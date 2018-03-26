Whitehead: Enough Is Enough - If You Really Want To Save Lives, Take Aim At Government Violence

Authored by John Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,
Enough is enough.
That was the refrain chanted over and over by the thousands of demonstrators who gathered to protest gun violence in America.
On March 24, 2018, more than 200,000 young people took the time to march on Washington DC and other cities across the country to demand that their concerns about gun violence be heard.
More power to them.
I’m all for activism, especially if it motivates people who have been sitting silently on the sidelines for too long to get up and try to reclaim control over a runaway government.
Curiously, however, although these young activists were vocal in calling for gun control legislation that requires stricter background checks and limits the kinds of weapons being bought and sold by members of the public, they were remarkably silent about the gun violence perpetrated by their own government.
Why is no one taking aim at the U.S. government as the greatest purveyor of violence in American society and around the world?
As journalist Celisa Calacal recognizes, “It is often the case that police shootings, incidents where law enforcement officers pull the trigger on civilians, are left out of the conversation on gun violence. But a police officer shooting a civilian counts as gun violence. Every time an officer uses a gun against an innocent or an unarmed person contributes to the culture of gun violence in this country.”
Enough is enough.
The systemic violence being perpetrated by agents of the government has done more collective harm to the American people and our liberties than any single act of terror or mass shooting.
Violence has become our government’s calling card, from the more than 80,000 SWAT team raids carried out every year on unsuspecting Americans to the military’s endless wars abroad.
Indeed, the day before thousands of demonstrators descended on Washington DC to protest mass shootings such as the one that took place at Stoneman Douglas High School, President Trump signed into law a colossal $1.3 trillion spending bill that gives the military the biggest boost in spending in more than a decade.
With more than $700 billion earmarked for the military, including $144.3 billion for new military equipment, you can be sure this financial windfall for America’s military empire will be used to expand the police state here at home.
This will put more militarized guns and weapons in the hands of local police and government bureaucrats who have been trained to shoot first and ask questions later.
Enough is enough.
Remember, it was just a few months ago that President Trump, aided and abetted by his trusty Department of Justice henchman Jeff Sessions, rolled back restrictions on the government’s military recycling program to the delight of the nation’s powerful police unions.
Under the auspices of this military “recycling” program, which was instituted decades ago, more than $4.2 billion worth of equipment has been transferred from the Defense Department to domestic police agencies.
There are now reportedly more bureaucratic (non-military) government civilians armed with high-tech, deadly weapons than U.S. Marines.
In the hands of government agents, whether they are members of the military, law enforcement or some other government agency, these weapons have become routine parts of America’s day-to-day life. As investigative journalists Andrew Becker and G.W. Schulz reveal, “Many police, including beat cops, now routinely carry assault rifles. Combined with body armor and other apparel, many officers look more and more like combat troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
Thanks to Trump, this transformation of America into a battlefield is only going to get worse.
Get ready for more militarized police.
More police shootings. More SWAT team raids.
More violence in a culture already drenched with violence.
Enough is enough.
You want to talk about gun violence?
According to the Washington Post, “1 in 13 people killed by guns are killed by police.”
Growing numbers of unarmed people are being shot and killed by police for just standing a certain way, or moving a certain way, or holding something—anything—that police could misinterpret to be a gun, or igniting some trigger-centric fear in a police officer’s mind that has nothing to do with an actual threat to their safety.
Enough is enough.
With alarming regularity, unarmed men, women, children and even pets are being gunned down by twitchy, hyper-sensitive, easily-spooked police officers who shoot first and ask questions later.
Americans are being shot and killed by police…
For standing in a “shooting stance.”
For running towards police with a metal spoon.
For running while holding a tree branch.
For wearing dark pants and a basketball jersey.
For having your car break down on the road.
For looking for a parking spot.
This is what passes for policing in America today, folks, and it’s only getting worse.
That police chose to fatally resolve these encounters by using their guns on fellow citizens speaks volumes about what is wrong with policing in America today, where police officers are being dressed in the trappings of war, drilled in the deadly art of combat, and trained to look upon “every individual they interact with as an armed threat and every situation as a deadly force encounter in the making.”
Enough is enough.
You want to save lives?
Start by doing something to save the lives of your fellow citizens who are being gunned down every day by police who are trained to shoot first and ask questions later.
