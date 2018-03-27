Bob Shiller Warns Of "Economic Crisis" Due To "Showman"-Trump's "Chaos"

Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller warned that further escalation in US-China trade tensions would immediately result in an economic crisis and lambasted President Trump for causing this chaos.
Speaking in Beijing at the annual China Development Forum on Saturday, Shiller blasted the president as a "showman," who "obviously relishes" celebrity, and whose actions are "totally unbecoming for a president."
As CNBC reports, Shiller then got serious, warning that the “chaos” brought by a trade war could have a devastating impact.
“The immediate thing will be an economic crisis because these enterprises are built on long-term planning, they’ve developed a skilled workforce and ways of doing things,” Shiller told CNBC.
“We have to rediscover these things in whatever country after the imports are cut off.”
Shiller then told CNBC that he did not believe there would be a significant inflationary effect to the U.S. from steel and aluminum tariffs, but he warned that heated trade rhetoric from both sides could send the American economy reeling into a recession.
"When you ask about the size of the impact on the economy, I think a lot of it is more psychological than direct, unless they really slam on tariffs," he said.
The Yale economist pointed to the "most famous tariff war of all" during the Great Depression, which he said did not "plausibly, directly" affect economic growth "in a major degree," but it may have helped "destroy confidence" and willingness to plan for the future.
"It's exactly those 'wait and see' attitudes that cause a recession," he explained, adding that...
"It's just chaos: It will slow down development in the future if people think that this kind of thing is likely."
Shiller also questioned the fitness of others in the Trump administration, telling CNBC that president "has hired some extremist people." He cited Peter Navarro, the White House trade advisor who wrote books called "Death by China" and "The Coming China Wars."
"It seemed to me that no responsible president would give credence to that, but here we are. I think he's a showman who is doing this for political reasons within the U.S.," the economist said, pointing to the upcoming midterm elections and Trump's own attempt to get re-elected in 2020.
Comments
Translated: Since I am a golden boy of the establishment otherwise I would not have gotten a Nobel whatever they give for economics you can expect me to toe the establishment Deep State / Private Central Banker line. Thus disrupting the Private Central Banker's plan == BAD.
For my part I say pay off the national debt with United States Notes and kick the Federal Reserve to the curb.
Get ready for crisis and chaos in your neighborhood...
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
The only thing Trump can accurately be accused of is being smart/dumb/naive/crazy enough to pull the plug on this shit-hole of an "economy".
The President is trying to "right the ship" in a weeks time while the FED Chairman is looking in the rear-view mirror for evidence that FED Policy has taken us over the cliff.
Thrill ride folks! Hope you has a light lunch!
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
The current path is unsustainable, but Shiller presents no alternative except continue as before, which has worked so well the last 20 years.
In reply to . by FireBrander
shiller is an idiot. probably related to gartman
In reply to The current path is… by Row Well Number 41
"Nobel-winning Economist..."
Oh, like Obama- all I need to know.......
In reply to shiller is an idiot. … by cheka
There is no Nobel prize for economics... There is a bank of sweeden prize in economic sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel. It's a sincere effort to make the best of the serf fuckers prestigious.
In reply to "Nobel-winning Economist..."… by jcaz
This moron Shiller is blaming Trump for the Fed's blowing of multi-decade bubbles that are now collapsing.
In reply to There is no Nobel prize for… by shizzledizzle
Getting off of the current path is going to be rather painful. A lot of shit has been promised to a lot of people that they won't get, and they'll be mighty pissed off.
But yes, it needs to happen. Sooner rather than later.
In reply to The current path is… by Row Well Number 41
Why rush it? I say keep kicking the can as long as possible. Life in the US is pretty fucking cushy if you're not a moron (and I've given up caring what happens to the idiot brigade), and if they keep it up they might buy us another 5-10 years of cushy. If they pull the plug we're probably looking at decades of hardship. Why bring it on any sooner than we have to?
In reply to Getting off of the current… by El Vaquero
because the FSA is going be mighty pissed off when they dont get their free shit no mo. The sooner the pimple popped the better. The banksters are going to fight to preserve their looting till the last politician. Long trees and hemp....
In reply to Why rush it? I say keep… by crossroaddemon
So they'll be pissed now or pissed later. I'm in no rush. Given a choice between 5-10 more years being able to spend the bulk of my time playing with my kids, fishing, and grabbing pussy or a right now economic crisis that could easily last my lifetime I'll take the former, thanks very much.
In reply to because the FSA is going be… by gatorengineer
Well, I don't exactly see eye to eye with you. What I saw was two reasonable people discussing global economics, trade, policy and potentials.
You may not care for it, but it is called DIPLOMACY. It is a beginning. You better hope the hell that it has a conclusion, as well.
