S&P, Nasdaq Join Dow - Erase Friday Losses

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:44

Small Caps and Dow Transports remain laggards as The Dow leads today's rebound - up 550 points from Friday's close.

Banks have bounced but only JPM and GS have erased Friday's losses...

The S&P and Nasdaq have just scrambled back to unchanged from Thursday's close...

What happens next?

GUS100CORRINA eclectic syncretist Mon, 03/26/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

S&P, Nasdaq Join Dow - Erase Friday Losses

My response: CBs and COMPANIES using DEBT-LEVERAGED BUYBACKS are BUYING with BOTH HANDS to delay armageddon.

But in the end, it will NOT be enough because you can't borrow your way to prosperity.

By the way, GE STOCK has me real concerned. It is NOT participating. In addition, TVIX is holding up well with all things considered. It is only down 10% where on a day like today I would expect it to be down 25-30%.

SOMETHING is very, very WRONG. GE probably out of CASH and cannot participate in the DEBT-LEVERAGED BUYBACK party.

overmedicatedu… Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:49 Permalink

OT sorry tylers but this is hot..from CTH posts...FBI informants around so many shootings and bombings..#Killfbi

"It should frighten the hell out of you that a PRO-TALIBAN father of a radical Islamic terrorist, who murdered 49 people at a gay nightclub, was an FBI informant for a decade.

Omar Mateen made false statements to the FBI in 2013 & was NOT indicted.”

It should frighten the hell out of you that all the time Mateen was an ‘FBI informant’ Robert Mueller was the Director of the FBI who is now the Special Counsel investigating our President!!!!

GET THAT S.O.B. OUTTA HERE,NOW!!!! AND TAKE HIS COAT!!!!"

weliveinamatrix Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:49 Permalink

so, whatever was bad news last week, is all fixed now...whew!!  was beginning to worry lol

dollar just hit 88.99...and altho I have not read the article yet, petro-yuan doing well?

Rise Of The Machines Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

Everything is fixed and Tesla is still solvent for now, but when it blows and all these FANG stocks and the misallocation of capital / risk become apparent. There will be no hiding place and stocks will go offer only! It's going to take something like that to get people's brains working again.