You want to cry about the lives lost during mass shootings?
Cry about the lives lost as a result of the violence being perpetrated by the U.S. government here at home and abroad.
If gun control activists really want the country to reconsider its relationship with guns and violence, then it needs to start with a serious discussion about the role our government has played and continues to play in contributing to the culture of violence.
If the American people are being called on to scale back on their weapons, then as I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People, the government and its cohorts - the police, the various government agencies that are now armed to the hilt, the military, the defense contractors, etc. - need to do the same.
It’s time to put an end to the government’s reign of terror.
Enough is enough.
Comments
"Serve and Protect" ? Fucking bullshit. More like "Kill and Enslave".
hear, hear!
an equitable law must treat all persons equally, having equal rights - no one has special privileges of gun ownership or right to commit violence, whether badge or no badge.
In reply to "Serve and Protect" ?… by I am Groot
The beast must arise as the lawless always take control near the end:
Revelation 19:11-21 And I saw the heaven opened; and behold, a white horse, and he that sat thereon called Faithful and True; and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. (12) And his eyes are a flame of fire, and upon his head are many diadems; and he hath a name written which no one knoweth but he himself. (13) And he is arrayed in a garment sprinkled with blood: and his name is called The Word of God. (14) And the armies which are in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and pure. (15) And out of his mouth proceedeth a sharp sword, that with it he should smite the nations: and he shall rule them with a rod of iron: and he treadeth the winepress of the fierceness of the wrath of God, the Almighty. (16) And he hath on his garment and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS. (17) And I saw an angel standing in the sun; and he cried with a loud voice, saying to all the birds that fly in mid heaven, Come and be gathered together unto the great supper of God; (18) that ye may eat the flesh of kings, and the flesh of captains, and the flesh of mighty men, and the flesh of horses and of them that sit thereon, and the flesh of all men, both free and bond, and small and great. (19) And I saw the beast, and the kings of the earth, and their armies, gathered together to make war against him that sat upon the horse, and against his army. (20) And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought the signs in his sight, wherewith he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast and them that worshipped his image: they two were cast alive into the lake of fire that burneth with brimstone: (21) and the rest were killed with the sword of him that sat upon the horse, even the sword which came forth out of his mouth: and all the birds were filled with their flesh.
Prepare accordingly:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to hear, hear! by stacking12321
I don't get it. Are we friends with the police and the military as we predominantly make up the people who run it..or are we friends of the welfare people who got the police all worked up every day?
In reply to This must happen by mobius8curve
The question should be, WHO is pitting the people against the police, and WHY?.
Notice how Obama was arming police while simultaneously trashing them?
This was just some coincidental perversion of government and not the deliberate advancement of division?? The excuse, the rationalization of violence as justice FROM BOTH SIDES. The same as we see them doing around the world.
Cops taught, trained and indoctrinated to the notion of hat EVERYBODY is out to kill them....and some are. Just the same as we see from the poor, blacks and every other "persecuted minority" being told by progressives in government and media telling them that cops and whitey are out to get them. All with a heavy icing of "tolerance and multiculturalism" to make SURE that the shit storm worsens.
In reply to I don't get it. Are we… by D503
10,000 U.S. Border Patrol agents running amok in southwest America.
Nothing more permanent than a temporary government solution.
Too Many Goon Squads America!
In reply to "Serve and Protect" ?… by I am Groot
Whaddya expect, when Organized Crime turns the tables on the Gov, Police and Military, by joining and infiltrating them.
Did you know that Mexican drug cartels have infiltrated the US Military? How else would all the Heroin show up in an Ohio town that's overrun with Opium, when its biggest employer is the nearby Air Farce base?
In reply to 10,000 U.S. Border Patrol… by Twatter
Cops do "Serve & Protect "
You assumed it was YOU they're Serving & Protecting?
How charmingly naïve.
In reply to "Serve and Protect" ?… by I am Groot
”Extort and Collect” FIFY
In reply to "Serve and Protect" ?… by I am Groot
So is all that tacticool stuff 308 ready?
"Take Aim at American Violence"
I think I will write that on my little sign.
You haven’t seen how their blue line desecrated The flag yet ???
It’s disgusting. Some departments have gone so far as to put it on their uniforms. I’m not having much faith in the red, white, and blue one much lately. It’s not living up to its promise.
