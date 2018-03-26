Russia-Ukraine Gas Spat Highlights Geopolitical Divide

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
The latest gas dispute between Russia and Ukraine flared up just as most of Europe was gripped by Arctic cold and just before the spy poisoning scandal in which the UK accused Moscow of poisoning a former double agent in England by a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia.
Russia’s gas giant Gazprom, which delivers around one-third of Europe’s gas, uses the Ukrainian gas system as a key route for its gas supplies. While European Union institutions want to reduce European dependence on Russian gas, Russia wants to cut its dependence on the Ukrainian transit route for its supplies to the EU by building pipelines to bypass Ukraine.
Yet, according to Ukraine, Russia will need the Ukrainian route to ship gas to Europe even after 2019, when the current transit agreement expires, the chief executive of Ukraine’s national company Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolyev, told Bloomberg in an interview this week.
“Gazprom will not be able to cope without the Ukrainian gas transportation system after 2019, so they will need to sign a new contract with us,” Kobolyev told Bloomberg, noting that Russia uses gas supplies to advance its political goals.
“Russia is totally unwilling to separate gas and politics -- from their perspective it’s the same and gas plays a very important instrument in achieving a wider geopolitical agenda,” Kobolyev said.
The gas companies of Russia and Ukraine have been locked in bitter disputes for more than a decade, and the relations were further strained by the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea.
At the end of February, the Stockholm arbitration court ruled in favor of Naftogaz in the payment dispute with Gazprom, ordering the Russian company to pay Naftogaz US$2.56 billion for failing to supply Ukraine with the agreed amount of natural gas over a period of several years and also for failing to pay the full transit fees for the gas it did pump in that direction. After the ruling, Naftogaz said that it expects payment. Gazprom, on the other hand, said the court decision was unfair and applied double standards, and said it would start a procedure to terminate the transit contract and the gas supply contract with Ukraine.
By the end of this month, Gazprom and Naftogaz will meet to discuss the differences, and the transit deal and the payment ordered by the court will be the key topics of discussion.
According to London-based consultancy Energy Aspects, Gazprom won’t be able to replace the entire Ukrainian transit volumes with other routes, even if it were to build the Nord Stream 2 offshore pipeline to Germany, so the Russian company’s plan to cancel the transit deal is possibly a negotiating tool.
“So the threat to cancel the transit contracts should be seen as gaining leverage to renegotiate a more favorable transit deal,” Energy Aspects said in a note last week, quoted by Bloomberg.
While Russia and Ukraine are locked in the transit deal dispute, Gazprom boosted its gas supplies to Europe to record levels, taking advantage of the cold snap at the end of February and early March.
The Russian giant also wants to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to twin the existing Nord Stream pipeline between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea. This project bypasses Ukraine, but the EU - especially Poland and the Baltic states - and U.S. lawmakers oppose it, as it would further increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.
Last week, a group of bipartisan U.S. Senators sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, urging the U.S. Administration “to utilize all of the tools at its disposal to prevent its construction.”
“Nord Stream II, which follows the route of the Nord Stream I pipeline from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany, will make American allies and partners in Europe more susceptible to Moscow’s coercion and malign influence. The pipeline would be a step backwards in the diversification of Europe’s energy sources, suppliers and routes,” the Senators wrote.
In Europe, the Energy Committee at the European Parliament approved on Wednesday draft amendments to the EU rules to state that all gas pipelines from third countries into the EU must comply fully with EU gas market rules on EU territory, including Nord Stream 2 that was specifically mentioned in the press release. These EU gas market rules include third-party access, transparency requirements, fair tariffs, and a proper separation of the supply chain from production to distribution of gas, while Nord Stream 2 is far from complying with those.
“Far too often, gas supply has been used as a political weapon. We cannot ‘disarm’ the impure intentions of others but we can arm ourselves with full legal clarity and consistency of existing legislation,” said Jerzy Buzek, a Polish politician Member of the European Parliament and chair of the Energy Committee.
We have yet to see how the EU will handle Nord Stream 2, because Germany - the project’s key beneficiary - is not opposed to it. But the latest Russia-Ukraine gas spat, like in all their previous disputes, is not just a bilateral dispute about transit fees.
Comments
If Russia wanted to destroy Europe, they would have added Novichok into gas pipeline long time ago and eliminated their enemies at will. They have not done so. Means they want peace and trade.
Natural gas also drives what's behind Syria.... Assad won't let Saudi Arabia put gas lines through there, so we are in a perpetual war under the guise of ousting an evil dictator.....
In reply to Novichok is a bitch. by Belrev
The USSA wants to steal Russian gas and oil just like the 1990's and sell it to Europeans. Everything else is just window dressing.
In reply to Natural gas also drives what… by Stan522
Sure would be nice if that "dictator" Assad was gone and the planned pipeline from Qatar to the EU could be built through Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey...then there'd be no need for Russian gas.
