Russia Vows Imminent Response To Diplomat Expulsion "The US Only Understands Force"

Update: RIA Novosti reports an unnamed foreign ministry official protested the decision by EU, NATO nations to expel envoys, and confirmed that Russia will respond to each country expelling diplomats, warning that the "expulsions won't go unanswered."
“Unfriendly” action won’t be left unanswered.
U.K.’s allies are “blindly following” principle of Euro-Atlantic unity at the expense of common sense.
Additionally, Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said that, with regard to the US response, "US only understand force."
"I mentioned in my statement in the State Department that I consider these actions counterproductive," Antonov said.
"I said that the United States took a very bad step by cutting what very little still remains in terms of Russian-American relations."
* * *
President Trump has reportedly ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States on Monday, including 12 people identified as Russian intelligence officers who have been stationed at the United Nations in New York, in response to Russia’s alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.
As The New York Times reports, the expulsion order, announced by administration officials, also closes the Russian consulate in Seattle.
The Russians and their families have seven days to leave the United States, according to officials.
The expulsions are the toughest action taken against the Kremlin by President Trump, who has been criticized for not being firm enough with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.
In a call with reporters, senior White House officials said that the move was to root out Russians actively engaging in intelligence operations against the country, and to show that the United States would stand with NATO allies.
The officials said that the closure of the consulate in Seattle was ordered because of its proximity to a U.S. naval base.
Worst. Putin Puppet. Ever.
The expulsion of 60 diplomats is the most sweeping since the Reagan administration ordered 55 diplomats out of the country in 1986.
As The Washington Post reports, a senior administration official, who was only authorized to discuss the actions on the condition of anonymity, commented:
"This was a reckless attempt by the government to murder a British citizens and his daughter on British soil with a nerve agent,"
"It cannot go unanswered."
The White House has issue an official statement:
Statement from the Press Secretary on the Expulsion of Russian Intelligence Officers
Today President Donald J. Trump ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian intelligence officers from the United States and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle due to its proximity to one of our submarine bases and Boeing. The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world.
Today's actions make the United States safer by reducing Russia's ability to spy on Americans and to conduct covert operations that threaten America's national security. With these steps, the United States and our allies and partners make clear to Russia that its actions have consequences. The United States stands ready to cooperate to build a better relationship with Russia, but this can consequences. The United States stands ready to cooperate to build a better relationship with Russia, but this can only happen with a change in the Russian government's behavior.
The State Department's official statement:
Holding Russia Accountable for its Destabilizing Behavior
On March 4, Russia used a military-grade nerve agent to attempt to murder a British citizen and his daughter in Salisbury.
This attack on our Ally the United Kingdom put countless innocent lives at risk and resulted in serious injury to three people, including a police officer. In response to this outrageous violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and breach of international law, today the United States will expel 48 Russian officials serving at Russia's bilateral mission to the United States. We will also require the Russian government to close its Consulate General in Seattle by April 2, 2018. We take these actions to demonstrate our unbreakable solidarity with the United Kingdom, and to impose serious consequences on Russia for its continued violations of international norms.
Separately, we have begun the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission to the United Nations who have abused their privilege of residence in the United States.
The United States calls on Russia to accept responsibility for its actions and to demonstrate to the world that it is capable of living up to its international commitments and responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council to uphold.
The actions, which could prompt retaliatory strikes against U.S. diplomats in Russia, come in contrast to President Trump's efforts to foster a warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a phone call to Putin last week, Trump rejected the counsel of his national security advisers and congratulated Putin on his reelection victory.
Deep State 1 - 0 Trump.
"To the Russian government, we say, when you attack our friend you will face serious consequences," said a senior administration official.
"As we have continually stressed to Moscow, the door to dialogue is open." But, this official continued, Russia must "cease its recklessly aggressive behavior."
Last week EU leaders declared in a statement that it was “highly likely” there was “no plausible alternative explanation” other than Russia being to blame.
Today, EU Council President Tusk announces that 14 EU nations will expel Russian diplomats...
EU Council President Donald Tusk says that 14 EU countries have decided to expel Russian diplomats #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/OWKYjjcR9t— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 26, 2018
“Already today 14 member states have decided to expel Russian diplomats; additional measures, including further expulsions within the common EU framework, are not to be excluded in the coming days and weeks”
“We remain critical of the actions of the Russian government”
So far today, the number of Russian diplomats being expelled:
-
US - 60
-
Ukraine - 13
-
France - 4
-
Germany - 4
-
Poland - 4
-
Canada - 4
-
Lithuania - 3 (targets 21)
-
Czech Republic - 3
-
Holland - 2
-
Denmark - 2
-
Italy - 2
-
Spain - 2
-
Australia - 2
-
Latvia - 1
-
Sweden - 1
-
Estonia - 1
-
Romania - 1
-
Finland - 1
-
Croatia - 1
-
Norway - 1
For now, the following EU nations have not said they'll expel Russian diplomats: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, weighing in: “It’s clear that this attack can’t remain without consequences.”
