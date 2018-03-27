Global Anti-Russia Campaign Is Taking Us Dangerously Close To Disaster

Authored by Jim Jatras, op-ed via RT.com,
The expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the US, along with dozens of others from various other countries, should be a sobering moment for all of mankind. It’s a sign of how close to the brink of a major war the world is coming.
To start with, this current episode is not comparable to the 55 Soviets expelled by Ronald Reagan in 1986 or the 50 or so thrown out by George W. Bush in 2001. Those actions were directly related to spying activities – which all governments engage in, directed against their friends as well as enemies. The Russians do it, the Americans do it, everybody does it. There’s nothing remarkable about cutting the numbers down now and then, particularly after a major embarrassment like the 2001 Robert Hanssen scandal.
But these latest expulsions have nothing to do with how many of the Russians might be actual spies. Nor with the nonsensical accusations of Russian election interference to “sow discord” and “discredit democracy.”
In fact, they have almost nothing to do with the US State Department’s unsupported claim that “Russia used a military-grade nerve agent to attempt to murder a British citizen and his daughter in Salisbury.” The absence of evidence that the Russians were behind the attack is no more relevant than repeated, equally evidence-free accusations of chemical weapons use by the Syrian government. Whatever happened to the Skripals and whoever is behind it, Salisbury is a mere pretext.
No, the real purpose is much simpler. Decrying the American action, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov stated that he had told his US interlocutors that “the United States took a very bad step by cutting what very little still remains in terms of Russian-American relations.”
But severing the last vestiges of that relationship is what the expulsions are designed to do. Disrupting US-Russia ties isn’t a means to an end – it is the end.
For several years, many commentators and analysts have pondered whether the US and Russia are already in a new Cold War, and if so when things will get better. The crystal-ball gazing can now stop. The answers are all too clear.
Yes, we are in a new Cold War and have been for some time. Indeed, it is foolish to think that on the US side the first Cold War ever really stopped. As long as we had a puppet government in Moscow under Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, we could do as we pleased. Plunder Russia’s resources with the assistance of corrupt oligarchs installed by Western “experts.” Expand NATO to the east after promising we wouldn’t. Bomb Serbia. Invade Iraq. Expand NATO some more. Stage regime change operations in the name of “democracy.” Declare that Ukraine and Georgia will be members of NATO.
As for the second question – no, things will not get better. Perhaps never.
What about President Donald J. Trump, the man who is supposed to be the Leader of the (anachronistically named) Free World? Hasn’t he repeatedly said he wants better relations with Russia?
The answer is supplied by the former State Department spokesman under the Obama administration, Admiral John Kirby, who said the expulsions were “… embraced by our European allies because they’ve been worried that with some of the things they’ve heard or haven't heard from this president about Russian President Vladimir Putin means he might be soft on Moscow. But this tells them that the national security professionals they’ve been talking to behind closed doors really have held sway and the US policy is following what they have always promised, which is to crack down.”
Perhaps Kirby overstates how much some of our European satellites really want more confrontation with Moscow, but he’s absolutely right about the role of the “national security professionals” operating “behind closed doors.” Make no mistake, of all of Trump’s 2016 heresies against the bipartisan establishment, none was of more concern than what seems to be his sincere wish for a new détente with Moscow.
When all is said and done, there are lots of reasons the political class hates Trump. His views on immigration and trade are near the top of the list. But for the deep state and its mainstream media arm, demonizing Russia and President Vladimir Putin personally is a dangerous obsession – and Trump presented a threat. Hence the entire Russiagate/FISAgate hysteria launched by the Steele dossier, an effort that incidentally has British (particularly MI6) fingerprints all over it. Its main goal was always to box Trump in and prevent him from pursuing any path other than the disastrous course laid out by Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama.
Recently, one prominent Democratic senator expressed his concern over the appointment of the hawkish John Bolton as Trump’s new national security adviser, suggesting that Trump was “lining up his war cabinet” that might “blunder us into another terrible conflict.” But where was that senator and his leftish colleagues in the self-declared “#Resistance” to Trump when they insisted on new legislatively mandated sanctions, demanded we send lethal weapons to Ukraine, called for bombing Syria, and generally accused Trump of being a traitor in collusion with Putin?
