California AG, Eric Holder To Sue Trump Administration Over Citizenship Question On 2020 Census

California's Attorney General, Xavier Becerra (D) said a new question included on the 2020 census asking for citizenship status is illegal, and he will sue the Trump administration to remove it.
"We're prepared to do what we must to protect California from a deficient Census. Including a citizenship question on the 2020 census is not just a bad idea — it is illegal," said Becerra in a statement.
#BREAKING: Filing suit against @realdonaldtrump's Administration over decision to add #citizenship question on #2020Census. Including the question is not just a bad idea — it is illegal: https://t.co/vW8sa7khq9— Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) March 27, 2018
"Including a citizenship question on the 2020 census is not just a bad idea — it is illegal," Becerra wrote in a Monday San Francisco Chronicle opinion piece along with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
"The size of your child’s kindergarten class. Homeland security funds for your community. Natural disaster preparation. Highway and mass transit resources. Health care and emergency room services.
Vital services such as these would be jeopardized and our voice in government diminished if the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 count resulted in an undercount" -Xavier Becerra
In other words - the U.S. government shouldn't be allowed to ask if U.S. residents are legal citizens, because it may lead to underreporting and therefore fewer benefits and Congressional representation would go to regions with high concentrations of illegal aliens.
Becerra argues that the Constitution requires the government conduct an "actual enumeration" of the total population - which, the California AG argues, should be conducted regardless of citizenship.
The census has a specific constitutional purpose: to provide an accurate count of all residents, which then allows for proper allotment of congressional representatives to the states. The Census Bureau has a long history of working to ensure the most accurate count of the U.S. population in a nonpartisan manner, based on scientific principles.
Separately, former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder announced that he is also filing a lawsuit to stop the citizenship question from being included in the 2020 census.
"We will litigate to stop the Administration from moving forward with this irresponsible decision," Holder said in a Tuesday morning statement. "The addition of a citizenship question to the census questionnaire is a direct attack on our representative democracy. This question will lower the response rate and undermine the accuracy of the count, leading to devastating, decade-long impacts on voting rights and the distribution of billions of dollars in federal funding. By asking this question, states will not have accurate representation and individuals in impacted communities will lose out on state and federal funding for health care, education, and infrastructure."
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the reinstatement of the citizenship question in a post to the department's website (here). The question last appeared on the 1950 census.
As The Hill notes, the DOJ under Attorney General Jeff Sessions pushed for the inclusion of the question - arguing that it would allow Justice to better enforce the Voting Rights Act.
The census question has led lawmakers and pundits alike to opine on the legality, morality and practicality of such a move:
Kamala: The census is just trying to find all your voters (illegal). https://t.co/DBWYxx0tWz— thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) March 27, 2018
U.S. Department of Commerce Announces Reinstatement of Citizenship Question to the 2020 Decennial Census | The Left is going ballistic because they don't want Americans to know the full extent of the illegal alien invasion. https://t.co/OyXyLRPRzu— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 27, 2018
So liberals say asking about citizenship in the census is illegal, but they won't say illegal immigrants being here is illegal?— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 27, 2018
The federal census is NOT a tool to rally the President’s base. It’s a constitutionally mandated count of every single PERSON living in this country.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) March 27, 2018
More important than ever to pass my bill to prevent this w/ @CoryBooker @maziehirono & many @SenateDems https://t.co/RbU1Z2wEPk https://t.co/VC8Wfu1r7A
By adding a citizenship question to the #2020Census, @SecretaryRoss has succumbed to the hateful, nativist views that are the hallmark of this administration & deliberately compromised the integrity of the #Census for political purposes. https://t.co/fVMRJYtiqK— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) March 27, 2018
#CitizenshipMatters Apportionment for Congressional seats and electoral votes should be based on citizens, not on residents. Otherwise citizens are underrepresented... For example, California gets roughly three extra members of Congress based on estimates of illegal residents. https://t.co/Acq02zM4Ev— Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) March 27, 2018
It will be interesting to see how this is somehow spun as a Russian trick by the usual suspects...
Comments
Sadly the merits of the suit matter less than the venue.
If this is 9th Circuit then SCOTUS is going to be taken it up, otherwise the first judge to come across it will dismiss it as meritless.
