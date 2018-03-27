"The Home Price Surge Continues" - Case-Shiller Jumps Most In 4 Years, All Cities Up

US housing data has been disappointing so far in 2018 as affordability plummets on the heels of rising rates, but that didn't stop Case-Shiller Home Prices from surging at a faster-than-expected 6.4% YoY in January.
Home sales, permits, and starts have been underwhelming so far this year...
But according to Case-Shiller, home prices are accelerating at their fastest rate since July 2014 (up 6.4% YoY vs 6.15% YoY exp)...
All 20 cities in the index showed year-over-year gains, led by a 12.9 percent increase in Seattle and an 11.1 percent gain in Las Vegas.
After seasonal adjustment, Seattle, San Francisco and Atlanta had the biggest month-over-month gains.
Washington has the smallest month-over-month advance at 0.2 percent.
“The home price surge continues,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement.
“Two factors supporting price increases are the low inventory of homes for sale and the low vacancy rate among owner-occupied housing.”
The 20-City Home price index is less than 1% away from the record highs of 2006...
But the National home price index is over 6% above 2006 highs...
"Buy now or be priced out forever"
Mania is still going strong here; sell as fast as they come up for top dollar.
Apartment rental and condo sales are a different story...but they keep building them in "hopes" of better weather bringing out the customers....local news last night, ~9% apartment vacancy rate in the city...800 more units set to go online in the next few months.
Take a map, run a red marker down MLK Blvd, and the bulk of these units are zero to a few miles of that red line...I never drive on that line and prefer not to even get close to it...not racist...just don't want to have bottles thrown at my car or dodge the occasional bullets in the air.
In reply to "Buy now or be priced out… by FreeShitter
Reminds me of 06-07, plus people were even taking second mortgages (death pledge in old french/latin) to buy stocks that year....
In reply to Mania is still going strong… by FireBrander
There is a blow off top in every market:
Knowing the bottom and top requires understanding the lawless that control these markets:
Judas Iscariot chose the wrong side :o(
In reply to Reminds me of 06-07, plus… by FreeShitter
TOOLS of the FED
In reply to There is a blow off top in… by mobius8curve
"Reminds me of 06-07"
Around here, it's close, but not the same. In those years, realtors wouldn't bother putting up "For Sale" signs as they had 10 people waiting to buy just about any property that became available.
If the house is priced right, 2 weeks to 30 days and it's sold. If they're searching for a sucker, 30 to 60 days and either they lower the price or they found an "immigrant" family from Somalia with more Government money to spend than brains.
In reply to Reminds me of 06-07, plus… by FreeShitter
Where I live, homes are selling within 2 weeks...I dont see as many for sale, but the rush to get one is still there.
In reply to "Reminds me of 06-07"… by FireBrander
In reply to Mania is still going strong… by FireBrander
The city partnered with an inner city schools to use the city bus system to bus the kids. You get a big crowd of MLK kids at the pick up points every day...fights, vandalism, cops have to babysit EVERY DAY!...big fight recently, video of cop slamming this mouthy POS to the ground...police chief on tv exasperated...summing up what he not so politely said..."These kids are pieces of shit, their parents are pieces of shit, and it's not my departments job to babysit these kids everyday before they get on bus"...yeah, that went over well.
In reply to Mania is still going strong… by FireBrander
We are selling now. Seems like great timing. Reading the other day about all the lenders now offering subprime and stated income loans again. Buyer is having a conforming loan, but we got 4 offers in first 36 hours and had to shutoff showings. 2 offers bid each other up. My realtor had not seen these types of agreements since before the 2007-8 crash where the buyer makes an offer, but authorizes the realtor to raise the offer in 1k increments up to a limit. So far have not heard of offers where the buyer is willing to pay above $x above appraisal yet, but itis probably coming soon.
Don't quote me, but i thought i saw the other day FHA loans available with a bit more down payment with 500 fico? Crazy! VA loans 0% down, Crazy, FHA with 3.5% down Crazy. Non(sub) prime, Crazy.
