Bombshell New Audit Exposes Baltimore City's Mismanagement Of Federal, State Grants

This might not surprise you at the very least, but a new financial audit of how Baltimore City manages millions of dollar in federal and state grants has found top senior officials cannot account for how those dollars were spent.
The Baltimore Sun reports city auditors have unearthed some very troubling mismanagement concerns when it comes to Baltimore’s finances: “Grant money coming into government coffers is not balancing out with what city agencies are spending.”
“The city is not able to establish accurate balances of grant accounts,” Deputy City Auditor Audrey Askew, CPA told Baltimore’s spending panel last week.
In a shocking response, Askew warned the spending panel: “The city could lose its much-needed [grant] funding,” because of its reckless accounting practices.
According to the Baltimore Sun, the city “receives nearly $448 million in grants or about 16 percent of its $2.8 billion budget.” In other words, Baltimore City risks losing almost a half-billion dollars in critical funding, during a turbulent environment for the city, as total population has hit a 100-year low and violent crime has surged to the highest levels in decades.
City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young expressed outrage over the findings, arguing that grant management problems should have been fixed a long time ago.
“I don’t understand how we can have a problem with grants,” said Young, a member of the spending board. “That has to really stop. If the grants don’t add up … the federal government is going to come and they’re going to want their money. We’re going to owe thousands, maybe millions of dollars.”
Finance Director Henry Raymond told the Board of Estimates that he has “appointed employees to oversee grant management and that the problem would not be repeated next year.”
Raymond said, “the unbalanced grant ledgers in the last fiscal year are an accounting issue — not the result of waste or abuse.”
“We’re training agencies on how to properly use budget account numbers,” Raymond added. “Staff at the agencies are using outdated or incorrect grant account numbers.”
Askew also told the spending panel her team’s audit discovered a “lack of communication” between organizations that receive grants and the city’s department of finance office.
“A lack of formal accounting processes made it impossible to confirm whether grants were being spent for their intended purposes,” Askew revealed to the spending panel.
Young said it does not “take a rocket scientist” to develop a new system of accountability in administering grant money to organizations throughout the city.
“This is serious business,” he told Raymond. “I do not take excuses.”
Young then uttered the unthinkable — dropping a bombshell that made the liberal leaders of the collapsing city cringe; he suggested “holding back money from city agencies until they get their grant accounting in order.”
Even Mayor Catherine Pugh told Raymond “there really does need to be a closer checking.”
Baltimore’s financial mismanagement problem of tracking grant money has existed for years. The Baltimore Sun adds,
“Several previous examinations have found that city officials have failed to properly account for millions of dollars in grant funds. Each time finance officials have pledged to fix the issues, as they did on Wednesday.”
In 2014, city auditors found local agencies could not account for $40 million in grants from federal, state, and other various sources. The financial audit “blamed poor budgeting and oversight, outdated policies and inconsistent accounting procedures,” said the Baltimore Sun.
Coincidentally, Mayor Catherine Pugh did not have an issue supplying more than 60 taxpayer-funded buses for 3,000 kids to the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C last weekend. Here is what we said:
“Kevin Rector, a crime reporter for the Baltimore Sun Newspaper, recorded Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Tuesday outside City Hall, shouting through a bullhorn to several hundred zombified students, of how she wants to provide 60 taxpayer-funded buses – to send more than 3,000 students to the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., scheduled for March 24.”
Here is how social media reacted to the audit:
One Twitter user said, “Hmm, strange how Baltimore found the money to bus 1000s of students to a gun control march.”
Hmm, strange how Baltimore found the money to bus 1000s of students to a gun control march https://t.co/IEoJBzOxIJ— #JeSuisMireille Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 22, 2018
Another said, “Lost millions… Bussed 1000’s of kids to DC protests…”
Lost millions...— ̤♰Donny♰ (@sixbennetts) March 22, 2018
Bussed 1000's of kids to DC protests...
My face when...
😶👌#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder#Midterms2018 @TheDemocrats https://t.co/GIhEdReX2I
“At least they found enough money to bus all of those kids to the gun control rally,” said a concerned American.
At least they found enough money to bus all of those kids to the gun control rally. #priorities— GunDad (@gundad790) March 22, 2018
Investigative Reporter WBAL said, “Baltimore’s annual audit of city spending/revenue shows in plain view how public safety, mostly policing, dwarfs all other spending. It is that very tall column on the left.”