President Trump and Jeff Sessions are busy bashing Russia for the Jews. How many more sanctions can You foist on Russia.
Make Israel Great Again!
In reply to Sadly the merits of the suit… by Sanity Bear
It was legal to ask it before but now it's not because.... the left said so? FUCK. YOU. ASSHOLE.
I love when the left is terrified. Means we're doing the right thing.
In reply to No problem,President Trump… by Twatter
This lawsuit is pointless considering the illegal's can simply refuse to answer that question.....
In reply to It was legal before but now… by NoDebt
Yeah yeah yeah.....
as for the article.....Cali gets 5-10 extra seats from illegals
In reply to This lawsuit is pointless… by Stan522
Exactly right, IR. The census in it's current form is the modern equivalent of the "3/5 Compromise". Illegals still can't legally vote (though many do, unlike slaves) but the are still represented, power-wise, by virtue of their inclusion in the population count.
The Ds have gone from 3/5 voting power of the slave population to 100% voting power of the illegal population. All in only 150 years.
You have to admit, that's pretty impressive.
In reply to Yeah yeah yeah… by IridiumRebel
This will make it all the way up to the SC. Which will probably result in John Roberts ruling against it. Just like Obamacare. They can't let this slide, they'll lose at least 2 or 3 seats in congress over this. It is patently absurd, though. Why the fuck should illegals count towards how many congresscritters your state gets? If they aren't US citizens, they can't (or aren't supposed to be able to) vote anyways. Fuck them and their bullshit. Keeps pushing, liberals. But you won't like how it ends.
In reply to It was legal before but now… by NoDebt
Duoe
In reply to No problem,President Trump… by Twatter
Now CAIR jumps on the leftist puke bandwagon on this issue. Why is it that only left wing groups oppose this??? Anybody ???
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/27/islamic-group-asking…
In reply to Sadly the merits of the suit… by Sanity Bear
CA is an aggressive, malignant tumor in the body of the United States.
If the nation is to survive at all, CA must be cut out and destroyed.
In reply to Now CAIR jumps on the… by DeathMerchant
White Christian Middle Class .... Understand this .... it is a ZERO SUM GAME FROM HERE ON OUT. The left wants to take what you earn and redistribute it to illegal 3rd world scum .... They want to trash your Christian values and celebrate LGBT mental illness as "normal" .... They want to take away YOUR GOD GIVEN RIGHT TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND YOUR FAMILY .... They want to trash your WHITE IDENTITY and classify everything and everyone involved in the founding of this country as racist .... They want to destroy the Constitution and Traditional Christian Values .... Their foot soldiers are Islam, Antifa, illegal immigrants and the self-hating Negroes ... Wake the fuck up! THERE IS NO GOING FORWARD WITHOUT WINNING
In reply to Sadly the merits of the suit… by Sanity Bear
Exactly. They will file this in the 9th Circuit - since this is the court known for re-writing laws in it doesn't like (aka legislating from the bench).
The 9th circuit appellate court will sustain the ruling, then the Supreme Court will likely overturn.
This is what happens when 9th circuit cases hit the Supreme Court. The last number I saw from a few years ago, they are OVERRULED 86% OF THE TIME.
In reply to Sadly the merits of the suit… by Sanity Bear
"The addition of a citizenship question to the census questionnaire is a direct attack on our representative democracy."
Think about that for a minute
A most basic question, "Are you a citizen?," is off limits?
Why the f#ck do we even have passports or national ID cards?
The legal reasoning (so called) is gonna be a gem, for sure.
In reply to "The addition of a… by chrsn
Yep. They vote.
In reply to "The addition of a… by chrsn
Why is Eric Holder not in prison?
How does Eric Holder have legal standing in such a proposed lawsuit?
In reply to Why is Eric Holder not in… by Normalcy Bias
I still want to see this asshole on the ticket as the VP for Anthony Weiner. Think about the names on the signs.
In reply to How does Eric Holder have… by Ajax-1
"Why is Eric Holder not in prison?"
Because running Guns for Mexican Drug Lords isn't Illegal.
Oh Wait.....
In reply to Why is Eric Holder not in… by Normalcy Bias
The census in ancient times was used to give the king a count of able bodied men to use as meat bridges to go to war. Don't kid yourself, nothing has changed.