In reply to You haven’t seen how their… by Seasmoke
The commies use the pawns to disarm the sheep and empower the pigs
We The People don't support foreign wars on people where we haven't been attacked by them. And we don't support wars waged on our own people by the police. Washington needs to get that through their thick heads before they are removed to offices six feet under.
In reply to The commies use the pawns to… by dark pools of soros
It will only stop when the country collapses financially. Americans are OK with their military killing millions of people from other countries as long as they have brown skin and can be labelled as "terrorists".
In reply to We The People don't support… by I am Groot
Bravo John Whitehead,
Spot on.
Thank you
Obama's morning menu:
- Fresh Ground Coffee
- Three Eggs Over Easy
- Juice
- Muffin
- CIA Kill List
Don't remember any angry, self-righteous waifs protesting that one. Wonder why.
These "young activists" are just Hitler Jugend and Brownshirts, pushing the street organizing and propaganda of the Reich.
i want to see what lavoy finicum and seth rich say before i make a comment.
I feel terrible for families who have had loved ones gunned down by police for no good reason. And this shit about it being "legal" under the Supreme Court is total bullshit too. I am very disappointed that the Oathkeepers, ACLU, BLM, NAACP and other groups like that don't fight harder to change the laws for everyone. Police should held to the same standards as soldiers. You can just go shooting people willy-nilly. These police unions should all be disbanded. If more people keep getting shot, the cops are doing nothing but putting big, giant targets on their backs. The cops are supposed to bring people to the courts for justice, not gun them down in cold blood like Judge Dredd.
I think if the military and police turned over all their weapons to those same law abiding, tax paying citizens whom Feinstein wants to register and ultimately ban from owning any firearms, then the police forces could be a lot smaller, the rest of the world wouldn't hate us, and there would be a hell of a lot less crime.
If you really want to save lives stop Bolton and the Likud lobby.
http://mondoweiss.net/2018/03/appointed-republicans-desperately
while reading this thread/comments i'm listening to the scottsdale area (venue of repeated vacays during my employment years) police scanner.
i think police should stop shooting people. from what i've heard just tonight, i'd just run over the useless motherfuckers. goddamn, i've heard so many fucking descriptions of dumbfucks they are after, i'd just say fuck it. don't bother. let 'em kill somebody. do my imitation of patterson in florida.
update: just went back to the main list to sign off and found this in chicago.
Shots fired at Police on welfare check. Boiling springs rd / Cliffside St area - Suspect barricaded in home. SWAT in position. - Standoff continues.
update: while clicking to end the link, the scottsdale dispatcher told an officer he had nine calls before we respond to the shooting.
fuck!
There is war out there, both sides saying the other started it, when in reality we KNOW who started it and it was neither one.
Fucking progressives burning it to the ground while preaching intolerance, the most intolerant in the world.
In reply to while reading this thread… by just the tip
set yourself free America!. Give up your guns!
Police - Policy Enforcers
Sadly we're approaching the day when this kind of content on ZH will be banned. I hope I'm wrong.
You can't get any closer to the truth than what Whitehead is saying.
If it became fashionable to protest the War crimes being committed by USA, and they were told to protest....they would. But nobody has told them to do so. And so, they remain ignorant.
If we had government that limited itself to protecting rights, there would be dramatically fewer laws to enforce. If we didn't have government managing the economy and creating so much poverty, we would have less crime.
In a society that is based on freedom, there is respect for the laws and law enforcers instead to fear of and disrespect of law enforcers. Obviously socialists/communists/fascists, groups that believes in authoritarian control of society, have produced the current state of disintegration of society.
The SWAT teams, Private Contractors & your common Public/Private Servant Police Force are well equipped (tooled-up) & organised and know their Enemy (YOU). The Citizens not so much, brain-dead & lazy to boot.
Unable to set aside their petty differences (divide & conquer ) and to recognise they're all being shafted alike.
Government 101
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_I3o-i5t8qY
Cops need this stuff!! 8 year old kids are dangerous And women can get really mad at you to where you fear for your wittle life. Besides. when you have a gun and no one else does you're the BOSS. You don't have to take shit like your last job as a WalMart greeter.
