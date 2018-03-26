US Charges 9 Iranians With Hacking Into Hundreds Of Universities, Gov't Agencies

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 11:42

Via Middle East Monitor,

The United States on Friday charged and sanctioned nine Iranians and an Iranian company for attempting to hack into hundreds of universities worldwide, dozens of firms and parts of the US government, including its main energy regulator, on behalf of Tehran’s government between 2013 to 2017.

US officials claimed that the nine Iranian worked on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to carry out the hacking.

The US Treasury Department said it was placing sanctions on the nine people and the Mabna Institute, a company US prosecutors characterised as designed to help Iranian research organisations steal information. It is unlikely that the accused Iranians would be prosecuted in an American court because there is no extradition treaty between the US and Iran.

According to the Justice Department, the group breached computer systems at 144 American universities and 176 universities in 21 other countries, 47 American and foreign companies, the US Department of Labour, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the State of Hawaii, the State of Indiana and the United Nations.

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the nine Iranians were considered fugitives who may face extradition in more than 100 countries if they travel outside Iran.

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said:

“The Department of Justice will aggressively investigate and prosecute hostile actors who attempt to profit from America’s ideas by infiltrating our computer systems and stealing intellectual property.”

The case “will disrupt the defendants’ hacking operations and deter similar crimes,” he added.

The hackers were not accused of being directly employed by Iran’s government. They were instead charged with criminal conduct waged primarily through the Mabna Institute on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the elite military force assigned to defend Iran’s Shia theocracy from internal and external threats.

In Tehran, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi denounced the move as “provocative, illegitimate, and without any justifiable reason and another sign of the hostility of the (US) ruling circles towards the Iranian nation”, state news agency IRNA said.

The targeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, was a matter of special concern, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said, because it oversees the interstate regulation of energy and holds details of some of the country’s “most sensitive infrastructure.”

Hackers targeted email accounts of more than 100,000 professors worldwide, half in the United States, and compromised about 8,000, prosecutors said. Hackers also targeted the US Labour Department, the United Nations and the computer systems of the US states Hawaii and Indiana, prosecutors said.

Friday’s actions are part of an effort by senior cyber security officials at the White House and across the US government to blame foreign countries for malicious hacks.

They were announced a day after US President Donald Trump named John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations who is deeply skeptical of the 2015 international nuclear accord with Iran, as his new national security adviser.

Trump himself has repeatedly cast doubt on the nuclear deal, in which the US and other world powers eased sanctions in exchange for Tehran putting limits on its nuclear program.

PT J S Bach Mon, 03/26/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

That reminds me, what became of the Awan brothers?  I haven't heard about them for a while.

Are they sure it was really Iranian Hackers?  Not Chinese?  Or North Korean?  Or Russian?  Or Syrian?  Not from Yemen???

General Wesley Clark:  "We're gonna be hacked by hackers from seven different countries in five years" - oh, hang on.  That's not how it goes.  Damn!  I've forgotten the real words.

Well, that does it.  I'm off to Iran to learn how to hack becoz obviously US hackers are a bunch of losers.

107cicero Truther Mon, 03/26/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

No, Trump wants a win.

He thinks that by naming war horse Bolton and flexing his muscles he builds a better bargaining position.

And, most times, this might be a good approach. 

The problem is that the US has lost so much credibility not living up to previous agreements, this time I don't think Trump's gambit will be fruitful

GUS100CORRINA Adolph.H. Mon, 03/26/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

US Charges 9 Iranians With Hacking Into Hundreds Of Universities, Gov't Agencies

My response: MORE "OBOZO" ROTTEN FRUIT!!!!!

While I understand ISLAM very, very well, I am also a CHRISTIAN. The kind of CRAP described in this article is really disturbing. 

** These IRANIANS or anyone else who professes to worship ISLAM and who are in America either need to COMPLY WITH THE US CONSTITUTION AND RESPECT AMERICA OR GET THE HELL OUT!!! **

BUSH, CLINTON and "OBOZO" policies and their lack of love and respect for America have compromised America in so many DAMN ways that it has become a CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER to US Sovereignty. These ASS WIPES who were given the high honor and distinction of being POTUS office holders have committed crimes of HIGH TREASON and need to be held to account. The security breaches mentioned in this article are but one example of how their stupid policies have left America vulnerable to any despot who can use a computer.

IT IS TIME TO PLAY HARD BALL AND DEAL WITH THE THREATS AND CAREER CRIMINALS.

LOCK ALL THESE CO CONSPIRATORS UP ADJUDICATE THEIR CASES UNDER MILITARY TRIBUNAL LAW!!!

Just imagine if the witch HRC was elected as POTUS. We would not know any of this stuff.

Giant Meteor Mon, 03/26/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

Calling Mr. John Bolton, courtesy call at the red phone in the lobby, Mr. Bolton, courtesy call at the red phone in the lobby ..

The AIPAC , PNAC lobby ..

WillyGroper Chupacabra-322 Mon, 03/26/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

AbelDanger Field McConnell's latest said djt has had to land 3 times due to engine trouble & named the cause...remote

said also ivanka's helicopter had trouble & an attempt had been made on her life.

he blew the top off SeS & his sister christine marcy who created the scam asked him to call off the dogs...apparently some folks are getting deluged.

interesting podcast.

RumpleShitzkin Mon, 03/26/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

I think universities and professors should be deemed more a national security threat than 9 Iranian hackers...but if you say so Rod. Glad you are keeping resources tied up looking for enemies abroad rather than the enemy that you shaved this morning, you worthless juice seditious bastard.

i thought Soweto said Iran was ok? Good enough to sign a treaty with and secretly send over a shitload of cash.

 

this is so confusing

ldd Mon, 03/26/2018 - 11:50 Permalink

man, they are really ratcheting things up. kabuki or road to war?

looking like my decision to get a second bug out place is appearing prophetic..err.. maybe not... has been a long road traveled!

Vote up!
weliveinamatrix Mon, 03/26/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

The headline should read "u.s. government fails again protecting infrastructure"

skool shooting headlines should actually read "federal government fails again protecting our education system"