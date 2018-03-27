"The Home Price Surge Continues" - Case-Shiller Jumps Most In 4 Years, All Cities Up

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:07

US housing data has been disappointing so far in 2018 as affordability plummets on the heels of rising rates, but that didn't stop Case-Shiller Home Prices from surging at a faster-than-expected 6.4% YoY in January.

Home sales, permits, and starts have been underwhelming so far this year...

 

But according to Case-Shiller, home prices are accelerating at their fastest rate since July 2014 (up 6.4% YoY vs 6.15% YoY exp)...

All 20 cities in the index showed year-over-year gains, led by a 12.9 percent increase in Seattle and an 11.1 percent gain in Las Vegas.

After seasonal adjustment, Seattle, San Francisco and Atlanta had the biggest month-over-month gains.

Washington has the smallest month-over-month advance at 0.2 percent.

“The home price surge continues,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement.

“Two factors supporting price increases are the low inventory of homes for sale and the low vacancy rate among owner-occupied housing.”

The 20-City Home price index is less than 1% away from the record highs of 2006...

 

But the National home price index is over 6% above 2006 highs...

FireBrander FreeShitter Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

Mania is still going strong here; sell as fast as they come up for top dollar.

Apartment rental and condo sales are a different story...but they keep building them in "hopes" of better weather bringing out the customers....local news last night, ~9% apartment vacancy rate in the city...800 more units set to go online in the next few months.

Take a map, run a red marker down MLK Blvd, and the bulk of these units are zero to a few miles of that red line...I never drive on that line and prefer not to even get close to it...not racist...just don't want to have bottles thrown at my car or dodge the occasional bullets in the air.

FireBrander FreeShitter Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

"Reminds me of 06-07"

Around here, it's close, but not the same. In those years, realtors wouldn't bother putting up "For Sale" signs as they had 10 people waiting to buy just about any property that became available.

If the house is priced right, 2 weeks to 30 days and it's sold. If they're searching for a sucker, 30 to 60 days and either they lower the price or they found an "immigrant" family from Somalia with more Government money to spend than brains.

FireBrander FireBrander Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

The city partnered with an inner city schools to use the city bus system to bus the kids. You get a big crowd of MLK kids at the pick up points every day...fights, vandalism, cops have to babysit EVERY DAY!...big fight recently, video of cop slamming this mouthy POS to the ground...police chief on tv exasperated...summing up what he not so politely said..."These kids are pieces of shit, their parents are pieces of shit, and it's not my departments job to babysit these kids everyday before they get on bus"...yeah, that went over well.

graspAU FireBrander Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

We are selling now. Seems like great timing. Reading the other day about all the lenders now offering subprime and stated income loans again. Buyer is having a conforming loan, but we got 4 offers in first 36 hours and had to shutoff showings. 2 offers bid each other up. My realtor had not seen these types of agreements since before the 2007-8 crash where the buyer makes an offer, but authorizes the realtor to raise the offer in 1k increments up to a limit. So far have not heard of offers where the buyer is willing to pay above $x above appraisal yet, but itis probably coming soon.

 

Don't quote me, but i thought i saw the other day FHA loans available with a bit more down payment with 500 fico? Crazy! VA loans 0% down, Crazy, FHA with 3.5% down Crazy. Non(sub) prime, Crazy.

 

gigadeath Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

500 billion in fraud at HUD. Control homes and you contol households. Control households and you control children. These people are sick. Cant have households without houses. Its genocide. 

spastic_colon Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

better update the dot plot.........../s

lots of people buying with self directed IRA's..............and living in the house....this will end well....for the IRS

khakuda Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

Good thing they pulled this out of the inflation statistics, otherwise the great lie would be revealed.  Rents and housing prices are going up 3-4x the stated inflation rate.

MusicIsYou Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

Yep, same thing they did after the dotcom bubble broke in 99. But this time its times 1000. In 99 they started pumping up assets until the housing crash of 06-07 that lead to the big crash of 08. Only this time starting shortly after 2008 they did the same thing times 1000. The definition of insane is doing the same thing expecting a different result, but the definition of psycho is doing much more of the same thing but expecting a different result.

Byrond Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

The faster to crash you with. The bigger to fall. The more irresponsible to ruin the world economy with. Greed now, ruination later (really soon). The better to starve you with. 

Eric Masters Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

the housing market in just L.A. County is valued more than the entire GDP of the U.K. at $2.7 Trillion dollars.

 

it includes crap shacks like this:  264 sq feet priced at $550,000 listed in Oct 2017(reduced just today about 6 minutes ago to $527,229)  10449 Scenario Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90077

"Zen-like retreat, perfect for a UCLA student or young professional" 

How many young professionals or UCLA students(a state school btw) can afford to plunk down almost $600K for less than 265 square feet?

 

this crap shack was sold in Feb2018 at $435K and is now back on the market with a $92K increase in less than a month!

                                                                                                                                                ^ COMPLETE INSANITY ^

https://www.redfin.com/CA/Los-Angeles/10449-Scenario-Ln-90077/home/6832…

 

 

small axe Tue, 03/27/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

As always, prices in my burg a few hours from a closed Russian consulate that spies on a major US nuclear submarine base dedicated to incinerating Russian Russia Russia...sorry, got carried away. Where was I? Ah yes, prices are up here! Good times ahead! No jobs but life is sweet! We sell you our homes and daughters cheap!

until the next crash, which I suspect is coming this fall and early next year, unless incomes somehow surge and defy all reason.