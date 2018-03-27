Greece, Austria, Portugal Among Countries Not To Expel Russian Diplomats

The United States and its European allies are expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in a co-ordinated response to the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK (although there is no solid evidence on who is really behind the attack).
It is said to be the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history. However, as KeepTalkingGreece reports, some countries refuse to join this remarkable show of solidarity.
Greece, Austria, Portugal and New Zealand are among the countries with no intention to expel Russian diplomats.
More than 20 countries have aligned with the UK, expelling more than 100 diplomats.
Russia vowed to retaliate to the “provocative gesture”.
Russia denies any role in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, southern England. The pair remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
EU leaders agreed last week it was highly likely Russia was behind the nerve-agent poisoning.
Mrs May said:
“President Putin’s regime is carrying out acts of aggression against our shared values and interests within our continent and beyond. And as a sovereign European democracy, the United Kingdom will stand shoulder to shoulder with the EU and with Nato to face down these threats together.”
The Russian foreign ministry said the moves demonstrated a continuation of a “confrontational path”.
“It goes without saying that this unfriendly act by this group of countries will not go without notice and we will react to it,” its statement said.
Countries announced they were making the same move in solidarity on Monday. These are:
- US: 60 diplomats
- EU countries: France (4); Germany (4); Poland (4); Czech Republic (3); Lithuania (3); Denmark (2); Netherlands (2); Italy (2); Spain (2); Estonia (1); Croatia (1); Finland (1); Hungary (1); Latvia (1); Romania (1); Sweden (1)
- Ukraine: 13
- Canada: 4, plus the rejection of 3 further applications from Russia
- Albania: 2
- Australia: 2
- Norway: 1
- FYROM: 1
Late Monday, Ireland said to expel a number of Russian diplomats in line with other EU countries.
EU countries that have said they have no intention of expelling diplomats include Austria, Greece and Portugal, although all have said they support the UK and condemn the poisoning.
On its part, New Zealand said...
New Zealand says it can't find Russian spies to expel
https://t.co/UR81HmclG9 pic.twitter.com/y3FB38luK7
This is all so stupid. Putin should retaliate by declaring a no-fly zone over the whole of Syria. As Russia is the only 3rd party legally in Syria... who could possibly complain?
Why bother?
It is nothing more than a spineless symbolic gesture of nothingness.
Much Ado About Nothing-Burger. ;-)
Looney
"New Zealand says it can't find Russian spies to expel"
Well, it never stopped Trump. Israhelli spies, on the other hand, are plentiful.
The Mean Girl countries are the ones who banded together to oust Russian diplomats.
This list of Russian diplomat expulsions reads like expulsions of jews from Europe in the 1300's. One country after another finally woke up and threw the jews out.
Now, these same countries, members of ZOG all, throw out the diplomats of the only country capable of becoming the defender of the white race.
"our shared values"..............lying
....
The Russians wouldn't be so stupid to kill with an agent that would be pinned on them. This looks like a British MI6 Intel operation.
You are right. It is too stupid.
But it would be stupid of Russia to just do something to feel even.
I have more trust in Putin. He will act, when the time is right.
In any case to hope for sense and fairness from the idiotic leaders in the West is futile. And all this from the English, who, in spite of their many faults, I at least expected to be fair players.
The English, like Europe and the U.S., are expelling Russians while importing Muslims - brilliant.
You have not visited the UK in a while have you.
No free speech, Court systems that implement social justice instead of the rule of law, 12 year old school girls are drugged and raped on an industrial scale and all the police & social services can do is try and cover it up. Oh god our schools are a joke. My son had his maths lesson canceled so he could listen to a member of the LGBT community talk about the pronouns they liked to be referred to. FFS, Make Britain Dumber Again.
Oh dont forget political arrests
You are so right.
UK is gone.
Pathetic.
The UK is at the root of many evil shit that have been happening for centuries. The British empire is still going, albeit with the bloated face of the US (UK spawn). The UK deserves to sink down in the abyss of history. Why can't ppl revolt against their - literally - evil masters ??
You got a down vote for expecting UK to be a faor player.
Trump has only done it to stop the MSM from beating him up.
Putin is running rings round the wests security services. The west's HR need to examine their employment practices.
I am going to ask Putin to invade us so he can liberate the average UK citizen from the tyranny we are all now living under.
This may be misdirection.
From the The Reset.
Putrid
www.beforethecollapse.com/2017/05/23/the-reset/
that is exactly what the US wants him to do.
so they can violate it.
if anyone has the right to declare a no fly zone over syria, it is the assad gov't. and if assad does it. see above.
what putin could do is double the over flight fees of international flights. don't prevent them. double the fees. that and double the cost of the RD-180.
Assad can't do it unless Russia wants it (and provides the hardware).
I doubt the US would be the first to violate it - they would probably send a Turk or two first (to see what happens)... maybe (((they))) would send some rockets from The Golan Heights (to see if they get shot down)...
I just don't understand why Putin and Lavrov still talk about their western 'partners' - they know that there is not a single western country that is trustworthy.
180 countries sided with Russia against the us and its 19 vassals propaganda.
no effort was ever made to show the man and his daughter pretending to be dying, no effort was made to follow international law to provide evidence.
The people of the world are now the jury waiting for the prosecutors to present their case, the more the us and uk wait the less the jury would believe them and eventually they would reject the case off hand.
It's all lies. Just like Saddam had WMD's.
Who gives a FUCK what countries decide to do or not !
Economically - Russia are kicking their FUCKING brains in !!
How so?Printing rubles?


