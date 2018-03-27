Ford Flops In China As Rivals Gain Ground

Authored by Jan Bauer via SafeHaven.com,
As its rivals enjoy strong gains in a burgeoning Chinese auto market, Ford Motor Co. is failing because it was late to this game.
Ford’s sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market, plunged nearly 30 percent in the first two months of this year--a decline that came despite an overall rise of vehicle sales in China.
Ford sold 75,990 vehicles in China in January, at a time when the wider Chinese auto market was up 11.6 percent.
Over the same period, Toyota Motor Corp saw a 24.5 percent rise. General Motors has seen gains, as well, with the auto giant and its joint ventures delivering more than 367,000 vehicles in January for a 14.5-percent jump over the year before.
Cadillac set a new monthly sales record in China, and Chevrolet recorded its highest monthly growth in almost three years.
Ford’s management is blaming low February sales in part on a short working month thanks to the late Chinese New Year holiday. But experts cite a number of other reasons for the record underachievement.
The most glaring problem is that Ford got to China late, only seriously ramping up its operations there in 2012, after its rivals already had a solid footprint in the market. And since then, it’s relationships with its partners—Changan Automobile Group and Jiangling Motors Group (JMC)--have been rocky.
Those relationships, which Ford is now trying to repair, are mired in distrust and have had a negative impact on sales. The most recent distrust largely stems from an effort by Ford to streamline the partners, brands and distribution networks.
From Changan-Ford’s perspective, Ford “often tries to intrude far into our territory; they’re interventionist and are most aggressive among global automakers at trying to have their say on how we run our day-to-day activities”, media cited one Changan official as saying.
The fast-paced nature of the Chinese market has also tripped up Ford, some say. According to Reuters, Ford’s core products are dated, and new models won’t be on the market until the first quarter of 2019. Competition is stiff in this market, and Ford is playing catch-up on three wheels.
The American auto giant is hoping that its China 2025 plan will help it get things in order. The newly announced overhaul includes new products, increased local production and improved relations with its partners.
By 2025, Ford plans to boost its China revenue by 50 percent from 2017 levels, largely by launching new or redesigned products. To do that, it plans to introduce more than 50 new vehicles in China by 2025, including eight all-new SUVs and at least 15 electric vehicles from Ford and Lincoln.
And China has never been more important. U.S. sales are slowing and share prices have been beleaguered at best.
On 1 March, Ford released U.S. sales data showing a 6.9-percent drop in February sales to 194,132 vehicles, with fleet sales down 3.8 percent.
It was the second month in a row to see a sales drop. January sales showed a 6.6-percent year-on-year decline.
Have you driven a Ford lately?
Neither have I
Pinto
rocky relationship? duh, have prepaid corruption-will promote junk. will be short lived as toyota and honda will emerge as leaders rivalling china's domestics. and mazda, hmmm, fords only real chance...
fuk ford, and GM. fiat too. fuking junk shit that nickels and dimes the owners at 150k. tranny done went out-lol...
and those tariffs, huh, can't wait. no donations for china tarrif for dc sleeze that backed trump. sickening shit...
$105K for a new Lincoln Navigator- WTF?
fully loaded chev tahoe 8X,XXX. can buy 40 acres for that...
Had too many major problems with my F150, I sold it before the warranty ran out. Hadn't owned one in twenty five years. My stupid for buying one after twenty five years.
Yes, I love their pickups and have one. The problem is you can buy an F150 knock off for a fraction of the Ford price.
Can they reach the pedals? But, I really hate Fords. My first love was a '61 falcon. Gorgeous. But I've grown apart and would never ever buy a Ford, a GM or a Chevrolet. Fuck that. I'd like something that isn't a complete waste of money for starters. Dodge comes to mind. A big dodge dually diesel. I can dream.
6.7 cummins. yup. rest of the truck will fall apart and rattle your fillings out. front end work at 100k.
moar junk cept the engine and jap tranny(only avail on 1 tons),Aisin Seiki is a major manufacturer of automobile transmissions.
The available AISIN six-speed automatic transmission is an electronically controlled automatic rear-wheel drive transmission designed to handle higher engine output and increase vehicle weight ratings. With wide overall gear ratios for enhanced drivability, this innovative transmission will quickly put your work into high gear and when paired with the Proven and Legendary 6.7L Cummins® I6 engine, enables 930 pound-feet of maximum torque.
fuk'g beast, pulled a 4 car wedge with one these...
Ford's "problems with their [chinese] partners have been rocky" translates out as "Ford won't let their 'partners' rob them blind" which is, of course, raciss
LMAO!!!...well, ya gotta admit a Chi-Com drag racing his V8 against a rickshaw through Shanghai would be funnier than a titty bar throwing people out over a dress code violation.
Prolly for the best tho & jus me ;-)
maybe ford should launch a mustang convertible to mars.
lol...and put one at the end of a drill bit on the taxpayers dime.
Not to worry. Tariff wars will fix those sales figures in a jiffy!
ford, the home of the $2000 tuneup.
Good. Fuck Ford and every other company that decided to sell out America by building factories there/sourcing from China so it could make a quick buck.
Not just factories, 1.5 billion (US$) for Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz...yes, that Heinz, as in Kerry-Heinz.
It's not what ya know but...who ya know ;-)
just think out a few, china will seize these factories to build armament to kill muricans.
winning again....
Moar Americans die in traffic crashes than by gunz so, it's not a far stretch ;-)
That's ok. They just will have more public takers dressed in costumes buy 20 brand new vehicles fully loaded per department throughout the country.
I wouldn't drive a Ford if someone paid me. Eventually you'll be stuck on the side of the road when the lack of quality catches up with you.
Fixed or Repaired Daily.
Just to note, Fords can easily flip over as well...
https://youtu.be/BsreAu7XWNw?t=31s
Fucked Over Road Dog!
Couldn't get the long mounting screws out of the water pump on my 2000 Merc Mountaineer V-8. Stuck. Tried heating, special tools. I wonder how much the FORD Dealer shop will charge....after they first plug their "diagnostic" dick into the system to "diagnose" the problem and add an additional charge.
I like Ford trucks. Because they have crap engines, everyone knows it, and you can get them waaay cheaper than the other manufacturers. I don't care if it sounds like a sewing machine I pay 3 grand for these things and get three to four years out of them. Relatively problem free as well.
The domestics are all junk so Ill pay the least and be happy.
Wife has an accord if we need to actually go somewhere. I don't know who in their right mind would buy a new ford/chev/dodge car. Ugly, depreciate like mad, and not reliable. Fleet sales and retired folks I guess.
I have a F350 Triton V-10 and it's a great truck. Ford Focus for a runabout. Both in great shape and both paid for.
When I see a tow truck it's always got a chev or dodge on the hook.
I still can't get used to that little whirling sound of the turbo charger spooling up in those F-150's.