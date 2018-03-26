Silver's Slide Signals Scary Scenario For Stocks, Economy

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 17:25

Silver is down 1% year-to-date, while the dollar has tumbled 3.5% and gold has surged 4%, sending a possible warning signal to the broader market.

 

This dramatic divergence between gold and silver prices has sent the ratio of the two to multi-year highs.

The divergence between the two means prices for gold are 82 times those of silver, which is 27% more than the 10-year average.

 

As The Wall Street Journal reports, a higher gold-to-silver ratio is viewed by some investors as a negative economic indicator because money managers tend to favor gold when they think markets might turn rocky and discard silver when they are worried about slower global growth crimping consumption.

“There’s just not many people looking to buy silver at this point in time,” said Walter Pehowich, senior vice president at Dillon Gage Metals.

“There’s a lot of silver that comes out of the refineries, and they can’t find a home for it.”

The precious metals ratio last stayed above 80 in early 2016, when worries about a Chinese economic slowdown roiled markets, and in 2008 during the financial crisis. The ratio’s recent rise comes as speculators have turned the most bearish ever on silver and inventories in warehouses have risen, a sign there could be too much supply.

While investors have flocked toward gold with equity markets wobbling, money managers seeking safety or alternative assets haven’t favored silver.

“It’s not seeing great hedge demand because it’s just easy to go to gold,” said Dan Denbow, who manages the USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund . “Gold is a bit more predictable.

As WSJ conclude, some analysts think silver’s underperformance is a negative sign for precious metals broadly because it is a less actively traded commodity, making it more vulnerable to bigger price swings on the way up and down.

Comments

Stan522 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

Wait a minute.... what about all of those commercials telling me it's time to buy silver because its about to blast through the ceiling....

MagicHandPuppet Stan522 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

When I went all-in with metals in 2007 or so, I was terrified that a currency collapse was coming and imminent.

Now I get a little giddy with every sign that one could possibly come before I'm pushing up daisies. What an amazing experience it would/will/might be.

Until then, I consider my purchases nothing more than the cause of a series of very awful, deep sea boating accidents.

Wild tree MagicHandPuppet Mon, 03/26/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

MHP, you struck a chord with me. In 2008, I remember telling my boys at Thanksgiving, that this was the last "normal" Thanksgiving we as a family would ever see.

Ten years later this year, I think I have sunk to that "crazy uncle" even as a dad. The balloon will pop, people will starve, only God knows when that will happen.

Till then, I'm long rice, goats, chickens, water and the instruments of protection that will dispense lead upon command. What else can we "deplorables" do, except get ready. We are in for a "Hell" of a ride.

Peace, until then.

Sudden Debt Stan522 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 17:52 Permalink

They're selling the stuff.

Mike Maloney, Gregory Mannarino, truth never told, David Morgan... 

they all have something to sell.

Mike & David are the biggest frauds and Mike is even selling what he's telling other not to buy! Allocated PM's!

 

They act like every day is the last day on earth and you should spend every dime on it. they're pushing it already for more then 15 years!

I can't see those fuckers faces anymore!

LawsofPhysics Mon, 03/26/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

LOL!  Paper or physical?

Just like the former Soviet Union, the planet is moving closer to a world where there is an "official" (government/central bank mandated "market" price) and then another real street value price that you actually pay (if you can even get the stuff).

History repeating on a global scale...

"Full Faith an Credit"

same as it ever was!

OregonGrown Mon, 03/26/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

With an 80-1 silver to gold PAPER ratio, to a 15-1 silver to gold ratio coming out of the ground....

 

A disproportional ratio to say the least!   

 

..... I am buying physical silver with both hands.....

 