234 compound in the "Novichok" family of nerve agents was published into a database maintained by the National Bureau of Standards (NBS).
"The fact is that back in 1998 when we looked through another version of the spectral library, which was published by the National Bureau of Standards of the United States (NBS), we found a substance there that we found interesting since it was an organophosphorus substance. And we realized that it must have a strong lethal effect. Now it turns out that, judging by the name of this substance, it was just the same nerve agent, A-234," Igor Rybalchenko said. -Sputnik
The substance was said to be heavy and volatile based on its molecular formula and molecular weight, and that it was also available at the UK's Porton Down laboratory.
"I affirm that it exactly corresponds to the formula published by Mirzayanov (Vil Mirzayanov, a Soviet chemist who moved to the USA and the author of the book on the A-234 gas). The chemical name of this substance is A-234 and was named "Novichok" by Boris Johnson, as a substance available in the Porton Down laboratory,” Rybalchenko said.
That said, due to the fact that the Novichok's chemical structure was never formally classified, according to Professor Alastair Hay at Leeds University, it's possible that the UK has some of the agent.
It is quite likely that some government laboratories made minute quantities and storied their characteristics in databases, so that their identity could be confirmed at a later stage if found as an unknown poison in someone's blood, he adds.
Whether this has happened in the UK's chemical defence laboratory is not known. -BBC
The UK has brushed off Moscow's allegations that it could have produced the toxin as "absolute nonsense," as the Kremlin has also made similar claims that Novichok has been produced in Sweden, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - all of which have denied doing so.
Russia's ambassador to the U.N. has insisted that the development of Soviet-era nerve agents ceased in 1992, and that existing stockpiles were destroyed in 2017.
Moreover, Rybalchenko says that the substance was added to the U.S. database by a member of the Army Armament Research and Development Center.
"The most interesting detail in this story is in the following versions of the database, which usually only expand, they are constantly replenished, more and more substances, we did not find this record. And I can't explain where is it now," the Russian military chemist said.
In other words - you'll have to take his word for it unless evidence of the entry in the 1998 database surfaces.
Trump plans expulsion
On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German leader Angela Merkel said that following a meeting of the European Council, that UK PM Theresa May had shared "proof" of Russia's involvement in the assassination attempt against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, "convincing" the two leaders that Russia was behind the attack.
What's a bit disturbing is that May's "proof" - which is being used to justify punitive action against Russia, has yet to be shown to the public. Moreover, the world leaders have all decided that Russia is "the only reasonable culprit." In other words, the Kremlin used a poison that would very clearly identify them as the culprits - instead of perhaps a more common and less attributable method of assassination. Makes sense if the plan was to get caught.
Meanwhle, Russia's embassy in the UK has been demanding that London produce the complete UK info on "Skripal's Case" and disclose details on a program to produce weapons-grade toxic substances in Porton Down. The UK has so far refused to comply.
As a result, Bloomberg reports that President Donald Trump is "preparing to expel dozens of Russian diplomats from the U.S." in response to the nerve-agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in the U.K."
Quoting two people "familiar with the matter", Bloomberg reports that Trump agreed with the recommendation of advisers and the expulsions are likely to be announced on Monday. And while the aides said that Trump is prepared to act, he wants to be sure European allies will take similar steps against Russia before he does so, which could be problematic since Russia controls roughly a third of Europe's natural gas supplies and thus the volume of any potential response (and also why despite "proof", Europe responded with nothing more than a harshly-worded statement).
Among the advisors that Trump approached on Friday to discuss the matter were U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, outgoing National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and others.
In other words, the West is now punishing Russia in an "open-and-shut" case with zero evidence released to the public for examination.
What's weird is that Skripal, according to The Telegraph, was friends with an employee of Christopher Steele, the former U.K. spy who assembled the Trump-Russia dossier.
If, as The Telegraph reported, Skripal assisted Steele in compiling the dossier - which notably relies on senior Russian officials, despite Steele never having traveled to Moscow - according to testimony by Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, it could explain the motive behind the assassination attempt in Salisbury town centre.
Valery Morozov, a former construction magnate who fled Russia after revealing corruption, claimed last night that Col Skripal, 66, was still working, and remained in regular contact with military intelligence officers at the Russian embassy. That would raise the possibility that he was still feeding intelligence to people in this country.
