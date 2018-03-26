Trump Will Scrap Iran Deal On May 12: Report

What was widely seen as a forgone conclusion, just got (unofficial) confirmation.
According to Israel's Channel 10, President Trump will scrap the Iran deal on May 12, the next deadline Trump set for the US's European partners to propose a fix to the deal.
“#Trump to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with #Iran on May 12” - @BarakRavid impeccably sourced in #Israel. https://t.co/VyUTMpEw6L— Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) March 26, 2018
But even before Trump appointed Bolton to succeed McMaster as National Security Advisor, the termination of the Iran deal was already in the stars, particularly after Trump fired former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and appointed former CIA Director Mike Pompeo to take Tillerson's place.
Trump also hinted his plans following a meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier this month.
It's widely expected that Iran will resume its enrichment of uranium as soon as the deal collapses, while the US formally excludes Iran from SWIFT - again - curbing the amount of oil Iran can export by approximately 1 million barrels daily, and potentially sending the price of crude higher in the summer months.
Moron Trump, Zionists take note. Keep on pushing. The day will come when you go OOPS.
Trump colluding with Israel?
Naaaaaaaaa.....never! (/sarc)
In reply to Keep pushing. The day will… by soyungato
And the hits just keep on coming.
In reply to The US colluding with Israel… by Klassenfeind
A new book is in the works, “The Art of Scrapping the Deal”.
Ghostwriters: Pompeo, Bolton, Mattis, Haspel, McCain, Graham. ;-)
Looney
In reply to And the hits just keep on… by bshirley1968
FAKE NEWS
KAG !!!
In reply to … by Looney
They need a war to distract from the upcoming horrible crisis that will rampage their non-economy, and they would do anything to get it, including reneging on any promise or contract they made.
As always with Anglo-Zionists, you can never trust their words. Never ever. That would be pure folly.
That is why Putin said they only understand force. And there will be a very dirty war fought to make the point. And the Anglo-Zionists will not be on their territory... And I cannot imagine Russians surrendering in their own country.
Welcome to the woodchipper. Been there, done that. Not pretty.
In reply to FAKE NEWS KAG !!! by Pandelis
Gots Your RED Woar Caps Yet ???
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
satanyahoo Will Scrap Iran Deal On May 12: Report
FIFY
In reply to w by BaBaBouy
The Art of The Scrap...
In reply to Trump Will Scrap Iran Deal… by BullyBearish
I wonder what the unintended consequences of such a decision will be.
The obvious one will be driving Iran/Russia/China closer together. Less obvious could be a boost to the Shanghai oil trading market.
Plus of course, no-one in their right mind will believe that a contract with the US Government is worth the paper its written on.
All very sad.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
Will the pallets of cash be returned ?
In reply to I wonder what the unintended… by JohninMK
The US is non-negotiation-capable.
In reply to I wonder what the unintended… by JohninMK
Deadwood Don the Blowtard
Creates an evil new society that promotes
inequality, cruelty and aggression towards the weak.
An empire promoting a long series of futile foreign wars
with a casual negligence toward the domestic economy.
America's vulnerabilities are made fatal.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
the israhell cabal don't care about THE PEOPLE because they believe THE PEOPLE can't hurt them...simple as that...
In reply to Deadwood Don the Blowtard… by Deep Snorkeler
The sun is setting on the US empire. Sucks for us living here that we have outsourced critical thinking to a bunch of land hungry zionists who care not what the cost to the host is.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Hey, we have to make use of Bolton.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Pop yourself in the head Adolph
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Art of the Schlemiel
In reply to … by Looney
How about David Dennison?
In reply to … by Looney
My response: GOOD!! GREAT!!! Well done Mr. President.
Next Step ... GET OUR MONEY BACK THAT WAS TIED TO THIS IRANIAN "BULLSHIT" MONEY LAUNDERING DEAL!
What we don't get back, seize "OBOZO", BUSH, HOLDER, CLINTON, KERRY and LYNCH assets to make up the difference.
In reply to … by Looney
@GUS...
I am confused... Was not the MONEY that was returned to Iran... THEIR OWN MONEY that was ILLEGALLY held ransom UNTIL THEY AGREED TO THE DEAL ?
And was this NOT a muti nation AGREED upon deal... Which Iran has kept their side of deal bargain detail by detail which our own military and intelligence agencies agree with ?
So where is the Good!... Let Alone The Great!... In this ?
In the USA Gov reneging on this agreed upon treaty like the last 500 treaties the USA has agreed upon and reneged, as THEY ALWAYS DO ??
How does this makes the USA great again... ?
In reply to Trump Will Scrap Iran Deal… by GUS100CORRINA
Right on, Gus.
It may be hard to seize assets, but starting with the usual suspects is worth a shot.
All that CA$H Obama shipped to the liars in Tehran..., what a travesty.
