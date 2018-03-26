This Texas Law Is The Perfect Antidote To California's Sanctuary Insanity

Authored by Brian Lonergan, op-ed via The Daily Caller,
For those who respect the rule of law and value America’s sovereignty, recent developments in California have been cause for dismay. The governor and several mayors there have thumbed their noses at our federal immigration laws, to the point where they are now actually tipping off illegal aliens about operations by federal immigration officers. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced a lawsuit against the state, but today’s judiciary has proven to be as infected with political partisanship as any other branch of government. It’s a frustrating mess.
Before you hurl a brick at your monitor or chuck your phone, there is good news.
A recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit strongly upheld Senate Bill 4, a law in Texas that requires all local police agencies in the state to honor immigration detainers issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and forbids cities, counties and local agencies from enacting or imposing non-cooperation or sanctuary policies.
Yes, America, sanity and state governments are not total strangers in some pockets of the country.
The Immigration Reform Law Institute submitted a friend-of-the-court brief in support of Texas in the appeals court case for some very specific reasons. The Supremacy Clause of the constitution is under attack in this country. Grandstanding governors and mayors seeking to burnish their open borders credentials are treating federal law as if it were an a la carte restaurant menu. America suffered the bloodiest war in its history over this issue and, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently commented, the matter has been settled. States must comply with federal law and if they do not, what we have is not a country but a loosely-affiliated group of de facto nation-states who are free to deviate from whatever laws they wish. This cannot and must not continue.
While the media gives it minimal coverage, violent crimes committed by illegal aliens continue unabated. One of the fastest-growing groups in America today is “angel” parents: those whose children lost their lives at the hands of illegal aliens. It should be noted that not all people here illegally are violent criminals, but it doesn’t change the fact that more and more innocent people are being killed by those who have no right to be in the country. Such violent offenders do not discriminate between those here legally or illegally as their victims. Illegal aliens in sanctuary communities have just as much a chance, and arguably more of a chance, to be victims of criminal aliens as anyone else. How is that being compassionate to anyone?
Simple deductive reasoning tells us that sanctuary cities and states act as a magnet to illegal aliens who may be wanted for previous criminal behavior. When it is known that criminal behavior is tolerated or even facilitated in a certain place, criminal behavior is likely to occur in that place. Pro-sanctuary politicians may preen about how empathetic they are, but the plain truth is that their defiance of federal immigration laws makes their communities decidedly less safe, and almost certain to create more angel parents. Because of this, California’s future is not nearly as bright as its opportunistic leaders would have us believe. Given the divergent paths of Texas and California on sanctuary policy, which one is more likely to thrive? Which one would you and your family rather live in? The answer is clear.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and Attorney General Ken Paxton, among others, deserve credit for taking the road less traveled with a bold stand against California-style sanctuary anarchy. Those who follow the Texas example will create safer, more prosperous communities for native-born Americans and legal immigrants alike.
Comments
Please stay in California. Texas DOES NOT need you.
Oy vey! Abbott is the same governor who made it 7 flags over Texas....
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-20/oy-vey-now-seven-flags-over-t…
In reply to Please stay in California… by homiegot
Wyoming neither wants nor needs Lib-Tard Kalifornia refugees either.
In reply to Please stay in California… by homiegot
Californians:
Move north to Oregon.
Once you've made that state a hopeless mess, move north to Washington,
Once you've made that state a hopeless mess, move north to Canada,
Once you've made that country a hopeless mess, move to the North Pole,
Stay there until you freeze to death
In reply to Please stay in California… by homiegot
Correction:
Californians, you can now walk or drive to Japan, Hawaii or China. The trick is, don't give up and you'll succeed! It's totes legit!
In reply to Californians:… by chrsn
"Laws" that cannot be enforced are irrelevant...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
" America suffered the bloodiest war in its history over this issue and, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently commented, the matter has been settled"
America fought a war over the rights of states to secede, a power not explicityly given to the Federal government in the Constitution and therefore a power retained by the sovereign states. This matter is not settled. A Convention of States can settle it once and for all by giving that power to the Federal government or by abolishing the Federal government entirely. Article V gives the state legislatures total authority in that regard.
