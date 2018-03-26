UK Government Preparing To Confiscate Russian Capital "Of Dubious Origin"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:05

Countries around the world have announced that they would expel Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with the UK, but now the Queen's government is taking things one step further:

It's preparing to enforce a newly passed law that will allow the government to confiscate or freeze any Russian capital "of dubious origin" - a measure clearly intended to permit a crackdown on Russian oligarchs living in London. 

According to Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, warrants for the seizure of Russian capital and assets of doubtful origin have already been issued, according to Sputnik News. The goal is to ensure that any property attained by unknown means is registered, according to the law. Williams said during his speech that Russia's goal was to divide Europe, but that actions of solidarity by Estonia and other European countries have shown "that's not possible."

UK

Wilson promised that the government would work diligently during the coming days and weeks until this problem is solved. Relations between the two countries have markedly worsened since the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia earlier this month. Prime Minister Theresa May has said she's doubtful Skripal will recover - and that more than 100 bystanders have sought medical treatment.

The UK has said Russia is the only plausible suspect thanks to the use of Novichok, a nerve agent that was purportedly developed by the Soviet Union.

The Russian side has denied all the accusations and suggested participating jointly in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples was ignored. Moscow in turn also expelled 23 UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to stop its activities in Russia in response to London's move.

Williamson has been a fan of bellicose language toward Russia in the wake of the attack.

He famously said earlier this month that Russia "should go away and shut up" while responding to a question about Moscow’s statements that it would expel British diplomats (which it did), as RT notes.

Carrying out such a crackdown would be one way to show that the UK government is interested not only in the perfunctory expulsion of diplomats, but also the in making life more difficult for some Russian oligarchs and other businessmen who call London home.

Tags
Politics
Biopharmaceuticals

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
JohninMK Belrev Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

Hey Tyler where did the ' more than 100 bystanders have sought medical treatment ' come from?

It has been posted many times here that, according to the Director of Emergency Services at Salisbury Hospital, who should actually know, only 40 sought treatment and only three needed it, the Skripals and the copper.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
techpriest gmrpeabody Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

One other angle: the UK like other Western nations is bankrupt, and just looking to seize whatever they can justify to keep he game going a bit longer.

When the US starts going under, expect the same to happen with Chinese-held assets. Easy scapegoat, and plenty of wealth to seize and redistribute (to the political class).

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
7thGenMO gmrpeabody Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

"confiscate" the same as the theft under Yeltsin.  Remember the (((Lukoil CEO))) that Vlad put on the rack until it was revealed that he was just a front man for the Rothschilds out of Switzerland?  The provocations against Russia are about regaining control of Russian assets that were stolen under Yeltsin.  The pedophile Oligarchy of The Empire want control of these assets to impose a NWO Society of Control.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander FireBrander Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

Chuckled today at these idiot kids and their "No guns" revolution...LOL...if they succeed in taking away all of the guns, then they're going to figure out rather quickly that they need to build a wall between the USA and Mexico to keep those guns out.

Dumb-asses.

Still waiting to see ONE sign protesting Hollywood's glorification of mass killings; and why are these kids not burning their X-Boxes in protest of how these games make it cool/fun/easy to pick up an "assault rifle" and kill at will?

That Parkland kid reached for a gun when his mom took away his X-Box...

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
infotechsailor bluskyes Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

Russia, trying to quietly assassinate a spy, used a chemical that is only produced in the US and Russia.  Western intelligence,  which is actively working to undermine an elected US president,  says that Russia is 100% guilty without need for investigation. An intelligence operation against the nationalists of the west trying to save civilization from ECB/FRB takeover.  

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander JohninMK Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:28 Permalink

"Maybe they don't expect the 'right' results?"

Maybe they know what the results will be...he who does the "tests" determines the "results".

In the recent Olympic games, did the "tests" show anyone but Russia cheating?

Study after study shows ~50% of Olympics athletes cheating in countless ways; but only Russia gets caught...they're that inept?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
gregga777 bluskyes Mon, 03/26/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

Russia "should go away and shut up"

So, says the U.K. Minister of Defense that spent more than £6 billion on two Queen Elizabeth-Class aircraft carriers for which they have no carrier qualified fixed wing aircraft. The U. K. retired all of their carrier qualified aircraft in 2010 (the USA gladly took possession of them). From the mighty British Royal Navy to a third-rate bath tub Navy. 