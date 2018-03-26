Was Stormy Daniels Stoned During Her 60 Minutes Interview?

Following Stormy Daniels' Sunday night appearance on 60 Minutes, the internet seemed to care less about Trump possibly sleeping with her, and instead zeroed in on the fact that her eyes were extremely dilated - leading to speculation that she was high as a kite.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, looked like a cat fresh out surgery compared with both her attorney and Anderson Cooper.

Pupils tend to constrict due to the bright lights used for TV interviews.

Stormy Daniels Pupils vs Her Lawyer's vs Anderson Cooper's. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/54GoP00zgZ — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 26, 2018

.@60Minutes Stormy Daniels’ pupils are so large, even with bright lights in her face, you can’t see her iris’s. Can you say “medication?” .@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/05rt9EqpT0 — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) March 25, 2018

Did 60 Minutes Just Put An Addict On National TV? Stormy Daniels Eyes Are EXTREMELY Dilated. I Worked In The TV Industry For Years, Lighting Is Very Harsh & Your Pupils Contract, Not Dilate...#60Minutes #StormyDaniels

But Hey, She's Totally Credible🤔 pic.twitter.com/0QuZjfvxgU — Deplorable🤠Rāzərbak (@MediaJuggernaut) March 26, 2018

Here's Stormy with normally dilated eyes:

As Vice noted in 2014, various drugs such as cocaine and amphetamines can result in noticeably larger pupils known as Mydriasis:

A mydriatic pupil will remain excessively large even in a bright environment. Classical stimulant drugs (such as amphetamine and cocaine) function as powerful norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors in the brain (increasing the brain's concentration of norepinephrine), with some (notably methamphetamine and MDMA) also being releasers of norepinephrine, "liberating" it from synapses where it has already been sequestered via reuptake. The effect of this torrent of freshly active norepinephrine is the classical "forced stim" of the speed user, one hallmark of which is severely dilated and non-responsive pupils, which are stuck "squeezed open" due to the ongoing muscle stimulation. -Wikipedia

And here we have Stormy:

What's up with this floozy Stormy Daniels' massively dilated pupils during her 60 Minutes interview? pic.twitter.com/OPq6IFrhEd — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 26, 2018

Observation: Stormy Daniels pupils are large and dilated. Is she wearing blue contact lenses? — Jen Euston Casting (@jeneuston) March 26, 2018

Holy shit. Look how dilated Stormy’s eyes are! — Trade War Jitters Capital♿️ (@RampCapitalLLC) March 25, 2018

We have a feeling this isn't the first time Stormy's been at full dilation.