37 State Attorneys General Demand Answers From Zuckerberg In Data Harvesting Scandal

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:50

Thirty-seven "profoundly concerned" U.S. state and territory attorneys general fired off a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, demanding answers over reports that personal user information from Facebook profiles was provided to third parties without the users' knowledge or consent. 

"Most recently, we have learned from news reports that the business practices within the social media world have evolved to give multiple software developers access to personal information of Facebook users. These reports raise serious questions regarding consumer privacy"

The letter notes the 50 million Facebook profiles which may have been "misused and misappropriated by third-party software developers," noting that Facebook "took as much as 30%" of payments made through applications used by Facebook users. 

"According to these reports, Facebook’s previous policies allowed developers to access the personal data of “friends” of people who used applications on the platform, without the knowledge or express consent of those “friends.” It has also been reported that while providing other developers access to personal Facebook user data, Facebook took as much as thirty (30) percent of payments made through the developers’ applications by Facebook users." 

In other words - while a Facebook user may have agreed in the fine print to allowing the social media giant to hoover up their information - their "friends" did not. 

"These revelations raise many serious questions concerning Facebook’s policies and practices" reads the letter, which asks "were those terms of service clear and understandable, or buried in boilerplate where few users would even read them?" 

The Attorneys General also want to know;

  • How did Facebook monitor what these developers did with all the data they collected? 
  • What type of controls did Facebook have over the data given to developers?
  • Did Facebook have protective safeguards in place, including audits, to ensure developers were not misusing the Facebook user's data?
  • How many users in our respective states were impacted?
  • When did Facebook learn of this breach of privacy protections?
  • During this timeframe, what other third party "research" applications were also able to access the data of unsuspecting Facebook users? 

Moreover, the letter requests an update from Facebook as to how the company plans to allow users to more easily control the privacy of their accounts, noting that "Even with the changes Facebook has made in recent years, many users still do not know that their profile—and personal data—is available to third-party vendors. Facebook has made promises about users’ privacy in the past, and we need to know that users can trust Facebook. With the information we have now, our trust has been broken."

We look forward to Facebook's response. As the Attorneys General note in their letter - "Users of Facebook deserve to know the answers to these questions and more." 

macholatte NoDebt Tue, 03/27/2018 - 16:12

Answers:

    How did Facebook monitor what these developers did with all the data they collected?
It didn’t. So what! Fuck off!

    What type of controls did Facebook have over the data given to developers?
None. So what! Fuck off!

    Did Facebook have protective safeguards in place, including audits, to ensure developers were not misusing the Facebook user's data?
Not our job. We're not cops. You are. Fuck off!

    How many users in our respective states were impacted?
Dunno.  Fuck off!

    When did Facebook learn of this breach of privacy protections?
Not sure. Last Week?

    During this timeframe, what other third party "research" applications were also able to access the data of unsuspecting Facebook users?
It is our policy that ALL Facebook users should be “suspecting” and that there are no unsuspecting Facebook users. So we are not able to answer your question.  Fuck off!

 

Brazen Heist macholatte Tue, 03/27/2018 - 16:41

The psychopaths in charge will pretend they are concerned about privacy.....when in actual fact, they are concerned about weaponizing these platforms to work for them even more!!!

Wolves in sheep's clothes, false prophets at every turn.

Bear this in mind when the next "election" comes along. It will be a bigger farce than the last one. 

Brazen Heist Peter Pan Tue, 03/27/2018 - 16:37

Bingo....

The elites will now investigate how it all works, cherry-pick to their advantage, and weaponize it to work for them going forward. They do afterall have the anti-Midas touch, turning everything they touch to shit.

Mark my words, the next "election" will be an even bigger farce. And so on, until there is finally a revolution.

This is a big wake-up call for those who are still a little too slow...get out now.

SDShack Brazen Heist Tue, 03/27/2018 - 17:02

Yep, the NSA has already been exposed for collecting everything on everyone. Something tells me their Utah Super Computer Facility is up and running exactly to their liking. No need to have the middlemen potentially gumming up the works now that they have gotten everything they needed from this batch of tech whores. Time to pull the plug on this rode hard group and devote resources to the next hi-tech cyber whores willing to get into the security state bed and develop the next version of corral the sheeple . Rinse and repeat is what they do with EVERYTHING.

DillyDilly Looney Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:57

How much power do state attorney generals have against the (((JWO)))?

 

Go ahead, noodle on that and get back 2 me (& whereby I might not even be around because I'm feeling a ZH nail gun is lurking somewhere)

Disgruntled Goat cossack55 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 16:17

Sure, as they see where Orwellian mechanisms might possibly have helped Trump get elected, they are suddenly concerned about data harvesting and privacy matters. However, had their Leftist candidate been elected, these same invasive policies in pursuit of a Statist Collectivist Multicultural Anti White Christian agenda would receive no scrutiny whatsoever. 

Sudden Debt css1971 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 17:11

They still do.

 

this data is everything they need. What used to be a interogation is now a mouseclick away.

I'm going nuts with all the stuff that I just saw of myself.

I'm buying an oldschool cellphone tomorrow and I don't want a smartphone anymore.

 

And what amazes me... I've told this to a few people... NOBODY GIVES A FUCK!!! EXACTLY NOBODY!!!!

I'M IN SHOCK RIGHT NOW!!! NOBODY THINKS THIS IS A PROBLEM!!!

 

So I've but all the links on facebook to everybody and I wished them a happy marriage and a trustfull relationship :)

If you love each other, giver each other your laptops and let them log in :)

 

Lumberjack Labworks Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:54

Who’s the a$$hole’s now, Fat Larry?

 

https://www.thecrimson.com/flyby/article/2011/7/20/larry-summers-winklevoss-asshole/

 

The economy is on a sugar high, and tax cuts won’t help

By Lawrence H. Summers

 

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/opinions/the-economy-is-on-a-sugar-high-and-tax-cuts-wont-help/2017/12/10/6d365950-dc51-11e7-b859-fb0995360725_story.html

Racer Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:55

And when is the share price of fakebook going to be zero?? As all the users stampede out of the data sucking smile platform?

Alexander De Large Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:56

37 gay attorneys general are grandstanding by asking monkey ass questions about shit everyone and their fucking grandmother already knew, but are forced to ask because old leathery assed soybean farmers and Vietnam vets who ramble incoherently about freedumb suddenly became worried FB and Google cached their gigantic collections of child porn and began writing letters to the gubmint they profess to hate to do something.

 

wmbz Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:56

Come on, sweet little Fuckerburg didn't do anything wrong.

It was his "dumb ass" dumb fuck" users, as he likes to call them. They were stupid enough to sign up, sign on, and trust the lying little prick!

Rottemeister Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:57

My wife has switched from Facebook to Instagram. A year from now she'll switch from Instagram to whatever the next hype is. Until people let go of this 24/7 need for affirmation, these garbage companies will continue to exist.

izzee Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:57

Poor Mark Zuckerberg got himself caught smack in the middle of the Election Wars 2016-2018.  Blaming the Rooskies is a losing game, but both sides can make Big Headlines taking on Data Collection..

Poor Mark is ill equipped to deal with this stuff.

Oh and not too long ago Mark was putting out feelers for a 2020 Presidential Run.

The Count Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:59

Zuck is just a willing tool of the Deep State. As if the the State AGs don't know that and if they really don't they should all be summarily fired for incompetence.