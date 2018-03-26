Russia Stockpiles Gold, But Why?

Authored by Tom Lewis via GoldTelegraph.com,
The US’s overhang of debt and looming trade war is worrisome on many levels as the value of the dollar keeps decreasing and the national debt spiraling. So, what should we make of the fact that the Central Bank of Russia has been steadily amassing vast gold reserves since 2015? By the end of 2017, its total gold reserves rose to 1,828.56 tons, usurping China’s place as the country with the fifth largest gold reserves.
Russia has been aggressively increasing its gold reserves for a reason. It has seen the US dollar dominate as a global currency and is working with China to end the US/Western currency supremacy. Their strategy appears to be working. Russia and China are in the midst of rumors of introducing gold-backed futures to circumvent the U.S dollar.
The US dollar has had no gold-backing since 1933, nor has the US increased its gold reserves for a decade. See chart below.
With speculation of Russia and China working on a gold-backed currency, a shift in monetary power from the West to the East seems to be their ambitions. The situation between East and West is exacerbated by recent tensions between Russia and the UK, since the alleged Kremlin poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. British Prime Minister Theresa May has ousted 23 Russian diplomats from Great Britain. Geopolitical tension is once again, high.
It seems Russian may have tossed aside Das Kapital as its economic guidebook. Not only is creating a gold-backed currency appearing more likely month over month, but Russia has also brought inflation way down over the past decade. More importantly, Russia continues to lower their national debt, while the US has been increasing its debt to a record $21 trillion.
Russia’s financial strategy is making the country less vulnerable to volatile geopolitics. Not only is it a significant player in gold, but it is also the world’s third-largest gold producer, with the Central Bank of Russia buying up its supplies. During the past decade, Russian has mined more than 2,000 tons of gold, with tonnage expected to increase by 400 tons annually by 2030.
Russia and China understand the value of real, physical gold, a lesson that the US has forgotten while reveling in worthless paper currency.
If Russia and China establish a 100 percent gold-backed currency, it inevitably changes the game in the West. The dollar will continue to devalue against gold at a rapid rate.
Ultimately, the battle will not be Eastern vs. Western dominance. The real battle long term will be between the US dollar (fiat) and gold.
But remember:
... it’s the Golden Rule ... he who holds the gold, rules ...
Money Is Power... GOLD is Honest Money...
...and at the end of the day, gold is tangible, whereas US Treasurys (and the dollar itself) are only as good as any other promise made by the US government.
So we have 2 nations trying to break from the global banking cartel, this will be very dangerous for us all.
Do unto others before others do unto you.
Money changers menu du jour
Osama bin Laden didn't run any alternative currency. He didn't even run a country. Your list is a joke, at least regarding money changers' targets.
Monsieur, a wafer thin mint?
See ya, don't let the door hit you on the way out. Your presence will not be missed.
Russia holds GOLD because it is REAL FUCKING MONEY !!
And it will FUCK the $US completely !!!
They are still there,only now they are working for the state and not the other way around.
russia stockpiles gold because its mining industry has no buyers so the only buyer the russian state supports the industry to stay afloat
Simple addition and subtraction reveal that Russia must have sold 40 to 50 tons last year aside from Central Bank purchases.
In reply to russia stockpiles gold… by Debugas
To believe that Putin only has 1828 tonnes of gold is to believe in the tooth fairy. Reports are that they have in excess of 20,000 tonnes, as does China. Just the sheer magnitude of gold that has been moving from west to east suggests these numbers.
Russia has been keeping every ounce of it's mined gold for decades and has been hitting record imports the past few years. We are on the cusp of a new monetary system, anyone paying attention knows it. The world is tired of the US gov't printing money and spending it to build up it's military, only to then dictate to the rest of the world how to govern themselves over the threat of a gun.
EVryone is stockpiling and repatriating gold. It's a classic pre-war tell.
The Federal Reserve isn't saying that it doesn't own the gold it's storing. There are many owners of each ouce of gold.
In history you will find all the answers to future problems....
Aurum potestas est.
The stupidest question ever asked.
