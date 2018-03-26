Small Caps and Dow Transports remain laggards as The Dow leads today's rebound - up 550 points from Friday's close. Banks have bounced but only JPM and GS have erased Friday's losses... The S&P and Nasdaq have just scrambled back to unchanged from Thursday's close... What happens next? Tags Business Finance
Trading desk at the unaudited NY Federal Reserve buying stocks again?.. 🤔
Look out below. EOM.
In reply to lester1
or above.....holiday shortened week
In reply to eclectic syncretist
S&P, Nasdaq Join Dow - Erase Friday Losses
My response: CBs and COMPANIES using DEBT-LEVERAGED BUYBACKS are BUYING with BOTH HANDS to delay armageddon.
But in the end, it will NOT be enough because you can't borrow your way to prosperity.
By the way, GE STOCK has me real concerned. It is NOT participating. In addition, TVIX is holding up well with all things considered. It is only down 10% where on a day like today I would expect it to be down 25-30%.
SOMETHING is very, very WRONG. GE probably out of CASH and cannot participate in the DEBT-LEVERAGED BUYBACK party.
In reply to eclectic syncretist
trading desk? nah, they have pavlov doing the work.
In reply to GUS100CORRINA
Was there ever any doubt?
US indexes are forbidden by law to fall 3 consecutive days.
In reply to lester1
had a feeling this puny move was coming.
i saw your post friday.
In reply to buzzsaw99
UCLE was an easy trade....
In reply to buzzsaw99
i wrote something like: help me obi wan... on friday because well, we all knew it was coming and i was trying to resist the urge to jump at every little dip.
In reply to FreeShitter
Everything is awesome. Should have bought the dip.
It’s so easy a monkey could do it.
In reply to devo
No-volume-closed-market-bankster-counterfiat levitation. What could go wrong?
In reply to TheRideNeverEnds
OT sorry tylers but this is hot..from CTH posts...FBI informants around so many shootings and bombings..#Killfbi
"It should frighten the hell out of you that a PRO-TALIBAN father of a radical Islamic terrorist, who murdered 49 people at a gay nightclub, was an FBI informant for a decade.
Omar Mateen made false statements to the FBI in 2013 & was NOT indicted.”
It should frighten the hell out of you that all the time Mateen was an ‘FBI informant’ Robert Mueller was the Director of the FBI who is now the Special Counsel investigating our President!!!!
GET THAT S.O.B. OUTTA HERE,NOW!!!! AND TAKE HIS COAT!!!!"
so, whatever was bad news last week, is all fixed now...whew!! was beginning to worry lol
dollar just hit 88.99...and altho I have not read the article yet, petro-yuan doing well?
So, what has changed since friday? rofl
Just a speed bump on its way to
Dow 36,000.
War will break before markets
Four trading days to save some 2/20 in a beat down quarter ... this is not rocket science.
Everything is fixed and Tesla is still solvent for now, but when it blows and all these FANG stocks and the misallocation of capital / risk become apparent. There will be no hiding place and stocks will go offer only! It's going to take something like that to get people's brains working again.
What a freaking shit show. Every dip is bought with impunity! I mean really?
This is what I call an up no matter what day.
http://quillian.net/blog/up-no-matter-what-days/