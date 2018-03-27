Ex-Supreme Court Justice Calls For Repeal Of Second Amendment

Retired U.S. Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens, 97, called for the repeal of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution - which gives Americans the right to own and bear firearms.
Stevens, who sat on the country's highest court for 35 years prior to his 2010 retirement, contends that repealing the Second Amendment "would eliminate the only legal rule that protects sellers of firearms in the United States - unlike every other market in the world."
It would also give criminals dominance over law-abiding victims who are unable to match force, not to mention the historical precident of governments disarmaming a population before committing atrocities.
Stevens' comments were prompted by the response to the Parkland shooting, in which 17 students and faculty were gunned down at Florida high school on Valentine's day - sparking a national debate over gun control in which several students from Marjory Stoneman High have risen to instant fame, becoming overnight celebrities in the push to erode the Second Amendment.
“Rarely in my lifetime have I seen the type of civic engagement schoolchildren and their supporters demonstrated in Washington and other major cities throughout the country this past Saturday,” Stevens wrote in a NYT op-ed. “These demonstrations demand our respect.”
Not all Parkland students agree, however. Kyle Kashuv, a pro-2nd Amendment survivor of the shooting, has been virtually ignored by the liberal mainstream media due to his divergent opinion on gun control. Kashuv has been asking why people are protesting guns when the Valentine's Day massacre was entirely preventable had the Broward Sheriffs Department and FBI simply done their jobs amid several reports that suspect Nikolas Cruz was likely to shoot up a school.
Our school has been through unspeakable tragedy. It is improper to now use this horrific event as an excuse to push gun control legislation that punishes law abiding gun owners. Instead, hold the cowards of Broward accountable, investigate the FBI, and enforce laws on the books— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 26, 2018
Of note, Parkland gun-control advocate Cameron Kasky backed out of a debate wiith Kashuv.
Meanwhile, Kashuv has been calling out David Hogg and other Parkland survivors over Twitter, along with CNN's Brian Stelter who recently admitted that he allowed the Florida wing of the Mickey Mouse gun control club spew false information over his network (shocker!).
.@brianstelter “There were a few times I wanted to jump in and say, ‘Let’s correct that fact.’ And at one of the times I did and other times I did not. There’s always that balance, how many times you’re going to interrupt,— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018
The double standard here is egregious. Be a journalist!
What would we do without @TuckerCarlson? https://t.co/7d135tKjPC— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018
Ex-justice Stevens noted in his op-ed how the Supreme Court had already curbed the Second Amendment's reach during the 20th century, and suggested that the threat of a tyrannical federal government was "a relic of the 18th century."
By repealing the Second amendment, writes Stevens, the United States "would make our schoolchildren safer than they have been since 2008 and honor the memories of the many, indeed far too many, victims of recent gun violence."
A repeal of the Second Amendment can be proposed with a two-thirds vote in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, or by a constitution convention assembled by two-thirds of the states, and ratified by three-fourths of the 50 states.
Or, they can just whittle down the Amendment until it's unrecognizable and effectively neutered.
Comments
Right...
If You Can Get The American People To Vote To Repeal The 2nd Amendment...
Then That Is Law and Legal and Constitutional...
Good F*cking Luck...
He'll be dead soon, but not 2A
In reply to Great… by Sir Edge
Good. A high-ranking leftie finally said it out loud. And I'm not going to equivocate here- I respect that he said out loud what no other leftist scumbag would, I just violently disagree with him.
Now go repeal it if you think you can, asshole. I'm betting you can't. Not by a long shot.
In reply to He'll be dead soon, but not… by Gen. Ripper
Shitbag lawyers can don a black robe but they are still shitbag lawyers
In reply to Good. A high-ranking leftie… by NoDebt
Lawyer: A man who fights valiantly for your estate, then keeps it for himself.
In reply to A shitbag lawyer can don a… by Juggernaut x2
I just read down the thread and there are a lot of people missing the point here.
This former SCOTUS judge just handed us the greatest weapon ever devised to protect the 2nd amendment. He over-reached. He broke with the Progressive/Socialist mold of gradual degradation of 2nd Amendment rights and prematurely pushed it up into the big leagues, where leftists can't win (yet).
