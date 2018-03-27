China Deploys "SkyNet" Facial Recognition, Can Compare 3 Billion Faces Per Second

China has rolled out an advanced facial recognition system over 16 provinces, cities and autonomous regions ominously called "SkyNet" for the "security and protection" of the country, reports Workers' Daily. 

"The system is able to identify 40 facial features, regardless of angles and lighting, at an accuracy rate of 99.8 percent," reports People's Daily. "It can also scan faces and compare them with its database of criminal suspects at large at a speed of 3 billion times a second, indicating that all Chinese people can be compared in the system within only one second."

In the past two years, over 2,000 criminals at large were reportedly apprehended by public security cameras using the system - while officials tout a June 2017 rescue of a 6-year-old girl reported missing in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region based on a photo taken several years ago. 

The police officers still found the girl quickly thanks to the system, which established information related to the girl based on her facial features and locked in on her trace via a surveillance camera in a market. -People's Daily

In January, Bloomberg reported that Beijing was using facial recognition to surveil Muslim-dominated villages on China's western frontier, which alerts authorities when targeted individuals are more than 1,000 feet beyond designated "safe" areas. 

The areas comprise individuals’ homes and workplaces, said the person, who requested anonymity to speak to the media without authorization.

A system like this is obviously well-suited to controlling people,” said Jim Harper, executive vice president of the libertarian-leaning Competitive Enterprise Institute and a founding member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee. “‘Papers, please’ was the symbol of living under tyranny in the past. Now, government officials don’t need to ask.” -Bloomberg

We're sure the new facial recognition "SkyNet" will go hand in hand with China's new "Social Credit Score" system set to launch in 2020

Imagine a world where many of your daily activities were constantly monitored and evaluated: what you buy at the shops and online; where you are at any given time; who your friends are and how you interact with them; how many hours you spend watching content or playing video games; and what bills and taxes you pay (or not). It's not hard to picture, because most of that already happens, thanks to all those data-collecting behemoths like Google, Facebook and Instagram or health-tracking apps such as Fitbit. But now imagine a system where all these behaviours are rated as either positive or negative and distilled into a single number, according to rules set by the government. That would create your Citizen Score and it would tell everyone whether or not you were trustworthy. Plus, your rating would be publicly ranked against that of the entire population and used to determine your eligibility for a mortgage or a job, where your children can go to school - or even just your chances of getting a date.

...

In February 2017, the country's Supreme People's Court announced that 6.15 million of its citizens had been banned from taking flights over the past four years for social misdeeds. -Wired

And as the Washington Post noted, the Chinese city of Chongqing has engaged in a pilot project called "sharp eyes," which connects various cameras throughout the region in order to fight crime. 

The intent is to connect the security cameras that already scan roads, shopping malls and transport hubs with private cameras on compounds and buildings, and integrate them into one nationwide surveillance and data-sharing platform.

It will use facial recognition and artificial intelligence to analyze and understand the mountain of incoming video evidence; to track suspects, spot suspicious behaviors and even predict crime; to coordinate the work of emergency services; and to monitor the comings and goings of the country’s 1.4 billion people, official documents and security industry reports show. -WaPo

Perhaps China could have named their new facial recognition system after something other than the dystopian AI-controlled national defense system that led to the end of civilization in the Terminator series. Then again, maybe that's the point.

Laowei Gweilo Hotapplebottoms Wed, 03/28/2018 - 19:01 Permalink

an aside but to be fair, smog in China and especially Beijing has pretty massively decreased over the last year.

Beijing this winter the air was relatively superb.. it's pretty crazy how fast they've improved it. too LA twenty years to make this much progress =p

so much so that the steel curbs in Shanxi were removed so steel production is about to massively ramp up again lol (just in time for the tarifs hhhh)

ppl wear 'smog masks' regardless though because it's common in Asia to cover your face with a mask if you're a sick. plus it's kind of a trend yet -_-

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
css1971 Dilluminati Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

an accuracy rate of 99.8 percent

I call bullshit on the stat.

It may well be able to identify a single individual as being the same individual 99.8% of the time from multiple angles, etc, and even here I call bullshit on it, especially when crappy cameras and lighting conditions are factored in.

But that is not the same as searching a database of different faces and comparing them successfully.

A 0.2% error rate searching a database of a population of 1.4 billion people is 2.8 million errors. Cut it down to a single city of 10 million, and you have 20,000 errors.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
just the tip Dilluminati Wed, 03/28/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

momentary lapse i'm sure, but it's ZH.  if china does something they don't like they blame washington.

actually, the "communist" reference is out of place, as you well know that is an economic reference.  you might try tyrannical cocksuckers next time.  you'll get the same reaction, but will be grammatically closer to being correct.  just a thought.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Kafir Goyim just the tip Wed, 03/28/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

Just like "Islamic" is a religion, but also a political system, "Communist" is an economic system, but also a political system.

The "redistribution" aspect of communism presupposes a government that can force that distribution to occur.  Communism will always devolve into totalitarianism. 

Even at the basic philosophic level, communism is about the collective above the individual.  The individual is always subservient to the collective.  Since the government is the embodiment of the collective, and the collective supersedes all, then the government supersedes all.  The definition of totalitarianism.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:35 Permalink

Lol. Elites will never know just how many awesome inventions are now out of their reach. No oppressive society ever innovated anything world shattering. Because in an oppressive society when people have a spark of genius they dismiss the idea as fast as they thought of it.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
DaBard51 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

Hijab & keffiyeh; for all genders, a comeback it may make, hmmm...

 

 

When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
WTFUD Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

The majority of major criminals on the loose happen to be well known political/banking/corporate celebrities and therefore facial recognition tech to monitor criminal activity, unnecessary. Also the moderate terrorists, drug mules and child-traffickers are recruited by the CIA, so again, no need for facial recognition there.

Facial recognition's use by a Government must therefore be for the utilisation against lone-wolf Joe Soap who might be getting ideas above his station. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
paul20854 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

I remember that we developed facial recognition software after 9/11 that would screen aircraft flight personnel. It would verify identity from a much smaller database. Justice was tasked with finding foolproof methods to secure the cockpit. My contribution was "The Dead Man's Stick". If the plane were highjacked, it would automatically land it at the nearest compatible airfield and lock out all manual controls. I told them no security was foolproof. The PTB decided to put guns aboard with air marshalls. Feeling safer yet?