But we abolished slavery! Those sneaky democrats.
In reply to The census in ancient times… by booboo
Plenty of fuckin dirt on Holder and this is what you get when you don't properly deal with these people Mr. President there has been more than enough time.
That's a legal and legit question dumbass!
How does the saying go? Your emotions end where the facts begin?
It's a valid test, want to see how Holder does in the public sector. We should all have our eyes on this case to see how it goes regardless of perceived triviality. Know your enemy.
They asked that question on the census in 2000, so there's precedent.
Eric "Place" Holder, who never prosecuted even on banker and worked for an administration that handed trillions to the bankers instead of making them eat their bad bets? Who then went back to work for the big law firms that defended the bankers. That Eric Holder?
His boss Obama, deported more wetbacks than any other president. Welcome to the Bizarro world of "get Trump" no matter how loathsome you are.
Even the leftist Rolling Stone magazine admits what an asshole Holder is:
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/eric-holder-wall-street-doub…
Kamala Harris is outraged? She got her start by sucking Willie Brown's dick, the old black mayor of San Francisco.
Look where that got her. "Senator Kneepads." Look at a picture of him and just think how low she was willing to go to get her career started.
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/7ryohv/the_sex_scandal_the…
Kameltoe Harris.
In reply to They asked that question on… by StreetObserver
Becerra and his La Raza Demorats are at it again.
Fucked up Mexifornia needs to secede and rejoin shithole Mexico.
Sacramento/Excremento is increasingly owned and controlled by La eMe.
Now, just let that sink in for a little while...
In reply to Becerra and his La Raza… by ZD1
¡Si Señor!...
La eMe = Mexican mafia
In reply to Sacramento/Excremento is… by Lost in translation
If California just fucks off and takes all the braindead liberals with it, this country will become great again
These cunts would say the same thing about asking whether or not you're alive!
I'm hoping to make it two Census in a row that I avoid answering. Last Census this bitch tried to break into my house to see if anyone was home. I heard her knocking and ringing the doorbell, but I refused to answer. Next thing I know she's in the backyard trying to open the sliding glass door. She's lucky I was coming down from my Iraq paranoia by then. If it had been a year earlier she might have been in harms way.
She finally caught my roommate in the driveway a week later. Since I paid him cash for the room, plus he knew my stance on the government, he didn't mention me living there.
President Putin was right again, " us presidents have zero power" anybody can sue the president and his 4 year term will be wasted fighting lawsuits.
Great democracy you say??? LOL
When a president who was elected by the majority of the citizens get his agenda stopped by a punk political hack, this is not a democracy, it's a joke, it's chaos, the us is an embarrassment.
Based on the previous few days, California shit dip liberals are losing this battle.
I am fucking sick of liberals thinking they are the law
They get "all constitutional" when it comes to this question and the OPPOSITE on other bigger issues, such as the right to bear arms, or Privacy. WHAT A SCREWED UP PICTURE of a government. I read the PDF from Trump and it is also full of stats and murky language. Such is the state of the situation in America today. NOTHING GETS DONE.
Sacramento is just begging for it's own alt-right movement to hit hard here and crazy as it sounds I didn't think Trump would win either. There is growing pushback from local municipalities to this busllshit.
They are trying to claim that not allowing non citizens to vote should be illegal.
One single illegal alien voting in an election scews an election far more than Russia ever could.
Why not just let everyone in Europe vote for the US president.
A true census would show 100 million immigrants have invaded America over the past 20 years. Every major town in Massachusetts is filled with a majority made from minorities. Outside the plain states, whites are a minority. You can almost drive from Cleveland to Canton Ohio without passing through a majority white town. Only Green stands in the way.
You see 64% white with the modifier of 38% Hispanic down below in small print. That means 26% of the town is actually white.
The real demographics are not reported. If you go on the ground, you see the real story. You don't even hear English as a first language in most of New England.
Boston - no real majority
Worchester - Hispanic majority
Lowell - Hispanic/South Asian majority
Lawrence - Hispanic majority
Springfield - Black/Hispanic
Leominster/Fitchburg - Hispanic
Eric Holder does not have standing.