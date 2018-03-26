UK Government Preparing To Confiscate Russian Capital "Of Dubious Origin"

Countries around the world have announced that they would expel Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with the UK, but now the Queen's government is taking things one step further:
It's preparing to enforce a newly passed law that will allow the government to confiscate or freeze any Russian capital "of dubious origin" - a measure clearly intended to permit a crackdown on Russian oligarchs living in London.
According to Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, warrants for the seizure of Russian capital and assets of doubtful origin have already been issued, according to Sputnik News. The goal is to ensure that any property attained by unknown means is registered, according to the law. Williams said during his speech that Russia's goal was to divide Europe, but that actions of solidarity by Estonia and other European countries have shown "that's not possible."
Wilson promised that the government would work diligently during the coming days and weeks until this problem is solved. Relations between the two countries have markedly worsened since the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia earlier this month. Prime Minister Theresa May has said she's doubtful Skripal will recover - and that more than 100 bystanders have sought medical treatment.
The UK has said Russia is the only plausible suspect thanks to the use of Novichok, a nerve agent that was purportedly developed by the Soviet Union.
The Russian side has denied all the accusations and suggested participating jointly in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples was ignored. Moscow in turn also expelled 23 UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to London's move.
Williamson has been a fan of bellicose language toward Russia in the wake of the attack.
He famously said earlier this month that Russia "should go away and shut up" while responding to a question about Moscow’s statements that it would expel British diplomats (which it did), as RT notes.
Carrying out such a crackdown would be one way to show that the UK government is interested not only in the perfunctory expulsion of diplomats, but also the in making life more difficult for some Russian oligarchs and other businessmen who call London home.
Comments
Dubious origin. Is that the Fed, or the Clinton Foundation?
UK government suddenly discovers morality after they have ignored the fugitive oligarchs that pillaged Russia for years. Crock shit.
In reply to Dubious origin. Is that the… by bluskyes
Hey Tyler where did the ' more than 100 bystanders have sought medical treatment ' come from?
It has been posted many times here that, according to the Director of Emergency Services at Salisbury Hospital, who should actually know, only 40 sought treatment and only three needed it, the Skripals and the copper.
In reply to UK government suddenly… by Belrev
UK very nervous to start a war. Usually they are more treasonous and sneaky.
What do they have to hide that is so pressing?
A tantrum over the upcoming soccer world cup would never justify this...
Dear Mrs childless lesbian May, history already throws up on you.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/936720/Russia-Salisbury-attack-…
In reply to Hey Tyler where did the '100… by JohninMK
Presumably the United Kingdom will be returning all the illgotten lucre of its Russian oligarchs to the Russian people... Oh, why do I even bother?!
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Stealing from Billionaires; I'll turn a blind eye to this one...maybe Soros will be down the line somewhere...
In reply to Presumably the United… by Backin2006
This is a total embarrassment. 100% lies from May, Johnson and Williamson. They should all be taken out and shot for what they are doing.
How did the Detective Sergeant get poisoned? Was he the poisoner and accidentally poisoned himself in the process? NOBODY else got poisoned!
In reply to Stealing from Billionaires;… by FireBrander
Just how the hell do they expect to confiscate Moscow, anyway?
Oh.., wait.
In reply to This is a total… by EuroPox
One other angle: the UK like other Western nations is bankrupt, and just looking to seize whatever they can justify to keep he game going a bit longer.
When the US starts going under, expect the same to happen with Chinese-held assets. Easy scapegoat, and plenty of wealth to seize and redistribute (to the political class).
In reply to Just how the hell do they… by gmrpeabody
The UK's political leaders have turned the country into a mockery of what it once was. Who gives a shit what happens there now when it has no meaningful impact on the global stage?
In reply to One other angle: the UK like… by techpriest
So will this loot be used to appease the sandniggers? Maybe it will buy a year.
I wouldn't be surprised. Western governments are completely unhinged and flapping around in the breeze.
In reply to The UK's political leaders… by eclectic syncretist
"confiscate" the same as the theft under Yeltsin. Remember the (((Lukoil CEO))) that Vlad put on the rack until it was revealed that he was just a front man for the Rothschilds out of Switzerland? The provocations against Russia are about regaining control of Russian assets that were stolen under Yeltsin. The pedophile Oligarchy of The Empire want control of these assets to impose a NWO Society of Control.
In reply to Just how the hell do they… by gmrpeabody
Rothschild twits need moar monee!
In reply to "confiscate" the same as the… by 7thGenMO
I have to ask the author of this article: "Attained" or "Obtained"?
Those kinds of errors make your arguments much less convincing.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
They are slipping in powers of confiscation that can be targeted at all foreign capital based in the UK, and soon to be EU. The Russian angle is just hysteria facilitating the alibi for a much broader intent to confiscate.
In reply to Just how the hell do they… by gmrpeabody
TDS
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
UK is trying to recreate the Cold War so it an US can bring EU states to heel and show then Sauron's Ring
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
You can say what you want now like ... no evidence is required to accuse people or nations now.
Why I know all my 650 lawmakers are criminals "because I said so".
In reply to Hey Tyler where did the '100… by JohninMK
The UK has said Russia is the only plausible suspect thanks to the use of Novichok ...
Exactly - Exactly why someone else would use it. Is there something I'm missing, the WHOLE world is against Russia and not a single piece of evidence ....... WTF am I missing here.
