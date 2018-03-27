Today was yesterday's alternative ending...
Only NASDAQ remains marginally green on the year...
Today's fun and games started with comments from Wilbur Ross on "emergency" curbs on Chinese investment but then a series of headlines on megatech - NVDA self-driving car suspension, TSLA NTSB probe, FB hearings and more headlines, and GOOGL and TWTR being dragged into the furore. All in all - a bloodbath!
What goes up (on low volume) collapses on heavy volume... (Nasdaq - green, was worst; The Dow - blue, managed to hold some gains)...
Cash markets saw Nasdaq and Small Caps erase all of yesterday's gains...
Equity market momentum was massacred today...
The S&P 500 failed to get back to its 100DMA (blue) and tumbled back towards its 200DMA (red)...
The Dow is back below its Fib 38.2 Retrace level...
VIX spiked back above 23...
FANGMAN Stocks were a total bloodbath...
US bank stocks collapsed back to reality today...
Fading yesterday's outperformance of European banks...
Credit stress continues to build...
HY and IG smashed wider...
Bonds led stocks...
Bond yields tumbled today...
Real and BEs collapsed...
10Y Yields broke their 24 day streak of closing with a 2.8x% handle... to the downside, closing at 2.78% - lowest close since Feb 5th...
And the yield curve collapsed to fresh 11 year lows...
As bonds catch down to Copper/Gold's disinflationary reality...
The Dollar Index rebounded grandly overnight but stalled once the US session started...
Cryptos had another tough day...
It seems that Bitcoin is leading tech lower once again...
Commodities were all lower today on the stronger dollar, led by crude...
The energy complex was all hit hard today...
What next?
Comments
Failed rally: "This is the final push higher, which upon its turning lower causes many market participants to being capital protective selling, that causes almost all assets involved to be sold in the hopes of avoiding more losses. And a panic ensues."
"Momo Massacred, Tech Wrecked, Bond Yields Battered..."
And Bitcoin BOOMING!!!
In reply to Failed rally: "This is the… by davatankool
TOLD YA SO!
Break the 200 = Market disaster rest of week.
cmon you flip flopper zeroheads.. where you at?
Coinista: you really suck as a trader if you think crypto is going to do well during a market crash. Buy crypto in a few weeks.
In reply to "Momo Massacred, Tech… by Coinista
I almost hope it is the Fed buying all the bonds, but only in the sense that if it isn't, this market has clearly gone risk-on and is ready to start the reversion to reality in a bigger way than almost anybody is anticipating.
In reply to cmon you flip flopper… by PrezTrump
my shorts are loaded.
In reply to I almost hope it is the Fed… by eclectic syncretist
The Gartman vindicated with a 5 bagger...
Whoda guessed that today?
In reply to my shorts are loaded… by PrezTrump
We were told, right here on ZH, that Monday's big bounce meant nothing - no volume, you see!
Guess what? Today's big drop has almost the same volume.
Sauce, goose, gander. Someone's trying to scare the little people out of the market before they leg it up again.
In reply to my shorts are loaded… by PrezTrump
It's COMING: the Financial Cataclysm
In reply to We were told that Monday's… by HopefulCynical
In reply to yep by beepbop
gartman is on this trade. he has the balls to post his stops (per ZH reporting). gartman is just an extension of a superstition.
redemption or a major head fake?
In reply to I almost hope it is the Fed… by eclectic syncretist
Enough to get you guys long into a falling knife. Worked like a charm tyler.
In reply to gartman is on this trade. … by rccalhoun
The big boys will be unwinding first. Then the media will spin it off as BTFD and nothing to worry about. Brokers will be offloading to their clients. Then the fun begins for the potato-holders.
Bitcoin is negatively correlated with VIX however. It could unhinge.
In reply to gartman is normally wrong. … by PrezTrump
When there's blood dripping down the walls, swarms of flies all over the windows and the house is screaming at you "GET OUT!!", you might be in the Amityville Horror Market.
In reply to "Momo Massacred, Tech… by Coinista
You wouldn't know it watching CNBC.
Skittle shitting unicorn = new CNBC logo.
In reply to When there's blood dripping… by NoDebt
In reply to "Momo Massacred, Tech… by Coinista
Gold, in a hole in the garden.
Fuck these banksters, their IT informants and the bloody state too.
In reply to "Momo Massacred, Tech… by Coinista
you offer a thorough argument that removes all doubt from every angle. I can't help but accept your perspective with that level of eloquent articulation and diplomatic tactfulness.
I can't wait to see these 3 scams collapse soon.
A cocky know-nothing "engineer", from flo-ri-duh no less.
