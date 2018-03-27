Ex-Supreme Court Justice Calls For Repeal Of Second Amendment

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:35

﻿Retired U.S. Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens, 97, called for the repeal of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution - which gives Americans the right to own and bear firearms. 

Stevens, who sat on the country's highest court for 35 years prior to his 2010 retirement, contends that repealing the Second Amendment "would eliminate the only legal rule that protects sellers of firearms in the United States - unlike every other market in the world." 

It would also give criminals dominance over law-abiding victims who are unable to match force, not to mention the historical precident of governments disarmaming a population before committing atrocities. 

Stevens' comments were prompted by the response to the Parkland shooting, in which 17 students and faculty were gunned down at Florida high school on Valentine's day - sparking a national debate over gun control in which several students from Marjory Stoneman High have risen to instant fame, becoming overnight celebrities in the push to erode the Second Amendment. 

“Rarely in my lifetime have I seen the type of civic engagement schoolchildren and their supporters demonstrated in Washington and other major cities throughout the country this past Saturday,” Stevens wrote in a NYT op-ed. “These demonstrations demand our respect.”

Not all Parkland students agree, however. Kyle Kashuv, a pro-2nd Amendment survivor of the shooting, has been virtually ignored by the liberal mainstream media due to his divergent opinion on gun control. Kashuv has been asking why people are protesting guns when the Valentine's Day massacre was entirely preventable had the Broward Sheriffs Department and FBI simply done their jobs amid several reports that suspect Nikolas Cruz was likely to shoot up a school

Of note, Parkland gun-control advocate Cameron Kasky backed out of a debate wiith Kashuv.

Meanwhile, Kashuv has been calling out David Hogg and other Parkland survivors over Twitter, along with CNN's Brian Stelter who recently admitted that he allowed the Florida wing of the Mickey Mouse gun control club spew false information over his network (shocker!). 

Ex-justice Stevens noted in his op-ed how the Supreme Court had already curbed the Second Amendment's reach during the 20th century, and suggested that the threat of a tyrannical federal government was "a relic of the 18th century." 

By repealing the Second amendment, writes Stevens, the United States "would make our schoolchildren safer than they have been since 2008 and honor the memories of the many, indeed far too many, victims of recent gun violence." 

A repeal of the Second Amendment can be proposed with a two-thirds vote in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, or by a constitution convention assembled by two-thirds of the states, and ratified by three-fourths of the 50 states. 

Or, they can just whittle down the Amendment until it's unrecognizable and effectively neutered. 

Sir Edge Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:36 Permalink

 
Right...

If You Can Get The American People To Vote To Repeal The 2nd Amendment...

Then That Is Law and Legal and Constitutional... 

Good F*cking Luck... 

NoDebt TeamDepends Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:57 Permalink

I just read down the thread and there are a lot of people missing the point here.

This former SCOTUS judge just handed us the greatest weapon ever devised to protect the 2nd amendment.  He over-reached.  He broke with the Progressive/Socialist mold of gradual degradation of 2nd Amendment rights and prematurely pushed it up into the big leagues, where leftists can't win (yet).

He just called for an IMMEDIATE repeal of the 2nd Amendment.  They can't back down from this, unless we let them.  They have to go for the gusto now.  They have to try to do something that will ABSOLUTELY 100% FAIL- a repeal attempt of a foundational Bill Of Rights Amendment.  Are you grasping yet how bad this senile (but respected) old codger fucked up?

EVERY "sensible gun control" discussion from here forward can now be countered with "so you are in favor of repealing one of the amendments in the Bill of Rights?"

It's a dead-end street for the left.  THEY CAN NOT WIN ON THOSE TERMS.  

This is a fucking victory for the 2nd Amendment.  What a FANTASTIC GIFT the 2nd Amendment has been given here today by this senile idiot leftist.  Now all we need to do is to use it.  Again and again and again and again.  

Perimetr Gen. Ripper Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:45 Permalink

The deep state is going all out to repeal the 2nd Amendment

"Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed, as they are in almost every country in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops."
- Noah Webster, An Examination of the Leading Principles of the Federal Constitution, October 10, 1787

Baron Samedi Perimetr Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:57 Permalink

And this:

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”

― Aleksandr SolzhenitsynThe Gulag Archipelago 1918-1956

DeathMerchant Perimetr Tue, 03/27/2018 - 22:58 Permalink

They are becoming more and more exposed as they support, nurture and even create the scenarios for these shootings. The people will catch on pretty soon or hopefully, someone spills the beans and then there will be hell to pay. They can only do this for so long before they get caught. None of the shit that has been exposed recently was ever supposed to be known by the people.