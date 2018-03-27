Mediocre Demand For 5Y Auction Amid Record Weekly Treasury Supply

One day after the Treasury sold $124BN in 3 and 6 Month Bills and $30BN in 2Y bonds in average auctions, on Tuesday the Treasury continued its record weekly sales by unloading $24BN in 52 Week Bills and, moments ago, $35BN in 5Y notes.
Stopping at a high yield of 2.612%, the 5Y saw a dip in the yield from 2.658% one month ago and 2.44% in January; the yield also tailed the 2.609% When Issued by 0.3bps. This was the 5th consecutive tailing 5Year auction in a row.
On the other hand, the internals came in somewhat stronger than recent auctions, with the bid to cover rising from 2.44 to 2.50, and above the 6 month auction average of 2.45. Notably, Indirects took down 63.5%, a solid improvement to the 58.0% last month (just in case there is any confusion if foreign buyers are in the market), with Directs taking down 8.3%, down from 12.7% last month, leaving Dealers with 28.2% of the auction, down from 29.3% the previous month.
Overall, an average auction, however considering the record deluge of Treasury sales this week, which is just shy of $300BN, the fact that the market managed to digest the ongoing issuance with virtually no problem is more notable than the mediocre auction specifics.
Comments
10yr yield will drop below 2.8% today
How are you playing it? Forex?
In reply to 10yr yield will drop below 2… by davatankool
Because you have record debt when the state of the union is very strong and the economy is booming.