In reply to This is longterm stuff buddy… by D.r. Funk
WTF are you talking about? Did you see the PPT come in big time at the end?... this could have waterfalled to limit down today, instead they got a stick save.... hardly a bloodbath, more like a flesh wound.
Now the crock of shit the cook up overnight will be interesting.... The Chinese national team better get up and chucking....
In reply to Failed rally: "This is the… by davatankool
You think the PPT saved it? A whole 2 points?
2 points up vs 60 points down?
CAN YOU SAY D.E.N.I.A.L.
In reply to WTF are you talking about? … by gatorengineer
dude learn to read a chart. they were defending 2600 like no tomorrow, they printed it up 3 times for about 50 points total from 3:30 on, there was selling but suddenly there was a buyer. There was probably more volume from 3-4 then there was all of yesterday.... Someone hint hint with deep pockets stepped in biggly.
In reply to Dude... you think the PPT… by PrezTrump
I made money, you didn't. nuff said.
In reply to dude learn to read a chart. … by gatorengineer
Easy come, easy go.
In reply to Failed rally: "This is the… by davatankool
Daily whip saws, hmmm, where have I seen this type of action? oooh that's right! I see dead people.
In reply to Easy come, easy go. by TheSilentMajority
In reply to Failed rally: "This is the… by davatankool
Nothing but a flesh wound
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKhEw7nD9C4
Maybe just maybe one small day flat to down, then they are going to bang the quarter close hard...
In reply to Nothing but a flesh wound by holgerdanske
heres how u know with absolute certainty that the Fed, BOE, and ESF were intervening in the Fraud Markets 2day:
* after failing to levitate & hold ALL US Fraud Indices higher in the futures market, the subsequent declines were met with immediate repeated ramp reversals…on the Dow Jones Propaganda Index i counted no less than 4 100 point ramps beginning right before 10:00 est. ending with a 200 point plus move right at 11:30 est. how many times have i stated the following - "the now infamous ramp between 10:00-11:30 est. ON NO POSITIVE MACOR-ECONOMIC NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER…"
* from the exact moment Hong Kong closed, the EuroPeon shithole Londone opened, and Scum St. opened the phony Gold & Silver "markets” began selling off and continued the entire session - again on NO material NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER...of course, this all on the heels of the Petro-Yuan release yesterday which we all should recognize as purely coincidental - right???
* and just like yesterday, i searched and searched for the “BREAKING NEWS” detailing the measures Donald Chump is taking to “ease” trade & nuclear war fears but i’ll be damned if i couldn’t find any despite the fact that lame stream financial media has been telling me for 2 straight days that this is the reason why “investors” were piling into Stawks like Nike, Verizon, & General Electric???
and they tried the same crap just 13 minutes before the close moving the DJPI 163 points off what would have been a 400 point plus loss - now didn’t they???...complete and utter bullshit…
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS
ps: "On Thursday I introduced a bill that would return the dollar to the gold standard—the first such attempt since Jack Kemp's Gold Standard Act of 1984. Under this legislation the Fed would still exist, but it would administer the money supply rather than dictate it. Instead the market would be in charge, the supply and demand for money would match up, and prices would be shaped by economics rather than the instincts of bureaucrats."
Like President Trump, I believe that success is again possible for Americans who go to work every day and build things. Mr. Trump's vision of how the American economy could and should work resonated with voters in 2016. Returning to the gold standard is a way for the president to deliver on his promise of American working-class prosperity.”
U.S. Rep. Alex X. Mooney
The Wall Street Journal
Sunday, March 25, 2018
http://www.gata.org/node/18126
https://www.wsj.com/articles/steel-and-aluminum-lets-talk-about-gold-15…
About this:
heres how u know with absolute certainty that the Fed, BOE, and ESF were intervening in the Fraud Markets 2day:
There is much more, and much better proof out there.
All you need to do is watch the block trades. There are days where MULTIPLE 250 Million-Dollar Orders (like 500,000 shares of SPY in one order) hit the tape at technically precise times. When I say "technically precise" they are timed to save the market, if you were an actual trader trying to make money it would be the WORST POSSIBLE TECHNICAL MOMENT to actually place a buy.
All of this "proof" is logged, since all non-dark pool trades are a matter of public record. There are times when the market is dropping where they will "paint the tape" with these MASSIVE trades. Sometimes when you add it all up it's BILLIONS in a day.
These trades are SO HUGE that only central bankers could possibly be making them.
In reply to heres how u know with… by Kaiser Sousa
of course...but even ignoring the "technical" details its obvious that NO GENUINE MARKETS with any connection to the underlying GENUINE condition of our REAL ECONOMY would be behaving like they r let alone at the levels they r!!!
its so fucking obvious...
In reply to About this:… by Peak Finance