He just called for an IMMEDIATE repeal of the 2nd Amendment. They can't back down from this, unless we let them. They have to go for the gusto now. They have to try to do something that will ABSOLUTELY 100% FAIL- a repeal attempt of a foundational Bill Of Rights Amendment. Are you grasping yet how bad this senile (but respected) old codger fucked up?
EVERY "sensible gun control" discussion from here forward can now be countered with "so you are in favor of repealing one of the amendments in the Bill of Rights?"
It's a dead-end street for the left. THEY CAN NOT WIN ON THOSE TERMS.
This is a fucking victory for the 2nd Amendment. What a FANTASTIC GIFT the 2nd Amendment has been given here today by this senile idiot leftist. Now all we need to do is to use it. Again and again and again and again.
In reply to Lawyer: A man who fights… by TeamDepends
Here's hoping that Steven's praise for the demonstrators will encourage them to take up his call to destroy the Bill of Rights and shout it from the rooftops.
In reply to I just read down the thread… by NoDebt
What is truly frightening is that Stevens spent 35 YEARS on SCOTUS and still seems to no understand the purpose of the 2nd Amendment. How delusional can one man be? I'd like to give him the benefit of the doubt and blame senility, but we all know better.
In reply to Here's hoping that Steven's… by Billy the Poet
Figure out what his religion is. That will explain some things.
In reply to What is truly frightening is… by Theosebes Goodfellow
Faith in "The Government" is purely delusional. In most cases a demonstrable mental illness.
In reply to Figure out what his religion… by rrrr
How about this gift of a *failed* false-flag event planned for Easter in Boston?
http://www.lowellsun.com/breakingnews/ci_31760938/texas-man-facing-weapons-charges-after-he-calls
Leftist bullshit is being exposed everywhere, in every way. Stay vigilant!
In reply to I just read down the thread… by NoDebt
That is one strange tale.
In reply to How about this gift of a … by Implied Violins
+1000
In reply to I just read down the thread… by NoDebt
the left will never win because they defy basic human nature - can't beat that
In reply to I just read down the thread… by NoDebt
Jury is still out on that conclusion. One thing's for sure, though- they will never stop trying.
In reply to the left will never win… by semperfi
I like the way you think.
In reply to A shitbag lawyer can don a… by Juggernaut x2
When they try to take your guns away, remember all the stuffed shirts who led the charge, because they're the ones who will have to be dealt with first. I always wished for this guy to drop dead while he was on the Court, now I hope he lives to taste the lead.
In reply to A shitbag lawyer can don a… by Juggernaut x2
Term Limit these Pukes.
In reply to Good. A high-ranking leftie… by NoDebt
This senile old farts limits are about up anyway.
In reply to Term Limits for these Pukes. by pc_babe
That isn't the problem. What good is another replacement socialist/communist on the Supreme Court? How does that do anything?
I think that we should advocate for the repeal of the First Amendment and arrest Stevens for hate speech. Let him get a dose of his own medicine.
In reply to Term Limits for these Pukes. by pc_babe
Correct. Six year terms then face the voters. Forget impeachment. It sounded like a great way to get rid of abusive officials but Congress would rather wear a pink tutu than use that power. They might use it to get rid of a cannibal or a heterosexual patriot but that's it.
In reply to Term Limits for these Pukes. by pc_babe
we're gonna have some real fun now.
this hogg lie is 47sec from his own mouf.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37zoQLgqEy0
In reply to Good. A high-ranking leftie… by NoDebt
Yeah, I just saw that - on a website that is banned where I work (for a government agency, that ZH says is a spammer so I can no longer post from there).
In reply to we're gonna have some real… by WillyGroper
Yep, such an honest statement pursuant to the libtards real agenda is like rocket fuel for the NRA and Trump's base.
In reply to Good. A high-ranking leftie… by NoDebt
Who dragged his ass out of the grave (or out of the senile folks' home) to get him to sign off on his shitty op-ed?
Go back to your Depends, Stevens.