BE NICE :)
PUTRID
www.beforethecollapse.com/2017/05/23/the-reset/
Did you give yourself an upvote? :)
Common man, he got ya.
I moved my Smirnoffs to the middle shelf
A toxin of Russian design.
Russian Spies???? Boris and Natasha? Never!
How many Humans have the Idiots in the US Gov killed in the last few weeks?
20 million since WWII, give or take a couple of millions! https://popularresistance.org/us-has-killed-more-than-20-million-in-37-…
"some countries refuse to join this remarkable show of solidarity"
Solidarity LoL
The countries joining are all US vassal states who are told what to do in no uncertain terms.
Expelliarmus!
Don't you have to just love New Zealand.
I know it fairly well and its people ain't going to get trampled on by anyone.
The little country who refused the US nuclear vessels and stuck two fingers up at Uncle Sam - seems to have done it again.
And the May woman into the bargain.....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ANZUS
The Australia, New Zealand, United States Security Treaty (ANZUS or ANZUS Treaty) is the 1951, collective security agreement which binds Australia and New Zealand and, separately, Australia and the United States, to co-operate on military matters in the Pacific Ocean region, although today the treaty is taken to relate to conflicts worldwide. It provides that an armed attack on any of the three parties would be dangerous to the others, and that each should act to meet the common threat. It set up a committee of foreign ministers that can meet for consultation.
these fucking money changing fake currency creators are going down
Such a fuss over a little nerve gas. Diplomats get to go home to the Russian motherland for summer. You can tell this worked out very well for themselves. First they orchestrate a Trump victory by fake posting on FB, now they engineered their own summer vacation by expulsion. Nazdarovya! Cheers!
Turkey,another NATO member also told them where to stick this notion.
Hope it is not just a deceptive way to remove our guys from Russia. Might be a bad sign...
UK wont be so fast to point the finger when they're getting all their winter gas from Russia.
Does anyone else think Treason May and Boris Johnson are a national embarrassment?
Seems like the deep state knows they have shit out in Syria so now want to fire up the Eastern Front again.
Those sealed indictments cant come fast enough.
Very difficult to decipher the UK move. Was it
1. Idiocy
2. Preparation of public for war
3. Diversion/misdirection
I lean towards 3
The UK is a US vassal state. Their orders came from Washington DC.
What Russia should do
1. Make a 50km buffer zone on the Baltics and pull back their forces. Announce to West they do NOT want war on anyone.
2. Nationalize all Foreign companies in Russia or give them 2 week notice to leave.
3. Boot out all Brits, Americans of any flavour, diplomat or tourist.
4. Cancel World Cup. and ban any Europeans from entering Russia.
5. Only do business with China, S,Korea and Japan.
6. Break off all relations with EU countries.
7. Give ultimatum that if any country is caught past the 50km buffer zone they will be shot on sight.
8. Ban overflights all all commerical aircraft in Russian territory.
9. Cut off all GAS immediately to Europe. Stop work on Nordstream
in any other thread/subject a motherfucker that you are would say #8 would be shooting yourself in the foot, forfeiting overflight fees. here's an idea dickhead. how about doubling the fees? too fucking complicated for a shit eating dog such as yourself.
and what about your #5? SK and japan are vassals of the US. you're so fucking stupid it is painful to read your dumb fucking comments.
No, shithead, YOU are the ignorant one here. S,Korea and Japan do lots of business with Russia and have no beef with them


Breaking News
Evidence found that those ''spies'' were actually poisoned by the British food.
May and Johnson embarrased
Get rid of the "Helen Clark wannabe" and spies will be found in abundance....
Watch the USA try and de stablize any nation along the planned OBOR route
OBOR changes the game entirely
Teresa May: "President Putin’s regime is carrying out acts of aggression against our shared values and interests within our continent and beyond."
SHARED VALUES????
How those refugees workin' out for ya?? Don't want to expel them, might hurt their feelings.........
Long gone are the days when citizens are willing to accept the word of politicians.
Teresa May needs to start providing objective proof for what she claims happened in Salisbury.
If it happened, then there must be proof that she can provide.
Either she is unwilling, or more likely unable, to provide proof for her assertions.
Until the British provide objective proof, there is nothing to see here.