Mr Morozov said that, as a result, he had decided to steer clear of Col Skripal for his own safety. He told Channel 4 News: “If you have a military intelligence officer working in the Russian diplomatic service, living after retirement in the UK, working in cyber-security and every month going to the embassy to meet military intelligence officers – for me, being a political refugee, it is either a certain danger or, frankly speaking, I thought that this contact might not be very good for me because it can bring some questions from British officials.” -Telegraph
Go into your mind palace and consider something which may warrant at least a cursory investigation by UK authorities... If Skripal was friends with Christopher Steele's employee, it stands to reason that it's within the realm of possiblity that Skripal was Steele's source for the "senior Russian officials" cited in the Trump-Russia dossier. If Skripal was the source, anyone connected to the creation, funding or distribution of the Trump-Russia dossier would probably be OK if he disappeared and was unable to testify to his actions.
Or, Moscow decided to get revenge on Skripal eight years after voluntarily giving him to the UK in a 2010 spy exchange - and when choosing how to assassinate the former (?) double-agent, the Kremlin used a nerve agent which would have led directly back to them.
Comments
Theresa May’s “Russia did it!” is not even wishful thinking - it is wishful bowel movement. ;-)
Looney
Mayday's pants on fire. This is too obvious.
The London hebrews are wringing their hands inside out trying to figure out how to get back at Russia that stands in their way of world dominations.
Their hands are too short to start an all out hot war, hence all these childish mean tricks.
In reply to … by Looney
It's a setup:
https://sputniknews.com/military/201803261062902960-skripals-cellphones…
Did they have a meeting in a place called Porton Down (laboratory)?
Inquiring minds want to know:
https://www.rt.com/uk/422252-porton-down-lab-chemical-skripal/
In reply to Mayday's pants on fire. This… by Belrev
I'm beginning to wonder who really started WWII. I have never in my 70 years witnessed so much 'Stupid' emanating for Washington and its poodles.
These asswipes are trying to push Russia into a war and we as citizens are supposed to put up with their tripe?
This is neocon shit. Bolton is already starting crap.
Hard to believe you Trump voters believe this to be some kind of secret master scheme Trump has to drain the swamp. Dead is dead people,,, regardless who starts it and you won't live long enough to see if you won.
MAGA (Making A Graveyard of America)
In reply to W by Adolph.H.
Polish communists under the command of Polish Marshall Smigly a zionist puppet started it the truth is in Planet Rothschild volume 2 by M.S King I suggest you buy it before its banned.
In reply to I'm beginning to wonder who… by rejected
The UK government made an application in the UK courts for the OPCW to take blood samples from the unconscious Skirpals. As part of the evidence supporting the application, a Porton Down scientist made a statement about the poison detected by them. The scientist, under oath, said that they detected evidence of a Novichok agent or other related agent.
So there is no evidence that the nerve agent was actually a Novichok agent and there is no evidence that Russia was involved.
In reply to Polish communists under the… by khnum
Ahh yes... Theresa May... The British Angela Merkel
In reply to The UK government made an… by HowdyDoody
May Fearmongers Russian Threat As Moscow Claims Nerve Agent Also Developed By US
My response: Let me guess. I will bet that somewhere in this Chemical WMD mess the CLINTONS were involved, correct?
Tyrannical Lawlessness everywhere one looks.
In reply to Ahh yes... Theresa May… by Famunda Cheeze
Russia decided to get rid of the Novichok agent in 1987 in view of the forthcoming Chemical weapon conference on the 27th September 2017 OPCW announced Russia had destroyed its entire chemical weapons storage.
In reply to The UK government made an… by HowdyDoody
This is all predictive programming for what is surely going to happen: some "major" bio-weapons incident leading to full on war.
It is like how the jewish press was talking about 6 million dead jews for decades before the war even started. Or how they kept dangling twin towers and jets hitting buildings in the media through the 90's. Or how Saddam could never come clean enough with WMD.
In reply to Russia decided to get rid of… by khnum
Don't all these phony provocations follow the exact same script as the provocations in the ethnically German areas of Poland leading to WWII?
At some point in the near future Russia will face its own Gleiwitz, but with bioweapons. Putin will be faced with the same decision Hitler did: Either start the aggressive war ZOG has already been blaming on you for years, or let ZOG invade and then blame it on you anyway.
