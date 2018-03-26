Stormy Slaps Cohen With Defamation Suit After 60 Minutes' Highest Ratings In 10 Years

Update: It will come as no surprise that following Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's sent a fresh cease-and-desist letter to Stormy Daniels that her lawyer would fire one right back alleging in court that his personal attorney Michael Cohen defamed her by insinuating that she lied about an affair with Trump more than a decade ago.
Which remember she actually said herself three times and even signed a statement confirming it.
Daniels amended her existing lawsuit against Trump, adding Cohen as a defendant in the pending case.
Besides accusing Cohen of defamation, the amended complaint broadens Daniels's contention that the confidentiality agreement was illegal, because it lacked Trump's signature.
And finally we get the real meat of the litigation - as we detailed below:
The new complaint says the payment violated federal laws that impose limits on campaign donations and require those donations to be publicly reported.
Cue Maxine Waters' cries of "impeachment."
* * *
As we detailed earlier, following an eye opening 60 Minutes interview which gave the CBS production its highest ratings in a decade, President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Stormy Daniels, demanding she apologize for fingering him as the person behind an alleged 2011 threat made in a parking lot.
Cohen’s lawyer fired back almost immediately after the Daniels interview with this letter saying allegation of goon threatening her was false >> pic.twitter.com/TWH2djrFPq— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 26, 2018
The letter accuses Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, of making a false claim against Cohen - "namely that he was responsible for an alleged thug who supposedly visited Ms. Clifford, while she was with her daughter, and made an alleged threat to Ms. Clifford."
The letter goes on to read "In truth, Mr. Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred. You and your client's false statements about Mr. Cohen accuse him of criminal conduct and constitute, among other claims, liber per se and intentional infliction of emotional distress."
Cohen's letter demands that Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti refrain from making "further false and defamatory statements" and that they both retract and apologize for the claims made on 60 Minutes.
“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,’” Daniels told Anderson Cooper. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”
Daniels said that while she never saw the man again, she would "100 percent" recognize him. "Even now, all these years later. If he walked in this door right now, I would instantly know."
Of note, Cohen paid daniels $130,000 prior to the 2016 election, claiming he did so with his own money.
President Trump hinted at the interview Monday morning, tweeting "So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great!"
So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018
Daniels's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, previously teased the interview by tweeting a picture of what appeared to be a compact disc in a safe - hinting that he has video or photographic evidence of Clifford's affair with President Trump.
"If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth?????" tweeted lawyer Michael Avenatti.
If “a picture is worth a thousand words,” how many words is this worth?????#60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta pic.twitter.com/eCkU0JBZaR— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 23, 2018
When asked about "what is the point of this tease" on The View Monday, Avenatti said "it wasn't a tease, it was a warning shot to Mr. Cohen and to the President."
When CBS Evening News' Julianna Goldman asked Avenatti if he had photos, texts or videos of her alleged relationship with Trump, he replied "No comment," adding that Clifford just "wants to set the record straight."
Sex sells
Stormy's 60 Minutes interview gave CBS its highest ratings in nearly a decade, with 21.3 million viewers - second only to a November 16, 2008 interview with the Obamas that saw an audience of 24.5 million viewers - with all three segments devoted to the then-president-elect and his wife Michelle.
Although as Fox's Greg Gutfeld said: “Finding out Donald Trump slept with a porn star is like finding out Mike Pence didn’t...”