Might makes right.......as in the War of Northern Aggression.
In reply to " America suffered the… by Stormtrooper
You beat me to it Stormtrooper.
I stopped reading at the next sentence, which reads, "States must comply with federal law and if they do not, what we have is not a country but a loosely-affiliated group of de facto nation-states who are free to deviate from whatever laws they wish."
An originalist's construction has these United States organized exactly so.
I wonder sometimes if we shouldn't admit that the Constitution - at least since 1861 - has proved to be an abject failure, and return to the Articles of Confederation.
In reply to " America suffered the… by Stormtrooper
Laws? ... Laws are so yesterday night.
Today we use EOes and Omni-Bust funding bill riders.
I like the Holman Clause and if it's true that The Don snuck it into the Omni-Bust funding bill, I'm likin' the dude's sneaky nature.
Fight The ICU SES Spooks© with high power searchlights and $1 USD wooden tomato stakes driven right into the middle of their paychecks. .... Pin those funds down. ...The best way to fuck up a spook's day but good.
Time to ground the lying SES spook fuckers too.
No more crop dusting for you nano-particulate dumping weasels. No more flights to Pizza Island for you. ... No more fleeing to Malta or Dubai with the stolen booty either.
Orange is the new color of 2018. ..
Live Hard, Jumpsuits For (((Them))), A New Fresher Hair Piece For (((Him))) And Sun Beams For The Wee Little People Not On Hard Drugs At The Moment, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Trump could offer bounties on brown scalps.
$2,500 a piece. That'll rid us of them.
It's already been tried... had no affect in keeping the white man out.
In reply to Trump could offer bounties… by ToSoft4Truth
Nop, Trump need to fine anybody who hires a undocumented worker with 200% of their anual turnover/salary.
A 350% fine on missed taxes to the state calculated on the time that the company exists for all the undocumented people caught.No right to sell their company above 10% of the valuation.
Not a single company with brains would hire them starting the day the new law would be put into effect.
In reply to Trump could offer bounties… by ToSoft4Truth
See, you're one of those crossover Democrat assholes who were too stupid to realize LBJ didn't betray you.
Now you're bumping up against the glass floor of intelligence. Christ.
Brown isn't the problem any more than dimwits like you are the problem, illegal is the problem. If you can't walk around without shitting on everything, go back to your Democrat pals.
In reply to Trump could offer bounties… by ToSoft4Truth
Why wasn't the Mayor of Oakland arrested?
Jews are immune. The example set by Harvey Weinstein should have showed you that.
In reply to Why wasn't the Mayor of… by TheMayor
GET THE ILLEGALS OUT, PERIOD!
Texas... home of the free and civil forfeiture.
Secession is the birth mother of America.
Texas should secede from the federal government of the USA, and the central bank that owns that government.
California should secede from the federal government of the USA, and the central bank that owns that government.
Or stick around and see how well you can swim with concrete debt boots.
Strenght in unity...
America is breaking up from the inside and nobody is seeing it.
The slippery-slope is the selective enforcement of laws. I'm sure if some city decided that Federal Firearms/BATF laws are not-fair and they allowed civilians to buy M50's, Bazookas and other heavy duty firearms without licenses and could open-carry those weapons, you could bet the folks in Boston, San Fran, LA-LA and NYC would go bananas at that - they would have the Army sent to restore order. If you don't like the law, work to change it. I would have sanctuary City pols arrested and jailed for harboring criminals, watch how fast they would change their opinion on Illegals - especially when their fat paycheck, pension and freedom are in jeopardy. it just needs one - start with Mayor of Oakland.
It's amazing how many people don't even know what a "sanctuary city" is but they pontificate endlessly and passionately.
Hint, it is a city that does not want to spend limited resources doing the Federal government's job.
Californicks can stay out of Idaho...they are slowly ruining Boise with their self righteous ignorance.