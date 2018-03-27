France And Germany Clash Over US Car Tariffs

With several weeks remaining until steel and aluminum tariffs introduced a few weeks ago by the Trump administration take effect, the US and its largest trading partners are mired in behind-the-scenes negotiations to strike a deal that could win them an exemption from some or all of the tariffs.
And while recent leaks have focused primarily on the talks between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin,Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese economy czar Liu He, Bloomberg today reported that there's a growing rift between Germany and France regarding how they should respond to the US tariffs.
Germany is willing to offer the US some concessions to protect its export-led economy; however, other EU members - including France - believe the bloc should offer no concessions. The EU is still trying to work out a common response to the Trump tariffs.
At stake is a trade relationship worth some $640 billion in 2016. Germany is in favor of any EU deal covering new rules on tariffs for a series of products including cars, machinery, foodstuffs and pharmaceuticals. That stance is not shared by France, which wants to focus on pressuring China over issues such as subsidies and overcapacity in the steel industry.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and her government are already feeling out the German car industry and whether they might be able to convince it to support a reduction to the EU's 10% tariff on auto imports. Carmakers reportedly responded positively to the idea.
"Dialogue with the US must continue at the highest political level," the VDA German car industry body said in a statement when asked about the report. "We advocate sustainable and reliable agreements that are WTO-compliant. In the interests of fair and free trade, it is necessary to dismantle each other’s trade barriers and to agree a new framework."
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, who met last week with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, recently told reporters that he hadn't made an offer. He later denied reports that he pitched lowering auto tariffs.
"It is only the EU which negotiates, united and together. I have neither made any offers nor any promises," he said. A spokeswoman for his ministry added that he had kept EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom fully informed on the discussions.
Trump spoke on Tuesday with both Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to separate statements from the White House. Trump and Merkel discussed joining forces to counter China. Macron reminded Trump that European steel and aluminum exports are not a security threat to the US. Trump has largely predicated his protectionist push on national security concerns.
Merkel is trying to persuade Trump to give up on forging bilateral agreements with each European state and instead agree to common EU guidelines in accordance with WTO rules. Under those rules, countries can only offer concessions that lower trade barriers below the WTO standard if the reduction covers "substantially all" commerce - not individual products and sectors. The average EU tariff on US imports is around 3%, while the US average duty is around 2.4%.
Comments
HAAAAAhahahahaaaaaaaaa
The tower of Babel crumbles.
And contrary to Germany France does not sell cars in the USA, at least directly. Renault does it indirectly through Nissan, but this is through Japan.
In reply to HAAAAAhahahahaaaaaaaaa by Zero Point
It's all good. Both agree that importing more savages from Africa and the Middle East is still OK.
In reply to The tower of Babel crumbles by Adolph.H.
Merkel was just about to give trump the finger when, he grabbed her by the pussy and told her he was going to tax her soon to be shithole country's German cars. Oops, found her weak spot. This is why trump was elected. To punch below the belt to win back some of these trade imbalances. To quote Victoria nuland when she couldn't convince her EU counterparts to help the US shadow operations to overthrow the government of Ukraine: "f-ck the EU!!".
In reply to It's all good. Both agree… by Zero Point
Germany calls it, the EU enforces it.
Always been the way, and always shall be.
The French are completely deluded if they think they count for more than jack shit in the bigger scheme of things.
In reply to Merkel by infotechsailor
its like two dogs fighting who is better slave to the master
In reply to It's all good. Both agree… by Zero Point
France And Germany Clash Over US Car Tariffs
My response: All of the countries of the world have been using Tariffs since the turn of the century. In many cases, America has been taken to the cleaners.
As President TRUMP stated: America needs and demands fair and reciprocal trade.
Last time I checked, America's TRADE DEFICIT for the last 50+ years has eclipsed 20 Trillion dollars. It has been a constant wealth drain because none of the previous POTUS office holders cared or understood enough to make a difference.
Thank GOD that President TRUMP loves America enough to deal with the issue of TRADE DEFICITS.
A lot of work needs to yet be done to clean up the TRADE DEFICIT mess.
In reply to The tower of Babel crumbles by Adolph.H.