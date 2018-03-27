Facebook Shares Are Sliding Again

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:19

After yesterday's miraculous resurgence in mega tech stocks, asset-gatherers and commission-takers were quick to reassure that the worst is over and all is well with Facebook. It's not...

With whistleblower hearings under way in The UK, and Zuckerberg refusing to attend government hearings, it seems investors are losing religion once again FB is down over 1,5% in the pre-market, below Thursday's close once again...

 

dead. cat. bounce. dead again...

Tags
Business Finance
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Farqued Up Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

He doesn't need the $$, the Rockefeller and Greenberg families have plenty. He is a dumbass CIA puppet financed with tax $$ as is Musk and the others. Gitmo for him and his ilk.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Last of the Mi… Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

Just more masters of the universe disconnect with reality on display as Zuck pretends the UK is irrelevant to his nice little SJW social engineering platform.

It's possible he just doesn't have a bag big enough for all the subphonea's they'll serve him with in person.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Pi Bolar Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

Hi everybody, I'm Mark Zuckerberg (Hi Hillary,gay wave) the fourth,no fifth,no sixth,no seventh make that the eighth richest person in the world.

How did I get so rich? I got 4bn dumb fucks like you to be my product. 

Delete Facebook.Bring back billboards. 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
wetwipe Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:38 Permalink

Besides the NWO.. I don't think any entity has caused more harm to more people in society than Facebook.

Mother acting like their kids don't exist as bezzie mate chantel comments about a picture she's uploded.

People up to their eyeballs in debt buying useless shit just to get 'likes'

Suicidal cunts walking out in to traffic glued to their shitty phones. 

Record breaking whores offering themselves to anyone with £10 and a pulse.

Call me old fashioned but fuck facebook. 

 

-Wetwipe

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Lokiban Tue, 03/27/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

plunge protection team commencing in ... 3......2

 

do you people notice how centralized is being destroyed in this world and it is all about decentralization? I notice, centralization is so pisces passe, its all about decentralization in the age of Aquarius.

Those who get it and change and adopt will be the new bigshots in the coming world.....