Well, the Trump critics have got their wish. The Democratic left, along with their GOP “Never Trump” neoconservative allies, have won and Trump has lost. As far as foreign and security policy goes, Trump might as well not be president.
The result is a world that is one “Sarajevo” moment from a new (nuclear) 1914, but not because Trump is an unpredictable, irrational “madman” who needs to be restrained by the “adults in the room.” That notion that is exactly backwards, as evidenced by the fact that the same “professionals” were aghast at his agreement to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. (In my estimation chances that the meeting will actually take place are only 50 percent and falling fast with Bolton’s appointment. Look for a “provocation” by Pyongyang that will scotch the summit. Or if the meeting does take place, look for Trump to be loaded up by his team with non-negotiable demands that will guarantee failure.)
Moscow will now consider its response to the expulsions of its diplomats, but it is in a no-win situation. If, based on past practice, the Russians respond with “proportionate” restraint so as not to permanently alienate their Western so-called “partners,” they can be sure of more of the same – and worse. On the other hand, if they hit back asymmetrically and hard – for example cancelling overflight rights of flag carriers of sanctioning states – the howls of Russian “rogue behavior” will intensify, leading to yet more and harsher sanctions, such as SWIFT cutoff. Look for a stepped-up boycott campaign against the 2018 World Cup as well as stronger calls to neutralize Moscow’s veto in the UN Security Council. Or another chemical weapons false flag in Syria. Or a possible “Krajina scenario”launched by Kiev against Donbass – in the expectation that Putin will step aside the way that Slobodan Milosevic did.
Those behind this global campaign think we can treat Russia as though it were a minor power of the magnitude of Serbia, Iraq, Libya, or Syria, or even Iran. They think if we just keep pushing, pushing, pushing, either the Russians will collapse or back down. They can see no other acceptable outcome than removing Putin and returning Russia to the condition of a Yeltsin-era vassal state – a term Putin used in his interview with Oliver Stone – or, better yet, its territorial breakup along the lines suggested by the late Zbigniew Brzezinski.
Things are going to get worse. Maybe a lot worse.
Comments
The Russians and Chinese just need to put troops in Iran and Syria. That will stop this lunacy.
In the grand scheme of things you have to see this as the near conclusion of a long term campaign. The reason is economic crisis caused by money changers. The pretext is Russia. They would rather have their capitals wiped out by nuclear fire rather than being exposed for the crooks and liars they are. They could even play heroes in such a setup. Think about the crook Churchill for instance.
Remember Germany and the 1929 crisis.
All wars are bankers wars.
And bankers are?...
Satanists actually
No, no, and no.
The reason why the nihilists wants a nuclear war is to wipe out whites.
Where are all the nuclear weapons pointed? At majority white countries.
A nuclear war will set back the Earth about 10,000 years, which is exactly what the Soros fascists want.
Modern mankind wiped out in 20 minutes.
It would take another 10,000 years to get back to where we are today, with no lessons learned.
As I recall Batshit Bolton's first response to everything in interview in the past since forever has been "Bomb Russia".
Trump employing this demented Dr Strangelove as his NSA? Probably my biggest Trump WTF moment, way ahead of the 59 Tomahawk job (apologies to 4 dead Syrian soldiers). This guy is on another planet. In a distant universe. In an alternative fucking reality.
And then comes immediate escalation of the anti-Russia situation in the aftermath of the fabricated crisis in Salisbury? Any co-incidence to his appointment? Bolton's probably jerking off over Chamberlain May's image about now.
Looks like the NeoCons have the White House helm, Ladies and Gentlemen.
Extremely choppy seas ahead.
And you know what?
What with Bolton's appointment, and Trump's contempt of his electors with various other shit - caving to the gun lobby, the $1.3T spending of which Mr Art of the Deal managed to get 0.1% allocated to wall spending (whoopiefuckingdo). And even just putting a fucking smile on Chuck Schumer's face?
While I would like to see every last cuntish scroat (including Obama) behind bars on the Spying/Fusion/#YouNameIt scandals, it pains me to say that I'm starting to give less of a flying fuck how much inconvenience Mueller causes Trump in the interim.
+1,000.
Another way to stop it would be to hand over the Russian, Chinese, NOK and Iranian central banks to (((you know who)))... but that is not a world I want to live in. (((They))) must be stopped.
