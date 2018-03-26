Students Call Thomas Jefferson "Icon" Of White Supermacists

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:45

Authored by Mitchell Gunter via Campus Reform,

A statue of Thomas Jefferson has raised the ire of student activists at Hofstra University, who are demanding that administrators remove his visage from campus.

JaLoni Amor, a Hofstra student and Black Lives Matter activist, released a petition calling for the statue’s removal on March 17, proclaiming that Jefferson has been embraced as an “icon” by “white supremacist and neo-nazi organizations” like the Ku Klux Klan.

“The Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center is one of the central points for on-campus life and student activities,” the petition reads.

“It is unfortunate then that a bronze sculpture of a 71-year-old Thomas Jefferson, gifted to the university by Hofstra Trustee David Mack, is right in front of the Student Center.”

“Jefferson has been embraced as an icon by white supremacist and neo-nazi organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan,” the petition continues, calling attention to Jefferson’s past as a slave owner who committed rape.

Shortly after, Amor created a Facebook event for an upcoming protest titled, “Jefferson Has Gotta Go!” slated for March 30. More than ten organizations are listed on the event’s flyer, including the Democrats of Hofstra University, Queer and Trans People of Color Coalition, The Gender Identity Federation, and Young Democratic Socialists of Hofstra.

“At noon on Friday, March 30, 2018 students will gather in front of the statue of Thomas Jefferson located in front of the Student Center at Hofstra University to protest its presence on this campus and the administration’s refusal to remove it!!!” the event’s description states.

Amor took to the page’s discussion section to elaborate on the event’s purpose.

“I drafted this petition to call on Hofstra University to F I N A L L Y remove the statue of Thomas Jefferson from in front of the Student Center,” Amor wrote, asserting that “Jefferson owned more than 600 slaves in his life time” and “preyed upon many of these slaves.”

Amor also addressed her fellow protesters, writing, “WHITE ALLIES - Please understand that this is a protest against white supremacy and that you as white people - even though you're allies - benefit from white supremacy!” and “PROTEST. Do not just come and take selfies for your Instagram feed or SO HELP ME GOD.”

“The leading black organizers will wear handcuffs around their wrists to honor our ancestors who were enslaved by Europeans and forced to build this country. If you want to volunteer to wear handcuffs, COMMENT!” Amor continued, stating, “HOPEFULLY, nothing will get physical. There's so many of us that anyone who tries will ..... lose ..... so I don't anticipate anyone trying!”

Not all students were supportive of the protest, however.

“Not to bring problems, but I'd like to point out that as you are making the protest about your right to freedom of speech, don't forget that people like Jefferson gave you that right,” Hofstra student Conor Dawson wrote in response to Amor’s post.

Jefferson was one of the earliest anti-slavery advocates in the 18/19th century. He even proposed abolition and banning it outright in congress. Just do a little bit of basic reading on the subject and youll [sic] see that he stood for a LOT more than just that,” Alex McHale added.

“To add to the criticism here, Jefferson was not involved in eugenics. That movement happened in the early 20th century, long after Jefferson. Also, there is no evidence that he slept with any slaves besides Sally Hemings. I'd say you don't know as much about Jefferson as you think,” Ned Borninski concluded.

Campus Reform also reached out to JaLoni Amor to learn more about the protest. 

“The sculpture in front of the Student Center has always bothered me,” Amor explained, referencing Jefferson’s past. “Perhaps it would be traumatizing if I hadn’t gotten used to the routine micro and macroaggressions I’ve dealt with while attending Hofstra University.”

“There are so many more appropriate places for this sculpture,” Amor continued, suggesting museums and archives. “This movement is not about editing history or erasing history. It’s honestly about preserving history, all of the history.”

Amor elaborated that the act of removing the statue would force students to confront the troubling aspects of Jefferson’s life that the protesters find objectionable.

“I think so many students want this statue to stay because for many of them, they were thought of when this nation was founded and remain the dominant, privileged demographic that is always thought of and catered to today,” Amor proclaimed.

“I want to force them to look at their privilege and understand what their race means.”

manofthenorth Mr. Ed Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:09 Permalink

Fucking craziness !

I was watching a video of the comments made by some of the student protestors and was left speechless.

Some were making comments about how the Constitution(and the amendments I assume) were outdated and not relevant to life today !!! Holy fucking shit I thought to myself.

These youngster had no idea what they were actually saying I am sure and were simply parroting left leaning bullshit that was pushed in public schools.

They were all very vocal about how they were going to vote when they turn 18 so I guess they support at least that amendment ( 26th ? )

If I was inclined to believe conspiracy theories I might think someone was trying to start a civil war in the US.

serotonindumptruck JRobby Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

Perhaps a statue of Leon Trotsky with an ice-pick buried in the top of his skull would provide some motivational influence?

