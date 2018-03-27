Dead "Market Generals" Bounce Ends With A Bang

“The generals are dead,” warned hedge fund CIO Eric Peters over the weekend, noting that "I suspected that regulation would be the death of the current market’s technology generals...I was right."
And while yesterday's panic-bid melt-up off the S&P 500's 200DMA briefly resurrected them, the 'market generals' are all plunging again today...
From worst to first, since Friday, Tesla is lagging, followed by FB and NVDA. GOOGL just gave up its 3.5% surge yesterday while AMZN and NFLX are tumbling hard, erasing yesterday's huge gains while AAPL and MSFT are best... but fading fast...
As a reminder:
Amazon: 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $16.75; 2018 Adj. Net Income: $7.56BN; fwd P/E 189.9x
Netflix: 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $3.07; 2018P Adj. Net Income: $1.435BN; fwd P/E 116.4x
Google: 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $12.11; 2018P Adj. Net Income: $8.55BN, fwd P/E 27.3x
Facebook: 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $8.388; 2018 Adj. Net Income: $24.65$BN; fwd P/E 25.6x
Apple: 2018P non-GAAP EPS: $11.51; 2018P Adj. Net Income: $58.5BN, fwd P/E 15.5x
And that is crushing NASDAQ...
And don't forget, techs have long been, and continue to be, the top hedge fund holdings.
Gosh, don't a lot of central banks hold these stocks too?
Boom Boom Boom
The tribe is trying to keep the dow green..
Interesting to watch. Like a drowning man.
Nasdaq to pull the Dow with it?
Both are a sinking endeavor, which one goes first? You might be right!
My response: JUST WAIT UNTIL THE FTC GETS A HOLD OF THEIR BUTTS!! It has already started with FB and GOOGLE.
GOOD NIGHT to the MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE strongholds!!!
CANDIDATES ON DECK ..
FB, GOOGLE, MSFT, AMZN, NFLX, APPL and MANY OTHER "CLINTON CRONY" ORGANIZATIONS.
We need an "INTERNET BILL OF RIGHTS"!
Its on like donkey kong now
Nighttime low volume algos ramp up the markets.... watched the DOW come back to negative territory at least 8 times today and then be jammed positive. The DOW is just a few stocks they can handle during the day to pump with all the might the PPT monkeys can muster. If we see the exact line algos go again tonight, we will know they are working to maintain order while the whole system is screaming CRASH!
Wait, I just clicked to see the new puker pic...
Could......facebook be overvalued?
Fangs? Nasdaq?
I hope I didn't give anybody some unpatriotic ideas. Trump's manhood also depends on the stork market.
Whatever Facebook is, the death strike is regulation.
They have to open their operations to scrutiny. Google and Twitter to follow. Can you imagine what regulators will do when they see the info gathered?
It doesn't take a genius to realize the treasure trove of data now available to not only the CIA and NSA, but the government too....who can now compile a national database of personal profiles, linking up all IP addresses to discover identities, and of course, not using any of this against anyone!
Sucks if you used the same IP address for years, had many anti-social media accounts and were posting lots of shit about your private life without being aware that what you shared is not really yours nor for your eyes only. Oops.
Schumer, Pelosi & crew are holding the economic necklace which they plan to adorn President Trump with come November. Let's hope it doesn't fit...
yes,
cause the fangs+msft sell user data, all of it plus create technologies for profitting off of selling data in real-time. They have no more products they sell for money, they give it all away cause they sell user data many times over.
Take for instance redmonds business model now
with the new obama ceo stoog,
they have FORCED an operating system (win10+azure) onto users
that now steals users data in realtime!
before it was only accessed via backdoor.
Now msft takes it all.
You think fb was bad...
of course they polish it with a big sounding word like 'telemetry'
Oracle inc is the mosSAD db.
youthink bolton is bad, potus' first pick was the above oracle ceo,
so he is still waiting in the shadows
FB is bad, Google is the worst.
And now organizations are using machines and software designed specifically for this.
More lights!
Did you actually think it was gonna go up forever?
You mean like always BTFD?? Hell, I have been waiting patiently for 8 years to see this turn.
All these companies just flaunt their NON FUCKING GAAP financials as if it means anything and the algorithms than run this fake fucking market cant tell the fucking difference
Yeah. Ain't that a pisser? No mark-to-market rules. Most buying is done on ETFs without care for individual stock selection. What could go wrong?
All my spare change is invested in Columbia coca plants.
'If I get 'er in my sights, Boom-Boom - what is it? Out go the Lights...!!'