And follows Britain's expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats last week. UK's Boris Johnson is cock-a-hoop...
Today’s extraordinary international response by our allies stands in history as the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers ever & will help defend our shared security. Russia cannot break international rules with impunity— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2018
* * *
Russia Says EU Shows ‘Perverted’ U.K. Solidarity
The Kremlin is not impressed with the EU. The countries planning to expel Russian diplomats in support of the U.K. are “like loyal subjects giving political support to London,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Facebook.
Russia Warns of Tit-for-Tat Retaliation
Russia warned that it won’t take any expulsions lying down. The Kremlin hasn’t had any official information on reported U.S. plans to expel diplomats and will act reciprocally if such actions take place, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman told reporters on a conference call.
* * *
President Trump is expected to make an announcement on the expulsions at 3pmET.
For now the Ruble is the most affected...
Comments
The man is a pure dickhead.
Putin should demand a refund.
In reply to The man is a pure dickhead. by bshirley1968
A refund from Hillary? Tell Khaddafy that.
ZOG is horny for war, she hasn't holocausted a Christian city in an incendiary firestorm in decades.
In reply to Putin should demand a refund. by ZH Snob
Sad and Dangerous Shit ... SWAMP
In reply to A refund from Hillary? Tell… by Heros
Bolton starts working
In reply to SWAMP by BaBaBouy
Why do we need diplomats when we have phones?
In reply to Bolton starts working by ne-tiger
Good point ..
] Hello? Uh, hello? Hello, Dmitri? Listen, I can't hear too well, do you suppose you could turn the music down just a little? A-ha, that's much better. Yeah, yes. Fine, I can hear you now, Dmitri. Clear and plain and coming through fine. I'm coming through fine too, eh? Good, then. Well then, as you say, we're both coming through fine. Good.
Well, it's good that you're fine, and - and I'm fine. I agree with you. It's great to be fine. [Laughs] Now then, Dmitri, you know how we've always talked about the possibility of something going wrong with the bomb. The BOMB, Dmitri. The hydrogen bomb. Well now, what happened is, uh, one of our base commanders, he had a sort of - Well, he went a little funny in the head. You know. Just a little funny. And uh, he went and did a silly thing.
In reply to Why do we need diplomats… by tmosley
All of this flying circus is just the beginning of the war, assorted with the new official narrative/ plausible deniability excuse pinning the responsibility on Russia to be written in the future history books (this will be a nifty excuse to forget about the dire economic crisis triggered by the money changers' cupidity).... if the Zionist empire wins obviously, which is something relatively uncertain knowing how hard boiled our brothers from the East can be.
I wonder how many 6 million Jews are going to be officially exterminated this time...
In any case this is going to be another grand lie and another glorious Jewish harvest of white Christian lives.
And of course during this time the rapefugees can go fuck any white woman, grandmother or children as they see fit to make up for the beloved goats they left behind in their shitholes without fear or consequences, given that it will always be the fault of the others when it comes to judging under sharia law.
In reply to Good point … by Giant Meteor
It's about #PetroGold
"... The Russians are already selling their oil to China against Chinese yuan and then buying gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange using yuan-denominated gold futures contracts."
https://www.lawtodaymag.co/2017/12/the-golden-petro-yuan-and-the-chinese-bride-in-the-arabian-desert/
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
if that is their intention why not buy it directly in London ???
In reply to It's about #PetroGold… by Pinto Currency
""Russia Vows Imminent Response: "The US Only Understands Force""
Way To Go Donaldo...
In reply to … by Pandelis
Peace with Russia was a major platform issue on his campaign. If there's one issue that will turn off a large part of his base, it would be if he becomes another George W Bush wannabe policeman of the world blowing money bringing /freedums/ to another shithole country. Odds that Russia actually pulled off the murder of that diplomat - 15%. Odds that US/British intelligence pulled off the hit to frame Russia- 60%+. Proof provided: 0.
In reply to ""… by BaBaBouy
Relax, it's not personal, just business. Both parties want back to the good old days of cold war and they are gonna get it.
In reply to Peace with Russia was a… by infotechsailor
another one of those 365 days of the year where I badly miss my "I hereby distance myself from my wretched government's actions" button.
In reply to Relax, it's not personal,… by nidaar
This is getting ugly......Trump is a farce just as much as any Dem would of been.
