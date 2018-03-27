Momo Massacred, Tech Wrecked, & Bond Yields Battered

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 16:01

Today was yesterday's alternative ending...

Only NASDAQ remains marginally green on the year...

 

Today's fun and games started with comments from Wilbur Ross on "emergency" curbs on Chinese investment but then a series of headlines on megatech - NVDA self-driving car suspension, TSLA NTSB probe, FB hearings and more headlines, and GOOGL and TWTR being dragged into the furore. All in all - a bloodbath!

What goes up (on low volume) collapses on heavy volume... (Nasdaq - green, was worst; The Dow - blue, managed to hold some gains)...

 

Cash markets saw Nasdaq and Small Caps erase all of yesterday's gains...

 

Equity market momentum was massacred today...

 

The S&P 500 failed to get back to its 100DMA (blue) and tumbled back towards its 200DMA (red)...

 

The Dow is back below its Fib 38.2 Retrace level...

 

VIX spiked back above 23...

 

FANGMAN Stocks were a total bloodbath...

 

US bank stocks collapsed back to reality today...

 

Fading yesterday's outperformance of European banks...

 

Credit stress continues to build...

 

HY and IG smashed wider...

 

Bonds led stocks...

 

Bond yields tumbled today...

 

Real and BEs collapsed...

 

10Y Yields broke their 24 day streak of closing with a 2.8x% handle... to the downside, closing at 2.78% - lowest close since Feb 5th...

 

And the yield curve collapsed to fresh 11 year lows...

 

As bonds catch down to Copper/Gold's disinflationary reality...

 

The Dollar Index rebounded grandly overnight but stalled once the US session started...

 

Cryptos had another tough day...

 

It seems that Bitcoin is leading tech lower once again...

 

Commodities were all lower today on the stronger dollar, led by crude...

 

The energy complex was all hit hard today...

 

What next?

 

Kaiser Sousa Tue, 03/27/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

heres how u know with absolute certainty that the Fed, BOE, and ESF were intervening in the Fraud Markets 2day:

* after failing to levitate & hold ALL US Fraud Indices higher in the futures market, the subsequent declines were met with immediate repeated ramp reversals…on the Dow Jones Propaganda Index i counted no less than 4 100 point ramps beginning right before 10:00 est. ending with a 200 point plus move right at 11:30 est. how many times have i stated the following - "the now infamous ramp between 10:00-11:30 est. ON NO POSITIVE MACOR-ECONOMIC NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER…"

* from the exact moment Hong Kong closed, the EuroPeon shithole Londone opened, and Scum St. opened the phony Gold & Silver "markets” began selling off and continued the entire session - again on NO material NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER...of course, this all on the heels of the Petro-Yuan release yesterday which we all should recognize as purely coincidental - right???

* and just like yesterday, i searched and searched for the “BREAKING NEWS” detailing the measures Donald Chump is taking to “ease” trade & nuclear war fears but i’ll be damned if i couldn’t find any despite the fact that lame stream financial media has been telling me for 2 straight days  that this is the reason why “investors” were piling into Stawks like Nike, Verizon, & General Electric???

and they tried the same crap just 13 minutes before the close moving the DJPI 163 points off what would have been a 400 point plus loss - now didn’t they???...complete and utter bullshit…

DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS

ps: "On Thursday I introduced a bill that would return the dollar to the gold standard—the first such attempt since Jack Kemp's Gold Standard Act of 1984. Under this legislation the Fed would still exist, but it would administer the money supply rather than dictate it. Instead the market would be in charge, the supply and demand for money would match up, and prices would be shaped by economics rather than the instincts of bureaucrats."

Like President Trump, I believe that success is again possible for Americans who go to work every day and build things. Mr. Trump's vision of how the American economy could and should work resonated with voters in 2016. Returning to the gold standard is a way for the president to deliver on his promise of American working-class prosperity.”

U.S. Rep. Alex X. Mooney
The Wall Street Journal
Sunday, March 25, 2018

http://www.gata.org/node/18126

https://www.wsj.com/articles/steel-and-aluminum-lets-talk-about-gold-15…

Peak Finance Kaiser Sousa Tue, 03/27/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

About this:

heres how u know with absolute certainty that the Fed, BOE, and ESF were intervening in the Fraud Markets 2day:

There is much more, and much better proof out there.

All you need to do is watch the block trades. There are days where MULTIPLE 250 Million-Dollar Orders (like 500,000 shares of SPY in one order) hit the tape at technically precise times. When I say "technically precise" they are timed to save the market, if you were an actual trader trying to make money it would be the WORST POSSIBLE TECHNICAL MOMENT to actually place a buy.  

All of this "proof" is logged, since all non-dark pool trades are a matter of public record. There are times when the market is dropping where they will "paint the tape" with these MASSIVE trades. Sometimes when you add it all up it's BILLIONS in a day. 

These trades are SO HUGE that only central bankers could possibly be making them. 