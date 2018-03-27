Facebook Shares Are Sliding Again

After yesterday's miraculous resurgence in mega tech stocks, asset-gatherers and commission-takers were quick to reassure that the worst is over and all is well with Facebook. It's not...
With whistleblower hearings under way in The UK, and Zuckerberg refusing to attend government hearings, it seems investors are losing religion once again FB is down over 1,5% in the pre-market, below Thursday's close once again...
dead. cat. bounce. dead again...
Comments
Will FB take the rest of the market down with it?
Take it to ZERO!
Burn it to the ground.
In reply to Will FB take the rest of the… by Jus7tme
Jew cowards closing Palestinian accounts while people look away. Die.
http://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/Facebook-disables-Palestinia…
In reply to Take it to ZERO!… by ZENDOG
Meh.
FB to 0... Can't happen soon enough.
He doesn't need the $$, the Rockefeller and Greenberg families have plenty. He is a dumbass CIA puppet financed with tax $$ as is Musk and the others. Gitmo for him and his ilk.
Shitty company is shitty. Now pound the sell buttons you dumb fucking monkeys.
Faceplant.
make room in the basement, MySpace
Just more masters of the universe disconnect with reality on display as Zuck pretends the UK is irrelevant to his nice little SJW social engineering platform.
It's possible he just doesn't have a bag big enough for all the subphonea's they'll serve him with in person.
Hi everybody, I'm Mark Zuckerberg (Hi Hillary,gay wave) the fourth,no fifth,no sixth,no seventh make that the eighth richest person in the world.
How did I get so rich? I got 4bn dumb fucks like you to be my product.
Delete Facebook.Bring back billboards.
IH&S, chances are it will probably be BTFD-ed by EOW
Besides the NWO.. I don't think any entity has caused more harm to more people in society than Facebook.
Mother acting like their kids don't exist as bezzie mate chantel comments about a picture she's uploded.
People up to their eyeballs in debt buying useless shit just to get 'likes'
Suicidal cunts walking out in to traffic glued to their shitty phones.
Record breaking whores offering themselves to anyone with £10 and a pulse.
Call me old fashioned but fuck facebook.
-Wetwipe
Preach it!
In reply to Besides the NWO.. I don't… by wetwipe
there's huge$$$ money to be made in six months when FB is halved
Buybacks never cut it... no matter how big they are.
plunge protection team commencing in ... 3......2
do you people notice how centralized is being destroyed in this world and it is all about decentralization? I notice, centralization is so pisces passe, its all about decentralization in the age of Aquarius.
Those who get it and change and adopt will be the new bigshots in the coming world.....
They are already.....
In reply to plunge protection team… by Lokiban
speaking of shitty companies.
msft now has a new ToS...minority report!
https://www.csoonline.com/article/3264658/privacy/microsoft-to-ban-offensive-language-from-skype-xbox-office-and-other-services.html
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=facebook+share+price&rlz=1C1ASUT_enGB…
If you had a company with a share price graph like this and you were one of the richest people in the world would you give a f#ck about the last week or what people are saying about you on ZH?
I would be more interested in sex, drugs and rock and roll that the impending doom of Facebook!