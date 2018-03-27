GE Spikes Most In 2 Years Amid Buffett 'Buy' Speculation

General Electric Shares are up 5% today and while yesterday's epic meltup in the broad markets ignored GE (and was blamed on easing trade wars fears), today's spike in GE - the biggest in two years - is being pinned on speculation that Warren Buffett is Buying The F**king Freefall...
Bloomberg reports that the sudden increase is because of market chatter that the billionaire investor will take a position, Nicholas Heymann, an analyst at William Blair & Co., said Tuesday.
There’s no confirmation that Buffett, the chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., will buy into GE. Buffett has previously said he would consider an investment in GE or assets of the company if the price was right.
“It may be a plausible theory, given Buffett had recently spoken to the press that he might be interested in GE at the right price,” Heymann said in a telephone interview.
As a reminder, Buffett has been an investor in GE before. He helped inject capital into the industrial giant during the crisis and received a common-stock holding once some warrants expired years later. Berkshire has mostly sold that stock, Buffett said in February.
Now there is another possible reason... GE had collapse to being dramatically oversold and just as we saw in yesterday's market, a panic algo bid has run the stock higher...
Comments
government electric is still in mercury filled fluorescent light bulb business? they lobbied to get them mandatory in schools, hospitals, and most government buildings just to be outsold by more energy efficient, longer lasting, and safer chinese LEDs. corruption and subversion is not capitalism
if you go to a ww2 sub museum, anything electrical will have a GE logo stamped on it. i don't mean just a little one, but one that is quite substantial, strategically placed, and very visible. just to remind you who it is you're really fighting for
i'd bet all the components in the nukes dropped on Japan had GE logos on them too and so do these strategically placed GE reactors:
https://i.imgur.com/3MbFv2g.png
let that sink in for a minute
All I know about GE is, they did the lion's share of the funding for Sandy Hoax evidence cleanup and hush money.
In reply to government electric is still… by ted41776
"Consider an investment if the price was right."
Where was Uncle Warren in 2009, when GE was at $ 6 ? Unfit at six, but a buy at thirteen.
In reply to government electric is still… by ted41776
He was in there at the bottom. I remember his purchases. From the article.
When bottom fishing, he tends to inject capital into the company directly (rather than purchasing stock) in exchange for warrants and options. It gives him the biggest bang for his vulture capital buck.
In reply to "Consider an investment if… by Tippoo Sultan
All I know is that GE tries to sell cheap air filters for microwaves at 40 bucks a pop and that their stuff is assembled in Mexico- the stock has languished in non buyer hell for eons it seems. Warren may be getting a touch senile.
bullshit...
GE is one of the top 10 Stawks that the Fed & ESF buy to lift the fucking Dow Jones Propaganda Index...
ive been pointing this shit out 4 the past 8 yrs...
* Catepillar
* General Electric
* Verizon
* Nike
* United Technologies
* United Health Group
*Goldman Sachs
*JP Morgan
* Apple
* Boeing
GE makes the Engines for Buffets Trains.....he's not dumb.
In reply to bullshit… by Kaiser Sousa
he's a has been...
when ur a crony capitalist smarts gots nothing to do with shit...
plus he likes to fondle Gold as it has no value...
nuff said.
In reply to GE makes the Engines for… by ZENDOG
The markets are going to be crazy for the rest of the week. The holiday just magnifies the eoq shenanigans.
Things will get really kooky after tomorrows GDP print. The euro area macro was horrific last night.
The stronger euro is really hurting European[particularly German] exports. The euro is getting ready to do a big fat face plant.
Is it so bad already? Where's Irving Fisher?
About two months ago I filled out their online form to request a quote for one of their pressure relief valves. Never heard back from them, and a competitor got the order.
That's an interesting business model they've got - ignoring customers.
when they aren't ignoring them, they treat their customers like shit. it's a dirtbag company. I know I worked there for many years. I have a friend that owns a mfg business. He says his worst customer and worst supplier are the same company- GE
In reply to About two months ago I… by Snout the First
I thought GE was into clean water, or bought up allot of water resources in the past. I don't know, anyway, might be a good long term play.
I like the way Tyler does his charts. He can make a 70 cent move look like a rocket to the moon.
Can't see the fine print, but what I think you are referring to is a "truncated" chart, where the bottom is not at zero, but at the lowest point on the price channel. Usually done with bar graphs.
In reply to I like the way Tyler does… by artvandalai
Suspicion: GE has some critical components to defense. Govt can't let it fail. Buffet knows this and that GE will be propped up by a government guarantee.
Can't lose for Buffet.
Management that lost money in the 2009-2018 period should be taken out to the woodshed and disposed off. GE has the highest percentage of useless "upper management" free-loaders among US companies. Remember why GM went belly-up in 2009? Because it was not saved by Uncle Warren.
Check out their enterprise software AI called Predix. GE is AI ??? And Healthcare?
GE is worth more in pieces. Break it up finally.