Bombshell New Audit Exposes Baltimore City's Mismanagement Of Federal, State Grants

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 19:15

This might not surprise you at the very least, but a new financial audit of how Baltimore City manages millions of dollar in federal and state grants has found top senior officials cannot account for how those dollars were spent.

The Baltimore Sun reports city auditors have unearthed some very troubling mismanagement concerns when it comes to Baltimore’s finances: “Grant money coming into government coffers is not balancing out with what city agencies are spending.”

“The city is not able to establish accurate balances of grant accounts,” Deputy City Auditor Audrey Askew, CPA told Baltimore’s spending panel last week.

In a shocking response, Askew warned the spending panel: “The city could lose its much-needed [grant] funding,” because of its reckless accounting practices.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the city “receives nearly $448 million in grants or about 16 percent of its $2.8 billion budget.” In other words, Baltimore City risks losing almost a half-billion dollars in critical funding, during a turbulent environment for the city, as total population has hit a 100-year low and violent crime has surged to the highest levels in decades.

City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young expressed outrage over the findings, arguing that grant management problems should have been fixed a long time ago.

“I don’t understand how we can have a problem with grants,” said Young, a member of the spending board. “That has to really stop. If the grants don’t add up … the federal government is going to come and they’re going to want their money. We’re going to owe thousands, maybe millions of dollars.”

Finance Director Henry Raymond told the Board of Estimates that he has “appointed employees to oversee grant management and that the problem would not be repeated next year.”

Raymond said, “the unbalanced grant ledgers in the last fiscal year are an accounting issue — not the result of waste or abuse.”

“We’re training agencies on how to properly use budget account numbers,” Raymond added. “Staff at the agencies are using outdated or incorrect grant account numbers.”

Askew also told the spending panel her team’s audit discovered a “lack of communication” between organizations that receive grants and the city’s department of finance office.

“A lack of formal accounting processes made it impossible to confirm whether grants were being spent for their intended purposes,” Askew revealed to the spending panel.

Young said it does not “take a rocket scientist” to develop a new system of accountability in administering grant money to organizations throughout the city.

“This is serious business,” he told Raymond. “I do not take excuses.”

Young then uttered the unthinkable — dropping a bombshell that made the liberal leaders of the collapsing city cringe; he suggested “holding back money from city agencies until they get their grant accounting in order.”

Even Mayor Catherine Pugh told Raymond “there really does need to be a closer checking.”

Baltimore’s financial mismanagement problem of tracking grant money has existed for years. The Baltimore Sun adds,

“Several previous examinations have found that city officials have failed to properly account for millions of dollars in grant funds. Each time finance officials have pledged to fix the issues, as they did on Wednesday.”

In 2014, city auditors found local agencies could not account for $40 million in grants from federal, state, and other various sources. The financial audit “blamed poor budgeting and oversight, outdated policies and inconsistent accounting procedures,” said the Baltimore Sun.

Coincidentally, Mayor Catherine Pugh did not have an issue supplying more than 60 taxpayer-funded buses for 3,000 kids to the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C last weekend. Here is what we said:

“Kevin Rector, a crime reporter for the Baltimore Sun Newspaper, recorded Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Tuesday outside City Hall, shouting through a bullhorn to several hundred zombified students, of how she wants to provide 60 taxpayer-funded buses – to send more than 3,000 students to the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., scheduled for March 24.”

Here is how social media reacted to the audit: 

One Twitter user said, “Hmm, strange how Baltimore found the money to bus 1000s of students to a gun control march.”

Another said, “Lost millions… Bussed 1000’s of kids to DC protests…”

“At least they found enough money to bus all of those kids to the gun control rally,” said a concerned American.

Investigative Reporter WBAL said, “Baltimore’s annual audit of city spending/revenue shows in plain view how public safety, mostly policing, dwarfs all other spending. It is that very tall column on the left.”

We are going to leave you with a dialogue below from Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel, The Sun Also Rises; as it is an excellent description of the current environment in Baltimore City. 

“How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked.

“Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually and then suddenly.”

Tags
Business Finance
Marine Freight & Logistics - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
GUS100CORRINA Tue, 03/27/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

Bombshell New Audit Exposes Baltimore City's Mismanagement Of Federal, State Grants

My response: LOCK UP THE MAYOR and throw away the key!!

ALL ABOARD FOR NEXT FLIGHT TO GITMO!!!!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
nmewn vato poco Tue, 03/27/2018 - 19:37 Permalink

You can't really fault electing poli-sci & art majors into office and then them placing their nephews & awwwnt's (along with their assorted cronies) into bureaucratic positions underneath them who also can't understand how budgets and old maff work. 

That's just demokrazy!!! ;-)

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 0
Omen IV Jack McGriff Tue, 03/27/2018 - 19:42 Permalink

at a 68 IQ  - Negroes are reactive decision makers cannot be analytical at that level nor educable as the Baltimore Education  records show: $17,400 spent per pupil per year / 73% graduation rate / 4.3% pass rate for Math and English or less than 1 in 20 - have comprehension of basic elements of education

 

they cannot understand accounting nor anything else

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 new game Tue, 03/27/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

I was at the office supply box store, earlier today, to get printer paper. Guess who spent 20 minutes arguing about nothing at the cash register? Little brat with her was kicking the counter and giving everyone dirty looks. Of course the brat had on the latest greates cool shoes. The bitch almost ran over me, in what else? a Cadillac. Neighborhood is going to shit.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
Offthebeach peopledontwanttruth Tue, 03/27/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

One time I was not too hard,  trout fishing in a stocked pond. After A tank truck down  out of the dirt road right into the edge of the water, and opens up and a ton of little trout are stocked.  Truck drives off and another duffer fisherman goes watch. Casts a bread pellet and hooks up.  Realises the little thing, says look, they just stay were the truck dumped them.  They don't know about crawdads, frogs or mice swimming.  Just pellets.  It's all they know.  They came from the government fish farm.

The Blacks are pets.  The city is a tribal area.  The city need not worry no care about the half billion in 'grants', nor the billions in aid, nor the billions in SSI, WIC, Disability.  So long as the blacks breed Democrat voters, thus securing Maryland for the Democrat Party, they'll get their tribal "monies".  What they do with it, who cares.  Buy junk food and soda from Mohammed's Bodega, or Cigs/booze/Scratchies from Omar'  50 cents on the Dollar Food Stamp Card Liquor .....

Those are the next level in the tribal econosphere.  The modern trading post.  Then there is the next level the hack doctors, injury lawyers, bail bods, rent to own TV and couch where you pay triple for junk( if you make the 72 payments on the 60" .  The dialysis centers, funeral homes, fried chicken joints, bars..

Not to be forgotten are the daily tribal maintance staff of cops and fire and "Amberlamps" drivers, and lastly the feeders, also known as teachers who make sure the hatchling voters are safe away from their feral parents, and can reach the age of voting, whereupon they settle down to pubic housing coops and breed the next generation

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
JustPastPeacefield Tue, 03/27/2018 - 19:25 Permalink

Baltimore, Africa, whatever. They just can't govern themselves. They need Whitey for that, but are too stupid to know it. 

Until it's too late. Gradually, then suddenly.

Buh-bye Baltimore. 