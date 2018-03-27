"Iran Can Easily Skirt Sanctions" If Oil Sector Pressured By West Crackdown

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
Iran could do a lot of different things to kind of skirt possible tighter sanctions on its oil sector, such as sending oil to different places, Michael Cohen, head of energy commodities research at Barclays, told Bloomberg on Monday.
“There’s a lot of different things that Iran can do to kind of skirt sanctions. In the past, they’ve used more oil in their power sector, they’ve actually sent oil to different places that can take it,” Cohen told ‘Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas’.
Commenting on last week’s oil price rally that diverged from a general slump in equities, Cohen said that at the end of last week that oil prices were supported by EIA’s Wednesday inventory report that reported a decline in crude oil inventories of 2.6 million barrels for the week to March 16, and the appointment of John Bolton, an Iran hawk and a proponent of war, as National Security Advisor.
With Bolton’s appointment, market participants are looking at pretty much an end to the Iranian nuclear deal as of May 12, Barclays’ Cohen said today.
“I think that the market pretty much assumes that there’s going to be some kind of reduction in Iranian supply,” he said, but added: “I’m not so sure that that’s the case.”
There is some wiggle room and Iran could send oil to other places, according to Cohen.
Asked about if Saudi Arabia could increase its oil production in the event of reduced Iranian supply, Cohen said that “there is some wiggle room at least in terms of other OPEC suppliers, but they are all committed to this OPEC deal and I don’t expect them to diverge from that either.”
While OPEC is expected to continue to stick to its production cut agreement with Russia, at least for now, analysts believe that the geopolitical risk premium in oil prices has definitely returned, and the month of May could be important for oil prices, because of the deadline for the Iranian deal on May 12 and elections on May 20 in Venezuela, whose oil production is in freefall.
“Even if it’s just additional sanctions on Iran, that could hurt investment in the country and reduce flows of their oil. The market would really miss their oil this time around because of Venezuela,” John Kilduff at Again Capital told CNBC last week.
“If they go forward with those elections, we could see much more coercive economic policies toward Venezuela. That’s when the oil market might start paying attention,” Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC, told CNBC.
america, the youngest empire is having issues with the oldest: china, iran...
Oil gonna sell anywhere, like dope and coke.
They now have the New option of Yuan Petro contracts...
Wild-ass-guess: They'll sell it the same way they have through all the other sanctions.
The history of the Middle East since 2500 BC
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-year-in-the-history-of-…
Sanction IRAN for what?
While APARTHEID Israhell gets away with crimes vs humanity.
WARNING: Graphic Images
another nail in the dolla coffin. Losing dictatorial powers.
China is the world's biggest crude consumer and buys most of its oil from Russia. However, most settlements are still in US dollars. The launch of the petro-yuan now allows Moscow and Beijing to use national currencies instead.
China and Russia are actively reducing dependence on the dollar in bilateral trade. In October 2017, Beijing launched a payment system for transactions in yuan and Russian rubles. This means that settlements for Russian oil deliveries to China, which have reached 60 million tons per year, can be done without using the dollar.
After Monday's launch of the yuan-backed oil futures in Shanghai, there have been negotiation between Russia and China on mutual promotion of oil futures in national currencies, RIA Novosti reported. In 2016, the St. Petersburg exchange in Russia launched Urals oil futures in the Russian ruble, and support from China could prop up Russian crude futures.
Exactly. This will not be like boycotting Rocket Man. What we gonna do? Stop Russian & Chinese oil tankers from loading up in Iranian ports? Reckon Turkey will buy? Think India will take trans-shipments?
The Iranians can close the Persian Gulf and wreck the world's economy, while causing huge problems in Saudi Arabia and the other countries just across the gulf from them if war breaks out. I have often wondered how many mines they have sitting on the bottom of the gulf waiting for a radio signal to be released. The call it the Persian Gulf for a reason.
@ 11,
Russia, China, Syria, Iran, Gold, Yuan Exchange. The Petro Dollar is hanging by a thread. War is the only option left support it. Nothing more.
The Chess pieces are being put in place for the coming Global Political Engineered Collapse & realignment of the World Economic System dominated by US Dollars.
Enter Zionist War Pig Bolton. We’re on the brink of Nuclear annihilation. The Sampson Option.
the Samsom Option is complete BS- Israel holding a pair of 2s and bluffing
Wisdom comes with age and experience. China 4000+ yrs. Murica what 250yrs.?
IRN already have.
I take exception to the "West Crackdown" in the title.
It is Economic War by the West, simple as that, with the threat of physical war.
they mistakenly feel that they have a monopoly on coercion...
They can sell their oil to China, for one. At the rate China's consumption is increasing, they can buy most of the oil Iran and Russia can produce.
And, pay for it in GOLD.
India and China will still buy Iran's oil. Just like during the last export embargo.
I think we all know where Iran will be selling their oil when more sanctions are applied. Iran will be selling on the INE. It is only a matter of time before that market becomes the dominant trading platform in the world.
in 2003 we landed with some VIPs at Tehran Airport. I saw a fleet of B-747's and asked one of the Iranian mechs if they had problems getting spares for them. He laughed and said 'not at all.
oil talks and BS walks