"About 5pm on August 20th Mercader arrived at the house with his raincoat over his left arm tucked firmly against his body. He went upstairs to see Trotsky in his study. While they were talking Mercader went round behind him, pulled an ice-pick out of his raincoat and slammed it into Trotsky’s head. Mercader afterwards described Trotsky giving a long ‘aaaa’ cry. He grappled with Mercader and bit his hand and then staggered out of the room."

https://www.historytoday.com/richard-cavendish/leon-trotsky-assassinate…

Consuelo Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

“I want to force them to look at their privilege and understand what their race means.”

You might want to be careful of what for you wish.

 

 

Chupacabra-322 Consuelo Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

The Marxist use Government to impose its political will for control over individuals.  Remember, they hate individuals having rights.  Conservatives find themselves in a dilemma because their ideology advocates for smaller Government influences on individual rights. As a result, conservatives ordinarily will not use Government to impose their ideological will on groups or individuals where as a “Liberal” will.

 

They’re absolutely NO such things as “Hate Speech”, “White Privilege.”  or “Assault Rifles”.  They are made up terms are used to create Chaos, Divide & imaginary “Groups.”  Refuse to be Gas Lighted.

 

And, it was a LEAK not a “Hack.” His name was Seth Rich.

 

Control the Language, Control the Narrative.

 

Chupacabra-322 38BWD22 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:20 Permalink

@ 38,

 

My pleasure.  

 

Gas Light is a form of mental manipulation.  Over time the victim turns insane. The masses have been under the influence of Psychological Operations for decades via the Pentagram, MIC, Intelligence Agencies, Media & Educational Institutions.  Indoctrinated into insanity.  Exhibit A: Yesterday’s insane anti gun protesters. 

 

The Gat Light store is open 365 day’s a year, seven days a week, twenty four hours a day.  The store does not close.  

SMG Consuelo Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:00 Permalink

Look stop this racial/religious BS.  It's all just crap to keep us fighting each other to distract us from our rulers. Truth is Thomas Jefferson was a champion of the common man regardless of race or creed. He was a champion of human freedom and didn't want to be ruled as a peasant.

"The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants." -TJ

Does that sound like somebody who cared about race, or actual human freedom?

Lumberjack Lumberjack Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:03 Permalink

London's role in the Russian Revolution

 

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/news/amp/uk-politics-41629394

 

In August 1903, a small band of dedicated but argumentative political activists held a fractious conference in London.

It consisted of Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky and about 50 other committed agitators who wanted to overthrow the autocratic rule of the Russian Tsar. Their quarrels might have seemed minor at the time, but they have rippled out across history. 

This was when the Russian revolutionary movement divided into the two rival factions of Bolsheviks and Mensheviks. And a key vote happened in a pub in Islington.

 

—-

note Londons role in the creation of Israel...

lester1 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:48 Permalink

This is why we cannot vote for Democrats. They promote this Insanity of trying to rewrite American history. If they ever took power again I'm sure they would start tearing down Thomas Jefferson and George Washington statues.

 

So as much as we hate the Republican Party, we have no choice but to vote for them because the Democrats are far worse!

rlouis Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

Obviously they know nothing about slavery beyond their own superficial skin-deep racial identity.

They would benefit by learning about Greek, Roman, or Ottoman slavery, among other groups practicing forced-servitude. 

Oh, wait, this is a propaganda campaign to polarize the people.  Now I get it.

 

 

Cluster_Frak rlouis Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:57 Permalink

This reminds me of high school. A teacher gave us an assignment to find a work of art that we identify with and write about it. One of the black students found Picasso Guernica, since it was about the Civil War. You should the speed at which he dropped Picasso, once he found out that it was not the right civil war Picasso was supporting.

Moral of the story, everyone cares about their own race only. Blacks are as raycist as anyone else.

weliveinamatrix Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

forgive them father, they know not what they do...history always repeats..but as an avid bible scholar, something I never thought of came to mind today...through out the entire bible, there is never a mention of humor..no jokes no nothing...I mean, something simple like "two pharisees and a jew went into a tavern"...weird when you think about it huh? 

WOAR Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

If you let them tear down all the statues of white men, then in 50 years, you will find that America was discovered and settled by Africans 2000 years ago, and there were no Indians...

Davidduke2000 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

A handful of people are very far from the 325 million americans. these so-called activists are the first on the list to be executed when the civil war start.

Versengetorix Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:55 Permalink

First, a shithole like Hofstra does not deserve a statue of Jefferson.  Secondly, it is high time that we recognize that white privilege exists and has long been known my another term - IQ points.

motoXdude Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

OK, that crosses the line now... I'm DONE with Students, their RETARDED REGRESSIVE EDUCATORS AND UNIVERSITIES... this is WAR!   I will NOT stand-by as the very FOUNDATIONS OF THE USA are RE-WRITTEN by REVISIONIST RETARD DUMB-FUCK LIBTARDS!

navy62802 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 20:02 Permalink

Who is surprised by this? These are people who hate the United States and what it stands for. They are funded by foreign governments who want to completely subvert and destroy the US government. And things like this will continue until the nation exists in a state complete anarchy. Don't give up your guns ... you're going to need them.