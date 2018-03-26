Packages With "Explosive Contents" Discovered At Washington Military Buildings

Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:08

Less than a week after FBI and ATF agents brought about the end of the Austin bomber's three-week reign of terror, a local TV station is reporting that "suspicious packages" possibly containing explosive components have been discovered at several military buildings in the Washington DC-area. Up to six suspicious packages have been discovered at military and intelligence agency buildings in the capitol area.

NBC 4 reports that the military is investigating the packages, one of which was shipped to the National Defense University at Ft. McNair in DC. A suspicious package was received around 8:30 am - prompting officials to evacuate the building. 

The package tested positive for black powder, according to Ft. McNair. An X-ray showed what appeared to be a GPS and a fuse. But the package was deemed safe and the building was cleared at around 1:15 pm. The components are being investigated.

A suspicious package sent to Ft. Belvoir in Virginia Monday afternoon contained liquid in a vial and a circuit board. It was also deemed to be safe after a brief investigation.

It's not clear if either was an actual working explosive device.

Another suspicious package is under investigation at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington DC.

There are also reports of suspicious packages at the CIA, a Secret Service mail processing facility and a Navy base in Richmond.

It’s not clear if the packages are linked to each other, but officials said they are not linked to the recent bombings in Austin, Texas.

 

Dilluminati Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

I don't get the article, was this an incident or not? "But the package was deemed safe and the building was cleared at around 1:15 pm."

Who the fuck writes this shit?

 

Grumbleduke Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

watch and learn, peasants!

You don't need knowledge in chemistry, electronics an' shit. To cause mayhem send hundreds of packages with liquids and an old clock to military and irs installations. Not only is it cheap (use water, buy clocks and wires at a flea market or garage sale), you can't blow yourself up... Stuff some fire crackers in it, for shits and giggles and K-9.

watch and learn...

August vaporland Mon, 03/26/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

>>>You get almost as much jail time for mailing fake bombs...

One would be well-served by incorporating inscrutable content and odd scents, rather than a "fake bomb".

Also, the police/ATFE would have to actually investigate and apprehend the mad depositors-of-harmless-boxes, which would be a pretty damn low-yield activity.

As a retired professional, I would, of course, never perform or even advocate any activities which could possibly disrupt our great nation's war effort.  Instead, I advise that you all start drinking heavily.

For those malcontents who insist on being non-violently disruptive, I've always had a soft spot for the concept of flushing compressed-and-dried sponges down the toilets of every government building you visit.  Not too many surveillance cameras in the stalls... yet.

WTFUD Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

Who among you wouldn't pay good money to see a NSA/Other Creep Spook building crumble like the Twin Towers with no survivors?

vaporland Mon, 03/26/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

I live in Richmond, as far as I know there's no Navy base here 

There's Defense Supply Center just south of the city and Ft  Lee, both logistical supply outfits.

Too many rocks in the James River for any Navy ships to cone here...