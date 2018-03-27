CBOE Recommends That The SEC Allows Bitcoin Exchange-Traded-Funds

Authored by Aaron Wood via CoinTelegraph.com,
The exchange operator of CBOE Global Markets wrote a letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), recommending they not interfere in the development of a Bitcoin exchange-traded-fund (ETF) because they are similar to other commodity-based ETFs, March 23.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
ETFs are a type of exchange-traded-product (ETP). An ETF is a marketable security that tracks an index, a commodity, bonds, or a basket of assets like an index fund. ETFs trade like common stock on a stock exchange and typically have higher daily liquidity and lower fees than shares of mutual funds.
CBOE President Chris Concannon’s letter was in written response to a letter issued by the SEC in January 2018 in which, among other concerns, the SEC expressed disquiet over sufficient liquidityin cryptocurrency markets, as well as potential risks for manipulation.
Concannon stated that, “As the volumes continue to grow, especially on regulated US markets, the overall spot Bitcoin market looks more and more like a traditional commodity market and CBOE continues to believe that the spot market is sufficiently liquid to support a Bitcoin ETP.”
Concannon added that, “...CBOE believes that the arbitrage mechanism would function identically to other commodity-related ETPs… thereby keeping the price of the ETP in line with the price of Bitcoin and limiting the risk of manipulation shares of the ETP.”
Concannon echoed sentiments from a Congressional hearing earlier this month, in which experts suggested that existing legislation is sufficient to regulate certain aspects of cryptocurrencies.
“While CBOE shares many of the concerns raised in the Staff Letter, we believe that the vast majority of these concerns can be addressed within the existing framework for commodity-related funds related to valuation, liquidity, custody, arbitrage, and manipulation,” Concannon wrote in his letter to Dalia Blass, a Director of the Division of Investment Management.
The SEC has been stepping up measures against crypto-related companies this year. On March 15 the SEC confirmed dozens of probes into cryptocurrency companies, issuing subpoenas to firms it suspects of flouting securities laws during initial coin offerings (ICO). Earlier this week, a source speaking to WSJ said that the SEC will increase its scrutiny in launching examinations into up to 100 hedge funds.
Comments
bitcoin !
Mcafee will be proven right ... he is safe.
I guess Bitcoin will soon begin its 5th Fibonacci wave down. After which, it'll recover.
Just a guess mind you. Btc has crazy volatility.
Putrid
In reply to bitcoin !… by Pandelis
To the moon jealous losers, TOO THE MOON!!!
Isn't it about time that you gave up your anti-science, no-coiner, jealous loser ways? You can join us Bitcoin millionaires with the hot, young, Puerto Rican women, living the good life. Or, you can sit in your leaky roof hovel, hoarding pet rocks, hoping that the monkey hammer doesn't do what it always does.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to I guess Bitcoin will soon… by Putrid_Scum
To anyone thinking of buying crypto....
If you down own your private key you don't own crypto.
Fuck the ETF's, fuck the banks.
When the banks go your BTC ETF will be worth fuck all. Those holding BTC on the blockchain with access to their private keys will be the new rulers of the earth.
-Wetwipe
In reply to TO THE MOON(!!!!) jealous… by Coinista
Bouquet of tulips for you.
In reply to To anyone thinking of buying… by wetwipe
Even good analogies aren't persuasive, and that's a bad analogy.
In reply to Boquet of tulips for you. by I hate cunton
Consumed by the machine.
In reply to TO THE MOON(!!!!) jealous… by Coinista
Fags......
In reply to TO THE MOON(!!!!) jealous… by Coinista
Piss off ,coin-troll.
In reply to TO THE MOON(!!!!) jealous… by Coinista
Bitcoin is down -65% this year! You're delusional if you think it will ever gain back what it lost. Smart money already cashed out.
In reply to TO THE MOON(!!!!) jealous… by Coinista
lester1: Bitcoin is not your ordinary tulip. Nothing it does would surprise me.
$1M? Maybe.
$0.00 and gone forever? Maybe.
$1M then 23c then $16M then $4k then ...??? Maybe.
I don't blame the speculators. I don't blame those who hate it.
But I think we can all agree that no-one expected it to go to $20k so fast either.
Whether through natural aspiration or life support, it still lives. It dies when it dies and not a moment sooner.
In reply to Bitcoin is down -65% this… by lester1
That's poor reasoning. Bitcoin recovered from much deeper corrections before and went on to new highs.
You need some new arguments. There are better ones.
In reply to Bitcoin is down -65% this… by lester1
Sounds to me like the money-printers now have the means to put the price of Bitcoin where-ever they like. I welcome anyone who can prove me right OR wrong on this one.
Bitcoin vs the money printers. What is the current market cap? Who(s) owns most of the bitcoins right now?
In reply to TO THE MOON(!!!!) jealous… by Coinista
CIA controls it and owns it
In reply to Sounds to me like the money… by PT
You must be really proud of yourself.
