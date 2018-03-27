Netanyahu Rushed To Hospital With "High Fever, Cough"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:34

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been rushed to a hospital with a fever and for tests after an illness, local media reported, and a spokesman for the Prime Minister confirmed.

Netanyahu’s symptoms include high fever and coughing but this time they are not the result of what the UK has already decided is a Kremlin mandated nerve gas, but are apparently due to complications of a streptococcal throat infection, and is also undergoing additional tests on the advice of his doctor.

"The prime minister is suffering from a high fever and is coughing,” a spokesman for the 68-year-old Netanyahu, said in a text message.

According to the spokesman, Netanyahu’s personal doctor, Ariel Berkowitz, believes the prime minister had not fully recovered from an illness two weeks ago and therefore decided he should undergo further tests at hospital, the spokesman said.

Netanyahu has recently been embroiled in one of the biggest scandals of his career, with the Israeli police recommending last month that Bibi be indicted for bribery.

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
Volkodav Xibalba Tue, 03/27/2018 - 16:16 Permalink

     Not Russian origin...was arrival for infestation later

     Genesis 10 2-5  Japeth Family named

     much of this turkey regions, shown ancient maps magog

     Nothing with Russian, but actual historical enemies..

     better learn follow Sem descendants accurately

     those were the Israel Tribes taken Assyrian captivity

     https://stevenmcollins.com/the-israelite-origin-of-the-scythians/

     Russia was lands of Scythians. Witness Euro-type burials

    

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Son of Captain Nemo BaBaBouy Tue, 03/27/2018 - 16:14 Permalink

"ANY MSM Reports of Ruskie Links Yet  ???"

Nope.

But I think they found some American ones if we're on the same subject. THIS JUST IN (https://southfront.org/salisbury-nerve-agent-attack-reveals-70-million-…)! Looks like the U.S. MIC got a good "bang for it's buck" in the development of lethal pathogens along with the "bought and paid for" Skripal that quite literally had it in his own home...

Wonder who in the EU supporting the U.K. will volunteer to defend Russia by announcing that bit of good news for the Russian Federation?...

Wouldn't it be a hoot if we found out that this was used on Netanyahu today?... And that the Americans and British offed him to make it look like the Russians did it?!!!

Not only is it possible given the levels of sheer desperation with no equal by the American and EU DEEP STATE...

But it just proves that when the "wheels come off the happy bus" that collective thieves that say they are friends will turn on each other any way and any how they can when the situation is beyond repair!!!

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
CompassionateC… Juggernaut x2 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

He just looks so terrible in that picture.  It actually appears that he is turning into a lamp shade right before our very eyes.  It's anudda shoah I tells ya!!!  Let's all pray for the poor innocent oppressed and victimized Christ-killing bolshevik mass murderers right now and send them more aid and bomb Syria some more!  I fear that if we don't then we'll all be placed on the ADL and SPLC hate lists!!!