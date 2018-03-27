37 State Attorneys General Demand Answers From Zuckerberg In Data Harvesting Scandal

Thirty-seven "profoundly concerned" U.S. state and territory attorneys general fired off a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, demanding answers over reports that personal user information from Facebook profiles was provided to third parties without the users' knowledge or consent.
"Most recently, we have learned from news reports that the business practices within the social media world have evolved to give multiple software developers access to personal information of Facebook users. These reports raise serious questions regarding consumer privacy"
The letter notes the 50 million Facebook profiles which may have been "misused and misappropriated by third-party software developers," noting that Facebook "took as much as 30%" of payments made through applications used by Facebook users.
"According to these reports, Facebook’s previous policies allowed developers to access the personal data of “friends” of people who used applications on the platform, without the knowledge or express consent of those “friends.” It has also been reported that while providing other developers access to personal Facebook user data, Facebook took as much as thirty (30) percent of payments made through the developers’ applications by Facebook users."
In other words - while a Facebook user may have agreed in the fine print to allowing the social media giant to hoover up their information - their "friends" did not.
"These revelations raise many serious questions concerning Facebook’s policies and practices" reads the letter, which asks "were those terms of service clear and understandable, or buried in boilerplate where few users would even read them?"
The Attorneys General also want to know;
- How did Facebook monitor what these developers did with all the data they collected?
- What type of controls did Facebook have over the data given to developers?
- Did Facebook have protective safeguards in place, including audits, to ensure developers were not misusing the Facebook user's data?
- How many users in our respective states were impacted?
- When did Facebook learn of this breach of privacy protections?
- During this timeframe, what other third party "research" applications were also able to access the data of unsuspecting Facebook users?
Moreover, the letter requests an update from Facebook as to how the company plans to allow users to more easily control the privacy of their accounts, noting that "Even with the changes Facebook has made in recent years, many users still do not know that their profile—and personal data—is available to third-party vendors. Facebook has made promises about users’ privacy in the past, and we need to know that users can trust Facebook. With the information we have now, our trust has been broken."
We look forward to Facebook's response. As the Attorneys General note in their letter - "Users of Facebook deserve to know the answers to these questions and more."
Comments
But the NDAA and Patriot Act.....they are all cool with that shit
I’d rather let Kim Jong Un keep my personal data than Zuckerberg. ;-)
Looney
In reply to But the NDAA and Patriot Act… by cossack55
You have been defined as a member of a hyper-specific group
and they own you. Everything you think and want has been
pre-programmed.
You cannot know more.
In reply to … by Looney
ALL tech stock valuations are based on their FREELY acquired data on people.
They will force companies to allow opt-out or even worse make it opt-in.
This will crash the markets.
Told Ya So!
In reply to You have been defined as a… by Deep Snorkeler
I want the truth!
You can't handle the truth!
In reply to ALL tech stock valuations… by PrezTrump
Answers:
How did Facebook monitor what these developers did with all the data they collected?
It didn’t. So what! Fuck off!
What type of controls did Facebook have over the data given to developers?
None. So what! Fuck off!
Did Facebook have protective safeguards in place, including audits, to ensure developers were not misusing the Facebook user's data?
Not our job. We're not cops. You are. Fuck off!
How many users in our respective states were impacted?
Dunno. Fuck off!
When did Facebook learn of this breach of privacy protections?
Not sure. Last Week?
During this timeframe, what other third party "research" applications were also able to access the data of unsuspecting Facebook users?
It is our policy that ALL Facebook users should be “suspecting” and that there are no unsuspecting Facebook users. So we are not able to answer your question. Fuck off!
In reply to I want the truth!… by NoDebt
/\ this
In reply to Answers:… by macholatte
Dream Headline:
ALL US Lawmakers Demand Answers From Israhell In Organ Harvesting Scandal
In reply to /\ this by Ristretto X4
The psychopaths in charge will pretend they are concerned about privacy.....when in actual fact, they are concerned about weaponizing these platforms to work for them even more!!!
Wolves in sheep's clothes, false prophets at every turn.
Bear this in mind when the next "election" comes along. It will be a bigger farce than the last one.
In reply to Answers:… by macholatte
I want to know if HIPPA or FIPPA violations occurred. Penalties for those would be stiff.
In reply to I want the truth!… by NoDebt
The only penalty after the dust has settled will be that FACEBOOK will be under the control of the dark state more than ever.
Or alternatively all of its naughty activities will continue in another entity beyond the purview of the public.
In reply to I want to know if HIPPA or… by asteroids
Bingo....
The elites will now investigate how it all works, cherry-pick to their advantage, and weaponize it to work for them going forward. They do afterall have the anti-Midas touch, turning everything they touch to shit.
Mark my words, the next "election" will be an even bigger farce. And so on, until there is finally a revolution.
This is a big wake-up call for those who are still a little too slow...get out now.
In reply to The only penalty after the… by Peter Pan
Yep, the NSA has already been exposed for collecting everything on everyone. Something tells me their Utah Super Computer Facility is up and running exactly to their liking. No need to have the middlemen potentially gumming up the works now that they have gotten everything they needed from this batch of tech whores. Time to pull the plug on this rode hard group and devote resources to the next hi-tech cyber whores willing to get into the security state bed and develop the next version of corral the sheeple . Rinse and repeat is what they do with EVERYTHING.
In reply to Bingo… by Brazen Heist
In other news 37 State Attorneys General are running for reelection and are soliciting campaign funds from big tech companies.
In reply to … by Looney
In other news 37 State Attorneys General are running for reelection and are soliciting campaign funds from big tech companies.
