Silver's Slide Signals Scary Scenario For Stocks, Economy

Silver is down 1% year-to-date, while the dollar has tumbled 3.5% and gold has surged 4%, sending a possible warning signal to the broader market.
This dramatic divergence between gold and silver prices has sent the ratio of the two to multi-year highs.
The divergence between the two means prices for gold are 82 times those of silver, which is 27% more than the 10-year average.
As The Wall Street Journal reports, a higher gold-to-silver ratio is viewed by some investors as a negative economic indicator because money managers tend to favor gold when they think markets might turn rocky and discard silver when they are worried about slower global growth crimping consumption.
“There’s just not many people looking to buy silver at this point in time,” said Walter Pehowich, senior vice president at Dillon Gage Metals.
“There’s a lot of silver that comes out of the refineries, and they can’t find a home for it.”
The precious metals ratio last stayed above 80 in early 2016, when worries about a Chinese economic slowdown roiled markets, and in 2008 during the financial crisis. The ratio’s recent rise comes as speculators have turned the most bearish ever on silver and inventories in warehouses have risen, a sign there could be too much supply.
While investors have flocked toward gold with equity markets wobbling, money managers seeking safety or alternative assets haven’t favored silver.
“It’s not seeing great hedge demand because it’s just easy to go to gold,” said Dan Denbow, who manages the USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund . “Gold is a bit more predictable.”
As WSJ conclude, some analysts think silver’s underperformance is a negative sign for precious metals broadly because it is a less actively traded commodity, making it more vulnerable to bigger price swings on the way up and down.
Comments
Wait a minute.... what about all of those commercials telling me it's time to buy silver because its about to blast through the ceiling....
Fuck investors, I am waiting for governments to soak it up.
Silver is for the common man.
In reply to Wait a minute.... what about… by Stan522
No monkeys holding hammers on these charts. Fake news.
In reply to Fuck investors, I am waiting… by BandGap
Time to buy silver when this type of article is published.
In reply to Fuck investors, I am waiting… by BandGap
My thought exactly ...... the WSJ --- pfffffffffffttttt.
Why bring it up now ..... that ratio's been up there for quite awhile -- they just noticed it?
In reply to Time to buy silver when this… by Pearson365
"Time to buy silver when this type of article is published."
Only if you believe in buying low, and selling high
In reply to Time to buy silver when this… by Pearson365
Silver is almost exactly where it was in 2001 and 2008 when it was $4 and $9 bucks. $15-16 is the new base.
$20-30 will probably look cheap before long.
In reply to "Time to buy silver when… by Buckaroo Banzai
When I went all-in with metals in 2007 or so, I was terrified that a currency collapse was coming and imminent.
Now I get a little giddy with every sign that one could possibly come before I'm pushing up daisies. What an amazing experience it would/will/might be.
Until then, I consider my purchases nothing more than the cause of a series of very awful, deep sea boating accidents.
In reply to Wait a minute.... what about… by Stan522
MHP, you struck a chord with me. In 2008, I remember telling my boys at Thanksgiving, that this was the last "normal" Thanksgiving we as a family would ever see.
Ten years later this year, I think I have sunk to that "crazy uncle" even as a dad. The balloon will pop, people will starve, only God knows when that will happen.
Till then, I'm long rice, goats, chickens, water and the instruments of protection that will dispense lead upon command. What else can we "deplorables" do, except get ready. We are in for a "Hell" of a ride.
Peace, until then.
In reply to When I went all-in with… by MagicHandPuppet
They're selling the stuff.
Mike Maloney, Gregory Mannarino, truth never told, David Morgan...
they all have something to sell.
Mike & David are the biggest frauds and Mike is even selling what he's telling other not to buy! Allocated PM's!
They act like every day is the last day on earth and you should spend every dime on it. they're pushing it already for more then 15 years!
I can't see those fuckers faces anymore!
In reply to Wait a minute.... what about… by Stan522
Somewhere outside the expert opinion of the Wall Street Journal talking about precious metals and the opportunistic yayhoo's on television lies the reasoned approach one should take.
In reply to Wait a minute.... what about… by Stan522
LOL! Paper or physical?
Just like the former Soviet Union, the planet is moving closer to a world where there is an "official" (government/central bank mandated "market" price) and then another real street value price that you actually pay (if you can even get the stuff).
History repeating on a global scale...
"Full Faith an Credit"
same as it ever was!
Central banks do not own silver (except maybe in China). They have no incentive to fix a market price of what they consider to be a commodity that is fundamentally no different than copper, soybeans or live cattle.
In reply to LOL! Paper or physical?… by LawsofPhysics
Whatever drugs you're using for hallucinations, please share
In reply to Central banks do not own… by Code Duello
Silver is gold's red-headed step-brother. Not important in the overall scheme of things, but everyone knows you have to give each child the same amount of abuse, otherwise, people might accidentally think you like one of them better than the other.
In reply to Central banks do not own… by Code Duello
Boating accident.
Keep stacking.
Just checked, all my ounces are still there.
Fiat bad.
5000 years - something or other.
Did I hit them all?
Just wait till the shooting starts.
With an 80-1 silver to gold PAPER ratio, to a 15-1 silver to gold ratio coming out of the ground....
A disproportional ratio to say the least!
..... I am buying physical silver with both hands.....
The gold/silver ratio has been as high as 100:1 in the 20th century.
Answer me this: why has the price silver declined against gold, on average, for the past 140 years?
In reply to With an 80-1 silver to gold… by OregonGrown
My understanding is that it's now coming out of the ground at a closer to 10-1 ratio.....and the silver is being used up and mostly unrecoverable while most of the gold just gets buried again in vaults.
In reply to With an 80-1 silver to gold… by OregonGrown
keep stacking, deal of a lifetime
Thanks for reminding me, I'm gonna stock up on my 2 nice silver juniors: Silver spruce Res and Monarca Minerals.
I grab a handful of 20 like a pile of casino chips and one by on let them drop on each other. It makes a beautiful and unique sound that can't be mistaken!
In reply to Thanks for reminding me, I'm… by Sow-puncher
I do like the sound a few silver coins make when jingling around in your pocket...brings back memories of the fifties and sixties