Baltimore's annual audit of city spending/revenue shows in plain view how public safety, mostly policing, dwarfs all other spending. It is that very tall column on the left pic.twitter.com/aF1ybHQOAk— Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) March 21, 2018
We are going to leave you with a dialogue below from Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel, The Sun Also Rises; as it is an excellent description of the current environment in Baltimore City.
“How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked.
“Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually and then suddenly.”
Comments
My response: LOCK UP THE MAYOR and throw away the key!!
ALL ABOARD FOR NEXT FLIGHT TO GITMO!!!!
It's the next closes City to the District of Corruption. Why would it surprise us
In reply to Bombshell New Audit Exposes… by GUS100CORRINA
In reply to It's the next closes City to… by peopledontwanttruth
In reply to Fuck! Niggers again. … by Jack McGriff
And these fuckers are going to keep getting MORE money, insisting that taxes be raised even MORE, for their fucked up theft rings. While it's 49 degrees in the classroom on cold days. Put them all in jail.
In reply to maff be raciss by vato poco
of course we will have to give more tax money to our baltimore colony so they dont starve and die
In reply to It all wen to LaToucha's… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Too bad they didn't bus those kids to the worst part of the city on a late Friday or Saturday night.
They might have not learned anything about gun control but they sure as hell would have learned something about anal sphincter control.
In reply to It all wen to LaToucha's… by ThinkerNotEmoter
"the unbalanced grant ledgers in the last fiscal year are an accounting issue — not the result of waste or abuse."
Here, pull my finger.
In reply to maff be raciss by vato poco
In reply to "the unbalanced grant… by NoDebt
In reply to "the unbalanced grant… by NoDebt
Indeed. Sad but true. Time to listen to Rammstein, "Du Hasst Mich" as a reminder.
In reply to at a 68 IQ - Negroes are… by Omen IV
In reply to at a 68 IQ - Negroes are… by Omen IV
Is this the same City of Baltimore whose mayor promised to send, on the taxpayers' dime, "60 buses" of useful idiots to the anti-Second Amendment "march" in Washington ?
In reply to It's the next closes City to… by peopledontwanttruth
Church and communism even if diametrically opposed on the face both share a very common interesting trait - both are bad, very bad with managing money. I wonder if this is due to having to handle money taken trough deceit and/or force from the one's who actually work hard to make them?! Hmmm ... not my money, easy money, easy gone ...
In reply to Is this the same City of… by Fredo Corleone
In reply to Church and communism even if… by Luc X. Ifer
In reply to very bigly simple shit… by new game
In reply to Is this the same City of… by Fredo Corleone
Yes, look at their budget for Police. That's your only-invisible-to-Post-Modernists "Diversity Tax."
In reply to It's the next closes City to… by peopledontwanttruth
Baltimore much like Californika. Think how much money would be saved by the Feds if all those Transfer Payments, Special Demoncrap Deals and even the attempts at Illegal enforcement were stopped dead? Let the productive citizens of CA pay 100% for the sewer they have created.
In reply to One time I was not too hard,… by Offthebeach
Math is racist.
In reply to Bombshell New Audit Exposes… by GUS100CORRINA
Heh, NPO accounting ain't easy!
In reply to Math is racist. by Kidbuck
Oh Ms Black Mayor Lady ? Time to step down. Is it white racism, or is your leadership simply ineffectual? Not enough money to heat schools. Schools destroyed by frozen plumbing. Broadbased social promotion. Sky high murder rate. Sky high violent crime. A complete breakdown of social order. Now, its missing money.
Time to go.
In reply to Bombshell New Audit Exposes… by GUS100CORRINA
In reply to Oh Ms Black Lady Mayor ?… by Disgruntled Goat
Give her some space to destroy and everything will be fine
In reply to Oh Ms Black Lady Mayor ?… by Disgruntled Goat
Budget...schmudget.
All problems can be solve with fiat money.
Next!
In reply to … by Troy Ounce
Not surprising....
How do I know?
I live in Baltimore.
About as surprising to any sentient American as that article about how Farcebook collects reams of data on people.
In other words, not at all.
In reply to Not surprising… by JuiceMan_V
Sounds like they're just as bad as the Pentagon when it comes to money missing. Well maybe not, trillions are a big number.
Check their back pockets.
In reply to Check their back pockets. by Robert Trip
Those damn Russians are leaving no stone unturned!
My shocked face---> :-o