Exactly . . . remember, nothing is as it seems.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
There is blood in the water.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
BURN IT TO THE GROUND !!!
In reply to There is blood in the water. by Cloud9.5
How much power do state attorney generals have against the (((JWO)))?
Go ahead, noodle on that and get back 2 me (& whereby I might not even be around because I'm feeling a ZH nail gun is lurking somewhere)
In reply to … by Looney
<----lurking
Heh heh heh.
In reply to How much power do state… by DillyDilly
I guess Zuck's dream of being the Prez in 2020 just crashed.
Denied Service. GTFO asshole
In reply to … by Looney
100.000.000.000 up votes!
In reply to I guess Zuck's dream of… by alexcojones
Yea but we can trust the "Peter Strzoks"..... they're the good guys.
In reply to But the NDAA and Patriot Act… by cossack55
Sure, as they see where Orwellian mechanisms might possibly have helped Trump get elected, they are suddenly concerned about data harvesting and privacy matters. However, had their Leftist candidate been elected, these same invasive policies in pursuit of a Statist Collectivist Multicultural Anti White Christian agenda would receive no scrutiny whatsoever.
In reply to But the NDAA and Patriot Act… by cossack55
They were cool with it until Trump won.
In reply to But the NDAA and Patriot Act… by cossack55
They still do.
this data is everything they need. What used to be a interogation is now a mouseclick away.
I'm going nuts with all the stuff that I just saw of myself.
I'm buying an oldschool cellphone tomorrow and I don't want a smartphone anymore.
And what amazes me... I've told this to a few people... NOBODY GIVES A FUCK!!! EXACTLY NOBODY!!!!
I'M IN SHOCK RIGHT NOW!!! NOBODY THINKS THIS IS A PROBLEM!!!
So I've but all the links on facebook to everybody and I wished them a happy marriage and a trustfull relationship :)
If you love each other, giver each other your laptops and let them log in :)
In reply to They were cool with it until… by css1971
and the Cali AGs signature is conspicuously absence. I love seeing liberals twist....
He's there, 2nd column 4th from the top.
The absence of any Southern state except Alabama and Kentucky from the list is what caught my notice. Why did they decline to join the effort? Is there something else going on here?
I'd like to see MZ fry as much as the next guy but I'm not willing to hop on board the express train to socialism to get there.
In reply to and the Cali AGs signature… by gatorengineer
Don't drop the soap in jail, Zuck!...big popa wants a taste of that ayyysss!
Who’s the a$$hole’s now, Fat Larry?
https://www.thecrimson.com/flyby/article/2011/7/20/larry-summers-winklevoss-asshole/
The economy is on a sugar high, and tax cuts won’t help
By Lawrence H. Summers
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/opinions/the-economy-is-on-a-sugar-high-and-tax-cuts-wont-help/2017/12/10/6d365950-dc51-11e7-b859-fb0995360725_story.html
In reply to Don't drop the soap in jail,… by Labworks
And they are shocked—shocked—to find that gambling is going on in here!
Stiff Sessions is at the beach.
And the roaring silence from AG Sessions continues....................
whats an AG Sessions? Isnt that an old fossilized piece of Soros shit?
In reply to And the roaring silence from… by Twatter
Another win for trump, suddenly all these assholes are concerned about privacy again.
Are you a professional contortionist or just an amateur? You had to do one hell of alot of twisting to get there.
In reply to Another win for trump, … by jmack
To someone of your enfeebled capacities, i can see why you would think so.
In reply to Are you a professional… by gatorengineer
Turn off the idiot box for 60 days and you'll see.
In reply to Are you a professional… by gatorengineer
lawyers gotta eat too.
kinda hard to eat with a noose around your neck.... just sayin
In reply to lawyers gotta eat too. by buzzsaw99
Zuckerberg be dropping trouser at the annual prison picnic in the woods. Come and get it!
In reply to lawyers gotta eat too. by buzzsaw99
And when is the share price of fakebook going to be zero?? As all the users stampede out of the data sucking smile platform?
Mark will get a new T-shirt.....orange instead of grey
37 gay attorneys general are grandstanding by asking monkey ass questions about shit everyone and their fucking grandmother already knew, but are forced to ask because old leathery assed soybean farmers and Vietnam vets who ramble incoherently about freedumb suddenly became worried FB and Google cached their gigantic collections of child porn and began writing letters to the gubmint they profess to hate to do something.
Come on, sweet little Fuckerburg didn't do anything wrong.
It was his "dumb ass" dumb fuck" users, as he likes to call them. They were stupid enough to sign up, sign on, and trust the lying little prick!
My wife has switched from Facebook to Instagram. A year from now she'll switch from Instagram to whatever the next hype is. Until people let go of this 24/7 need for affirmation, these garbage companies will continue to exist.
You need to slap some sense into that woman......
Hookers and Beer are cheaper in the long run.
In reply to My wife has switched from… by Rottemeister
Facebook owns Instagram
In reply to My wife has switched from… by Rottemeister
Poor Mark Zuckerberg got himself caught smack in the middle of the Election Wars 2016-2018. Blaming the Rooskies is a losing game, but both sides can make Big Headlines taking on Data Collection..
Poor Mark is ill equipped to deal with this stuff.
Oh and not too long ago Mark was putting out feelers for a 2020 Presidential Run.
Zuck is just a willing tool of the Deep State. As if the the State AGs don't know that and if they really don't they should all be summarily fired for incompetence.
Oh my gosh you mean yhey are logging personal data? And then they use it?
Were fucked. Get over it.