Russia, China and Iran forming a military alliance with mutual defense would end the push for war too, as it becomes an impossible task.
So the world is against Russia is it?
This would be the Russia that's a member of every Globalist organization in existence? From the United Nations to the G20.
Gotcha, they do business together, party together, and set the world agenda together, but the rest of the world is against Russia?
No, that is a bull shit narrative as always. Wars are orchestrated by bankers, not politicians. The politicians just pretend to be mad at each other and start the war, so the public doesn't figure out that bankers run the world, not puppet politicians.
Iran doesn't want, or need, foreign troops stationed there. A few more s-400 units to solidify air defense would be nice, but that's it.
Any attempted invasion of Iran would be suicidal.
Hogwash
"When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!"
1:18 AM - Nov 12, 2017
Donald Trump
Global anti-Russia campaign is completely justified. The country is barely a country, more like a fiefdom ruled over by oligarchs who are sympathetic to Putin. The Russian people get very little of the wealth generated by Russia's huge amounts of resources, those who don't tow the line are murdered in the most painful way possible. It isn't very far from being N Korea's nasty big brother.
And yet, the USA is the one doing the killing and destroying country after country. But let's just say you're absolutely right about Russia: It's not your damn business.
Where is this campaign global? Looked at the globe lately?
When China and Russia crashland US, 5 billion humans will give applause.
It is only the Titanic crew campaigning.
Bloody Fkn Muppet is just another cheap State Department bot. Lies from first word to last, and not even the slightest effort to lie convincingly. Utterly pathetic.
What branch of the financial industrial military complex do you work for?
Zio/US position is NO war - NO economy !!
Putin has cleverly avoided war for the last five years - while building up an unmatched deterrent !
US is all ‘piss and wind’ now !
NOBODY is going to fight their war - military will just walk off the job !!
The last five years - the US could have been doing something FUCKING constructive - but they BET the FUCKING farm on this WAR !!
They LOST !!
Who will be left to tell their grand children - “ Hey - I was a hero in the FINAL FUCKING WAR “
Can't have wars without poor people willing to fight.
Don't sign up for a war with Russia (or China for that matter) as nobody that does will be coming back.
Elites won't be sending their kids, so why should you?
That's why the US now has a mercenary army of ignorant kids raised in poverty in ghettos, no draftees. This was the lesson from Viet Nam. That war was ended not by demonstrations in the US, but by the drafted, educated grunts who were no longer willing to kill and be killed for the MIC, they lobbed grenades (fragging) into their officers tents at night, to make the point. Since then, the US military has been "voluntary" cannon fodder of destitute, starving ignorant ghetto kids brainwashed into mindless killers for the corporate fascists.
Japan attacked Pearl harbor because of sanctions and a lot of bullshit. Sound familiar?
Well, if I was Russia, I would nuke Europe into a glass parking lot so that it is no longer of interest to America.
Im sure Washington would decide it’s to not get nuked themselves, and BTFO. If not, Armageddon was going to happen anyway, and Russia and China have had 10 years to prepare shelters for their population so now seems like the crucial moment is now
What would do?
What
What Russia should do
1. Make a 50km buffer zone on the Baltics and pull back their forces. Announce to West they do NOT want war on anyone.
2. Nationalize all Foreign companies in Russia or give them 2 week notice to leave.
3. Boot out all Brits, Americans of any flavour, diplomat or tourist.
4. Cancel World Cup. and ban any Europeans from entering Russia.
5. Only do business with China, S,Korea and Japan.
6. Break off all relations with EU countries.
7. Give ultimatum that if any country is caught past the 50km buffer zone they will be shot on sight.
8. Ban overflights all all commerical aircraft in Russian territory.
9. Cut off all GAS immediately to Europe. Stop work on Nordstream
Just recorded and uploaded
RT Crosstalk discussion about Iran and Trumps War Cabinet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcjwN8NeYKs
