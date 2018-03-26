Trump Will Scrap Iran Deal On May 12: Report

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:28

What was widely seen as a forgone conclusion, just got (unofficial) confirmation.

According to Israel's Channel 10, President Trump will scrap the Iran deal on May 12, the next deadline Trump set for the US's European partners to propose a fix to the deal.

 

But even before Trump appointed Bolton to succeed McMaster as National Security Advisor, the termination of the Iran deal was already in the stars, particularly after Trump fired former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and appointed former CIA Director Mike Pompeo to take Tillerson's place.

Trump also hinted his plans following a meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House earlier this month.

It's widely expected that Iran will resume its enrichment of uranium as soon as the deal collapses, while the US formally excludes Iran from SWIFT - again - curbing the amount of oil Iran can export by approximately 1 million barrels daily, and potentially sending the price of crude higher in the summer months. 

Adolph.H. Pandelis Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

They need a war to distract from the upcoming horrible crisis that will rampage their non-economy, and they would do anything to get it, including reneging on any promise or contract they made. 

As always with Anglo-Zionists, you can never trust their words. Never ever. That would be pure folly. 

That is why Putin said they only understand force. And there will be a very dirty war fought to make the point. And the Anglo-Zionists will not be on their territory... And I cannot imagine Russians surrendering in their own country. 

Welcome to the woodchipper. Been there, done that. Not pretty. 

JohninMK Sir Edge Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

I wonder what the unintended consequences of such a decision will be.

The obvious one will be driving Iran/Russia/China closer together. Less obvious could be a boost to the Shanghai oil trading market.

Plus of course, no-one in their right mind will believe that a contract with the US Government is worth the paper its written on.

All very sad.

Deep Snorkeler Sir Edge Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

Deadwood Don the Blowtard

Creates an evil new society that promotes

inequality, cruelty and aggression towards the weak.

An empire promoting a long series of futile foreign wars

with a casual negligence toward the domestic economy.

America's vulnerabilities are made fatal.

GUS100CORRINA Looney Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

Trump Will Scrap Iran Deal On May 12: Report

My response: GOOD!! GREAT!!! Well done Mr. President.

Next Step ... GET OUR MONEY BACK THAT WAS TIED TO THIS IRANIAN "BULLSHIT" MONEY LAUNDERING DEAL! 

What we don't get back, seize "OBOZO", BUSH, HOLDER, CLINTON, KERRY and LYNCH assets to make up the difference.

Sir Edge GUS100CORRINA Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

 @GUS...

 I am confused... Was not the MONEY that was returned to Iran... THEIR OWN MONEY that was ILLEGALLY held ransom UNTIL THEY AGREED TO THE DEAL ?

And was this NOT a muti nation AGREED upon deal... Which Iran has kept their side of deal bargain detail by detail which our own military and intelligence agencies agree with ? 

So where is the Good!... Let Alone The Great!... In this ?

In the USA Gov reneging on this agreed upon treaty like the last 500 treaties the USA has agreed upon and reneged, as THEY ALWAYS DO ??

How does this makes the USA great again... ?

farflungstar Looney Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

Can Trump deep throat Nutty any harder? He just does whatever these israeli asswipes tell him, it seems.

Is it obvious to Merkans whose issues take priority? It's gonna be Bush 2 all over again.

I hope Trump realizes that his perpetually bowed at the knee stance to israel makes him look like shit.

I'd rather he just had fat interns blowing him in the Oval Office.

American Presidents - nothing more than a parade of shameless asskissers to israel.

Sad little jewish colony, can't wait to send its sons and daughters off to die for Chosenites.

Robert Trip Mon, 03/26/2018 - 13:32 Permalink

We elected a real fucking winner didn't we?

Trump is so full of shit it's coming out of his ears.

$20 billion for infrastructure and $80 billion for the military plus arming the Saudis and Israelis to the teeth?

God help us all.

Oh yeah, and that cocksucker Bolton in the driver's seat?