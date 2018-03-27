Global Times: US To Unveil China Tariff List "In A Few Hours"; Beijing Will Respond

Last Friday, when the word was wondering why China "responded" with just $3 billion in US tariffs to the proposed 60 billion in "Section 301" duties to be levied by the Trump administration on China, it was Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of China's state-owned nationalist tack-on of the People's Daily, Global Times, who explained that the $3 billion in tariffs targeting 128, mostly agricultural products, was in response for the formerly revealed "Section 232" steel and aluminum tariffs which, while exempting much of the world, clearly had China in their crosshairs.
I learned that Chinese govt is determined to strike back. Friday's plan to impose $3b tariffs is to retaliate tariffs on steel and aluminum products. China's retaliation lists against the 301 investigation will target US products worth $ tens of billions. It is in the making.— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) March 23, 2018
Fast forward to today, when the otherwise unassuming twitter account of the Global Times editor in chief was once again the focus on global macro traders, when shortly before 9am ET, he wrote that as far as he knows, "the US will release a list of products that it will impose higher tariffs based on 301 investigation in a few hours. China will put forward its retaliation list later, but the list will definitely come out. The US had better not think China will back off."
As far as I know the US will release a list of products that it will impose higher tariffs based on 301 investigation in a few hours. China will put forward its retaliation list later, but the list will definitely come out. The US had better not think China will back off.— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) March 27, 2018
So is this return of last week's angry tone out of China an indication that yesterday's "trade war truce" rally was built on quicksand, and that once the US reveals the details of its second round in Chinese tariffs, Beijing will respond immediately. Or is this just the editor of China's main US-facing propaganda outlet seeking to drum up page views and clicks?
For the answer, keep an eye on what the US commerce department does in the next few hours, and whether Hu is proven right on the immediate release, which would suggest that with an imminent Chinese response to this latest trade war shot, it is only a matter of time before market's fade the entire Monday surge.
Comments
"The US had better not think China will back off."
I'm pretty sure this is all going according to plan.
Say, you wouldn't happen to have an extra program would you, I seem to have lost mine.
In reply to "The US had better not think… by NoDebt
I spit my gum out in mine.
In reply to Say, you wouldn't happen to… by Giant Meteor
Not as easy to divide and conquer Chicom politicians...
In reply to I spit my gum out in mine. by D.T.Barnum
All going according to plan. So long as the ESF can pick up all the Treasury sales, Boeing doesn't mind losing all its China business to Airbus, Apple doesn't mind losing 25% of its business and Harley-Davidson, Jack Daniels etc are happy to see substantial export sales drops...everything is just great
In reply to Not as easy to divide and… by Déjà view
Uh Huh....dow futures up 100
They need to slap a tariff on Chinese students at the University of Illinois.
Better still just slap the students.
In reply to They need to slap a tariff… by Agent P
Just thrown them out and open up the seats for Americans, throw the DREAMERS OUT TOO.
In reply to Better still just slap the… by iClaudius
yanks should be banned from this planet and sent to Mars.
In reply to They need to slap a tariff… by Agent P
They need to slap a tariff on Chinese students at the University of Illinois.
Then the school wouldn't have any students. See tumble weeds in the yard.
In reply to They need to slap a tariff… by Agent P
Hearing Trump thinking of Vetoing this.
the flurry of tit for tat will provide excellent cover as the rats abandon ship ahead of the fall of empire (US) and rise of another behemoth (hint, not Taiwan).
China's Xi, will go after Trump's congressional [power]`base in states [dependent] upon [import (export?)] commerce!
Should be a real 'SHIT' show extraordinaire....
Think, 'Koch Industries'!
China's Xi, will go after Trump's congressional power base
Tax the murican factories that are producing the shit for export to murica? Tariff tax. Let them whine to Trumpy.
In reply to China's Xi, will go after… by earleflorida
Kabuki Theatre and rearranging of the Titanic deck chairs.
When the band starts playing "Nearer, my God, to thee" , that's when you'll know for sure there's only moments left ..
In reply to Kabuki Theatre and… by Samual Adams
Any more serious Trump mistakes will put the Deep State in charge that much sooner.
In reply to When the band starts playing… by Giant Meteor
Little hint from Christine Lagarde:
https://www.rt.com/business/397424-imf-move-beijing-decade-lagarde/
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell makes a big move on job creation:
https://www.rt.com/usa/422401-hemp-legalize-bill-mcconnell/
Escaration
Watching the MIC owned Fox News channel and its all Russophobic bullshit.
These neocon MIC fucks really do want thermonuclear world war III.
They don't have a reason so they have to create one. The empire is losing ground and China and Russia are the leaders of their movement away from hegemony.
In reply to Watching the MIC owned Fox… by Mike Masr
dupe deleted