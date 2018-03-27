Kim Jong Un Leaves Beijing After Surprise Visit

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:20

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's first foreign trip to Beijing since coming to power in 2011 has ended, and the distinctive green locomotive that reportedly ferried Kim has departed the Beijing Railway Station...

A little over two hours after the armored express was reported to have pulled out, it was business as usual, according to South China Morning Post.

Reuters, citing reports from South Korean media, also reported that Kim had in fact been part of the delegation of North Koreans that traveled to Beijing for a whirlwind series of meetings ahead of a tentatively planned summit between President Trump and the North Korean leader in May.

South Korea’s left-leaning press Hankyoreh also reported Kim had traveled to Beijing for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon before leaving for a "third location" on Tuesday. It did not cite specific sources. The third location could be in China, but other media reports said the train was on its way to Pyongyang.

Kim

Two sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed that the mystery guest was Kim.

"It wasn’t his sister, it was Kim himself," one said.

The Chinese foreign ministry has yet to confirm the visit by Kim or any North Korean delegation, which is standard practice.

The agenda of Kim’s visit – his first foreign excursion since coming to power in 2011 – is still unknown.

However, it's notable that the meeting took place against a backdrop of easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, after officials from the North and South agreed to hold talks, and US President Donald Trump gave the green light for direct negotiations with the head of the restive state.

Beijing

Beijing remains a key economic backer of the North Korean regime, even though  Kim was reportedly frustrated at China's decision to back UN Security Council sanctions against its restive neighbor.

The return to normal security levels on Tuesday was in marked contrast to the scenes in Beijing on Monday, when motorcades and roadblocks were seen across the city. Security has also been intensified on the China-North Korea border.

The first hint that the mystery guest was Kim was the appearance of the green train of the type favoured by North Korea’s senior leadership, which was seen travelling from the border city of Dandong to Beijing.

The roads around the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where foreign dignitaries usually stay, were cordoned off on Monday and local people were told to avoid the area.

Reporters were held back behind a cordon a couple of hundred metres away, as a convoy of vehicles accompanied by police motorbikes left the compound about 9.30am on Tuesday and returned about two hours later.

 

 

Later, the motorcade was spotted passing by Tiananmen Square, apparently en route to the railway station.

The North Korean delegation arrived on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ParkAveFlasher Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

They're two they're four they're six and eight

Shunting trucks and hauling freight red and green and brown and blue

they're the really useful crew

All with different roles to play Round Tidmouth sheds or far away,

Down the hills and round the bends Thomas and his friends

Thomas he's the cheeky one

James is vain but lots of fun

Percy pulls the mail on time

Gordon thunders down the line

Emily really knows her stuff

Henry toots and huffs and puffs

Edward wants to help and share

Toby, well let's say, he's square

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
gearjammers1 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

Jewish anti-North Korea propaganda - 

 

Jerusalem Post - NORTH KOREA THREATENS ISRAEL WITH 'MERCILESS, THOUSAND-FOLD PUNISHMENT' - http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/North-Korea-threatens-Israel-with-merc…

 

we are attacking North Korea because North Korea is aiding Israel's enemies - we are directed by our media to hate anyone the Jews hate - Jews hate white Americans - we are directed by our media to hate ourselves - and what the hell does North Korea have to do with a pipeline ? There goes your pipeline theory.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Alexander De Large Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:32 Permalink

Lol@"We know Kim was on that train, bu bu but, we don't know the purpose of his visit, y'all!!!"

It's quite simple, really: Chinks sticking together since a massively indebted nuclear superpower decided to elect quite possibly the most unqualified and borderline retarded leader in the past 100 or so years.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Alexander De Large Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:35 Permalink

Western media would have you believe that he is insane.....like they tried with Khamenei, Nasrallah, Assad and Putin.

But the reality is, he is not stupid. No country in its right mind would be stupid enough to fully trust the JEWSSA unless it enjoys political BDSM and the state of being a vassal.

China prefers not to shit where it eats, unlike the exceptional ones....

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Agent P Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:32 Permalink

Why do I picture him hanging out of the back window of the train leaving the station yelling, "Th-Th-The, Th-Th-The, Th-Th-That's all folks!"

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Totin Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

Something is causing the website to auto refresh on my iPad. Please fix that. Might be from the ads. As for this story - I hope Trump can pull off a success story here akin to East/West Germany.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
gatorengineer Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:40 Permalink

S&P is real entertaining right now... 0.5 percent in about 30 seconds straight up from 2601....  Powell still must have his learners permit...  These new print by wire presses are sensitive...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
francis scott … Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:42 Permalink

Apparently, one of Trump's sanctions for North Korea is

the end of delivery of Chinese food to Pyongyang.

 

It must be picked up.  Take out only for 'early bird' prices.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
darteaus Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

AH!!

Now I see why 0bama and Jerry ("I never exhaled") Brown want to build trains: they want to travel in the luxury of the Fear Leader.