In reply to The current path is… by Row Well Number 41
Sorry but "discussion" time is over
If you can't see by now that these policies are complete and total failures, you are either a total fucking idiot or COMPLETELY in the tank for the establishment.
In reply to Well, I don't exactly see… by east of eden
"Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller warned that further escalation in US-China trade tensions would immediately result in an economic crisis and lambasted President Trump for causing this chaos."
Thank you Captain Obvious for your sage advice.
If it were up to Shiller, he'd just "carry on" with more of what got us here in the first...more of what resulted in TRUMP BEING ELECTED!
These morons act like Trump bought a ticket in a Presidential Lottery and won...Trump is President for a reason Mr. Shiller...care to enlighten us with that reason sir?
These "intellectuals" are so fucking stupid.
In reply to . by FireBrander
It's always convenient to have the scapegoat lined up for the bewildered herd to blame before something inevitable actually occurs.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I know my neighbors.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I know my neighbors, I know my kin, cannot depend on either except to be harassed by both when they NEED something.
I remember the story of The Little Red Hen who had to plant the wheat, reap the wheat, grind the wheat, knead it into flour dough, cook the bread, all by her little lonesome with no help forthcoming at each step when she asked for it.
I was about the first grade and I'm sure I would have appreciated the story even more if TLRHen had told her neighbors and kin to go fuck themselves when they all clamored for her bread to eat. TLRH demonstrates that self sufficiency is best. The ant and the grasshopper story tells how.
Chicken Little will be proved prophetic, too, before it's all over.
In reply to I know my neighbors. by El Vaquero
chicken little will be roasted on a spit over a trash can fire before this is over.... its gonna be fuggly when it comes (no I dont believe this is it).
In reply to I know my neighbors, I know… by Farqued Up
Silly Symphony: The Wise Little Hen.
1929 in colour
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bucxgNPjhf8
In reply to I know my neighbors, I know… by Farqued Up
More like economic crisis because we've been living in the largest Ponzi scheme in the entirety of human history and it has to collapse at some point. During Trump? Perhaps. Perhaps not.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
And what would 'United States Notes' be backed with? Missiles? Or gold?
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Shiller won a (((Nobel Prize))), eh?
His opinion goes in the trash.
Another jew fuck economist blaming the catastrophe that will be on the goyim judas
He looks like a lying sack of ......
Trump King of Puffery
Stormy spanked him.
A wretched presidency universally ridiculed.
He created a planet-killer EPA.
He humiliates his own staff.
The White House bonobo clan is herky-jerky with fear.
A 400lb genius prone in bed, enthralled with TV.
Psycho-impulses uncontrolled.
Deep, if that's all you've got; you've got nothing.
"Planet Killer EPA"...that is so fucking laughable!
Good Lord look at what Obama, Bush and Clinton did with China...If anyone is going to "kill the planet" via pollution it's China...and that's because Bush/Clinton/Obama allowed Corporate America to pollute at will "over there".
..and in order to "Save the Planet"...we must sign on to the "Global Climate Treaty"...but CHINA and INDIA...TWO OF THE WORLDS BIGGEST POLLUTERS are EXEMPT!
You give a whole new meaning to the term "Useful Idiot".
In reply to Trump King of Puffery… by Deep Snorkeler
I find it appaling that a moron like you can exist and even worse, run around unsupervised and off leash. Do America a favor and suck down some CO in a car somewhere.
In reply to Trump King of Puffery… by Deep Snorkeler
US China Trade Sanctions.
Xi has some strange friends and alliances -
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
I can see why you cling to the Falklands like toilet paper on an asshole. Once the Muslims take over the UK, the last remaining Brits will need a place to flee to.
In reply to US China Trade Sanctions… by BritBob
Bullshit!
Get some balls Schiller...your deep state is puking....and trying to take down everything good about America.
Trump is amazing....his task to take out the fifth column is being so cleverly executed.
Imagine taking on that web of pukes. GO TRUMP.
The media needs to be held accountable. GOOD PEOPLE NEED TO RISE UP.
Snowflakes need to melt.
The theft of our institutions for chuck and jive homeys must end.
Race must NO LONGER BE USED TO HIDE A LACK OF ETHICS AND MEANINGFUL CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY.
Obummer and his appointed ilk like Holder and Lynch and McCabe and Comey need to go DOWN. Orange for them too...like in jump suits.
Schiller is a whining puke too
Dude dont Bogart it, pass it around that has to be some good shit you are smoking...
Is Sessions still the AG? Who did he just select as National Security Advisor? State Department, CIA-ISIS?
Dude man up and admit you were conned. I was its ok, denial is hard.
In reply to Get some balls Schiller… by Thebighouse
Did the US know .... the interests of the wealthy and the country are not aligned.
The wealthy took their tax cuts and invested in China and Mexico for better returns.
The US went down the pan.
The US had skimped on its Ricardo.