In reply to Trump Will Scrap Iran Deal… by GUS100CORRINA
What a travesty???
It was their own bloody money, not a gift of some kind from Obama.
Also there is no proof that they are liars. That's the US's forte, sadly.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Can Trump deep throat Nutty any harder? He just does whatever these israeli asswipes tell him, it seems.
Is it obvious to Merkans whose issues take priority? It's gonna be Bush 2 all over again.
I hope Trump realizes that his perpetually bowed at the knee stance to israel makes him look like shit.
I'd rather he just had fat interns blowing him in the Oval Office.
American Presidents - nothing more than a parade of shameless asskissers to israel.
Sad little jewish colony, can't wait to send its sons and daughters off to die for Chosenites.
In reply to … by Looney
who do you collude with Hamas
In reply to The US colluding with Israel… by Klassenfeind
But can we get back the pallets of cash money Obama gave them? Just axing hahahahahah !!!!!!!
In reply to Keep pushing. The day will… by soyungato
POTAZEL (President of the Anglo-Zionist Empire of Lies) Nuttinyahoo has given the United States of America his marching orders. Onward Christian soldiers to Tehran!
In reply to Keep pushing. The day will… by soyungato
Trump is just followink orders. He knows nothink. He sees nothink. He hears nothink.
In reply to Keep pushing. The day will… by soyungato
Good...why have deals and treaties if we are the only ones who abide by them
That's the funniest thing I've heard all day.
In reply to Good...why have deals and… by More_sellers_t…
The Iranians never even signed the damn thing. There is no deal
In reply to Good...why have deals and… by Famunda Cheeze
i upvoted you. but i don't think it's funny.
In reply to Good...why have deals and… by Famunda Cheeze
It does remind of the Indians.
In reply to Good...why have deals and… by Famunda Cheeze
The anglozionazi empire of carnage rushes headlong to its doom. But hey it is such a privilege for all USSAN goyim tax cattle to die for the master (mutt) tribe slash herd in occupied apartheid Palestine.
Onward to the end of jooganda and the Pentacon's eternal judaic bouts of slaughter.
In reply to Good...why have deals and… by More_sellers_t…
It is you. You alone lower the average national IQ down to 98.
In reply to Good...why have deals and… by More_sellers_t…
"Fired" is a neat way to resign while still getting severance.
We elected a real fucking winner didn't we?
Trump is so full of shit it's coming out of his ears.
$20 billion for infrastructure and $80 billion for the military plus arming the Saudis and Israelis to the teeth?
God help us all.
Oh yeah, and that cocksucker Bolton in the driver's seat?
Tucker Carlson's awkward interview with John Bolton - YouTube
In reply to We elected a real fucking… by Robert Trip
Trump is an orange turd....they all are. The enemies of America are in Washington DC, not abroad. So who is going to stop them?
In reply to We elected a real fucking… by Robert Trip
Nobody. But you knew that...
In reply to Trump is an orange turd… by Brazen Heist
A people ultimately deserve the government they get, goes the saying...
In reply to Nobody. But you knew that... by crossroaddemon
lavoy finicum = nope
seth rich = nope
In reply to Trump is an orange turd… by Brazen Heist
Bro, sadly I've reached the conclusion that there can't b a God given what's unfolding...
In reply to We elected a real fucking… by Robert Trip
God isn't to blame. Satan is the god of this world.
"And he led Him up (Jesus) and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. And the Devil said to Him, "I will give You all this domain and its glory; for it has been handed over to me, and I give it to whomever I wish."
Luke 4:5-6
The times are evil. No doubt about it.
In reply to Bro, sadly I've reached the… by Kaiser Sousa
I'm just sayin man...if G O D has dominion over all things and he's a God of love, why's he subjecting me/you to this bullshit???
In reply to God isn't to blame. Satan is… by Pollygotacracker
Get a job as Guillotine Operator lopping heads off X-ians.
In reply to I'm just sayin man...if G O… by Kaiser Sousa
"why's he subjecting me/you to this bullshit???"
Maybe , just maybe you/me are his favourite creatures he wants to test the most ?
Let some declare they are the chosen. But it`s He who chooses and tests and challenges those that earn his favour. Last and hardest test is loosing faith right before victory.
In reply to I'm just sayin man...if G O… by Kaiser Sousa
Frankly, that's the dumbest of all possible arguments. It's an argument designed for illiterate shepherds, and it's fucking depressing that it works on an educated population.
In reply to "why's he subjecting me/you… by TheGardener
@ Kaiser,
supposably, God doesn’t mess with man’s “Free Will.” Lucifer & his minions on earth however, do.
In reply to I'm just sayin man...if G O… by Kaiser Sousa
And that explanation actually works for you?
In reply to @ Kaiser,… by Chupacabra-322