In reply to Polish communists under the… by khnum
Shot down airliners,burnt out shopping malls they may of already had some serious provocations but Im not privy to FSB intelligence so I cant say for sure yes something most likely is going to happen that forces his hand.
In reply to Don't all these phony… by Heros
You get a down vote for using grammar that is beyond retarded.
In reply to Shot down airliners,burn out… by khnum
"as a citizen of Russia and the head of the Russian state I must ask myself: Why would we want a world without Russia?"
In reply to Don't all these phony… by Heros
It's just more petro-gold-yuan bullshit. Western-European empire swinging like a drunken soldier as it falls to the ground from the knock-out blow its been setting up for itself for hundreds of years now. Fuckheads boxed Russia into siding with China, who only wants long-term stability for itself.
Our leaders should all be fired permanently and forever. Our only hope is the next generations, and they are so deluded it's hard to see how that can come about anytime soon.
In reply to I'm beginning to wonder who… by rejected
With Trump as the first Jewish(neoCON) President that is of no surprise. Trump is a Jew/crypto-Jew. Look at this article--which traces his childhood through adult life, and it clearly demonstrates a behavior that can only be described as philo-Jewish (and that is why he was chosen as one of the candidates in the 2016 election):
https://www.momentmag.com/growing-up-trump/
In reply to I'm beginning to wonder who… by rejected
"I'm beginning to wonder who really started WWII."
The jews did when they declared war in 1933 they were first and on a second note they won in case you didn't notice. The allies were just the means to the end.
In reply to I'm beginning to wonder who… by rejected
The jews did when in 1914 they had one of their Serbian masonic sects called the "black hand" get a jew named Princip to take out the Crown Prince of the Habsburg Empire. This was for tribal revenge against the Romanovs, creation of Israel, punishment of goyim in general.
In reply to The jews did when they… by 44magnum
Sure, because the Serbs could not possibly want their independence.
You're a fuck wad.
In reply to The jews did when in 1914… by Heros
They had had their independence (from Turkey) for decades, fuckwad.
"The formal independence of the country was internationally recognized at the Congress of Berlin in 1878, which formally ended the Russo-Turkish War; this treaty, however, prohibited Serbia from uniting with Bosnia by placing Bosnia under Austro-Hungarian occupation"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serbia
In reply to Sure, because the Serbs… by BarkingCat
It IS a set-up.
Who do you believe? May, Tusk, Bolton ...or the Russians?
The Russians...hands down.
In reply to W by Adolph.H.
This is a great opportunity for Corbyn to stand up at PMQ's and address 'her' as Mrs Blair.........
In reply to It IS a set-up… by Troy Ounce
I don't believe any of them.
In the absence of evidence the Russians remain innocent and due to the behavior of the Brits they look very untrustworthy.
Whatever evidence they finally present will be very suspect and will need to be verified by an independent authority.
In reply to It IS a set-up… by Troy Ounce
This must be some of that highly addictive "exceptionalism" crack they're on....no other motive? You mean to say there is no motive at all for a false flag attack committed by either the UK or US?! No way!
In reply to W by Adolph.H.
C'mon May just say it in Bolton's language: "Let's nuke everybody now!! Fuckers! Let 'em have it. Let God sort out the billions who die upfront and down the road. Fuck 'em all. If we're the last sociopaths left living in subterranean bunkers, we win!"
In reply to Mayday's pants on fire. This… by Belrev
Porton Down, UK's chemical nerve agent factory, is about 5mi from Salisbury. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Porton+Down,+Salisbury+SP4+0JY,+UK/@51.098072,-1.8017404,12z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x4873ee333946ccbd:0x260eae2ed050d0b1!8m2!3d51.12414!4d-1.715223
How are the 2 victims and the cop doing?
How about the 40 other nerve agent victims?
In reply to C'mon May just say it in… by Bastiat
The Skirpals are unconscious and may never recover (how very convenient). The CID man was released with no apparent after effects a few days ago. According to a medical consultant in the emergency department, there are no other victims. He also made an unclear statement that there was no evidence of a nerve agent in any of the blood samples. It is not clear whether he was referring to the 40(?)+3 or just the 40(?) members of the public.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
"The Skirpals are unconscious and may never recover (how very convenient)."