In reply to another one of those 365… by giovanni_f
Once football season starts hopefully the maverick outsider will focus back to browbeating football players and mandatory national anthems.
In reply to This is getting ugly… by pazmaker
Maybe halftime shows can be "Q's" military tribunals of those 385,000 people in Gitmo. /s
lmao. The stupid disinfo people willingly consume is pathetic.
In reply to Once football season starts… by chunga
i'm still pissed at putin for putting his country in the middle of all those nato bases...
In reply to Maybe halftime shows can be … by dirty fingernails
"Russia cannot break international rules with impunity"
Only the US and it's allies may do so.
In reply to i'm still pissed at putin… by BullyBearish
Trumpette is a "wild and crazy guy" but there are limits. Limits can be spelled in a number of ways: MIC, Deep State, ZOG, Bolton, Usual Suspects.
In reply to "Russia cannot break… by manofthenorth
The people of former eastern-block nations which are now client states of the West and which are dutifully expelling Russian diplomats have to wake to real history and not the fake history of the West. Their enslavement to communism under the USSR was a direct result of the intentional installment of the communist regime in Russia and the continued funding and support by same Western bankster cabal (Rothschild, Masons, Skull & Bones, etc.) running the West at this time, and which remains intent on destroying all nations like Russia striving for self-determination under the rule of law.
This same cabal is directly responsible for the cruel mass persecution of Christians before WWII in the USSR, and in the eastern block nations after WWII. This same bankster cabal furthered the spread of communism and cultural Marxism throughout the West with the express intention of undermining the family system and Christian culture. It is the same cabal which has controlled American finances and media for the past hundred years and has controlled the same in the UK and in most of European nations for the past 150 years. It is the same cabal responsible for WWI which led to WWII, the Korean war, the Vietnam war, and all the wars in the Middle East. It is the same cabal which backed Mao and set up the communist regimes in China, North Korea, and North Vietnam.
If the people of the West are unable or unwilling see what has been going on for the last 100 years, then at least the people in the abused eastern block nations which have suffered the most under communism must wake up and tell this evil Western cabal and its trained gorilla, the USA, to FO.
In reply to Trumpette is a "wild and… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
What an artfully created piece of propaganda.
I really like how you edited the title to put the two statements right next to each other when your own piece clearly demonstrates this was not the intent.
In reply to … by FBaggins
+100
A bloody tragedy (in every sense) that Western people are so deluded.
In reply to … by FBaggins
Hey Putin: Just put the iron curtain back up and button up hard for the next 50 years or so because the crazies are running the crazyhouse at this time...
In reply to "Russia cannot break… by manofthenorth
And so the Banksters prepare the ultimate distraction for the masses while they prepare their bunkers and properties in New Zealand. As for the rest of us.........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8xNn4td37k
In reply to Hey Putin: Just put the iron… by Shillinlikeavillan
Your sarcasm has a bad taste. Russia is a real threat (plenty of examples Transinistria, Georgia, Czezhnia, Ukraine etc) and only dumbs do not take threats seriously.
In reply to i'm still pissed at putin… by BullyBearish
Politics brings out the worst in people. I was just checking out a popular red team hang out and they're calling this move yet another master stroke of 3-D chess.
(A few days ago they were apoplectic over the spending deal fiasco, but that has also morphed into a combination of 3D chess and Hill'rey would be worse)
They're also universally bashing the ass off "Stormy Daniels" after being outraged for decades over Jennifer Flowers and Paula Jones. Not only are they staunch red-teamers but many are also staunchly religious. Apparently sacred vows can only be violated by "lib-tards".
In reply to Maybe halftime shows can be … by dirty fingernails
3d Chess is beyond Trump,snap is about the limit of his capabilities
In reply to Politics brings out the… by chunga
Excellent post.
In reply to Politics brings out the… by chunga
I/t is so painful to watch.
The only silver lining I see is that our hero had the decency to use an alias on the non-disclosure agreement/bribe he didn't sign, presumably to avoid humiliation for himself and his family. Who says chivalry is dead.
"Stormy Daniels" will be in the front row at the debates, if he makes it that far.
In reply to Excellent post. by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Bill Clinton didn't have consensual relations with Paula jones, he sexually harassed her.
And Bill Clinton raped Juanita Broderick. Where's the outrage from the #metoo gals? The pink-hatters are up in arms about Stormy Daniels, but deafening silence when it come to Bill and his victims.
In reply to Politics brings out the… by chunga
Trump had consensual sex with a Pro. Clinton forced himself on women and had a young intern blow him in the oval office.
But Trump is a "misogynist" and Clinton is a hero of Women's rights.
