Ex-Supreme Court Justice Calls For Repeal Of Second Amendment

﻿Retired U.S. Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens, 97, called for the repeal of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution - which gives Americans the right to own and bear firearms.

Stevens, who sat on the country's highest court for 35 years prior to his 2010 retirement, contends that repealing the Second Amendment "would eliminate the only legal rule that protects sellers of firearms in the United States - unlike every other market in the world."

It would also give criminals dominance over law-abiding victims who are unable to match force, not to mention the historical precident of governments disarmaming a population before committing atrocities.

Stevens' comments were prompted by the response to the Parkland shooting, in which 17 students and faculty were gunned down at Florida high school on Valentine's day - sparking a national debate over gun control in which several students from Marjory Stoneman High have risen to instant fame, becoming overnight celebrities in the push to erode the Second Amendment.

“Rarely in my lifetime have I seen the type of civic engagement schoolchildren and their supporters demonstrated in Washington and other major cities throughout the country this past Saturday,” Stevens wrote in a NYT op-ed. “These demonstrations demand our respect.”

Not all Parkland students agree, however. Kyle Kashuv, a pro-2nd Amendment survivor of the shooting, has been virtually ignored by the liberal mainstream media due to his divergent opinion on gun control. Kashuv has been asking why people are protesting guns when the Valentine's Day massacre was entirely preventable had the Broward Sheriffs Department and FBI simply done their jobs amid several reports that suspect Nikolas Cruz was likely to shoot up a school.

Our school has been through unspeakable tragedy. It is improper to now use this horrific event as an excuse to push gun control legislation that punishes law abiding gun owners. Instead, hold the cowards of Broward accountable, investigate the FBI, and enforce laws on the books — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 26, 2018

Of note, Parkland gun-control advocate Cameron Kasky backed out of a debate wiith Kashuv.

Meanwhile, Kashuv has been calling out David Hogg and other Parkland survivors over Twitter, along with CNN's Brian Stelter who recently admitted that he allowed the Florida wing of the Mickey Mouse gun control club spew false information over his network (shocker!).

.@brianstelter “There were a few times I wanted to jump in and say, ‘Let’s correct that fact.’ And at one of the times I did and other times I did not. There’s always that balance, how many times you’re going to interrupt,



The double standard here is egregious. Be a journalist! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018

Ex-justice Stevens noted in his op-ed how the Supreme Court had already curbed the Second Amendment's reach during the 20th century, and suggested that the threat of a tyrannical federal government was "a relic of the 18th century."

By repealing the Second amendment, writes Stevens, the United States "would make our schoolchildren safer than they have been since 2008 and honor the memories of the many, indeed far too many, victims of recent gun violence."

A repeal of the Second Amendment can be proposed with a two-thirds vote in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, or by a constitution convention assembled by two-thirds of the states, and ratified by three-fourths of the 50 states.

Or, they can just whittle down the Amendment until it's unrecognizable and effectively neutered.