Ricardo made the arguments for the Repeal of the Corn Laws and the case for free trade through comparative advantage.
We have one, but not the other.
When the architects of globalisation were reading up on Ricardo’s law of comparative advantage they must have missed it.
You need a low cost of living for free trade, which is why Ricardo campaigned for the repeal of the Corn Laws. The repeal of the Corn Laws was essential to usher in the era of Laissez-Faire, which I learnt in O-level History.
Why did the jobs go to Mexico after NAFTA?
The cost of living = housing costs + healthcare costs + student loan costs + food + other costs of living
The cost of living is too high in the US, and this has to be covered in wages reducing profit. The US economy is not geared for a free trade world.
“Income inequality is not killing capitalism in the United States, but rent-seekers like the banking and the health-care sectors just might” Angus Deaton, Nobel Prize Winner
The interests of international capitalists and national rentiers are directly opposed.
The interests of international capitalists and national rentiers are directly opposed.
It’s always been that way apart from in neoclassical economics that they used for globalisation.
It was obvious in the days of the classical economists.
The aristocracy were economic parasites living off “unearned” income; they couldn’t miss it as it was a fundamental problem in the early days of capitalism. These parasites were always extracting rents from the productive capitalists and their workers, and the worker’s rents had to be covered in wages.
The capitalist’s profits were being taken by these parasitic rentiers.
Keynes was still aware, and called for euthanasia of the rentier.
Then it disappeared for the West to make a mess of globalisation with real estate booms raising housing costs and the cost of living.
Capitalism – back to basics
Disposable income = wages – (taxes + the cost of living)
Employees want more disposable income (discretionary spending)
Employers wants to pay lower wages for higher profits
The rentiers look to push up the cost of living (essential spending, e.g. housing costs)
The government take taxes.
In reply to Did the US know .... the… by Batman11
Yes, trust the guy named Shiller, with a name like that he'd never push bullshit, there will be no crisis, no dollar collapse, all the people with hundreds of thousands in dollar debts ain't gonna get out of paying for it, it's just wishful thinkink.
Those with access to money are always trying to drive down the market so they can BTFD
Never trust a talking bow tie. Good name that Shill(er).
In reply to Yes, trust the guy named… by SmittyinLA
Neo-classical economic theory and the central banks are the source of the chaos not Trump.
Put end to both.
Support Steve Keen's efforts to develop new economic theories that are reflective of the complex, dynamic and chaotic economy and markets that exist.
Mr. Shiller it's time to support Prof. Steve Keen if you haven't already.
To understand how illogical neo-classical economic theory is please read Debunking Economics: The Emperor Dethroned?.
Love Trump, hate Trump, don't give a damn one way or the other.
This Shiller fellow is an f-ing dishonest moron, I don't care how many "prizes" he has won.
Trump's ass just happens to be in the big chair right now. "Our" financial problems have been in play a long, long time.
Fuk you Bob......the obama dik suckers club is done at door FU2
Another Establishment stooge heard from. We've been getting fucked for decades while this chump and his ilk get rich. Nobel Prize? Yeah, Krugman and the Kenyan fag got one too.
Shiller "shilling" for his tribal masters
So, the rust belt is going to get Rustier? Or is it already destroyed?
Oh, we going to re-close the closed factories along the lakes?
Get fucked buddy.
F U SHILL! Trump is just picking up the pieces Obama GAVE AWAY
"It's all Trump's fault", I already hear the bells ringing.
Want some real fun?
Try to educate your "liberal" friends about how current Trump economic policies have been TRADITIONALLY liberal & democrat issues, until recently when the (((Media))) is now ordering them to hate those same policies 'cause Trump.
I also seem to remember a certain fat fuck (who is now clearly insane) making a really great movie (no sarc I loved it) about these issues like 30 years ago.
Nobel Peace Price? Big deal! Anyone can get one now. Just ask Al Gore, Arafat and couple other anti-American winners.
er...uhh...A black president of the United States, even before he found the toilet paper to wipe his skinny ass, was anointed with the A Nobel Pizza Prize, and subsequently invaded China, Hungary, Macedonia, Leichenstein, Luxembourg, the Seychelles, and Petaluma.
A Nobel Prize is like awarding a spiffy trophy, just for showing up, to that snot-nosed kid in the playground that was born to be bullied.
Let us not forget that keeping a Nobel you didn't work for, is like being on the cover of Time.
But if Hillary had won, showman Trump's chaos would
be replaced by her out-and-out neocon war with Russia.
I prefer economic chaos to the tightrope of low yield
nuclear war, don't you?
And how does this Nobel “recipient” know what the actions are?
Maybe they are “unbecoming” but Schiller would have no clue what they are. Schiller just knows what the media arm of the DNC politburo tells him.
We all knew that the crumbling economy colapse would be blamed on Trump.