Politics and cognitive dissonance make for bizarre contradictory behavior.
In reply to Bill Clinton didn't have… by Blankenstein
whats the real crime is talentless stormy daniels failing to sing " happy birthday mr president" or anything cool.
presidential sex scandals are so blase these days.
In reply to Politics brings out the… by chunga
Football season is too far away. Offensives are best started in late April/Early May, mid-May at the latest. Bad ones are started in June. Nobody starts in the fall.
In reply to Once football season starts… by chunga
There will be no offensive launched...we no longer operate under MAD but WILP - Will I Lose Power...that is the limit of latter day leaders the world over. But there will be lots more doom-porn, of that I am certain.
In reply to Football season is too far… by Yukon Cornholius
trump always was a NY Dem. that's why the clintons attended his wedding and his daughter is BFFs w/ chelsea. the kushners are northeastern liberals. reagan was a democrat, and the bush family is very left-leaning w/ prescott serving as treasurer of planned parenthood.
conservatism doesn't exist. at least not in current american binary politics where both sides are controlled by NWO, LWO, CFR, etc
In reply to This is getting ugly… by pazmaker
We do not have a true left either. All we have is an authoritarian middle.
In reply to trump always was a NY Dem. … by Kenny Drebson
The Democrats will reelect Trump. Wait and see.
President Trump, with all respect of the office, has become a shoot-from-the-hip President and just exactly what the deep state wanted.
Indeed, getting ugly and the smell of Napalm is in the air once again. It will make Vietnam look like a practice run.
In reply to This is getting ugly… by pazmaker
Get them out right away Vlad. If they so much as fart in public US crisis actors will go into proxism of faked agony and say they have been gassed by the Russians on sacred US soil.
In reply to another one of those 365… by giovanni_f
they provided a nice list of countries that will be left to fend for themselves against muzi takeover.
russia is not going to spill their own blood anymore to liberate the ungrateful dumbfucks in europe.
russia should just raise the iron curtain on their border and say to hell with it, "fuck the eu", isolate it and move on to full russia-china cooperation, thats where the future is, not the used up disease-ridden crackwhore west eu is.
In reply to Get them out right away Vlad… by FBaggins
Bullshit! The US $700 billion military 'budget' doesn't even compare to Russia's $60 billion. The difference is the US MIC is selling high dollar junk (F35)
In reply to Relax, it's not personal,… by nidaar
the sides are switched. The commies used to be in Russia. Now they are in New York, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, etc.
In reply to Relax, it's not personal,… by nidaar
Full blown global corporate swamp ops.
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/proof-cnn-is-a-military-psyop/
http://www.businessinsider.com/ndaa-legalizes-propaganda-2012-5
In reply to Relax, it's not personal,… by nidaar
... the ((( Red Shield Puppet Masters ))) are panicking ... ((( they ))) no longer have control of Russia’s as well as China’s petro earnings ... and the Western puppets trying to upset the oil cart ...
In reply to Peace with Russia was a… by infotechsailor
murder? what murder?
an ex-spy and his daughter and one policeman...and 15-20
assorted collateral passers-by were allegedly poisoned by
one of the most lethal chemical weapons on earth. 5-8x
more lethal than VX.
and they's all doing jus' fine. the 15, or 20, or sometimes 3,
depending on the article, were all released. the cop is doing
much better. the spy and daughter are in critical but stable
condition....according to reports.
In reply to Peace with Russia was a… by infotechsailor
The entire Clown Show is completely blatantly made up to create hysteria. I don't see any Western populations actually buying it. However, all our governments are out of control and just follow the script. Since they do have charge of the poisons, our only hope are thousands of SANE Military and Intelligence Individuals who WILL REFUSE TO GO TO WAR. It HAS happened more times than you might believe. Even the Israeli Generals refused to nuke Iran when directly ordered to do so by Beelzebub Bibi when Obama was president.
In reply to murder? what murder?… by not-me---it-wa…
remember in the locker room at half time during a high school football game, we were getting killed and the coach says, "what we're doing is not working"...
In reply to The entire Clown Show is… by MoralsAreEssential
I think the odds Russia did the incident is zero. If for whatever reason they wanted the man dead it would never have been done in such an incompetent fashion. The method itself stinks of a frameup.
In reply to Peace with Russia was a… by infotechsailor
If Putin wanted him dead, that man would have never been released in exchange.
And this is too amateurish for Putin.
In reply to I think the odds Russia did… by messystateofaffairs
If you want someone dead, you don't do something that clearly had such a shitty success rate. Bullets, blades, heart attacks, botched robberies, and car accidents are far more reliable.
In reply to If Putin wanted him dead,… by East Indian