In reply to He'll be dead soon, but not… by Gen. Ripper
Make guns illegal so we can beat jews to death with baseball bats.
Jews are small and weak. Beat them to death once they are disarmed.
In reply to Who dragged his ass out of… by SumTing Wong
Jews will have guns because chosen people. The gun control applies to you, goy !
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2018/02/17/jews-and-jewish-organiz…
In reply to Make guns illegal so we can… by tmosley
I hereby call for a repeal of all of Stevens’ stupid-ass Supreme Court rulings.
In reply to He'll be dead soon, but not… by Gen. Ripper
The deep state is going all out to repeal the 2nd Amendment
"Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed, as they are in almost every country in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops."
- Noah Webster, An Examination of the Leading Principles of the Federal Constitution, October 10, 1787
In reply to He'll be dead soon, but not… by Gen. Ripper
The deep state is going all out to repeal the 2nd Amendment
+100
So the deep state is scared that people are waking up ...
In reply to The deep state is going all… by Perimetr
Thus all the gun and right-wing political channels shut down on YouTube.
In reply to The deep state is going all… by East Indian
Come and get some Lefty!!!
In reply to The deep state is going all… by East Indian
And this:
“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”
― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918-1956
In reply to The deep state is going all… by Perimetr
I love that quote but we are fortunate to be in a position where we won't have to bring axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else is at hand to a gun fight. It ain't what it used to be but it's still a good thing to live in America.
In reply to And this:… by Baron Samedi
You understand the .GOV has armed drones ...
You are going to bring a gun to a Drone fight !
You stupid fuck !
In reply to I love that quote but we are… by Billy the Poet
Do you mean the drones that have yet to defeat the cave dwelling camel jockeys of Afghanistan?
In reply to You understand the .GOV has… by PhattyBuoy
Go live in a cave fucker ...
Pffffttt !
In reply to Do you mean the drones that… by Billy the Poet
I see what you did there! Good point. Afghanistan. Where empires have gone to die for 2000 years.
In reply to Do you mean the drones that… by Billy the Poet
Drones? that is the best you can muster?? LOL
In reply to You understand the .GOV has… by PhattyBuoy
They are becoming more and more exposed as they support, nurture and even create the scenarios for these shootings. The people will catch on pretty soon or hopefully, someone spills the beans and then there will be hell to pay. They can only do this for so long before they get caught. None of the shit that has been exposed recently was ever supposed to be known by the people.
In reply to The deep state is going all… by Perimetr
Stevens can't be dead soon enough. Old worthless commie coot.
"Freedom of speech goes too far", "Habeas corpus no longer needed", or "the 3rd amendment is outdated - our soldiers need affordable housing and food".
Die of old age, or hang him high!
Traitor!
In reply to He'll be dead soon, but not… by Gen. Ripper
Molan labe
In reply to Not soon enough. Old… by ebworthen
Is it ok to hang him by his feet, and "be entertained"?
In reply to Not soon enough. Old… by ebworthen
Speaking of dead soon... Hows RBG doing?
In reply to He'll be dead soon, but not… by Gen. Ripper
She is said to be alive and well but I am wondering just how good these fucking Japanese robots really are.
In reply to Speaking of dead soon… by neidermeyer
Reading up on retirement resorts in Haifa I'm hoping.
In reply to Speaking of dead soon… by neidermeyer
Yes he'll be dead soon, but he went senile a long time ago.
Now he's just another Useful Shmoe, a Shabbos Goy.
In reply to He'll be dead soon, but not… by Gen. Ripper
I live north of Detroit. I will give most of my firearms up on one condition. That condition is that libtards walk the streets I pick “at night” for one week. They will be dead soon...
In reply to He'll be dead soon, but not… by Gen. Ripper
wow big push.. is this guy a pedo gettin used or just plain nuts? $$$ ? would love to see his bank account... he can't possibly believe what he's saying can he? who doesn't want to be Mexico...
In reply to Great… by Sir Edge
Look at the guy. I am guessing he gets transfusions once a week.
In reply to wow big push.. is this guy a… by ThePhantom