It's sad to see that people are buying for selfish reasons. You call other people losers, referring to people who invest in gold and silver. But there's millions of ignorant people out there who will end up being very poor, who will lose most, if not all of their belongings. They will simply add to the poor and homeless which you obviously couldn't care less about. What makes you better than those in charge at the moment? You will laugh at those who will lose it all. Only because you want to 'live the good life'. In my opinion, you're a very pathetic person. Your attitude won't help you to stay safe in the future. Still trapped in this material matrix, because you don't know better.
Just like so many others, you don't understand the world we live in. You don't understand life. You don't understand death. Most of all, you don't understand your very own being. Knowledge is power. I can tell you're lacking it. The real loser is actually you. But you don't realize it. Congratz on that part.
In reply to TO THE MOON(!!!!) jealous… by Coinista
SEC already got burned by allowing a ponzi scheme called Bernie Madoff.
Bitcoin is no different than Madoff !
In reply to bitcoin !… by Pandelis
also FRN, Social security, Treasury Bills etc are no different than Madoff
In reply to SEC already got burned by… by lester1
Now we know why insiders have been bullish.
Bitcoin 30K by summer! Here we come.
In reply to bitcoin !… by Pandelis
Come join the manipulated gold crew !
Ladies and gentlemen... We are at the dawn of a new age... A new crypto age.
The death of DB will be the start.
Besides taking breath, every action you take in life involves paying a percentage to your hidden masters.
This shall soon end.....
-Wetwipe
Wetwipe = Jim Willie = Wetwillie
In reply to Ladies and gentlemen... We… by wetwipe
what happens to cryptos when nuclear fusion solves our energy problems and mining becomes basically free? they're supposed to represent a value of the work involved in making them, but with free energy that value plummets... who knows what 2040 will look like?
Energy will never be free. It will not be allowed by the hidden hand.
When nuclear power first took off the promise was that it would be so cheap it would be to cheap to meter. How did that work out. Yep it became the most expensive form of power by a long shot.
Any cunt with a calculator could work out that the price of energy will only increase over the long term.
In reply to what happens to cryptos when… by Otsegoflesh
Eat shit and die.
In reply to what happens to cryptos when… by Otsegoflesh
Otsegoflesh: Dumb statement on many levels.
I'll believe free energy exists after I and everyone else has been using it for a year or two.
And if it does come into being then crashing Bitcoin will be the least of anyone's worries. First order of the day will be killing all the psychopaths and morons that simply can not handle too much of a good thing. Then once free energy really gets moving, why will you need money? Get the machines to do all the work. (Yes, yes, it's a little more complicated than that which is why we'll first have to hunt down the idiots and psychopaths.) Given a choice between valuable bitcoins and free energy, I choose free energy any day of the week. If you could guarantee that bitcoins would become worthless due to free energy just because I bought some then I'd buy it all right now.
In the mean time ... my other comment. Money printers vs Bitcoin and now the money printers also have Bitcoin ETFs. Is this in any way a fair fight???
In reply to what happens to cryptos when… by Otsegoflesh
I like that you are thinking about the impact of radical new technologies, but the fact is that once we have such a problem, it's not going to matter how much money you have. EVERYONE will be fantastically wealthy. Fusion power makes colonization of the Solar System trivial, and makes colonization of nearby stars feasible.
In reply to what happens to cryptos when… by Otsegoflesh
CBOE approval means spooksville has said OK, we have it under control, go for it.
Caveat emptor.
The CBOE is just another gang of parasites,This ain't news.
Ah yes, the coveted CBOE endorsement. That'll provide a veneer legitimacy, no doubt.
/bullshit
The SEC is only there to guard its own turf... not protect investors
If you don't start making me rich, I'm declaring prima nocht the standard practice and making it retroactive. Now dance piggies dance!
Because.... (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-26/russia-stockpiles-gold-why)
The Emperor "HAS NO CLOTHES"!
Paging "fonestar"....
No, don't. Really, DON'T. Some of us are very happy to be rid of fonestar and I'm not even anti-bitcoin. (I'm not pro-bitcoin either. I'm happy sitting on the bitfence and watching.)
In reply to Because.... (https://www… by Son of Captain Nemo
PT
The whole raison d'etre of cryptocurrency was first and foremost to infiltrate those holdout countries that have viable currencies with a known store of value that are destroying the purchasing power of the $USD, by placing the U.S. government's "decentralized" mining servers in their countries...
Second to inflate the price so astronomically high with free $$$ that those countries that have (past tense kicked it out) would substitute their wealth creation with BTC/crypto du jour over PM!...
It obviously didn't work (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…) And will not work in the future which is why China' is being threatened with economic sanctions and Russia is having it's diplomats expelled over another false flag pretext "du jour" by the Western Central Banking establishment!
I KNOW... THE TRUTH SUCKS IF YOU'RE AN AMERICAN THESE DAYS!!!
In reply to No, don't. Really, DON'T. … by PT