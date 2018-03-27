China Poised To Overtake U.S. In Artificial Intelligence Race

Authored by Damir Kaletovic via SafeHaven.com,
The U.S. has led the world in technology for a long time, and while it’s still the definitive leader in the artificial intelligence space, China has stepped onto this stage determined to overtake its American rival. Whoever manages to dominate this ultimate technological end game will, in the words of Vladimir Putin, rule the world.
For now, China lags in every area of AI development, including hardware for autonomous AI, or robots, and self-driving cars. It also lacks experienced AI researchers and is behind in terms of fundamental innovation in algorithms.
According to a report by Oxford's Future of Humanity Institute, China scores 17 in its overall capacity for developing technologies, compared to a score of 33 for the U.S.
But there is at least one critical advantage China has in this race…
While it comes up lacking on a number of AI levels, one important shortfall is actually a formidable strength: China lacks serious laws governing data protection.
This gives China what amounts to total freedom to develop AI technology and give it the space to become huge, according to Dong Tao, vice chairman for Great China at Credit Suisse Private Banking Asia Pacific.
China is winning the big data war, even if it’s not the AI leader - yet...
The past decade has been one of enormous growth for Chinese tech darlings. Look no further than tech giants such as Tencent, whose market capitalization jumped from around $13 billion in 2007 to over $500 billion in 2018.
"America is at a disadvantage because we are No. 1, because of complacency that goes with that," says Chris Nicholson, CEO of Skymind - a Tencent investment. "The U.S. is still No. 1 in research but China is catching up quick. They believe it's their race to win. And I think it's our race to lose."
Of the one million foreign nationals enrolled at U.S. schools, about one-third are from China, which is double the number of any other country. Chinese students are awarded 10% of all doctorates in the U.S.--and most of them are in science and engineering.
In many ways, the U.S. advantage right now is bolstered by Chinese minds. There are more Chinese engineers working on AI at U.S. tech companies than in all of China. That’s why Trump's administration is now considering restrictions on the number of Chinese citizens enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities—but will that harm America’s AI advantage?
China also rules the world in terms of internet users, 750 million out of 1.4 billion people online.
And while harnessing data is no challenge for China, data alone won’t win it the AI arms race.
China knows this, and that’s why the Chinese State Council has set itself the goal of matching the U.S. in AI by 2020, eyeing a $150-billion industry. By 2030, it plans to become the key AI “innovation center” for the world.
China’s tech leaders are confident they will come out on top, too. While they recognize that China is behind, they believe that not only will they catch up, but that China’s big data prowess will ensure them the top position. Size matters.
“China has the most internet users. And the Chinese government’s determination to push the application of AI forward is unmatched …” China’s SCMP media quoted Liu Qingfeng, chairman of iFlyTek, as saying.
And Chinese billionaires are betting big on AI. Chinese tech magnate Robin Li is hoping to play a game-changing role in what he’s sure will be Beijing’s dominance in this sector.
The force behind the “Chinese Google”, Baidu, committed $2 billion to AI-related research and development last year, and this year expects to boost that significantly.
For China, AI is a national priority - and its billionaires are definitively on board. It’s a unity of purpose that the West will find hard to compete with.
Barely any intelligence IRL I’m not worried about AI.
In reply to … by Looney
Okay if you knew what these things are already doing to you, you would shit yourself. I was working on some of this -- it's what is behind the current facebork-is-teh-evilz hysteria. That whole shitshow is about ML/AI. Strong AI in the hands of organized crime is like totally gonna rip your face off one of these days, unless you just straight up stop feeding the beast. Go live in the woods or some shit. Seriously.
In reply to Barely any intelligence IRL… by Rapunzal
Agreed. These Alibaba AI train ticket kiosks that already exist in China are frightening.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/610219/inside-the-chinese-lab-that-p…
In reply to Okay if you knew what these… by cougar_w
imitation is not intelligence
Chinese create more shit than you goddam MORONS
In reply to imitation is not intelligence by ted41776
600,000 engineer graduates a year in China. All the high tech companies need these people, and there is an adequate amount of them available in China.
This is where merica is failing, is in the level of education. They dumbed down the system without realizing the impact. Stupid people are easier to rule over, but progress also suffers.
In reply to Chinese create more shit… by ExPat2018
Well the problem is that most Americans are megalomaniacs, and megalomaniacs just don't innovate that well. I mean come on, do you even think for a second that most Facebook users aren't similar to the maniacal Zuckerberg? They're exactly like Zuckerberg, obsessed with their own power of getting as many friends and likes as they can. They deserve each other. "Do it, post something on my page, make me more powerful."
I think what this means is that it will be the role of the Chinese merchant class to unleash the machine horde. Don't know what their rationale will be for doing that -- something about leading the industrialized world or some such nonsense -- but the resulting global chaos will mean shutting down the entire electrical grid and scrapping 200 million rogue devices, then rebooting the whole thing from new kit based on 100khz 8-bit controllers using obsolete open-source MOS 6502 chips. So, that sounds great I can't wait.
I've been playing a lot of Horizon: Zero Dawn lately and I find I am now all about low-bandwidth weak-ass computing. Would like to avoid being eaten for my biomass used to fuel autonomous self-replicating "peacekeepers" thanks.
Whatever machine language AI creates that we cannot comprehend in the future we can blame on China when it goes singular and we all die when the Archons burst through the dimensional portals awakened through nuclear bomb tests and humanity became completely bat shit crazy. There will be some growing pains.
China might invent it but Japan and Europe will actually improve it and use it so we don't have to get all national butthurt over our mutually assured destruction. We're all going to die so let's not fight about it.
The machines are getting smarter and the sheeple are getting dumber than a rock!
Even if the sheeple weren't, we've probably already lost the battle against strong AI. I get the sense we hit some kind of tipping point just this year, not looking forward to what comes out of that.
In reply to The machines are getting… by CarthaginemDel…
>we've probably already lost the battle against strong AI.
Why are you warring against your descendants?
In reply to Even if the sheeple weren't,… by cougar_w
Chinese intelligence is about 40 IQ points above the USA average intelligence.
Well, America likes dumbing people down, and raising up stupid people. You're slamming your head in the door and you love it. The problem is Americans deemed themselves gods, "I will raise up the disadvantaged." Um, yeah okay go ahead, but my country will blow your doors off. And guess what? They are blowing your doors off.
In reply to Chinese intelligence is… by ExPat2018
As i have said before, computing is not thinking.
