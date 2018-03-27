Consumer Confidence Sinks As Stock Market Hope Plunges To Trump Election Lows

Having shrugged off stock market volatility in February, with present situation confidence buoyed by tax reform hope, Conference Board Consumer Confidence slipped in March (and missed expectations).
Febuary's headline data was a 18 year high, so this remains an extreme level of confidence... Both current and future expectations also slid lower in March
“Consumer confidence declined moderately in March after reaching an 18-year high in February,” said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.
“Consumers’ assessment of current conditions declined slightly, with business conditions the primary reason for the moderation.
Consumers’ short-term expectations also declined, including their outlook for the stock market, but overall expectations remain quite favorable. Despite the modest retreat in confidence, index levels remain historically high and suggest further strong growth in the months ahead.”
After reaching record highs in January, Americans' confidence in continued stock market gains has crashed to its lowest since Trump's election...
This is the biggest two-month collapse in stock market confidence in the survey's 30-year history...
Comments
its all house money these days anyway.. let it ride
War.
Te Deum will change consuming habits a bit.
In reply to its all house money these… by dark pools of soros
Stock up. Buy the dip AND have the war.
In reply to War by Adolph.H.
Orange is the New Black...
In reply to Stock up. Buy the dip AND… by silverer
Harvey Korman: "Your Highness, the peasants are revolting!"
Mel Brooks: "You bet, they stink on ice!" "Pull!"
*BOOM*.
"Aw, winged 'im."
...
It's good to be the King.
'
In reply to its all house money these… by dark pools of soros
nah no worries serfs, consumer spending is only 70% of the economy, everything is fine, spend, buy, go to Dizney Land, buy new boots for war but make sure you buy more stocks
thats what you get when the STOCK MARKET is a major part of the measure! they should create a new measure that asks the algo's the survey questions
Need another "Presidential" tweet.
In reply to thats what you get when the… by spastic_colon
Honeymoon is over?
told ya so
Print press on pause for reload.
“Stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau”
~ Irving Fisher
Nobody gives a shit about consumer confidence. Companies don't even use GAAP anymore, fuck a consumer. We can just make them up.
Everyone is broke and in debt and fucked up out here, who cares? People being fucked up and poor has nothing to do with stawx.
NY Fed building still there? Check.
NY Fed still have a trading desk? Check.
Nothing but dip-buying opportunities. Stawx have reached a permanently high plateau. It ain't what you know, it's what you can prove, and beyond that, what difference does it make if you catch me with the smoking gun if the police never come?
Shit, the only thing creating dips is the Trump administration's tweets and press releases regarding xenophobic nonsense, which is just red meat horseshit for his soybean farming base.
Again, Dow 40k by Christmas.