on the panel. one American, One Persian , One Raghead
What Russia should do
1. Make a 50km buffer zone on the Baltics and pull back their forces. Announce to West they do NOT want war on anyone.
2. Nationalize all Foreign companies in Russia or give them 2 week notice to leave.
3. Boot out all Brits, Americans of any flavour, diplomat or tourist.
4. Cancel World Cup. and ban any Europeans from entering Russia.
5. Only do business with China, S,Korea and Japan.
6. Break off all relations with EU countries.
7. Give ultimatum that if any country is caught past the 50km buffer zone they will be shot on sight.
8. Ban overflights all all commerical aircraft in Russian territory.
9. Cut off all GAS immediately to Europe. Stop work on Nordstream
Russia has been steadily pushed into a corner, despite its attempts to show its resolve. It has no choice now but to make it clear, somehow, that it will do what it takes to stop US/NATO in Ukraine, Syria and Iran, or it will be again fighting on its own soil (or there will be a nuclear war), something it has said it will never allow to happen. Maybe we are not privy to what Russia is saying to US/NATO at this moment, but soon we will either see some military resistance by Russia. If not, there will be a rapid takeover of Syria, Iran and Ukraine and then Russia by the US/NATO corporate fascists.
Lord help us, the last thing anyone of (((them))) would ever want would be for the American and Western European public to wake up and realise that the Russians present the most optomistic view of the future.
That the 3 largest Christian base blocks of white people in the world, Europe, North America and Russia, ever realise that thier true destiny, the golden ring, lies in backing off their addiction the AngloZio bullshit finance games and reclaim their birth right.
That the entire white race realise that the only 2 races that have shown their ability to live with, work with and prosper with each other are the whites and the Asians.
Nope, better that (((they))) keep us chasing paper dreams of wealth while spitting on our heritage, our forefathers, our birthright.
Again, and again, and again, the Brtitish convince Europeans that their best interests for the future lie in killing other Europeans.
Again, and again, and again, the Zionists convince Americans (white Americans) that their best interests lie in gutting their current country and bombing their ancestrial homelands.
We are falling for it again...
Putin openly thumbed his nose at the US Navy Sixth Fleet when he threatened to "sink platforms" if they initiated another attack on Syria. A CIA/MI6 planned operation - a "false flag" chemical attack in Ghouta and subsequent cruise missile "retaliation" against Damascus - was then cancelled at the last minute. The Pentagon realised the implications and got cold feet. The Deep State was foiled again. Putin has been driving them crazy with his moves for years, but staring down the Imperial War Machine with the world watching - that was the last straw. Of course, there will be escalation - Western prestige is deeply wounded.
"If you will pressure Russia long and hard enough you could squeeze tanks out of it"
The big threat Russia a poverty stricken country with half the GDP of France 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Numsculs
ever heard of OBOR?
Russia moving up. Useless Snakes moving down
BTW, dipshit. Take away the crap fast food jobs in the USA and your GDP would be crap also.
and yet look where the USA is on this list and where Russia is
I live in number 6 only 17 million people
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/resources/the-world-factbook/r…
Then why so frightened, pindossky mutt?
Every now and then I've noticed Trump does some major blunder. He gave in to the deep state and the Russophobes desires to harm Russia.
LOL. now and then? The Orange baboon is a walking blunder.
Only fucking shit for brains retards think he is ''smart''
All this is just soap opera. American/Western and Russian oligarchs have mostly common interests. Collective West is trying a little of disciplinary actions on slightly mis-behaving Russian Partners, nothing serious.
Nice delusion.
US global hegemony began to rust when Bush said - you are either for us or against us.
It has been down hill since then. Total Pavlov Dog adherence to US geopolitics rotted from that moment, the US revealed to its allies they were nothing but their obedient toys.
Allies learned to rebel and question the US actions and motives, having learned they were US toys of unthinking use.
THEN for some unfathomable insane reason, the US in its policy of encirclement of China, and its war on China's growing power - decided to simultaneously make Russia a mortal enemy.
AND it has been clearly signalling this for the past few years - thereby giving China and Russia much time to develop redundancy mechanism of financial, trade and military survival. And to also note the fracturing of European cohesion due to planned cultural assassination of its peoples.
One should not overestimate US military strength when confronted with a Chinese and Russian front who together represent a nightmare to the world should the US decide to make war with them.
America got its anus hurt when Russia stood up for Syria so decided to make Russia its No.1 enemy. Total fools are in charge of US geopolitical strategy.
As has been said any number of times, if USA wanted to control and weaken China it needed to isolate it from its natural ally, Russia, by bringing Russia into the US tent. Then deal with Russia at a much later date.
American geopolitical strategy has guaranteed global destruction at the next WW, which the US seem only too keen to initiate.