In reply to Mania is still going strong… by FireBrander
500 billion in fraud at HUD. Control homes and you contol households. Control households and you control children. These people are sick. Cant have households without houses. Its genocide.
Why does the data need to be seasonally adjusted? With all due respect, I just as soon have the raw data. I'll make my own seasonal adjustments.
Because it goes down better with a little seasoning...
In reply to Why does the data need to be… by Roger Ramjet
Los Angeles homes alone valued at $ 2.7 Trillion ..... larger than the GDP of the UK
http://www.doctorhousingbubble.com/total-value-of-us-real-estate-housing/
Shocking
In reply to Los Angeles homes alone… by Rainman
When you print up trillions of dollars to save zombie bankers you eventually get stupid prices for housing and food.
Every close-in area is densely built up in MSP metro area. Only real amenity one gets for new construction is a loooong commute.
better update the dot plot.........../s
lots of people buying with self directed IRA's..............and living in the house....this will end well....for the IRS
I don't think that is legal. I looked into the same plan with metal and I decided it wasn't worth the risk and hassle. I turned my ira over to an administrator. So far, so good.
In reply to better update the dot plot… by spastic_colon
How many social ills are directly related to high housing costs?
Good thing they pulled this out of the inflation statistics, otherwise the great lie would be revealed. Rents and housing prices are going up 3-4x the stated inflation rate.
Everything's awesome.
Yep, same thing they did after the dotcom bubble broke in 99. But this time its times 1000. In 99 they started pumping up assets until the housing crash of 06-07 that lead to the big crash of 08. Only this time starting shortly after 2008 they did the same thing times 1000. The definition of insane is doing the same thing expecting a different result, but the definition of psycho is doing much more of the same thing but expecting a different result.
The faster to crash you with. The bigger to fall. The more irresponsible to ruin the world economy with. Greed now, ruination later (really soon). The better to starve you with.
the housing market in just L.A. County is valued more than the entire GDP of the U.K. at $2.7 Trillion dollars.
it includes crap shacks like this: 264 sq feet priced at $550,000 listed in Oct 2017(reduced just today about 6 minutes ago to $527,229) 10449 Scenario Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90077
"Zen-like retreat, perfect for a UCLA student or young professional"
How many young professionals or UCLA students(a state school btw) can afford to plunk down almost $600K for less than 265 square feet?
this crap shack was sold in Feb2018 at $435K and is now back on the market with a $92K increase in less than a month!
^ COMPLETE INSANITY ^
https://www.redfin.com/CA/Los-Angeles/10449-Scenario-Ln-90077/home/6832…
In 1987 the value of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo surpassed the entire value of California, including land, people and antique cars...or maybe just the land
bubblicious, baby.
In reply to the housing market in just L… by Eric Masters
i remember than was big deal back then i totally remember the 80s japanese property market; insane, even as they built out to the mountain regions.
In reply to In 1987 the value of the… by small axe
As always, prices in my burg a few hours from a closed Russian consulate that spies on a major US nuclear submarine base dedicated to incinerating Russian Russia Russia...sorry, got carried away. Where was I? Ah yes, prices are up here! Good times ahead! No jobs but life is sweet! We sell you our homes and daughters cheap!
until the next crash, which I suspect is coming this fall and early next year, unless incomes somehow surge and defy all reason.
An increase in interest rates should result in a lowering of house prices, no?
Not necessarily. Increasing money supply, 2008-2018, decreases the value of money and increases the cost of just about everything else. Building materials have skyrocketed this year. The cost of labor to build houses is also growing almost as fast.
In reply to An increase in interest… by Lostinfortwalton
Isn't that something - your simple (but deadly accurate) description of the problem is simple enough for a 1st grade grammar school student to absorb, and yet ---- 'PhD economists'...
In reply to Not necessarily. Increasing… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com