Cops need this stuff!! 8 year old kids are dangerous And women can get really mad at you to where you fear for your wittle life. Besides. when you have a gun and no one else does you're the BOSS. You don't have to take shit like your last job as a WalMart greeter.
Teacher: Hey kids you want to go on a field trip and get extra credit? Also they'll be free pizza and soda pop on the bus.
Kids: Will this also counts as a school day?
Teacher: Well yes it will.
Kid: What is the field trip about teacher.
Teacher: Well we're protesting guns and bad people who use them to shoot little kids.
Kid: Well I'm a little kid so I'll go. Counts as a school day, I get extra credit, free pizza and soda. Count me in teacher. For that I'll protest anything. Free candy too?
Teacher: Yes little Allah free candy and cookies and milk too.
But here's their Achille's Heel, these FUCKING TREASONOUS PIG COPS live in OUR NEIGHBORHOODS. If these fuckers think they can spend the day out beating and killing the citizens and then come home for dinner, play with the kiddies, watch the game and bang wifey they're sadly mistaken. They'll be swinging from the trees in their front yard while their house burns to the ground.
I sense you're a low IQ black man.
In reply to But here's their Achille's… by hangemhigh77
your IQ is showing, tard. Out of the gene pool cop.
In reply to I sense you're a low… by Dun_Dulind
yea cop, when you pull your shit you'll be swinging from that oak tree in your front yard. Somebody knows you're a cop and where you live. Ahahahahahahahahahahaha dumbass
In reply to I sense you're a low… by Dun_Dulind
Yea, it's your worst nightmare because you KNOW how vulnerable you are. Ahahahahahahahahahaha
In reply to I sense you're a low… by Dun_Dulind
you "sense"? Impossible, you have to have a functioning brain to actually "sense" things. Besides I wouldn't think the word "sense" could possibly be in your vocabulary.
In reply to I sense you're a low… by Dun_Dulind
Maybe it's because of the lightly populated rural area I live in, but I think the vitriol against cops is mostly misplaced. I'm an EMT; I work with both city cops and sheriffs deputies all the time. I have had zero issues.
Hello?? That's because you're on the SAME TEAM. Go talk to some of the kids that have had their lives ruined by your cop buddies busting them for smoking pot. Cops are pricks. Just because they leave you alone doesn't mean they're not treasonous bastards. And how many traffic infractions do the cops just let you go on because you're their buddy? Everyone is fleeced for hundreds and thousands. Duh.
In reply to Maybe it's because of the… by crossroaddemon
David "I'm a dumb fuck" Hogg, is the son of an FBI agent. Need I say more? When citizens and kids get shot IT'S THE GOVERNMENT. When politicians get shot it's a PATRIOT. Let's wake up here. Does anyone REALLY think a retarded idiot like Cruze could or has the stomach to shoot 17 people with INCREDIBLE efficiency? No FUCKING way. You have GOT to be TRAINED for that type of carnage. Trained like a couple FBI traitor agents. Can we please wake up now?
But then you see the lines of police on TV massed against the lines of rioters, looters, Antifa etc. and they don't do any of their shooting, maiming or gunning down when...that is where I would like to see it happening? So, police state, militarized police, highly armed government employees? Like Obama said, a 'civilian' military as powerful as the armed forces?
Of course, Obama in his brightest moment was not able to conceive or implement such an idea or force. He was the order taker, a useful chimp. He delivered the happy meal across the counter like a Mc D worker. Someone (something) directed him, all presidents, the policing in the US as well as the US foreign war policy.
This someone or conspirator against the society (and all societies for that matter) is the problem. The police and the gun violence is the symptom. Human rights violations (killing people) is only a useful ploy to be used in killing people for the 'right' reason. It's part of the structure of the system.
The system is created almost out of thin air, on the go, as needed much like the printing of money. Our Senators, Representatives, President (s) and unelected bureaucrats implement the changes but are not the ones who design it and order it.
The march against guns and gun ownership is directed by the same source among the weak minded as the militarization of the police. A different tact for more traction in the quest to disarm individuals. A false flag event with a different flavor and topping. The anti-gun save our lives movement is orchestrated by the same people who promote kill them where they stand policing. These actions are done simultaneously. It's very good Kabuki actually.
So, the article is asking...saying stop it! Right now! Not going to happen. The controlling force will nuke every living thing on the planet before it yields its power.