Facebook Shares Are Sliding Again

After yesterday's miraculous resurgence in mega tech stocks, asset-gatherers and commission-takers were quick to reassure that the worst is over and all is well with Facebook. It's not...

With whistleblower hearings under way in The UK, and Zuckerberg refusing to attend government hearings, it seems investors are losing religion once again FB is down over 1,5% in the pre-market, below Thursday's close once again...

dead. cat. bounce. dead again...