In reply to UK government suddenly… by Belrev
You got to give them credit, they telegraph their moves way ahead of time. Bundle up, it's going to be a long nuclear winter.
In reply to Dubious origin. Is that the… by bluskyes
When Cyprus "Bailed-In", the people of Cyprus were instantly denied access to their, I mean the banks, money...but "Oligarchs" in London were given a few days to makes some transfers out of Cyprus.
I would call that "dubious origin" assets...
In reply to You got to give them credit,… by Mr. Universe
Chuckled today at these idiot kids and their "No guns" revolution...LOL...if they succeed in taking away all of the guns, then they're going to figure out rather quickly that they need to build a wall between the USA and Mexico to keep those guns out.
Dumb-asses.
Still waiting to see ONE sign protesting Hollywood's glorification of mass killings; and why are these kids not burning their X-Boxes in protest of how these games make it cool/fun/easy to pick up an "assault rifle" and kill at will?
That Parkland kid reached for a gun when his mom took away his X-Box...
In reply to When Cyprus "Bailed-In", the… by FireBrander
Any non NATO individual or entity that keeps their wealth inside any NATO nation is beyond retarded.
How many examples do they need to learn that their assets are not safe there.
In reply to When Cyprus "Bailed-In", the… by FireBrander
This whole thing has a stench about it that is worse than a Stormy Daniels porn bed.
In reply to You got to give them credit,… by Mr. Universe
After the missiles fly it's going to be open season on the Intellectual Yet Idiot classes:
Happy hunting!
In reply to You got to give them credit,… by Mr. Universe
When, if, the people of the EU finally catch on that the "Missiles will fly" at them first...that should be an interesting day...
The USA benefited handily from the last time Europe was flattened...and it's not like we don't have a track record of throwing peoples under the bus to achieve our "goals".
In reply to After the missiles fly it's… by gregga777
"...of dubious origin..."
Such a subjective "standard" will by nature have a very low bar of proof.
In reply to Dubious origin. Is that the… by bluskyes
Muzzies took over the City of London.
In reply to "...of dubious origin..."… by Tippoo Sultan
In these cases it means no proof is required. Of course it's all political.
And now it's not just money but assets, property, companies, stock ownership etc..
To be taken without compensation.
Are the Chinese next?
In reply to "...of dubious origin..."… by Tippoo Sultan
Russia, trying to quietly assassinate a spy, used a chemical that is only produced in the US and Russia. Western intelligence, which is actively working to undermine an elected US president, says that Russia is 100% guilty without need for investigation. An intelligence operation against the nationalists of the west trying to save civilization from ECB/FRB takeover.
In reply to Dubious origin. Is that the… by bluskyes
Then wholesale diplomatic action is taken before the results of the OPCW test are known.
Maybe they don't expect the 'right' results?
In reply to Russia, trying to quietly… by infotechsailor
"Maybe they don't expect the 'right' results?"
Maybe they know what the results will be...he who does the "tests" determines the "results".
In the recent Olympic games, did the "tests" show anyone but Russia cheating?
Study after study shows ~50% of Olympics athletes cheating in countless ways; but only Russia gets caught...they're that inept?
In reply to Then wholesale diplomatic… by JohninMK
Not produced in Russia.
Possible never actual produced in Soviet.
If was, would be Uzbekistan,
In reply to Russia, trying to quietly… by infotechsailor
All manipulated by the Deep State.
In reply to Dubious origin. Is that the… by bluskyes
So, says the U.K. Minister of Defense that spent more than £6 billion on two Queen Elizabeth-Class aircraft carriers for which they have no carrier qualified fixed wing aircraft. The U. K. retired all of their carrier qualified aircraft in 2010 (the USA gladly took possession of them). From the mighty British Royal Navy to a third-rate bath tub Navy.
In reply to Dubious origin. Is that the… by bluskyes
They are going to buy Yakovlev designed jump jets built under licence by Lockheed as F-35
In reply to Russia "should go away and… by gregga777
If they were Yakovlev jump jets built under license they'd work and the cost would be considerably less than the F-35.
In reply to They are going to buy… by Sandmann
There's only one language the British understand;
ask America's founding fathers.
... and yes, the City of London is built on a foundation of wealth from dubious sorces.
In reply to Dubious origin. Is that the… by bluskyes
I can count the facts of this case on one finger
In reply to Dubious origin. Is that the… by bluskyes
tick tock
Fake nerve attack
The smell of desperation increases each day......too late fuckers,,,,,,you have been invaded and you LOST!
In reply to Fake nerve attack by infotechsailor
..."Of Dubious Origin"
...what a fucking joke!
The City of London is a semi-autonomous city state outside of UK regulations. The Queen asked permission of the Lord Mayor to enter. That's why they attract "dubious currency" like cartel cash. The city is literally a corporation with banks as share holders. Check out Black Pigeon Speaks on YouTube.
In reply to ..."Of Dubious Origin"… by screw face
That's a 100% of everything that Putin and his gang of oligarchs own!
And if you like vodka and tonics your SUV is next.
Live Hard, I Drive An Old Beater That Will Need To Be...Toad, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Then Russia needs to respond by taking the dubious 20% ownership of Rosneft owned by BP and telling the UK fags to go fuck themselves!
Why take 20% ? It is a minority stake
In reply to Then Russia needs to respond… by Mike Masr
And with that news the Dow is pumped another 75 pts! lol
We're strapped in now.