AND...let's not forget, China and Russia plan to go to war with the US. The more gold they have on hand, the better. Why this does not seem to scare people to death is beyond me.
This coming war with China and Russia will not be a year or two...this will make Afghanistan look like a quick get and get out. Picture it this way: You are in the dentist chair, he cannot hit numb the nerve to save his life and you have a few more visits to go...yeah, it's going to be like that!
Keep fear alive, Mr. Bolton.
lots of ifs
Radiation shielding.
Russia has completed repaying the huge USSR debt, 806 billion whether part or alll not sure, including portions technically owed by small states like Belarus and 20 billion owed by Ukraine before it was peacefully seaparated from the USSR. Ukraine owes this 20 billion to Russia.
So notice the national debt drop as it was involved in Syria and finishing paying off old debt, under sanctions and improving the lives of people.
Aust has GDP bigger than Russia and we have such huge govt and private debt and decreasing quality of life, schools, hospitals under pressure. And we mine gold silver iron etc and energy.
Think about that for a minute - Australia, with a tiny population, and no economy other than resource exploitation - mostly exporting rocks, has the same GDP as Russia, with a population of 150 million, and a resource exploitation economy that includes oodles of oil and gas.
Could it be that one or other GDP figure is not accurate? Could it be that someone, somewhere, is fudging the numbers? Or just comparing chalk and cheese....
The real question is - Why does the USA use monopoly money backed by nothing?
because people use it. I sold a house and large boat I had in the us and got rid of all my us dollars immediately after 911, as the border guards start to look at us Canadians with envy, so before they start arresting us for no reason, I cut all my ties to the us.
I used to feel noxious each time I entered the us in last 25 years, before that it was fun to cross the border and got to the Christmas shop in Michigan, or go to Vermont fishing or NY where my boat was anchored all summer or florida where my house was to cut the winter short.
I no longer recognize the people who used to be friendly, I guess envy made them mean and unhospitable.
Years ago I once drove from Niagara Falls across border to Buffalo
Like the Twilight Zone going from decent country to decrepit shithole
Same from Windsor to Detroit and Sarnia to Port Huron.
Not to rain on your narrative but why exactly would anyone be envious of someone living in Canada? I can see that people are not as nice, stress seems to do that, given that the economy has sucked for years and people are out of work with no money.
I wouldn't necessarily equate that to being envious of Canadians however.
Reality is something tangible in your hands...everything else is at high risk of becoming nothing.
If it ain't phiz it's whiz.
Why?... "WHY" ASK WHY???!!!
And if you must ask you porbably are Jerome Powell and Steve Mnuchin who DON'T HAVE ANY and are willing to start the next GREATEST LAST WAR in order to GET IT!!!
... Why is Russia stockpiling gold? Simple! The USA knows that Antartica is filled with a free non-polluting energy source, has fleets of spacecraft ready to zip to other galaxies. And other techno goodies bordering on the Rapture Mindset.
Budgets? Deficits? Does that matter to the exceptional American Empire?
Gold? Can you floss with it?
you will find out the value of gold once Russia kills the manipulators, for now it suits Russia that gold is cheap, but it should not belong that Russia would be running its own gold mines and keep all the gold as it will be the only currency in the world.
Because the Tribe in London keeps the price of Gold suppressed well below its true price.
you have to remove the us from the list as there is no evidence of any real gold stored in fort knox that belong to the us, it is counting gold twice, the gold that belong to other countries is counted also as it belongs to the us.
When we remove the us , the countries that have gold in the us cannot count that gold because they do not have it in hand.
This will bring Russia as the top physical proven gold holder
Mnuchin says its there and we should trust him.
there is a saying " never trust the joo".
I would not trust ANYTHING the Chinese Communist Party controls.
Different story with Russia.
If Russia has more gold than China, especially when you compare the two economies, Russia should be the one producing the gold-backed securities.
We get to deal with the angry nigs once EBT stops.
Because they're 'nasty' and nasty people prefer Gold over government paper.
By that measure, I am as nasty as they come.
Watch the USA try to drive a wedge between Russia and China
IMHO , its not going to work.