"Assad must go!"...yes, but not for the reason you claimed Mr. Obama.
In reply to The USSA wants to steal… by Latina Lover
FireBrander
The ME Countries do not think like the West at all with the exceptions of the Puppets put in place by WESTERN BANKERS and their Minions.
Libyan and Iraq leaders were disposed due to reasons that clearly show it was to Protect the Petro Dollar. These flattened countries now are a mess as Control was lost.....how did that work out for you?
Do you really feel your Heros can act like God
In reply to . by FireBrander
I think you missed my point.
"Assad Must Go!" because it was part a grand scheme to replace Russian/Iranian gas to the EU with gas from Qatar...Iraq and Syria were standing in the way.
>>Is the fight over a gas pipeline fueling the world’s bloodiest conflict?<<
http://www.news.com.au/world/middle-east/is-the-fight-over-a-gas-pipeli…
In reply to FireBrander… by litemine
FireBrander
The ME Countries do not think like the West at all with the exceptions of the Puppets put in place by WESTERN BANKERS and their Minions.
Libyan and Iraq leaders were disposed due to reasons that clearly show it was to Protect the Petro Dollar. These flattened countries now are a mess as Control was lost.....how did that work out for you?
Do you really feel your Heros can act like God
In reply to . by FireBrander
The obvious strategy of the megalomaniac Rothschild controlled West and our greedy oil and NG multinationals is to completely isolate Russia cutting off all oil and NG from Russia to Europe, while escalating the war in Syria to leave it in complete ruins - with most of its fighting aged men scattered throughout Europe while continued to be herded there with the fake Soros open societies and open-border fake globalism. Then in a matter or three to five years we will see the promise and longed-planned Western NG pipelines run from Qatar directly through Syria and Turkey into Europe.
Our nations are entirely responsible for the murders of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in Syria, the displacement of millions, and the obliteration of most buildings and infrastructure in the nation. From the inception the destabilization operations and war were totally an unjust and evil, and totally instigated and directed by the US, the UK and Israel, while supported by our lesser but equally guilty puppet nations of NATO and the West.
The people await the next major false-flag operation from our corrupt masters to give them the cover and excuse to slaughter more and more people in that far-away nation. 'Who cares what we have to do to protect our dollar, over spending, and self-indulgent life styles.'
The brainwashed, braindead masses carry on unperturbed as dopamine-addicted zombies with hourly injections of MSM fake-news, disinformation, deflections and fantasies on their cable TV's, cell phones, and car radios.
In reply to . by FireBrander
The USSA wants to steal...
Be more specific about the identity of the (((thieves))), please.
In reply to The USSA wants to steal… by Latina Lover
Ukraine is a dummy lolz ahahhaha...
A fool and his money soon will part.
Ukraine's government is made up of jews and cryptos who are making a fortune off this conflict while fleecing the stupid goyim population that brought them to power for the Nth time in the past 25 years.
In reply to Ukraine is a dummy lolz… by JibjeResearch
Fuck you and your spam
In reply to In the news… by enf83
EU Go long wool underwear, wood cutting axes, warm gloves and airline tickets to South America. Next winter will not be fun.
Meanwhile, it just came out that Pulse nightclub mass murderer Omar Mateen had a close link to the FBI - his father was an FBI informant for 11 years. Now we know why Omar's previous strange behavior did not block him from getting a gun permit.
---
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.
Lawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors.
Salman is accused of helping her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where he killed 49 people.
Her lawyers' federal court motion filed Monday says prosecutors contacted them Saturday night and told them about Seddique Mateen's relationship with the FBI.
The art of the deal. The lever has been there always.
European industry depends on natural gas......not for warmth.....basic materials production.
Putin does not like the warmth of NATO on its borders.
Turn the heat down for the proper amount of time, and express your displeasure with treaty breaking NATO encroachment.
Ukraine has been stealing Russian gas for a long time
Please, Vlad, fuck them up big time by shutting it off NOW
Also, give German companies 2 weeks to leave Russia and watch how fast they change their tune.
“Far too often, gas supply has been used as a political weapon".
Yeah, like the SU did during the Cold War in Europe. I remember the long cold winters in Europe without gas. Oh wait, that never happened. If somebody used gas as a political weapon then it was Ukraine that diverted gas destined for Western Europe off for their own use somewhere back in recent years.
The game is on which is trying to destroy Russia's economy, hurting them where it hurts the most: its delivery of fossil fuels to Europe which is a big contributor to Russia's economy.
The ranks are being closed.
UKes ---> poison Skripal... Blond from Ukraine
works at minister of defense Ukraine.. She carry mask you can see it..
Video: https://youtu.be/GF5nfi6I4_o
Russia needs to cut ties with the west. No gas, no oil, no diplomats, no spies, no rocket engines, no Mr Nice Guy.....just fuck the lot off EU and US. Build a business with China and SCO.