"Former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon dies after eight-year coma"
How very convenient indeed
In reply to The Skirpals are unconscious… by HowdyDoody
Oh, oh oh! Trump has had golden showers and is now confronted with the evidence. The UK has silenced the source and confronted Trump and he's all mushy. In fact the bankers feel he can be kneaded when ever needed and is good for the dough and baking will never be required. They plan to use him for the yeast/East to get to the gold. You folks in the west are going to get some hot showers if this continues.
In reply to … by Looney
"has yet to be shown to the public".
If they made all the evidence public the population would stand behind them ... but for some reason they do not seem able to do this.
It really is rather perplexing at to why not is it not? /S
You can see the UK double bluff here, see the EU supports her makes the EU a nice group of people right?
So when the next referendum comes around it will be these are our friends who stood with us ... is that part of the future narrative? Bearing in mind the EU wants to form an EU army absorbing the British military.
In reply to … by Looney
Looks like the British Empire is trying to catch up to the Ottoman or Roman Empire
Nothing matters in the UK anymore. They are dead.....the only thing left for them to do is throw down their Prayer Rug and get on their knees.
The smell of desperation fills the air.
They are more interested in the dress Meghan Markle wears, than saving their country from invasion.
In reply to Looks like the British… by cossack55
'Guilty until proven innocent' = tyranny. The UK is now a tyranical state.
In reply to Nothing matters in the UK… by ZENDOG
And once condemned your life will be hell under the UK government too. *CAN PERSONALLY TESTIFY TO THAT FACT*
In reply to 'Guilty until proven guilty'… by HowdyDoody
Which world do you live in? UK is taken over by the muslims? And 14 idiots and braindead racists have upvoted you? A dog knows more yoga and zen than you.
In reply to Nothing matters in the UK… by ZENDOG
Would make sense to get the Russians out of the USA if one of the three letter agencies did this.
At least they will be safe from what looks like may be coming our way.
In reply to Would make sense to get the… by Hunter S. Thompson
Picture an Islamic World…
All part of the runup to WWIII and nuclear annihilation.
'If I can't have it, no one can have it'
And we don't have a say in the matter. Hug your loved ones and make some beautiful memories, they might be the only things we take with us.
These poltroon politicians are not fit to run a primary school.
Unfortunately, through the public school system, they run them all!
In reply to These poltroon politicians… by heretical
No doubt Russians have no qualms clipping a double agent, but this anti-Russia hysteria is bullshit.
"No doubt Russians have no qualms clipping a double agent, but this anti-Russia hysteria is bullshit."
It makes no sense for Russia to use such a high profile method to take out a double agent. Most likely method is something mundane like a traffic accident or a heart attack or even something that looks like a suicide. This sticks of a Western agenda to further demonize Russia. After all the West can't have Russia as the Peacemakers (smelling like Roses) when the West is invading and destroying any nation that has energy resources.
In reply to No doubt Russians have no… by alangreedspank
It doesn't take a fucking rocket scientist to figure out that a garotte or bullets using a silencer is easier to take out 2 people if Russia really wanted these people dead. Besides they had absolutely no value to Russia. They are old news to Russia. Using Novochok, an old Soviet era weapon is like using a sledge hammer to kill an ant on your counter top.
The “Novichok” programme was in Uzbekistan not in Russia. Its legacy was inherited by the Americans during their alliance with Karimov, not by the Russians. The whole story at https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
These accusations without facts are both stupid and dangerous!
In reply to "No doubt Russians have no… by AGuy
The Clinton's had the motive. This guy supposedly is the direct link between Putin and the clintons in the Uranium One deal.
That just makes too much sense so Mueller, Rosenstein, and yes, Trump won't touch that with a ten foot pole.
The Swamp just gets bigger and we out here are going to be drowning in it while TPTB run to their bunkers.
In reply to The Clinton's had the motive… by mo mule
Well. Notice how the war rhetoric is getting thicker the closer we get to nailing some of these deep state criminals in the US. That’s no accident.
But why is Trump going along with what everyone knows is a crock?
In reply to Well. Notice how the war… by OutaTime43
According to Bill Mitchell Trump is playing multi dimensional chess. In the end he will fork over everyone and MAGA will be fulfilled 100%. Like that wall.
In reply to But why is Trump going along… by FoggyWorld
Yeah, everyday this is looking more and more like it has Deep State fingerprints on it.
There are 1000+ different ways Russia could have killed this guy which wouldn't lead directly back to them.
And yet they picked the one that would???
In reply to But why is Trump going along… by FoggyWorld